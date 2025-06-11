Generative Data Assimilation of Sparse Weather Station Observations at Kilometer Scales

What can I help you with?
Peter Manshausen, Yair Cohen, Jaideep Pathak, Mike Pritchard, Piyush Garg, Morteza Mardani, Karthik Kashinath, Simon Byrne, Noah Brenowitz

https://arxiv.org/abs/2406.16947, in submission.

Method animation showing the denoising process

Constructing an atmospheric state from noise, guided by observations. The noisy state is denoised with the trained model, the denoised state evaluated with the observation operator A, and from the difference with the observations supplied, the posterior score is calculated. This score is used to update the noisy state, and the process is repeated for N denoising steps.

Problem Overview

Data assimilation (DA) is the process of incorporating observational data into the full model state. For numerical weather forecasting models, data assimilation is used to incorporate weather station data into the initial model state. This can be a costly process, requiring multiple evaluations of the computationally-expensive forecast to adjust the model state.

Score-based data assimilation (SDA), proposed by Rozet and Louppe, adapts the inference procedure of an unconditional generative diffusion model to generate model states conditional on observations, without retraining the model. We apply this to the context of a complex regional km-scale weather model, by training an unconditional diffusion model on the output of the High Resolution Rapid Refresh (HRRR) reanalysis product. Using SDA, we then incorporate sparse weather station data from the Integrated Surface Database (ISD) into the inference phase to produce maps of precipitation and surface winds.

Preliminary skill analysis shows the approach already outperforms a naive baseline of the High-Resolution Rapid Refresh system itself. By incorporating observations from 40 weather stations, 10% lower RMSEs on left-out stations are attained. Despite some lingering imperfections such as insufficiently disperse ensemble DA estimates, we find the results overall an encouraging proof of concept, and the first at km-scale. It is a ripe time to explore extensions that combine increasingly ambitious regional state generators with an increasing set of in situ, ground-based, and satellite remote sensing data streams.

Project Structure

The project is organized into the following directories:

  • obs/: Notebooks for ISD data processing and comparison to HRRR data

  • paper_figures/: Scripts to reproduce the figures from the paper

  • sda/: Code from the original SDA paper with minor adaptations

  • training/: Scripts for training the model

Getting Started

Installation

Install required packages:

pip install -r requirements.txt

Configuration Files

Machine-specific configuration files can be created in the configs directory, defining the following variables:

isd_path = "<path to isd data>"
path_to_pretrained = "<path to the pretrained model>"
path_to_model_state = "<path to model state from a training checkpoint>"
path_to_hrrr = "<path to Zarr file containing 2017 HRRR data>"
station_locations = "<path to station_locations_on_grid.nc generated by preprocess_isd.py>"
path_to_isp = "<path to ISD csv data>"
val_station_path = "<path to validation station locations generated by val_stations.py>"

See configs/base.py for an example configuration. Both station_locations and val_station_path are checked into the code for simplicity.

Data

High-Resolution Rapid Refresh (HRRR)

HRRR data is used for training and model evaluation. Data from 2018-2020 is used for training, and 2017 is used for model evaluation. The model is trained on a 128x128 section of Oklahoma, offset by (834, 353), using the following channels:

  • 10 metre U wind component (10u)

  • 10 metre V wind component (10v)

  • Total precipitation (tp)

The training and inference scripts requires the data be converted into a Zarr format before use, with one file per year of data. Example dimensions for the 2017.zarr are shown below:

<xarray.Dataset> Size: 3GB
Dimensions:    (time: 8760, channel: 6, y: 128, x: 128)
Coordinates:
* channel    (channel) object 48B '10u' '10v' 'gust' 'tp' 'sp' 'refc'
* time       (time) datetime64[ns] 70kB 2017-01-01T01:00:00 ... 2018-01-01
Dimensions without coordinates: y, x
Data variables:
    HRRR       (time, channel, y, x) float32 3GB dask.array<chunksize=(1, 6, 128, 128), meta=np.ndarray>
    latitude   (y, x) float32 66kB dask.array<chunksize=(128, 128), meta=np.ndarray>

Integrated Surface Database (ISD)

ISD data is used for inference. ISD data can be obtained from the NOAA Data Search and downloaded in CSV format.

To download multiple stations:

  1. Click “+Select All > Proceed to Cart”

  2. Enter email

  3. Hit submit

  4. You will receive an email with a download link

The data then needs to be gridded to the model grid and interpolated to a common time frequency. This is done using obs/preprocess_isd.py.

Training

Training scripts are in the training directory. Configuration is handled via the YAML files in the training/config directory. For example:

cd training
python3 train_diffusions.py \
  --outdir /expts \
  --tick 100 \
  --config_file ./config/hrrr.yaml \
  --config_name unconditional_diffusion_downscaling_a2s_v3_1_oklahoma \
  --log_to_wandb True \
  --run_id 0

With log_to_wandb=True, you’ll want to specify your wandb entity and project in train_diffusions.py.

Inference

For an example of inferencing on both subsampled HRRR and ISD data, run the example_inference.py script. It requires the ISD and HRRR data, as well as the state file of the trained model.

For running a full inference of the model across an entire year, use the full_inference.py script. The output filename is specified within that script.

The code to reproduce the paper figures is in the paper_figures/ directory. To score the output of full_inference.py, use the score_inference.py script:

cd paper_figures
python score_inference.py figure_data/scores/<_my_regen_model_name>
python score_inference.py -g truth figure_data/scores/hrrr

The aggregated scoring metrics (Fig. 7) can be plotted by specifying the scoring_target in figure-07/fig_metrics.py, and running it will generate PDFs of the figures.
