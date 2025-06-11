Diffusion-based-Fluid-Super-resolution

Note: The directory from which the downloaded dataset files are loaded is specified in the configuration yaml files at physicsnemo/examples/cfd/flow_reconstruction_diffusion/conf/ . In the case when the default relative file location in a yaml file cannot be correctly recognized, please replace the relative location with the absolute location. For example, in the configuration file physicsnemo/examples/cfd/flow_reconstruction_diffusion/conf/config_dfsr_train.yaml , Line 24, the value of the key ‘data’ can be changed to an absolute file directory of the dataset file, e.g., /<directory of physicsnemo>/examples/cfd/flow_reconstruction_diffusion/Kolmogorov_2D_data/kf_2d_re1000_256_40seed.npy