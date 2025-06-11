Adding Physics-based Information

Many AI models trained on physical data are designed to minimize the difference between the model predictions and the true data. Typical loss functions used for this purpose include MSE, RMSE, MAE, etc. Choosing the right loss function is an important step for AI model training, and there is a lot of active research in this area. For Physics-AI applications, we can take this idea even further and craft loss functions that are suitable for the data. More specifically, the data used to train models in the Physics-AI space typically comes from experimental measurements or from results of a different numerical method. The system being studied is usually governed by physical laws (such as conservation of mass, energy, etc.), and these methods or measurements aim to satisfy these constraints. Adding these governing laws or equations as loss functions can help the neural network satisfy these equations better and make the predictions more physically interpretable.

Let’s look at an example from the molecular dynamics domain. Assume a system of molecules at equilibrium. Suppose we are training a neural network to predict the forces on each molecule given the positions of the molecules. Since the system is in equilibrium, we want to enforce that the total sum of all the forces on each of the molecules is zero. This can be added as a constraint simply by doing the following:

Copy Copied! ... # Assume a model forward pass # Model here is an mesh graph net and the system of molecules is represented # as a graph. # model outputs forces at each node (molecule) as a tensor of shape (N,3) # where N is the number of molecules in the system out = model(node_features, edge_features, input_graph) loss_data = torch.nn.functional.l1_loss(out, true_out) # Regression / Data loss loss_physics = (1 / torch.shape(out)[0]) * torch.sum(torch.sum(out, dim=1)).abs() # Sum of all forces, can also be written as torch.mean(out).abs() # define a lagrange multiplier / weight for the physics loss physics_weight = 0.001 loss = loss_data + physics_weight * loss_physics loss.backward() optimizer.step() ...

Adding this, enforces an equilibrium condition on the model’s prediction and is a demonstration of how physics knowledge can be incorporated in your training workflow. A full example using this loss can be found in the Molecular Dynamics Example

Sometimes, the governing equations for the problem can include Partial Differential Equations. This is especially true for problems in physics and other scientific domains. Computing local residuals of these PDEs on a model predictions involves computing spatial and temporal gradients and the methods used can vary based on the model architecture.

PhysicsNeMo-Sym aims to simplify this process. The PhysicsInformer utility can compute the PDE losses on point clouds, grids, or graphs/meshes using techniques such as Automatic Differentiation, Finite Difference, Meshless Finite Difference, Least Squares, Spectral Differentiation, etc.

The PhysicsInformer class requires equations to compute as a parameter. The equation must be in the form of PhysicsNeMo-Sym’s PDE. Custom PDEs are also supported.

Some general comments for the PhysicsInformer :

Using PhysicsInformer , you can physics-inform almost any model architecture (point-cloud based, grid based, graph based, etc.), e.g. MLPs, DeepONets, FNOs, CNNs, Diffusion Models, Graph networks, etc.

The utility supports gradients via Automatic Differentiation, Spectral, Finite Difference, Meshless Finite Difference and Least Squares methods. (See following section for more info)

Given the PDE governing equations and required_outputs , this utility constructs the computational graph, and computes the gradients efficiently, to output the residuals.

This utility simplifies the spatial derivative computation. If using transient PDEs, the temporal derivative will have to be computed separately and passed as an input to the forward() call. Refer API Doc for more details.

Different spatial gradient computing methods require different inputs to the forward() call. To identify the inputs that need to be passed to the forward() call, you can access the value of .required_inputs property.

The various spatial derivative methods and their applicability based on the model output type can be summarized below

Automatic Differentiation: Suitable for outputs from models which are differentiable w.r.t model inputs. Model inputs must include coordinates as inputs. Ideal for MLP type of architectures, and can operate on point clouds, structured grids, or unstructured meshes as long as the differentiability and input constraints are satisfied. Computationally expensive but more accurate than other numerical gradient methods.

Meshless Finite Difference: Numerical gradient method suitable for models that can predict field values on stencil points in addition to the original points. The points can come from either a point cloud or grid (structured or unstructured); point clouds are most suitable applications. Fast, but can present numerical instability if fd_dx is too small.

Finite Difference: Numerical gradient method suitable for models that output predictions on structured grids with uniform spacing (each dimension can have a different spacing of its own).

Spectral Derivatives: Numerical gradient method suitable for models that output predictions on structured grids with uniform spacing (each dimension can have a different spacing of its own) and have periodic boundaries.

Least Squares Method: Numerical gradient method most suitable for models predict output on unstructured grids or structured grids with non-uniform spacing.

The code below shows an example of using the autodiff method to compute the residuals. A few things to note when using the autodiff method:

Ensure the model is differentiable enough for the PDE being used. - C 1 Continuous for a First-Order PDE - C 2 Continuous for a Second-Order PDE - …

E.g. a model that uses ReLU activation function will have it’s second derivatives zero. So using automatic differentiation based gradients is not recommended.

For all spatial coordinate tensors (e.g., x , y , and z ), call the method x.requires_grad_(True) to enable gradient tracking.

Coordinates is a tensor of shape (N, D) shaped tensor, where D is the number of spatial dimensions.

This method is accurate but more computationally expensive compared to some other numerical methods due to automatic differentiation.

Copy Copied! import torch import numpy as np from physicsnemo.sym.eq.phy_informer import PhysicsInformer from physicsnemo.sym.eq.pdes.navier_stokes import NavierStokes class Model(torch.nn.Module): """Define a dummy model""" def __init__(self): super(Model, self).__init__() def forward(self, x_input): x, y, z = x_input[:, 0:1], x_input[:, 1:2], x_input[:, 2:3] # compute u, v, w, p u = x * y * z v = x * y ** 2 * z w = x ** 2 * y * z p = x * y * z ** 2 return torch.cat([u, v, w, p], dim=1) steps = 100 x = torch.linspace(0, 2 * np.pi, steps=steps).requires_grad_(True) # requires_grad_ is set to True to enable Automatic Differentiation y = torch.linspace(0, 2 * np.pi, steps=steps).requires_grad_(True) z = torch.linspace(0, 2 * np.pi, steps=steps).requires_grad_(True) xx, yy, zz = torch.meshgrid(x, y, z, indexing="ij") # instantiate model model = Model() # use the Navier Stokes PDE from Sym's PDE module ns = NavierStokes(nu=0.01, rho=1.0, dim=3, time=False) coords = torch.stack([xx, yy, zz], dim=-1).reshape(-1, 3) # Coords shape: (1000000, 3) # instantiate PhysicsInformer with autodiff method. # choosing NavierStokes PDE will enable us to query continuity, and momentum in x, y, z directions phy_informer = PhysicsInformer( required_outputs=["continuity", "momentum_x"], equations=ns, grad_method="autodiff", device=coords.device, ) # model forward pass # this needs to be differentiable as explained above for auto-diff gradients to work # if the model does not satisfy these requirements, follow along this tutorial to # see numerical ways to compute the derivatives. out = model(coords) # compute the residuals # this returns a dict containing tensors for required_outputs residuals = phy_informer.forward( { "coordinates": coords, "u": out[:, 0:1], "v": out[:, 1:2], "w": out[:, 2:3], "p": out[:, 3:4], }, )

A full example using this loss can be found in the Physics Informed Darcy Flow Example

The code below shows an example of using the meshless_finite_difference method to compute the residuals. A few things to note when using the meshless_finite_difference method:

In Addition to the outputs at the original data points, outputs are needed on the stencil points. The stencil points can be computed using physicsnemo.sym.eq.spatial_grads.spatial_grads.compute_stencil3d function from PhysicsNeMo Sym. Stencil points are defined using the following convention “u>>x::1”: u(i+1, j) “u>>x::-1”: u(i-1, j) “u>>x::1&&y::1”: u(i+1, j+1) “u>>x::-1&&y::-1”: u(i-1, j-1) etc. To identify the inputs that need to be passed to the forward() call, you can access the value of .required_inputs property.

fd_dx is a hyperparameter. Smaller value typically yields more accurate gradients, but can lead to numerical instability. A value of 0.001 is a good value to start, assuming the variation of spatial coordinates in the problem is $mathcal{O}(1)$.

Copy Copied! import torch import numpy as np from physicsnemo.sym.eq.phy_informer import PhysicsInformer from physicsnemo.sym.eq.pdes.navier_stokes import NavierStokes class Model(torch.nn.Module): """Define a dummy model""" def __init__(self): super(Model, self).__init__() def forward(self, x_input): x, y, z = x_input[:, 0:1], x_input[:, 1:2], x_input[:, 2:3] # compute u, v, w, p u = x * y * z v = x * y ** 2 * z w = x ** 2 * y * z p = x * y * z ** 2 return torch.cat([u, v, w, p], dim=1) steps = 100 x = torch.linspace(0, 2 * np.pi, steps=steps) y = torch.linspace(0, 2 * np.pi, steps=steps) z = torch.linspace(0, 2 * np.pi, steps=steps) xx, yy, zz = torch.meshgrid(x, y, z, indexing="ij") # instantiate model model = Model() # use the Navier Stokes PDE from Sym's PDE module ns = NavierStokes(nu=0.01, rho=1.0, dim=3, time=False) coords = torch.stack([xx, yy, zz], dim=-1).reshape(-1, 3) # Coords shape: (1000000, 3) # instantiate PhysicsInformer with meshless_finite_difference method. phy_informer = PhysicsInformer( required_outputs=["continuity", "momentum_x"], equations=ns, grad_method="meshless_finite_difference", fd_dx=0.001, device=coords.device, ) # model forward pass out = model(coords) # Compute stencil points and their forward pass po_posx, po_negx, po_posy, po_negy, po_posz, po_negz = compute_stencil3d( coords, model, dx=0.001 ) # compute the residuals # pass all the variables computed on stencil points # this returns a dict containing tensors for required_outputs residuals = phy_informer.forward( { "u": out[:, 0:1], "v": out[:, 1:2], "w": out[:, 2:3], "p": out[:, 3:4], "u>>x::1": po_posx[:, 0:1], "v>>x::1": po_posx[:, 1:2], "w>>x::1": po_posx[:, 2:3], "p>>x::1": po_posx[:, 3:4], "u>>x::-1": po_negx[:, 0:1], "v>>x::-1": po_negx[:, 1:2], "w>>x::-1": po_negx[:, 2:3], "p>>x::-1": po_negx[:, 3:4], "u>>y::1": po_posy[:, 0:1], "v>>y::1": po_posy[:, 1:2], "w>>y::1": po_posy[:, 2:3], "p>>y::1": po_posy[:, 3:4], "u>>y::-1": po_negy[:, 0:1], "v>>y::-1": po_negy[:, 1:2], "w>>y::-1": po_negy[:, 2:3], "p>>y::-1": po_negy[:, 3:4], "u>>z::1": po_posz[:, 0:1], "v>>z::1": po_posz[:, 1:2], "w>>z::1": po_posz[:, 2:3], "p>>z::1": po_posz[:, 3:4], "u>>z::-1": po_negz[:, 0:1], "v>>z::-1": po_negz[:, 1:2], "w>>z::-1": po_negz[:, 2:3], "p>>z::-1": po_negz[:, 3:4], }, )

The code below shows an example of using the finite_difference method to compute the residuals. A few things to note when using the finite_difference method:

This method uses the second-order central finite difference scheme to compute the gradients on a structured grid.

fd_dx parameter is based on the grid spacing of the input.

Copy Copied! import torch import numpy as np from physicsnemo.sym.eq.phy_informer import PhysicsInformer from physicsnemo.sym.eq.pdes.navier_stokes import NavierStokes class Model(torch.nn.Module): """Define a dummy model""" def __init__(self): super(Model, self).__init__() def forward(self, x_input): x, y, z = x_input[:, 0:1], x_input[:, 1:2], x_input[:, 2:3] # compute u, v, w, p u = x * y * z v = x * y ** 2 * z w = x ** 2 * y * z p = x * y * z ** 2 return torch.cat([u, v, w, p], dim=1) steps = 100 x = torch.linspace(0, 2 * np.pi, steps=steps) y = torch.linspace(0, 2 * np.pi, steps=steps) z = torch.linspace(0, 2 * np.pi, steps=steps) xx, yy, zz = torch.meshgrid(x, y, z, indexing="ij") # instantiate model model = Model() # use the Navier Stokes PDE from Sym's PDE module ns = NavierStokes(nu=0.01, rho=1.0, dim=3, time=False) coords = torch.stack([xx, yy, zz], dim=0).unsqueeze(0) # Coords shape: (1, 3, 100, 100, 100) # instantiate PhysicsInformer with finite_difference method. phy_informer = PhysicsInformer( required_outputs=["continuity", "momentum_x"], equations=ns, grad_method="finite_difference", fd_dx=(2 * np.pi / steps), # computed based on the grid spacing device=coords.device, ) # model forward pass out = model(coords) # compute the residuals # this returns a dict containing tensors for required_outputs residuals = phy_informer.forward( { "u": out[:, 0:1], "v": out[:, 1:2], "w": out[:, 2:3], "p": out[:, 3:4], }, )

A full example using this loss can be found in the Physics Informed Darcy Flow Example

The code below shows an example of using the spectral method to compute the residuals. A few things to note when using the spectral method:

This method works well for periodic domains, while for non-periodic domains, it is known to produce artifacts at the boundaries. Appropriate padding is required.

bounds parameter is based on the size of the domain.

Copy Copied! import torch import numpy as np from physicsnemo.sym.eq.phy_informer import PhysicsInformer from physicsnemo.sym.eq.pdes.navier_stokes import NavierStokes class Model(torch.nn.Module): """Define a dummy model""" def __init__(self): super(Model, self).__init__() def forward(self, x_input): x, y, z = x_input[:, 0:1], x_input[:, 1:2], x_input[:, 2:3] # compute u, v, w, p u = x * y * z v = x * y ** 2 * z w = x ** 2 * y * z p = x * y * z ** 2 return torch.cat([u, v, w, p], dim=1) steps = 100 x = torch.linspace(0, 2 * np.pi, steps=steps) y = torch.linspace(0, 2 * np.pi, steps=steps) z = torch.linspace(0, 2 * np.pi, steps=steps) xx, yy, zz = torch.meshgrid(x, y, z, indexing="ij") # instantiate model model = Model() # use the Navier Stokes PDE from Sym'ss PDE module ns = NavierStokes(nu=0.01, rho=1.0, dim=3, time=False) coords = torch.stack([xx, yy, zz], dim=0).unsqueeze(0) # Coords shape: (1, 3, 100, 100, 100) # instantiate PhysicsInformer with spectral method. phy_informer = PhysicsInformer( required_outputs=["continuity", "momentum_x"], equations=ns, grad_method="spectral", bounds=[2 * np.pi, 2 * np.pi, 2 * np.pi], device=coords.device, ) # model forward pass out = model(coords) # compute the residuals # this returns a dict containing tensors for required_outputs residuals = phy_informer.forward( { "u": out[:, 0:1], "v": out[:, 1:2], "w": out[:, 2:3], "p": out[:, 3:4], }, )

The code below shows an example of using the least_squares method to compute the residuals. A few things to note when using the least_squares method:

This method is designed to compute gradients for unstructured meshes / grids.

All gradient and residual quantities are computed on the node points.

This method also requires connectivity information, which can typically be pre-computed. Alternatively, you can also use physicsnemo.sym.eq.spatial_grads.spatial_grads.compute_connectivity_tensor function to compute the connectivity tensor.

Copy Copied! import torch import numpy as np from physicsnemo.sym.eq.phy_informer import PhysicsInformer from physicsnemo.sym.eq.pdes.navier_stokes import NavierStokes class Model(torch.nn.Module): """Define a dummy model""" def __init__(self): super(Model, self).__init__() def forward(self, x_input): x, y, z = x_input[:, 0:1], x_input[:, 1:2], x_input[:, 2:3] # compute u, v, w, p u = x * y * z v = x * y ** 2 * z w = x ** 2 * y * z p = x * y * z ** 2 return torch.cat([u, v, w, p], dim=1) steps = 100 x = torch.linspace(0, 2 * np.pi, steps=steps) y = torch.linspace(0, 2 * np.pi, steps=steps) z = torch.linspace(0, 2 * np.pi, steps=steps) xx, yy, zz = torch.meshgrid(x, y, z, indexing="ij") # instantiate model model = Model() # use the Navier Stokes PDE from Sym's PDE module ns = NavierStokes(nu=0.01, rho=1.0, dim=3, time=False) coords = torch.stack([xx, yy, zz], dim=-1).reshape(-1, 3) # Coords shape: (1000000, 3) # Sample code to compute node ids and edges. This information is typically # available from the mesh / graph representation. edge_ids = [] if steps > 1: # Edges in the i-direction edges_i = torch.stack([index[: -steps * steps], index[steps * steps :]], dim=1) edge_ids.append(edges_i) # Edges in the j-direction edges_j = torch.stack([index[:-steps], index[steps:]], dim=1) edge_ids.append(edges_j) # Edges in the k-direction edges_k = torch.stack([index[:-1], index[1:]], dim=1) edge_ids.append(edges_k) edge_ids = torch.cat(edge_ids).to(device) node_ids = torch.arange(coords_unstructured.size(0)).reshape(-1, 1).to(device) # instantiate PhysicsInformer with least_squares method. phy_informer = PhysicsInformer( required_outputs=["continuity", "momentum_x"], equations=ns, grad_method="least_squares", bounds=[2 * np.pi, 2 * np.pi, 2 * np.pi], device=coords.device, compute_connectivity=True # Compute connectivity using the node and edge information ) # model forward pass out = model(coords) # compute the residuals # pass the connectivity information # this returns a dict containing tensors for required_outputs residuals = phy_informer.forward( { "coordinates": coords, "nodes": node_ids, # can be obtained from the graph representation, eg. graph.nodes() "edges": edge_ids, # can be obtained from the graph representation, eg. graph.edges() "u": out[:, 0:1], "v": out[:, 1:2], "w": out[:, 2:3], "p": out[:, 3:4], }, )

A full example using this loss can be found in the Stokes Flow Example

PhysicsNeMo Sym’s symbolic library, allows users to define the equations using SymPy. PhysicsNeMo Sym comes with several built-in PDEs that are customizable such that they can be applied to steady-state or transient problems in 1D/2D/3D (this is not applicable to all PDEs). A non-exhaustive list of PDEs that are currently available in PhysicsNeMo Sym include:

AdvectionDiffusion: Advection diffusion equation

GradNormal: Normal gradient of a scalar

Diffusion: Diffusion equation

MaxwellFreqReal: Frequency domain Maxwell’s equation

LinearElasticity: Linear elasticity equations

LinearElasticityPlaneStress: Linear elasticity plane stress equations

NavierStokes: Navier stokes equations for fluid flow

ZeroEquation: Zero equation turbulence model

WaveEquation: Wave equation

For a tutorial on writing custom PDEs, refer Custom PDEs.

If you only need access to spatial gradients without the need to compute the residuals, you can use the GradientCalculator directly. Refer to the API docs for more details.