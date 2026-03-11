DOCA Library APIs
Table of Contents
- 1. Change Log
- 2. Modules
- 2.1. DOCA AES-GCM Engine
- 2.2. DOCA App Shield
- 2.3. DOCA Arg Parser
- 2.4. DOCA Core
- 2.4.1. operations for DOCA Types
- 2.4.2. DOCA Buffer
- 2.4.3. DOCA Buffer Array
- 2.4.4. DOCA Buffer Inventory
- 2.4.5. DOCA Buffer Pool
- 2.4.6. DOCA Clock
- 2.4.7. DOCA Context
- 2.4.8. DOCA Device
- 2.4.9. DOCA DPDK Bridge
- 2.4.10. DOCA Error
- 2.4.11. DOCA Graph
- 2.4.12. DOCA Memory Map
- 2.4.13. DOCA MMAP advise
- 2.4.14. DOCA Progress Engine
- 2.4.15. DOCA RDMA Bridge
- 2.4.16. DOCA Sync Event
- 2.4.17. DOCA Types
- 2.4.18. DOCA uar
- 2.4.19. DOCA umem
- 2.5. DOCA Comch
- 2.6. DOCA Compatibility Management
- 2.7. DOCA Compress Engine
- 2.8. DOCA Environment Configurations
- 2.9. DOCA Device Emulation
- 2.9.1. DOCA Device Emulation - PCI Devices
- 2.9.2. DOCA Device Emulation - Virtio FS Devices
- 2.9.3. DOCA Device Emulation - Virtio Devices
- 2.10. DOCA DMA Engine
- 2.11. DOCA DPA
- 2.12. DOCA Erasure Coding Engine
- 2.13. DOCA ETH
- 2.14. DOCA Flow
- 2.15. DOCA GPUNetIO Engine
- 2.15.1. DOCA GPUNetIO Device - Buffer
- 2.15.2. DOCA GPUNetIO Device - Ethernet Common
- 2.15.3. DOCA GPUNetIO Device - Ethernet RXQ
- 2.15.4. DOCA GPUNetIO Device - Ethernet TXQ
- 2.15.5. DOCA GPUNetIO Device - RDMA
- 2.15.6. DOCA GPUNetIO Device - Semaphore
- 2.15.7. DOCA GPUNetIO Device - Definitions
- 2.15.8. DOCA GPUNetIO Ethernet Device - Definitions
- 2.16. DOCA GPUNetIO engine
- 2.17. DOCA Logging Management
- 2.18. DOCA Management
- 2.19. DOCA Management Congestion Control Global Status
- 2.20. DOCA Management Device Capabilities General
- 2.21. DOCA Management ICM Quota
- 2.22. DOCA PCC
- 2.23. DOCA RDMA
- 2.24. DOCA RMAX Engine
- 2.25. DOCA SHA Engine
- 2.26. DOCA Telemetry Adaptive Retransmission
- 2.27. DOCA Telemetry Diagnostics
- 2.28. DOCA telemetry DPA
- 2.29. DOCA Telemetry Exporter
- 2.30. DOCA Telemetry PCC
- 2.31. DOCA Telemetry pci
- 2.32. DOCA telemetry PHY
- 2.33. DOCA UROM (Unified Resource and Offload Manager)
- 2.34. DOCA Version Management
- 3. Data Structures
- 3.1. cuse_init_in
- 3.2. cuse_init_out
- 3.3. doca_argp_device_ctx
- 3.4. doca_argp_device_rep_ctx
- 3.5. doca_clock_timespec_t
- 3.6. doca_data
- 3.7. doca_dpa_dev_buf
- 3.8. doca_dpa_dev_buf_arr
- 3.9. doca_dpa_dev_verbs_recv_wr
- 3.10. doca_dpa_dev_verbs_send_wr
- 3.11. doca_dpa_dev_verbs_sge
- 3.12. doca_flow_action_desc
- 3.13. doca_flow_action_descs
- 3.14. doca_flow_actions
- 3.15. doca_flow_crypto
- 3.16. doca_flow_crypto_action
- 3.17. doca_flow_crypto_encap_action
- 3.18. doca_flow_crypto_key_cfg
- 3.19. doca_flow_ct_actions
- 3.20. doca_flow_ct_aging_conn
- 3.21. doca_flow_ct_aging_conn_event
- 3.22. doca_flow_ct_aging_conn_update_info
- 3.23. doca_flow_ct_aging_counter
- 3.24. doca_flow_ct_aging_counter_state
- 3.25. doca_flow_ct_aging_ctx
- 3.26. doca_flow_ct_aging_ops
- 3.27. doca_flow_ct_ip4
- 3.28. doca_flow_ct_ip6
- 3.29. doca_flow_ct_match
- 3.30. doca_flow_ct_match4
- 3.31. doca_flow_ct_match6
- 3.32. doca_flow_ct_meta
- 3.33. doca_flow_desc_field
- 3.34. doca_flow_encap_action
- 3.35. doca_flow_entropy_format
- 3.36. doca_flow_fwd
- 3.37. doca_flow_geneve_option
- 3.38. doca_flow_header_eth
- 3.39. doca_flow_header_eth_vlan
- 3.40. doca_flow_header_format
- 3.41. doca_flow_header_geneve
- 3.42. doca_flow_header_ib_bth
- 3.43. doca_flow_header_icmp
- 3.44. doca_flow_header_ip4
- 3.45. doca_flow_header_ip6
- 3.46. doca_flow_header_l4_port
- 3.47. doca_flow_header_mpls
- 3.48. doca_flow_header_psp
- 3.49. doca_flow_header_roce_v2
- 3.50. doca_flow_header_tcp
- 3.51. doca_flow_header_udp
- 3.52. doca_flow_ip_addr
- 3.53. doca_flow_match
- 3.54. doca_flow_match_condition
- 3.55. doca_flow_meta
- 3.56. doca_flow_monitor
- 3.57. doca_flow_nat64_action
- 3.58. doca_flow_ordered_list
- 3.59. doca_flow_ordered_list_element
- 3.60. doca_flow_parser_geneve_opt_cfg
- 3.61. doca_flow_parser_meta
- 3.62. doca_flow_push_action
- 3.63. doca_flow_push_vlan_action
- 3.64. doca_flow_resource_decap_cfg
- 3.65. doca_flow_resource_encap_cfg
- 3.66. doca_flow_resource_ipsec_sa_cfg
- 3.67. doca_flow_resource_meter_cfg
- 3.68. doca_flow_resource_psp_cfg
- 3.69. doca_flow_resource_query
- 3.70. doca_flow_resource_rss_cfg
- 3.71. doca_flow_shared_resource_cfg
- 3.72. doca_flow_tun
- 3.73. doca_gather_list
- 3.74. doca_gpu_dev_verbs_addr
- 3.75. doca_gpu_dev_verbs_cq
- 3.76. doca_gpu_dev_verbs_cqe64_inline
- 3.77. doca_gpu_dev_verbs_qp
- 3.78. doca_gpu_dev_verbs_wqe
- 3.79. doca_gpu_dev_verbs_wqe_ctrl_seg
- 3.80. doca_gpu_dev_verbs_wqe_wait_seg
- 3.81. doca_gpu_eth_mcst_qp
- 3.82. doca_gpu_eth_rxq
- 3.83. doca_gpu_eth_txq
- 3.84. doca_ip
- 3.85. doca_log_registrator
- 3.86. doca_pcc_dev_algo_meta_data
- 3.87. doca_pcc_dev_results_t
- 3.88. doca_pcc_np_dev_response_packet
- 3.89. doca_rdma_gid
- 3.90. doca_rmax_in_stream_result
- 3.91. doca_rmax_stream_error
- 3.92. doca_telemetry_diag_data_sample_format_0
- 3.93. doca_telemetry_diag_data_sample_format_0_value
- 3.94. doca_telemetry_diag_data_sample_format_1
- 3.95. doca_telemetry_diag_data_sample_format_2
- 3.96. doca_telemetry_dpa_cumul_info_t
- 3.97. doca_telemetry_dpa_event_sample_t
- 3.98. doca_telemetry_dpa_process_info_t
- 3.99. doca_telemetry_dpa_thread_info_t
- 3.100. doca_telemetry_exporter_otlp_attribute_value_t
- 3.101. doca_telemetry_pci_dpn
- 3.102. doca_telemetry_pci_management_info
- 3.103. doca_telemetry_pci_perf_counters_1
- 3.104. doca_telemetry_phy_active_cable_info
- 3.105. doca_telemetry_phy_ber
- 3.106. doca_telemetry_phy_cable_attenuation
- 3.107. doca_telemetry_phy_cable_breakout
- 3.108. doca_telemetry_phy_cable_general_properties_info
- 3.109. doca_telemetry_phy_cable_power_and_temp_info
- 3.110. doca_telemetry_phy_cable_technology
- 3.111. doca_telemetry_phy_cable_vendor_info
- 3.112. doca_telemetry_phy_cdr_info
- 3.113. doca_telemetry_phy_CMIS
- 3.114. doca_telemetry_phy_CMIS_specific
- 3.115. doca_telemetry_phy_compliance_code
- 3.116. doca_telemetry_phy_counter_and_ber_info
- 3.117. doca_telemetry_phy_date
- 3.118. doca_telemetry_phy_effective_error
- 3.119. doca_telemetry_phy_error_counter_info
- 3.120. doca_telemetry_phy_firmware_version
- 3.121. doca_telemetry_phy_latency_info
- 3.122. doca_telemetry_phy_link_speed
- 3.123. doca_telemetry_phy_manufacturing_date
- 3.124. doca_telemetry_phy_module_info
- 3.125. doca_telemetry_phy_module_state
- 3.126. doca_telemetry_phy_operation_info
- 3.127. doca_telemetry_phy_power_class
- 3.128. doca_telemetry_phy_QSFP_cable_breakout
- 3.129. doca_telemetry_phy_QSFP_SFP
- 3.130. doca_telemetry_phy_QSFP_SFP_specific
- 3.131. doca_telemetry_phy_raw_error
- 3.132. doca_telemetry_phy_rx_power
- 3.133. doca_telemetry_phy_state
- 3.134. doca_telemetry_phy_status_info
- 3.135. doca_telemetry_phy_symbol_error
- 3.136. doca_telemetry_phy_temperature
- 3.137. doca_telemetry_phy_tx_bias_current
- 3.138. doca_telemetry_phy_tx_power
- 3.139. doca_telemetry_phy_voltage
- 3.140. doca_urom_domain_oob_coll
- 3.141. doca_urom_service_plugin_info
- 3.142. fuse_access_in
- 3.143. fuse_attr
- 3.144. fuse_attr_out
- 3.145. fuse_backing_map
- 3.146. fuse_batch_forget_in
- 3.147. fuse_bmap_in
- 3.148. fuse_bmap_out
- 3.149. fuse_copy_file_range_in
- 3.150. fuse_create_in
- 3.151. fuse_dirent
- 3.152. fuse_direntplus
- 3.153. fuse_entry_out
- 3.154. fuse_ext_header
- 3.155. fuse_fallocate_in
- 3.156. fuse_file_lock
- 3.157. fuse_flush_in
- 3.158. fuse_forget_in
- 3.159. fuse_fsync_in
- 3.160. fuse_getattr_in
- 3.161. fuse_getxattr_in
- 3.162. fuse_getxattr_out
- 3.163. fuse_in_header
- 3.164. fuse_init_in
- 3.165. fuse_init_out
- 3.166. fuse_interrupt_in
- 3.167. fuse_ioctl_in
- 3.168. fuse_ioctl_iovec
- 3.169. fuse_ioctl_out
- 3.170. fuse_kstatfs
- 3.171. fuse_link_in
- 3.172. fuse_lk_in
- 3.173. fuse_lk_out
- 3.174. fuse_lseek_in
- 3.175. fuse_lseek_out
- 3.176. fuse_mkdir_in
- 3.177. fuse_mknod_in
- 3.178. fuse_notify_deleteout
- 3.179. fuse_notify_inval_entry_out
- 3.180. fuse_notify_inval_inode_out
- 3.181. fuse_notify_poll_wakeup_out
- 3.182. fuse_notify_retrieve_in
- 3.183. fuse_notify_retrieve_out
- 3.184. fuse_notify_store_out
- 3.185. fuse_open_in
- 3.186. fuse_open_out
- 3.187. fuse_out_header
- 3.188. fuse_poll_in
- 3.189. fuse_poll_out
- 3.190. fuse_read_in
- 3.191. fuse_release_in
- 3.192. fuse_removemapping_in
- 3.193. fuse_removemapping_one
- 3.194. fuse_rename2_in
- 3.195. fuse_rename_in
- 3.196. fuse_secctx
- 3.197. fuse_secctx_header
- 3.198. fuse_setattr_in
- 3.199. fuse_setupmapping_in
- 3.200. fuse_setxattr_in
- 3.201. fuse_statfs_out
- 3.202. fuse_statx
- 3.203. fuse_statx_in
- 3.204. fuse_statx_out
- 3.205. fuse_supp_groups
- 3.206. fuse_sx_time
- 3.207. fuse_syncfs_in
- 3.208. fuse_uring_cmd_req
- 3.209. fuse_uring_ent_in_out
- 3.210. fuse_uring_req_header
- 3.211. fuse_write_in
- 3.212. fuse_write_out
- 3.213. mlx5_err_cqe_ex
- 3.214. urom_domain_lookups_iface
- 3.215. urom_plugin_iface
- 3.216. urom_worker_cmd
- 3.217. urom_worker_cmd_desc
- 3.218. urom_worker_ctx
- 3.219. urom_worker_notif_desc
- 3.220. urom_worker_notify
- 4. Data Fields