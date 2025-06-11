What can I help you with?
Diffusion-based-Fluid-Super-resolution

PyTorch implementation of

A Physics-informed Diffusion Model for High-fidelity Flow Field Reconstruction

(Links to paper: Journal of Computational Physics | arXiv)

Sample 1

Sample 2


Overview

Denoising Diffusion Probablistic Models (DDPM) are a strong tool for data super-resolution and reconstruction. Unlike many other deep learning models which require a pair of low-res and high-res data for model training, DDPM is trained only on the high-res data. This feature is especially beneficial to reconstructing high-fidelity CFD data from low-fidelity reference, as it allows the model to be more independent of the low-res data distributions and subsequently more adaptive to various data patterns in different reconstruction tasks.

Datasets

Datasets used for model training and sampling can be downloaded via the following links.

  • High resolution data (ground truth for the super-resolution task) (link)

  • Low resolution data measured from random grid locations (input data for the super-resolution task) (link)

Prerequisites

Install the requirements using:

pip install -r requirements.txt

Getting Started

Download the high res and low res data and save the data files to the subdirectory physicsnemo/examples/cfd/flow_reconstruction_diffusion/Kolmogorov_2D_data/.

  • Note: The directory from which the downloaded dataset files are loaded is specified in the configuration yaml files at physicsnemo/examples/cfd/flow_reconstruction_diffusion/conf/. In the case when the default relative file location in a yaml file cannot be correctly recognized, please replace the relative location with the absolute location. For example, in the configuration file physicsnemo/examples/cfd/flow_reconstruction_diffusion/conf/config_dfsr_train.yaml, Line 24, the value of the key ‘data’ can be changed to an absolute file directory of the dataset file, e.g., /<directory of physicsnemo>/examples/cfd/flow_reconstruction_diffusion/Kolmogorov_2D_data/kf_2d_re1000_256_40seed.npy

Step 1 - Model Training

In directory physicsnemo/examples/cfd/flow_reconstruction_diffusion/, run:

(without physics-informed conditioning)

python train.py --config-name=config_dfsr_train

or

(with physics-informed conditioning)

python train.py --config-name=config_dfsr_cond_train

Step 2 - Super-resolution

In directory physicsnemo/examples/cfd/flow_reconstruction_diffusion/, run:

(without physics-informed conditioning)

python train.py --config-name=config_dfsr_generate

or

(with physics-informed conditioning)

python train.py --config-name=config_dfsr_cond_generate

This implementation is based on / inspired by:
