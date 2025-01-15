DOCA DPA is composed of two libraries that come with the DOCA SDK installation:

Host/DPU library and header file (used by user application) doca_dpa.h libdoca_dpa.a / libdoca_dpa.so

Device library and header file doca_dpa_dev.h doca_dpa_dev_sync_event.h doca_dpa_dev_buf_array.h doca_dpa_dev_rdma.h libdoca_dpa_dev.a



Before invoking the DPA API, make sure that DPA is indeed supported on the relevant device.

The API that checks whether a device supports DPA is doca_error_t doca_devinfo_get_is_dpa_supported(const struct doca_devinfo *devinfo) . Only if this call returns DOCA_SUCCESS can the user invoke DOCA DPA API on the device.

There is a limitation on the maximum number of DPA threads that can run a single kernel. This can be retrieved by calling the host API doca_error_t doca_dpa_get_max_threads_per_kernel(doca_dpa_t dpa, unsigned int *value) .

Each kernel launched into the DPA has a maximum runtime limit. This can be retrieved by calling the host API doca_error_t doca_dpa_get_kernel_max_run_time(doca_dpa_t dpa, unsigned long long *value) .

If the kernel execution time on the DPA exceeds this maximum runtime limit, it may be terminated and cause a fatal error. To recover, the application must destroy the DPA context and create a new one.

Term Definition DPA context Software construct for the host process that encapsulates the state associated with a DPA process (on a specific device). An application must obtain a DPA context to begin working with the DPA API (several DPA contexts may be created by the application). Memory DOCA DPA provides an API to allocate/manage DPA memory, as well as handling host memory that has been exported to DPA. Sync Event Data structure in either CPU, DPU, GPU, or DPA-heap. An event contains a counter that can be updated and waited on. Kernel User function (and arguments) launched from host and executing on the DPA asynchronously. A kernel may be executed by one or more DPA threads (specified by the application as part of the launch API). RDMA Abstraction around a network transport object (encapsulates RDMA RC QP). Allows sending data to remote RDMA for example, and collect communication completions.

The DOCA DPA SDK does not use any means of multi-thread synchronization primitives. All DOCA DPA objects are non-thread-safe. Developers should make sure the user program and kernels are written so as to avoid race conditions.

Context creation:

Copy Copied! doca_error_t doca_dpa_create(struct doca_dev *dev, doca_dpa_app_t app, doca_dpa_t *dpa, unsigned int flags)

The DPA context encapsulates the DPA device and a DPA process (program). Within this context, the application creates various DPA SDK objects and controls them. After verifying DPA is supported for the chosen device, the DPA context is created. This is a host-side API and it is expected to be the first programming step.

The app parameter of this call is the same name used when running DPACC to get the DPA program.

A DPA program can allocate (from the host API) and access (from both the host and device API) several memory locations using the DOCA DPA API. DOCA DPA supports access from the host/DPU to DPA heap memory and also enables device access to host memory (e.g., kernel writes to host heap).

Normal memory usage flow would be to:

Allocate memory on the host. Register the memory. Export the registered memory so it can be accessed by DPA kernels. Access/use the memory from the kernel (see device side APIs later).

To free previously allocated DPA memory (if it exists): Copy Copied! doca_dpa_mem_free(doca_dpa_dev_uintptr_t dev_ptr)

To allocate DPA heap memory: Copy Copied! doca_dpa_mem_alloc(doca_dpa_t dpa, size_t size, doca_dpa_dev_uintptr_t *dev_ptr)

To copy previously allocated memory from a host pointer to a DPA heap device pointer: Copy Copied! doca_dpa_h2d_memcpy(doca_dpa_t dpa, doca_dpa_dev_uintptr_t src_ptr, void *dst_ptr, size_t size)

To copy previously allocated memory from a DPA heap device pointer to a host pointer: Copy Copied! doca_dpa_d2h_memcpy(doca_dpa_t dpa, void *dst_ptr, doca_dpa_dev_uintptr_t src_ptr, size_t size)

To set memory: Copy Copied! doca_dpa_memset(doca_dpa_t dpa, doca_dpa_dev_uintptr_t dev_ptr, int value, size_t size)

To export host memory to DPA and get a handle to use on your kernels, one must use a DOCA Core Memory Inventory Object in the following manner (refer to TBD DOCA Core Memory Subsystem API): Copy Copied! doca_buf_arr_set_target_dpa(struct doca_buf_arr *buf_arr, struct doca_dpa *dpa_handler) doca_buf_arr_get_dpa_handle( const struct doca_buf_arr *buf_arr, struct doca_dpa_dev_buf_arr **dpa_buf_arr) Use the output parameter ( dpa handle ) by passing it as kernel parameter in doca_dpa_kernel_launch(...) API.

Device APIs are used by user-written kernels. Memory APIs supplied by the DOCA DPA SDK are all asynchronous (i.e., non-blocking).

Kernels get the doca_dpa_dev_buf_t handle in their kernel and invoke the following API:

To obtain a single buffer handle from the buf array handle: Copy Copied! doca_dpa_dev_buf_t doca_dpa_dev_buf_array_get_buf(doca_dpa_dev_buf_arr_t buf_arr, const uint64_t buf_idx)

To get the address pointed to by the buffer handle: Copy Copied! uintptr_t doca_dpa_dev_buf_get_addr(doca_dpa_dev_buf_t buf)

To get the length of the buffer: Copy Copied! uint64_t doca_dpa_dev_buf_get_len(doca_dpa_dev_buf_t buf)

To get a pointer to external memory registered on the host: Copy Copied! doca_dpa_dev_uintptr_t doca_dpa_dev_buf_get_external_ptr(doca_dpa_dev_buf_t buf, uint64_t buf_offset)

To copy memory between two registered memory regions: Copy Copied! doca_dpa_dev_memcpy_nb(doca_dpa_dev_buf_t dst_mem, uint64_t dst_offset, doca_dpa_dev_buf_t src_mem, uint64_t src_offset, size_t length)

To transpose memory between two registered memory regions: Copy Copied! doca_dpa_dev_memcpy_transpose2D_nb(doca_dpa_dev_buf_t dst_mem, uint64_t dst_offset, doca_dpa_dev_buf_t src_mem, uint64_t src_offset, size_t length, size_t element_size, size_t num_columns, size_t num_rows)

Since memory operations in the device are non-blocking, developers are given the following API to drain all previous memory operations: Copy Copied! doca_dpa_dev_memcpy_synchronize()

Sync events fulfill the following roles:

DOCA DPA execution model is asynchronous and sync events are used to control various threads running in the system (allowing order and dependency)

DOCA DPA supports remote sync events so the programmer is capable of invoking remote nodes by means of DOCA sync events

Please refer to "DOCA Sync Event".

To get the current event value: Copy Copied! doca_dpa_dev_sync_event_get(doca_dpa_dev_sync_event_t event, uint64_t *value)

To add/set to the current event value: Copy Copied! doca_dpa_dev_sync_event_update_<add|set>(doca_dpa_dev_sync_event_t event, uint64_t value)

To wait until event is greater than threshold: Copy Copied! doca_dpa_dev_sync_event_wait_gt(doca_dpa_dev_sync_event_t event, uint64_t value, uint64_t mask) Use mask to apply (bitwise AND) on the DOCA sync event value for comparison with the wait threshold.

DOCA DPA communication primitives allow sending data from one node to another. The communication object between two nodes is called an RDMA DPA handle. RDMAs represent a unidirectional communication pipe between two nodes. Currently, RDMA DPA handles are built on top of RDMA RC QP implementation. RDMA DPA handles can be used by kernels only. The RDMA DPA handle allows the DPA to track the completion of all communications since they are asynchronous.

RDMA DPA handles are created when setting a DOCA RDMA context to DPA data path. For more information, please refer to DOCA RDMA.

To obtain a DPA RDMA handle: Copy Copied! doca_ctx_set_datapath_on_dpa(doca_ctx rdma_as_doca_ctx ,doca_dpa_t dpa) doca_rdma_get_dpa_handle(struct doca_rdma *rdma, struct doca_dpa_dev_rdma **dpa_rdma) DPA RDMAs are not thread-safe and, therefore, must not be used from different kernels/threads concurrently.

The flow in DOCA DPA begins with creation and configuration of an object on the host/DPU side and then exporting it to a device so the kernels and DPA can use v arious entities. This is no different for RDMA. After the host application connects two RDMAs, the local RDMA is exported to the device and can be used by the device-side API.

To read to a local buffer from the remote side buffer: Copy Copied! doca_dpa_dev_rdma_read(doca_dpa_dev_rdma_t rdma, doca_dpa_dev_buf_t dst_mem, uint64_t dst_offset, doca_dpa_dev_buf_t src_mem, uint64_t src_offset, size_t length)

To copy local memory to the remote side buffer: Copy Copied! doca_dpa_dev_rdma_write(doca_dpa_dev_rdma_t rdma, doca_dpa_dev_buf_t dst_mem, uint64_t dst_offset, doca_dpa_dev_buf_t src_mem, uint64_t src_offset, size_t length)

To do an atomic add operation on the remote side buffer: Copy Copied! doca_dpa_dev_rdma_atomic_fetch_add(doca_dpa_dev_rdma_t rdma, doca_dpa_dev_buf_t dst_mem, uint64_t dst_offset, size_t value)

To signal a remote event: Copy Copied! doca_dpa_dev_rdma_signal_<add|set>(doca_dpa_dev_rdma_t rdma, doca_dpa_dev_sync_event_remote_t remote_sync_event, uint64_t count)

As all DPA RDMA operations are non-blocking, the following API is provided to kernel developers to wait until all previous RDMA operations are done (blocking call) to drain the RDMA DPA handle:

Copy Copied! doca_dpa_dev_rdma_synchronize(doca_dpa_dev_rdma_t rdma)

When this call returns, all previous non-blocking operations on the DPA RDMA have completed (i.e., sent to the remote RDMA). It is expected that the doca_dpa_dev_rdma_synchronize() call would use the same thread as the handle calls.

Since DPA RDMAs are non-thread safe, each DPA RDMA must be accessed by a single thread at any given time. If user launches a kernel that should be executed by more than one thread and this kernel includes RDMA communication, it is expected that a user will use array of RDMAs so that each RDMA will be accessed by single thread (each thread can access it's RDMA instance by using doca_dpa_dev_thread_rank() as its index in the array of RDMA handles).

When using the Remote Event Exchange API, void doca_dpa_dev_rdma_signal_<add|set>(..., doca_dpa_dev_event_remote_t event_handle, ...) , within your kernel, note that event is a remote event. That is, an event created on the remote node and exported to a remote node ( doca_dpa_event_dev_remote_export(event_handle) ).

DOCA DPA has only been enabled and tested with InfiniBand networking protocol.

RDMAs are not thread-safe.

DOCA DPA provides an API which enables full control for launching and monitoring kernels.

Understanding the following terms and concepts is important:

Thread – just as with modern operating systems, DOCA DPA provides a notion of sequential execution of programmer code in an "isolated" environment (i.e., variables which are thread-local and not global or shared between other threads). Moreover, DOCA DPA provides hardware threads which allow a dedicated execution pipe per thread without having the execution of one thread impact other ones (no preemption, priorities etc).

Kernel – this is a C function written by the programmer and compiled with DPACC that the programmer can invoke from their host application. Programmers can use the doca_dpa_kernel_launch_update_<add|set>(...) API to run their kernels. One of the parameters for this call is the number of threads to run this kernel (minimum is 1). So, for example, a programmer can launch their kernel and ask to run it with 16 threads.

Since DOCA DPA libraries are not thread-safe, it is up to the programmer to make sure the kernel is written to allow it to run in a multi-threaded environment. For example, to program a kernel that uses RDMAs with 16 concurrent threads, the user should pass an array of 16 RDMAs to the kernel so that each thread can access its RDMA using its rank ( doca_dpa_dev_thread_rank() ) as an index to the array.

Copy Copied! doca_dpa_kernel_launch_update_<add|set>(doca_dpa_t dpa, struct doca_sync_event *wait_event, uint64_t wait_threshold, struct doca_sync_event *comp_event, uint64_t comp_count, unsigned int nthreads, doca_dpa_func_t *func, ... )

This function asks DOCA DPA to run func in DPA by nthreads and give it the supplied list of arguments (variadic list of arguments).

This function is asynchronous so when it returns, it does not mean that func started/ended its execution.

To add control or flow/ordering to these asynchronous kernels, two optional parameters for launching kernels are available: wait_event – the kernel does not start its execution until the event is signaled (if NULL, the kernel starts once DOCA DPA has resources to run it) which means that DOCA DPA would not run the kernel until the event's counter is bigger than wait_threshold . Please note that the valid values for wait_threshold and wait_event counter and are [0-254]. Values out of this range might cause anomalous behavior. comp_event – once the last thread running the kernel is done, DOCA DPA updates this event (either sets or adds to its current counter value with comp_count ).

DOCA DPA takes care of packing (on host/DPU) and unpacking (in DPA) the kernel parameters.

func must be prefixed with the __dpa_global__ macro for DPACC to compile it as a kernel (and add it to DPA executable binary) and not as part of host application binary.

The programmer must declare func in their application also by adding the line extern doca_dpa_func_t func .

Copy Copied! unsigned int doca_dpa_dev_thread_rank() Retrieves the running thread's rank for a given kernel on the DPA. If, for example, a kernel is launched to run with 16 threads, each thread running this kernel is assigned a rank ranging from 0 to 15 within this kernel. This is helpful for making sure each thread in the kernel only accesses data relevant for its execution to avoid data-races.

Copy Copied! unsigned int doca_dpa_dev_num_threads() Returns the number of threads running current kernel.

Kernel code:

Copy Copied! #include "doca_dpa_dev.h" #include "doca_dpa_dev_sync_event.h" __dpa_global__ void linear_kernel(doca_dpa_dev_sync_event_t wait_ev, doca_dpa_dev_sync_event_t comp_ev) { if (wait_ev) doca_dpa_dev_sync_event_wait_gt(wait_ev, wait_th = 0 ); doca_dpa_dev_sync_event_update_add(comp_ev, comp_count = 1 ); }

Application pseudo-code:

Collapse Source Copy Copied! #include <doca_dev.h> #include <doca_error.h> #include <doca_sync_event.h> #include <doca_dpa.h> int main( int argc, char **argv) { open_doca_dev(&doca_dev); doca_dpa_create(doca_dev, dpa_linear_app, &dpa_ctx, 0 ); doca_sync_event_create(&ev_a); doca_sync_event_publisher_add_location_cpu(ev_a, doca_dev); doca_sync_event_subscriber_add_location_dpa(ev_a, dpa_ctx); doca_sync_event_start(ev_a); doca_sync_event_create(&ev_b); doca_sync_event_publisher_add_location_dpa(ev_b, dpa_ctx); doca_sync_event_subscriber_add_location_dpa(ev_b, dpa_ctx); doca_sync_event_start(ev_b); doca_sync_event_create(&ev_c); doca_sync_event_publisher_add_location_dpa(ev_c, dpa_ctx); doca_sync_event_subscriber_add_location_dpa(ev_c, dpa_ctx); doca_sync_event_start(ev_c); doca_sync_event_create(&comp_ev); doca_sync_event_publisher_add_location_dpa(comp_ev, dpa_ctx); doca_sync_event_subscriber_add_location_cpu(comp_ev, doca_dev); doca_sync_event_start(comp_ev); doca_sync_event_export_to_dpa(ev_b, dpa_ctx, &ev_b_handle); doca_sync_event_export_to_dpa(ev_c, dpa_ctx, &ev_c_handle); doca_sync_event_export_to_dpa(comp_ev, dpa_ctx, &comp_ev_handle); doca_dpa_kernel_launch_update_add(wait_ev = ev_a, wait_threshold = 1 , &linear_kernel, kernel_args: NULL, ev_b_handle); doca_dpa_kernel_launch_update_add(wait_ev = NULL, &linear_kernel, nthreads = 1 , kernel_args: ev_b_handle, ev_c_handle); doca_dpa_kernel_launch_update_add(wait_ev = NULL, &linear_kernel, nthreads = 1 , kernel_args: ev_c_handle, comp_ev_handle); doca_sync_event_update_set(ev_a, 1 ) doca_sync_event_wait_gt(comp_ev, 0 ); teardown_resources(); }





Kernel code:

Copy Copied! #include "doca_dpa_dev.h" #include "doca_dpa_dev_sync_event.h" __dpa_global__ void diamond_kernel(doca_dpa_dev_sync_event_t wait_ev, uint64_t wait_th, doca_dpa_dev_sync_event_t comp_ev1, doca_dpa_dev_sync_event_t comp_ev2) { if (wait_ev) doca_dpa_dev_sync_event_wait_gt(wait_ev, wait_th); doca_dpa_dev_sync_event_update_add(comp_ev1, comp_count = 1 ); if (comp_ev2) doca_dpa_dev_sync_event_update_add(comp_ev2, comp_count = 1 ); }

Application pseudo-code:

Collapse Source Copy Copied! #include <doca_dev.h> #include <doca_error.h> #include <doca_sync_event.h> #include <doca_dpa.h> int main( int argc, char **argv) { open_doca_dev(&doca_dev); doca_dpa_create(doca_dev, dpa_diamond_app, &dpa_ctx, 0 ); doca_sync_event_create(&ev_a); doca_sync_event_create(&ev_b); doca_sync_event_create(&ev_c); doca_sync_event_create(&ev_d); doca_sync_event_create(&ev_e); doca_sync_event_create(&comp_ev); doca_sync_event_export_to_dpa(&ev_b_handle, &ev_c_handle, &ev_d_handle, &ev_e_handle, &comp_ev_handle); constexpr uint64_t wait_threshold_one_parent { 1 }; constexpr uint64_t wait_threshold_two_parent { 2 }; doca_dpa_kernel_launch_update_set(wait_ev = ev_a, wait_threshold = 1 , nthreads = 1 , &diamond_kernel, kernel_args: NULL, 0 , ev_b_handle, ev_c_handle); doca_dpa_kernel_launch_update_set(wait_ev = NULL, nthreads = 1 , &diamond_kernel, kernel_args: ev_b_handle, wait_threshold_one_parent, ev_e_handle, NULL); doca_dpa_kernel_launch_update_set(wait_ev = NULL, nthreads = 1 , &diamond_kernel, kernel_args: ev_c_handle, wait_threshold_one_parent, ev_d_handle, NULL); doca_dpa_kernel_launch_update_set(wait_ev = NULL, nthreads = 1 , &diamond_kernel, kernel_args: ev_d_handle, wait_threshold_one_parent, ev_e_handle, NULL); doca_dpa_kernel_launch_update_set(wait_ev = NULL, nthreads = 1 , &diamond_kernel, kernel_args: ev_e_handle, wait_threshold_two_parent, comp_ev_handle, NULL); doca_sync_event_update_set(ev_a, 1 ); doca_sync_event_wait_gt(comp_ev, 0 ); teardown_resources(); }

The time interval between a kernel launch call from the host and the start of its execution on the DPA is significantly optimized when the host application calls doca_dpa_kernel_launch_update_<add|set>() repeatedly to execute with the same number of DPA threads. So, if the application calls doca_dpa_kernel_launch_update_<add|set>(..., nthreads = x) , the next call with nthreads = x would have a shorter latency (as low as ~5-7 microseconds) for the start of the kernel's execution.

Applications calling for kernel launch with a wait event (i.e., the completion event of a previous kernel) also have significantly lower latency in the time between the host launching the kernel and the start of the execution of the kernel on the DPA. So, if the application calls doca_dpa_kernel_launch_update_<add|set>( ..., completion event = m_ev, ...) and then doca_dpa_kernel_launch_update_<add|set>( wait event = m_ev, ...) , the latter kernel launch call would have shorter latency (as low as ~3 microseconds) for the start of the kernel's execution.

The order in which kernels are launched is important. If an application launches K1 and then K2, K1 must not depend on K2's completion (e.g., wait on its wait event that K2 should update). Not following this guideline leads to unpredictable results (at runtime) for the application and might require restarting the DOCA DPA context (i.e., destroying, reinitializing, and rerunning the workload).

DPA threads are an actual hardware resource and are, therefore, limited in number to 256 (including internal allocations and allocations explicitly requested by the user as part of the kernel launch API) DOCA DPA does not check these limits. It is up to the application to adhere to this number and track thread allocation across different DPA contexts. Each doca_dpa_dev_rdma_t consumes one thread.

The DPA has an internal watchdog timer to make sure threads do not block indefinitely. Kernel execution time must be finite and not exceed the time returned. by doca_dpa_get_kernel_max_run_time .

The nthreads parameter in the doca_dpa_kernel_launch call cannot exceed the maximum allowed number of threads to run a kernel returned. by doca_dpa_get_max_threads_per_kernel .

The following device-side API (to be used in kernels) supports logging to stdout:

Copy Copied! doca_dpa_dev_printf( const char *format, ...)





DPA context can enter an error state caused by the device flow. The application can check this error state by calling the following host API call:

Copy Copied! doca_dpa_peek_at_last_error( const doca_dpa_t dpa)

This data path call indicates if an error occurred on device. If so, the DPA context enters a fatal state and can no longer be used by the application. Therefore, the application must destroy the DPA context.