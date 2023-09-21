deeplearning/modulus/modulus-launch-v020/_modules/modulus/launch/logging/wandb.html

# Copyright (c) 2023, NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
#
# Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
# you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
# You may obtain a copy of the License at
#
# http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
#
# Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
# distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
# WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
# See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
# limitations under the License.
"""Weights and Biases Routines and Utilities"""
import logging
import os
import wandb
from typing import Literal
from pathlib import Path
from datetime import datetime
from wandb import AlertLevel
from modulus.distributed import DistributedManager
from .utils import create_ddp_group_tag
DEFAULT_WANDB_CONFIG = "~/.netrc"
logger = logging.getLogger(__name__)
_WANDB_INITIALIZED = False
[docs]def initialize_wandb(
project: str,
entity: str,
name: str = "train",
group: str = None,
sync_tensorboard: bool = False,
save_code: bool = False,
resume: str = None,
config=None,
mode: Literal["offline", "online", "disabled"] = "offline",
results_dir: str = None,
):
"""Function to initialize wandb client with the weights and biases server.
Parameters
----------
project : str
Name of the project to sync data with
entity : str,
Name of the wanbd entity
sync_tensorboard : bool, optional
sync tensorboard summary writer with wandb, by default False
save_code : bool, optional
Whether to push a copy of the code to wandb dashboard, by default False
name : str, optional
Name of the task running, by default "train"
group : str, optional
Group name of the task running. Good to set for ddp runs, by default None
resume: str, optional
Sets the resuming behavior. Options: "allow", "must", "never", "auto" or None,
by default None.
config : optional
a dictionary-like object for saving inputs , like hyperparameters.
If dict, argparse or absl.flags, it will load the key value pairs into the
wandb.config object. If str, it will look for a yaml file by that name,
by default None.
mode: str, optional
Can be "offline", "online" or "disabled", by default "offline"
results_dir : str, optional
Output directory of the experiment, by default "/<run directory>/wandb"
"""
# Set default value here for Hydra
if results_dir is None:
results_dir = str(Path("./wandb").absolute())
wandb_dir = results_dir
if DistributedManager.is_initialized() and DistributedManager().distributed:
if group is None:
group = create_ddp_group_tag()
start_time = datetime.now().astimezone()
time_string = start_time.strftime("%m/%d/%y_%H:%M:%S")
wandb_name = f"{name}_Process_{DistributedManager().rank}_{time_string}"
else:
start_time = datetime.now().astimezone()
time_string = start_time.strftime("%m/%d/%y_%H:%M:%S")
wandb_name = f"{name}_{time_string}"
if not os.path.exists(wandb_dir):
os.makedirs(wandb_dir)
wandb.init(
project=project,
entity=entity,
sync_tensorboard=sync_tensorboard,
name=wandb_name,
resume=resume,
config=config,
mode=mode,
dir=wandb_dir,
group=group,
save_code=save_code,
)
[docs]def alert(title, text, duration=300, level=0, is_master=True):
"""Send alert."""
alert_levels = {0: AlertLevel.INFO, 1: AlertLevel.WARN, 2: AlertLevel.ERROR}
if is_wandb_initialized() and is_master:
wandb.alert(
title=title, text=text, level=alert_levels[level], wait_duration=duration
)
[docs]def is_wandb_initialized():
"""Check if wandb has been initialized."""
global _WANDB_INITIALIZED
return _WANDB_INITIALIZED