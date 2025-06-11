Adding Physics-based Information
Adding inductive bias to the model training can be useful to improve the generalization capability of the model. For Physics-AI, one way to do this is via designing neural network architectures that are specifically designed to operate on data encountered in this domain. FNOs, that use FFTs, Mesh Graph Networks that operate on directly on simulation meshes, DoMINO model that operates on point clouds and has stencils similar to some numerical methods are a great way to introduce inductive bias.
Additionally, one can also add the governing equations as loss functions to further regularize the model predictions to obey the physics of the problem.
In this tutorial, we’ll learn how to add physics-based loss terms to your model training using PhysicsNeMo. PhysicsNeMo-Sym is a submodule of PhysicsNeMo that provides algorithms and utilities to physics-inform the training of AI models. In this tutorial, we will explore the different utilities from PhysicsNeMo-Sym, followed by sample end-to-end training workflows.
Many AI models trained on physical data are designed to minimize the difference between the model predictions and the true data. Typical loss functions used for this purpose include MSE, RMSE, MAE, etc. Choosing the right loss function is an important step for AI model training, and there is a lot of active research in this area. For Physics-AI applications, we can take this idea even further and craft loss functions that are suitable for the data. More specifically, the data used to train models in the Physics-AI space typically comes from experimental measurements or from results of a different numerical method. The system being studied is usually governed by physical laws (such as conservation of mass, energy, etc.), and these methods or measurements aim to satisfy these constraints. Adding these governing laws or equations as loss functions can help the neural network satisfy these equations better and make the predictions more physically interpretable.
Let’s look at an example from the molecular dynamics domain. Assume a system of molecules at equilibrium. Suppose we are training a neural network to predict the forces on each molecule given the positions of the molecules. Since the system is in equilibrium, we want to enforce that the total sum of all the forces on each of the molecules is zero. This can be added as a constraint simply by doing the following:
...
# Assume a model forward pass
# Model here is an mesh graph net and the system of molecules is represented
# as a graph.
# model outputs forces at each node (molecule) as a tensor of shape (N,3)
# where N is the number of molecules in the system
out = model(node_features, edge_features, input_graph)
loss_data = torch.nn.functional.l1_loss(out, true_out) # Regression / Data loss
loss_physics = (1 / torch.shape(out)[0]) * torch.sum(torch.sum(out, dim=1)).abs() # Sum of all forces, can also be written as torch.mean(out).abs()
# define a lagrange multiplier / weight for the physics loss
physics_weight = 0.001
loss = loss_data + physics_weight * loss_physics
loss.backward()
optimizer.step()
...
Adding this, enforces an equilibrium condition on the model’s prediction and is a demonstration of how physics knowledge can be incorporated in your training workflow. A full example using this loss can be found in the Molecular Dynamics Example
Adding PDE losses
Sometimes, the governing equations for the problem can include Partial Differential Equations. This is especially true for problems in physics and other scientific domains. Computing local residuals of these PDEs on a model predictions involves computing spatial and temporal gradients and the methods used can vary based on the model architecture.
PhysicsNeMo-Sym aims to simplify this process. The PhysicsInformer utility can compute the PDE losses on point clouds, grids, or graphs/meshes using techniques such as Automatic Differentiation, Finite Difference, Meshless Finite Difference, Least Squares, Spectral Differentiation, etc.
The
PhysicsInformer class requires equations to compute as a parameter. The equation
must be in the form of PhysicsNeMo-Sym’s PDE. Custom PDEs are also supported.
Some general comments for the
PhysicsInformer:
Using
PhysicsInformer, you can physics-inform almost any model architecture (point-cloud based, grid based, graph based, etc.), e.g. MLPs, DeepONets, FNOs, CNNs, Diffusion Models, Graph networks, etc.
The utility supports gradients via Automatic Differentiation, Spectral, Finite Difference, Meshless Finite Difference and Least Squares methods. (See following section for more info)
Given the PDE governing equations and
required_outputs, this utility constructs the computational graph, and computes the gradients efficiently, to output the residuals.
This utility simplifies the spatial derivative computation. If using transient PDEs, the temporal derivative will have to be computed separately and passed as an input to the
forward()call. Refer API Doc for more details.
Different spatial gradient computing methods require different inputs to the
forward()call. To identify the inputs that need to be passed to the
forward()call, you can access the value of
.required_inputsproperty.
The various spatial derivative methods and their applicability based on the model output type can be summarized below
Automatic Differentiation: Suitable for outputs from models which are differentiable w.r.t model inputs. Model inputs must include coordinates as inputs. Ideal for MLP type of architectures, and can operate on point clouds, structured grids, or unstructured meshes as long as the differentiability and input constraints are satisfied. Computationally expensive but more accurate than other numerical gradient methods.
Meshless Finite Difference: Numerical gradient method suitable for models that can predict field values on stencil points in addition to the original points. The points can come from either a point cloud or grid (structured or unstructured); point clouds are most suitable applications. Fast, but can present numerical instability if
fd_dxis too small.
Finite Difference: Numerical gradient method suitable for models that output predictions on structured grids with uniform spacing (each dimension can have a different spacing of its own).
Spectral Derivatives: Numerical gradient method suitable for models that output predictions on structured grids with uniform spacing (each dimension can have a different spacing of its own) and have periodic boundaries.
Least Squares Method: Numerical gradient method most suitable for models predict output on unstructured grids or structured grids with non-uniform spacing.
Computing PDE losses using Automatic Differentiation
The code below shows an example of using the
autodiff method to compute the residuals.
A few things to note when using the
autodiff method:
Ensure the model is differentiable enough for the PDE being used. - C1Continuous for a First-Order PDE - C2Continuous for a Second-Order PDE - …
E.g. a model that uses ReLU activation function will have it’s second derivatives zero. So using automatic differentiation based gradients is not recommended.
For all spatial coordinate tensors (e.g., x, y, and z), call the method
x.requires_grad_(True)to enable gradient tracking.
Coordinates is a tensor of shape
(N, D)shaped tensor, where
Dis the number of spatial dimensions.
This method is accurate but more computationally expensive compared to some other numerical methods due to automatic differentiation.
import torch
import numpy as np
from physicsnemo.sym.eq.phy_informer import PhysicsInformer
from physicsnemo.sym.eq.pdes.navier_stokes import NavierStokes
class Model(torch.nn.Module):
"""Define a dummy model"""
def __init__(self):
super(Model, self).__init__()
def forward(self, x_input):
x, y, z = x_input[:, 0:1], x_input[:, 1:2], x_input[:, 2:3]
# compute u, v, w, p
u = x * y * z
v = x * y ** 2 * z
w = x ** 2 * y * z
p = x * y * z ** 2
return torch.cat([u, v, w, p], dim=1)
steps = 100
x = torch.linspace(0, 2 * np.pi, steps=steps).requires_grad_(True) # requires_grad_ is set to True to enable Automatic Differentiation
y = torch.linspace(0, 2 * np.pi, steps=steps).requires_grad_(True)
z = torch.linspace(0, 2 * np.pi, steps=steps).requires_grad_(True)
xx, yy, zz = torch.meshgrid(x, y, z, indexing="ij")
# instantiate model
model = Model()
# use the Navier Stokes PDE from Sym's PDE module
ns = NavierStokes(nu=0.01, rho=1.0, dim=3, time=False)
coords = torch.stack([xx, yy, zz], dim=-1).reshape(-1, 3) # Coords shape: (1000000, 3)
# instantiate PhysicsInformer with autodiff method.
# choosing NavierStokes PDE will enable us to query continuity, and momentum in x, y, z directions
phy_informer = PhysicsInformer(
required_outputs=["continuity", "momentum_x"],
equations=ns,
grad_method="autodiff",
device=coords.device,
)
# model forward pass
# this needs to be differentiable as explained above for auto-diff gradients to work
# if the model does not satisfy these requirements, follow along this tutorial to
# see numerical ways to compute the derivatives.
out = model(coords)
# compute the residuals
# this returns a dict containing tensors for required_outputs
residuals = phy_informer.forward(
{
"coordinates": coords,
"u": out[:, 0:1],
"v": out[:, 1:2],
"w": out[:, 2:3],
"p": out[:, 3:4],
},
)
A full example using this loss can be found in the Physics Informed Darcy Flow Example
Computing PDE losses using Mesh-less Finite Difference
The code below shows an example of using the
meshless_finite_difference method to compute the residuals.
A few things to note when using the
meshless_finite_difference method:
In Addition to the outputs at the original data points, outputs are needed on the stencil points. The stencil points can be computed using
physicsnemo.sym.eq.spatial_grads.spatial_grads.compute_stencil3dfunction from PhysicsNeMo Sym. Stencil points are defined using the following convention “u>>x::1”: u(i+1, j) “u>>x::-1”: u(i-1, j) “u>>x::1&&y::1”: u(i+1, j+1) “u>>x::-1&&y::-1”: u(i-1, j-1) etc. To identify the inputs that need to be passed to the
forward()call, you can access the value of
.required_inputsproperty.
fd_dxis a hyperparameter. Smaller value typically yields more accurate gradients, but can lead to numerical instability. A value of 0.001 is a good value to start, assuming the variation of spatial coordinates in the problem is $mathcal{O}(1)$.
import torch
import numpy as np
from physicsnemo.sym.eq.phy_informer import PhysicsInformer
from physicsnemo.sym.eq.pdes.navier_stokes import NavierStokes
class Model(torch.nn.Module):
"""Define a dummy model"""
def __init__(self):
super(Model, self).__init__()
def forward(self, x_input):
x, y, z = x_input[:, 0:1], x_input[:, 1:2], x_input[:, 2:3]
# compute u, v, w, p
u = x * y * z
v = x * y ** 2 * z
w = x ** 2 * y * z
p = x * y * z ** 2
return torch.cat([u, v, w, p], dim=1)
steps = 100
x = torch.linspace(0, 2 * np.pi, steps=steps)
y = torch.linspace(0, 2 * np.pi, steps=steps)
z = torch.linspace(0, 2 * np.pi, steps=steps)
xx, yy, zz = torch.meshgrid(x, y, z, indexing="ij")
# instantiate model
model = Model()
# use the Navier Stokes PDE from Sym's PDE module
ns = NavierStokes(nu=0.01, rho=1.0, dim=3, time=False)
coords = torch.stack([xx, yy, zz], dim=-1).reshape(-1, 3) # Coords shape: (1000000, 3)
# instantiate PhysicsInformer with meshless_finite_difference method.
phy_informer = PhysicsInformer(
required_outputs=["continuity", "momentum_x"],
equations=ns,
grad_method="meshless_finite_difference",
fd_dx=0.001,
device=coords.device,
)
# model forward pass
out = model(coords)
# Compute stencil points and their forward pass
po_posx, po_negx, po_posy, po_negy, po_posz, po_negz = compute_stencil3d(
coords, model, dx=0.001
)
# compute the residuals
# pass all the variables computed on stencil points
# this returns a dict containing tensors for required_outputs
residuals = phy_informer.forward(
{
"u": out[:, 0:1],
"v": out[:, 1:2],
"w": out[:, 2:3],
"p": out[:, 3:4],
"u>>x::1": po_posx[:, 0:1],
"v>>x::1": po_posx[:, 1:2],
"w>>x::1": po_posx[:, 2:3],
"p>>x::1": po_posx[:, 3:4],
"u>>x::-1": po_negx[:, 0:1],
"v>>x::-1": po_negx[:, 1:2],
"w>>x::-1": po_negx[:, 2:3],
"p>>x::-1": po_negx[:, 3:4],
"u>>y::1": po_posy[:, 0:1],
"v>>y::1": po_posy[:, 1:2],
"w>>y::1": po_posy[:, 2:3],
"p>>y::1": po_posy[:, 3:4],
"u>>y::-1": po_negy[:, 0:1],
"v>>y::-1": po_negy[:, 1:2],
"w>>y::-1": po_negy[:, 2:3],
"p>>y::-1": po_negy[:, 3:4],
"u>>z::1": po_posz[:, 0:1],
"v>>z::1": po_posz[:, 1:2],
"w>>z::1": po_posz[:, 2:3],
"p>>z::1": po_posz[:, 3:4],
"u>>z::-1": po_negz[:, 0:1],
"v>>z::-1": po_negz[:, 1:2],
"w>>z::-1": po_negz[:, 2:3],
"p>>z::-1": po_negz[:, 3:4],
},
)
Computing PDE losses using Finite Difference
The code below shows an example of using the
finite_difference method to compute the residuals.
A few things to note when using the
finite_difference method:
This method uses the second-order central finite difference scheme to compute the gradients on a structured grid.
fd_dxparameter is based on the grid spacing of the input.
import torch
import numpy as np
from physicsnemo.sym.eq.phy_informer import PhysicsInformer
from physicsnemo.sym.eq.pdes.navier_stokes import NavierStokes
class Model(torch.nn.Module):
"""Define a dummy model"""
def __init__(self):
super(Model, self).__init__()
def forward(self, x_input):
x, y, z = x_input[:, 0:1], x_input[:, 1:2], x_input[:, 2:3]
# compute u, v, w, p
u = x * y * z
v = x * y ** 2 * z
w = x ** 2 * y * z
p = x * y * z ** 2
return torch.cat([u, v, w, p], dim=1)
steps = 100
x = torch.linspace(0, 2 * np.pi, steps=steps)
y = torch.linspace(0, 2 * np.pi, steps=steps)
z = torch.linspace(0, 2 * np.pi, steps=steps)
xx, yy, zz = torch.meshgrid(x, y, z, indexing="ij")
# instantiate model
model = Model()
# use the Navier Stokes PDE from Sym's PDE module
ns = NavierStokes(nu=0.01, rho=1.0, dim=3, time=False)
coords = torch.stack([xx, yy, zz], dim=0).unsqueeze(0) # Coords shape: (1, 3, 100, 100, 100)
# instantiate PhysicsInformer with finite_difference method.
phy_informer = PhysicsInformer(
required_outputs=["continuity", "momentum_x"],
equations=ns,
grad_method="finite_difference",
fd_dx=(2 * np.pi / steps), # computed based on the grid spacing
device=coords.device,
)
# model forward pass
out = model(coords)
# compute the residuals
# this returns a dict containing tensors for required_outputs
residuals = phy_informer.forward(
{
"u": out[:, 0:1],
"v": out[:, 1:2],
"w": out[:, 2:3],
"p": out[:, 3:4],
},
)
A full example using this loss can be found in the Physics Informed Darcy Flow Example
Computing PDE losses using Spectral Derivatives
The code below shows an example of using the
spectral method to compute the residuals.
A few things to note when using the
spectral method:
This method works well for periodic domains, while for non-periodic domains, it is known to produce artifacts at the boundaries. Appropriate padding is required.
boundsparameter is based on the size of the domain.
import torch
import numpy as np
from physicsnemo.sym.eq.phy_informer import PhysicsInformer
from physicsnemo.sym.eq.pdes.navier_stokes import NavierStokes
class Model(torch.nn.Module):
"""Define a dummy model"""
def __init__(self):
super(Model, self).__init__()
def forward(self, x_input):
x, y, z = x_input[:, 0:1], x_input[:, 1:2], x_input[:, 2:3]
# compute u, v, w, p
u = x * y * z
v = x * y ** 2 * z
w = x ** 2 * y * z
p = x * y * z ** 2
return torch.cat([u, v, w, p], dim=1)
steps = 100
x = torch.linspace(0, 2 * np.pi, steps=steps)
y = torch.linspace(0, 2 * np.pi, steps=steps)
z = torch.linspace(0, 2 * np.pi, steps=steps)
xx, yy, zz = torch.meshgrid(x, y, z, indexing="ij")
# instantiate model
model = Model()
# use the Navier Stokes PDE from Sym'ss PDE module
ns = NavierStokes(nu=0.01, rho=1.0, dim=3, time=False)
coords = torch.stack([xx, yy, zz], dim=0).unsqueeze(0) # Coords shape: (1, 3, 100, 100, 100)
# instantiate PhysicsInformer with spectral method.
phy_informer = PhysicsInformer(
required_outputs=["continuity", "momentum_x"],
equations=ns,
grad_method="spectral",
bounds=[2 * np.pi, 2 * np.pi, 2 * np.pi],
device=coords.device,
)
# model forward pass
out = model(coords)
# compute the residuals
# this returns a dict containing tensors for required_outputs
residuals = phy_informer.forward(
{
"u": out[:, 0:1],
"v": out[:, 1:2],
"w": out[:, 2:3],
"p": out[:, 3:4],
},
)
Computing PDE losses using Least-Squares Method
The code below shows an example of using the
least_squares method to compute the residuals.
A few things to note when using the
least_squares method:
This method is designed to compute gradients for unstructured meshes / grids.
All gradient and residual quantities are computed on the node points.
This method also requires connectivity information, which can typically be pre-computed. Alternatively, you can also use
physicsnemo.sym.eq.spatial_grads.spatial_grads.compute_connectivity_tensorfunction to compute the connectivity tensor.
import torch
import numpy as np
from physicsnemo.sym.eq.phy_informer import PhysicsInformer
from physicsnemo.sym.eq.pdes.navier_stokes import NavierStokes
class Model(torch.nn.Module):
"""Define a dummy model"""
def __init__(self):
super(Model, self).__init__()
def forward(self, x_input):
x, y, z = x_input[:, 0:1], x_input[:, 1:2], x_input[:, 2:3]
# compute u, v, w, p
u = x * y * z
v = x * y ** 2 * z
w = x ** 2 * y * z
p = x * y * z ** 2
return torch.cat([u, v, w, p], dim=1)
steps = 100
x = torch.linspace(0, 2 * np.pi, steps=steps)
y = torch.linspace(0, 2 * np.pi, steps=steps)
z = torch.linspace(0, 2 * np.pi, steps=steps)
xx, yy, zz = torch.meshgrid(x, y, z, indexing="ij")
# instantiate model
model = Model()
# use the Navier Stokes PDE from Sym's PDE module
ns = NavierStokes(nu=0.01, rho=1.0, dim=3, time=False)
coords = torch.stack([xx, yy, zz], dim=-1).reshape(-1, 3) # Coords shape: (1000000, 3)
# Sample code to compute node ids and edges. This information is typically
# available from the mesh / graph representation.
edge_ids = []
if steps > 1:
# Edges in the i-direction
edges_i = torch.stack([index[: -steps * steps], index[steps * steps :]], dim=1)
edge_ids.append(edges_i)
# Edges in the j-direction
edges_j = torch.stack([index[:-steps], index[steps:]], dim=1)
edge_ids.append(edges_j)
# Edges in the k-direction
edges_k = torch.stack([index[:-1], index[1:]], dim=1)
edge_ids.append(edges_k)
edge_ids = torch.cat(edge_ids).to(device)
node_ids = torch.arange(coords_unstructured.size(0)).reshape(-1, 1).to(device)
# instantiate PhysicsInformer with least_squares method.
phy_informer = PhysicsInformer(
required_outputs=["continuity", "momentum_x"],
equations=ns,
grad_method="least_squares",
bounds=[2 * np.pi, 2 * np.pi, 2 * np.pi],
device=coords.device,
compute_connectivity=True # Compute connectivity using the node and edge information
)
# model forward pass
out = model(coords)
# compute the residuals
# pass the connectivity information
# this returns a dict containing tensors for required_outputs
residuals = phy_informer.forward(
{
"coordinates": coords,
"nodes": node_ids, # can be obtained from the graph representation, eg. graph.nodes()
"edges": edge_ids, # can be obtained from the graph representation, eg. graph.edges()
"u": out[:, 0:1],
"v": out[:, 1:2],
"w": out[:, 2:3],
"p": out[:, 3:4],
},
)
A full example using this loss can be found in the Stokes Flow Example
Customizing the PDEs
PhysicsNeMo Sym’s symbolic library, allows users to define the equations using SymPy. PhysicsNeMo Sym comes with several built-in PDEs that are customizable such that they can be applied to steady-state or transient problems in 1D/2D/3D (this is not applicable to all PDEs). A non-exhaustive list of PDEs that are currently available in PhysicsNeMo Sym include:
AdvectionDiffusion: Advection diffusion equation
GradNormal: Normal gradient of a scalar
Diffusion: Diffusion equation
MaxwellFreqReal: Frequency domain Maxwell’s equation
LinearElasticity: Linear elasticity equations
LinearElasticityPlaneStress: Linear elasticity plane stress equations
NavierStokes: Navier stokes equations for fluid flow
ZeroEquation: Zero equation turbulence model
WaveEquation: Wave equation
For a tutorial on writing custom PDEs, refer Custom PDEs.
Using the gradients directly
If you only need access to spatial gradients without the need to compute the residuals, you can use the GradientCalculator directly. Refer to the API docs for more details.
PhysicsNeMo also provides several ways to incorporate geometry information into the training pipelines. From computing signed distance fields for implicit geometry representation, to sampling point-clouds, utilities from PhysicsNeMo and more specifically PhysicsNeMo-Sym can be used to enrich the model training using geometry information.
Below is a non-exhaustive list of different ways geometry information, derived from PhysicsNeMo can be used:
Compute point-clouds for training and inference
Compute implicit geometry representation using Signed Distance Fields, which can be used to train surrogate models in the absence of / addition to mesh information
Apply boundary conditions
…
Let’s review some of these below.
Computing Signed Distance Fields
Mathematically, signed distance field or signed distance function (SDF) is defined as the orthogonal distance of a given point to the nearest boundary / surface of a geometric shape. It is widely used to describe the geometry in mathematics, rendering, and similar applications. In physics-informed learning, it is also used to represent as geometric inputs to neural networks.
Inside PhysicsNeMo, there are several ways to compute the SDF of a geometry.
Using the
physicsnemo.utils.sdf.signed_distance_field:
This function is useful for computing SDF from a given mesh and input points. The code below gives a sample implementation
import pyvista as pv import numpy as np from physicsnemo.utils.sdf import signed_distance_field # Download the Stanford Bunny STL from https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Stanford_Bunny.stl mesh = pv.read("Stanford_Bunny.stl") faces = mesh.faces.reshape((-1, 4)) mesh_vertices = [tuple(face[1:]) for face in faces] mesh_indices = np.arange(0, mesh.points.shape[0]) # Compute the signed distance field at the (0, 0, 0) signed_distance_field(mesh_vertices, mesh_indices, (0, 0, 0))
Using the
.sdfattribute of the
Tessellationmodule from PhysicsNeMo Sym:
PhysicsNeMo Sym allows you to load STL files and also define custom geometries using Constructive Solid Geometry and use it for computing the SDF. The geometry module documentation from PhysicsNeMo Sym provides a comprehensive documentation of this functionality. The code below shows a sample implementation of this
import numpy as np from physicsnemo.sym.geometry.tessellation import Tessellation # read the Stanford Bunny stl geo = Tessellation.from_stl("./Stanford_Bunny.stl") # compute the SDF on the (0, 0, 0) points sdf = geo.sdf( { "x": np.array([[0]]), # each coordinate must have shape (N, 1) "y": np.array([[0]]), "z": np.array([[0]]), }, params={} )["sdf"]
A few examples using SDF during training / inference can be found in the External Aerodynamics using DoMINO Example, Datacenter CFD example.
Sampling Point Clouds
The geometry module from PhysicsNeMo Sym also allows sampling of uniform point clouds in the interior (volume) and surface of the geometry. The sampled point clouds can be used to apply a variety of physics constraints during training, for example boundary conditions or even used during model inference to bypass the need for mesh generation.
The
sample_interior() and
sample_boundary() methods can be used on the geometry objects
to sample the points in the interior and on the surface respectively. Please refer Sym’s docs for
more details.
This capability can be further extended to form a geometry datapipe. For example,
one can create a datapipe to sample points on the surface of multiple STLs or
multiple CSG type of geometries. You can use the
GeometryDatapipe from PhysicsNeMo Sym
for this purpose. Refer API docs for GeometryDatapipe for more details.
The code below shows a sample datapipe.
from physicsnemo.sym.geometry.geometry_dataloader import GeometryDatapipe
from physicsnemo.sym.geometry.tessellation import Tessellation
geoms = []
# We will just create a datapipe of 10 same Stanford Bunny geometries
for i in range(10):
geo = Tessellation.from_stl("./Stanford_bunny.stl")
geoms.append(geo)
datapipe = GeometryDatapipe(
geom_objects=geoms,
sample_type="surface",
num_points=100,
batch_size=2,
num_workers=1,
device="cuda",
)
for data in datapipe:
print(data[0].keys()) # For surface sampling, this should print ["x", "y", "z", "area", "normal_x", "normal_y", "normal_z"]
A full example using this for boundary and interior sampling can be found in the Lid Driven Cavity Flow Example. Furthermore, several examples from PhysicsNeMo Sym leverage similar functionality to solve a variety of problems using PINNs.