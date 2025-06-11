MeshGraphNet for Modeling Deforming Plate

The model is free-running and auto-regressive. It takes the prediction at the previous time step to predict the solution at the next step.

The model uses the input mesh to construct a bi-directional DGL graph for each sample.

The output of the model is the mesh deformation between two consecutive steps.

Comparison between the MeshGraphNet prediction and the ground truth for the deforming plate for different test samples.

A hidden dimensionality of 128 is used in the encoder, processor, and decoder. The encoder and decoder consist of two hidden layers, and the processor includes 15 message passing layers. Batch size per GPU is set to 1. Summation aggregation is used in the processor for message aggregation. A learning rate of 0.0001 is used, decaying exponentially with a rate of 0.9999991. Training is performed on 8 NVIDIA H100 GPUs, leveraging data parallelism for 25 epochs. The total training time was 20 hours.