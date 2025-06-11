What can I help you with?
Pangu Weather for Global Weather Forecasting

A re-implementation of Pangu-Weather: A 3D High-Resolution Model for Fast and Accurate Global Weather Forecast in PhysicsNeMo.

Problem Overview

Pangu-Weather is a transformer-based model that provides global weather forecasts at 0.25° resolution. The model uses a unique architecture that processes both surface-level and upper-air variables, along with static geographical information (land-sea mask, topography, and soil type). It generates predictions for multiple atmospheric variables at both surface level and pressure levels.

Dataset

The model requires a specific set of ERA5 variables organized into three components:

  1. Surface variables (4 channels)

  2. Upper-air variables (5 variables × 13 pressure levels = 65 channels)

  3. Static geographical masks (3 channels)

Download using ERA5 Downloader

  1. First, ensure you have set up your CDS API key as described in the dataset_download README.

  2. Use a configuration file to specify the variables to download (user-defined):

python dataset_download/start_mirror.py --config-name="config_pangu.yaml"

The downloaded data will be organized as follows:

├── data_dir
    ├── train/
       ├── 1980.h5
       ├── 1981.h5
       └── ...
    ├── test/
       ├── 2017.h5
       └── ...
    ├── out_of_sample/
       └── 2018.h5
    └── stats/
        ├── global_means.npy
        └── global_stds.npy

Each HDF5 file contains:

  • Data shape: (time_steps, channels, latitude, longitude)

  • Latitude: 721 points (-90° to 90°)

  • Longitude: 1440 points (-180° to 180°)

  • Channels: Surface (4) + Upper-air (65) variables

Required Variables

  1. Surface Variables (4 channels):

    • 2m temperature

    • 10m u-component of wind

    • 10m v-component of wind

    • Mean sea level pressure

  2. Upper-air Variables (5 variables × 13 pressure levels):

    • Temperature

    • U component of wind

    • V component of wind

    • Specific humidity

    • Geopotential

  3. Static Masks (3 channels):

    • Land-sea mask

    • Soil type

    • Topography

Installation

  1. Install PhysicsNeMo with required extras:

    # If installing from the PhysicsNeMo repository
pip install .[launch]

  2. Install additional dependencies:

    pip install -r requirements.txt

  3. Install NVIDIA Apex (required for optimizer):

    git clone https://github.com/NVIDIA/apex
cd apex
pip install -v --disable-pip-version-check --no-cache-dir --no-build-isolation \
    --config-settings "--build-option=--cpp_ext" \
    --config-settings "--build-option=--cuda_ext" ./

Training

Two training scripts are provided:

  • train_pangu_era5.py: Full Pangu-Weather implementation

  • train_pangu_lite_era5.py: Lightweight version for testing

To train the model on a single GPU:

# Full version
python train_pangu_era5.py

# Lite version
python train_pangu_lite_era5.py

Multi-GPU Training

Data parallelism is supported with multi-GPU runs:

mpirun -np <num_GPUs> python train_pangu_era5.py

If running inside a docker container, add the --allow-run-as-root flag.

Monitoring Training Progress

Training progress can be monitored using MLFlow:

mlflow ui -p 2458

View progress in a browser at http://127.0.0.1:2458

References

@article{bi2023pangu,
  title={Pangu-Weather: A 3D High-Resolution Model for Fast and Accurate Global Weather Forecast},
  author={Bi, Kaifeng and Xie, Lingxi and Zhang, Hengheng and others},
  journal={arXiv preprint arXiv:2211.02556},
  year={2023}
}

