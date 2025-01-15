On This Page
- Introduction
- Prerequisites
- Environment
- Architecture
- Configurations Phase
- Execution Phase
- State Machine
- Alternative Datapath Options
- DOCA ETH Samples
DOCA Ethernet
This guide provides an overview and configuration instructions for the DOCA ETH API.
The DOCA Ethernet library is supported at alpha level.
DOCA ETH comprises of two APIs, DOCA ETH RXQ and DOCA ETH TXQ. The control path is always handled on the host/DPU CPU side by the library. The datapath can be managed either on the CPU by the DOCA ETH library or on the GPU by the GPUNetIO library.
DOCA ETH RXQ is an RX queue. It defines a queue for receiving packets.
It also supports receiving Ethernet packets on any memory mapped by
doca_mmap.
The memory location to which packets are scattered is agnostic to the processor which manages the datapath (CPU/DPU/GPU). For example, the datapath may be managed on the CPU while packets are scattered to GPU memory.
DOCA ETH TXQ is an TX queue. It defines a queue for sending packets.
It also supports sending Ethernet packets from any memory mapped by
doca_mmap.
To free the CPU from managing the datapath, the user can choose to manage the datapath from the GPU. In this mode of operation, the library collects user configurations and creates a receive/send queue object on the GPU memory (using the DOCA GPU sub-device) and coordinates with the network card (NIC) to interact with the GPU processor.
This library follows the architecture of a DOCA Core Context. It is recommended to read the following sections:
BlueField DPU Scalable Function (for using SF on DPU)
DOCA GPUNetIO (for GPU datapath)
DOCA ETH based applications can run either on the Linux host machine or on the NVIDIA® BlueField® DPU target. The following is required:
Applications should run with root privileges
To run DOCA ETH on the DPU, applications must supply the library with SFs as a
doca_dev. See OpenvSwitch Offload and BlueField DPU Scalable Function to see how to create SFs and connect them to the appropriate ports.
Applications need to use DOCA Flow to forward incoming traffic to DOCA ETH RXQ's queue. See DOCA Flow and DOCA ETH RXQ samples for reference.
DOCA ETH is comprised of two parts: DOCA ETH RXQ and DOCA ETH TXQ.
DOCA ETH RXQ
Operating Modes
DOCA ETH RXQ can operate in the three modes, each exposing a slightly different control/datapath.
Regular Receive
This mode is supported only for CPU datapath.
In this mode, the received packet buffers are managed by the user. To receive a packet, the user should submit a receive task containing a
doca_buf to write the packet into.
The application uses this mode if it wants to:
Run on CPU
Manage the memory of received packet and the packet's exact place in memory
Forward the received packets to other DOCA libraries
Cyclic Receive
This mode is supported only for GPU datapath.
In this mode, the library scatters packets to the packet buffer (supplied by the user as
doca_mmap) in a cyclic manner. Packets acquired by the user may be overwritten by the library if not processed fast enough by the application.
In this mode, the user must provide DOCA ETH RXQ with a packet buffer to be managed by the library (see
doca_eth_rxq_set_pkt_buffer()). The buffer should be large enough to avoid packet loss (see
doca_eth_rxq_get_pkt_buffer_size()).
The application uses this mode if:
It wants to run on GPU
It has a deterministic packet processing time, where a packet is guaranteed to be processed before the library overwrites it with a new packet
It wants best performance
Managed Memory Pool Receive
This mode is supported only for CPU datapath.
In this mode, the library uses various optimizations to manage the packet buffers. Packets acquired by the user cannot be overwritten by the library unless explicitly freed by the application. Thus, if the application does not release the packet buffers fast enough, the library would run out of memory and packets would start dropping.
Unlike Cyclic Receive mode, the user can pass the packet to other libraries in DOCA with the guarantee that the packet is not overwritten while being processed by those libraries.
In this mode, the user must provide DOCA ETH RXQ with a packet buffer to be managed by the library (see
doca_eth_rxq_set_pkt_buffer()). The buffer should be large enough to avoid packet loss (see
doca_eth_rxq_estimate_packet_buffer_size()).
The application uses this mode if:
It wants to run on CPU
It has a deterministic packet processing time, where a packet is guaranteed to be processed before the library runs out of memory and packets start dropping
It wants to forward the received packets to other DOCA libraries
It wants best performance
Working with DOCA Flow
In order to route incoming packets to the desired DOCA ETH RXQ, applications need to use DOCA Flow. Applications need to do the following:
Create and start DOCA Flow on the appropriate port (device)
Create pipes to route packets into
Get the queue ID of the queue (inside DOCA ETH RXQ) using
doca_eth_rxq_get_flow_queue_id()
Add an entry to a pipe which routes packets into the RX queue (using the queue ID we obtained)
For more details see DOCA ETH RXQ samples and DOCA Flow.
DOCA ETH TXQ
Operating Modes
DOCA ETH TXQ can only operate in one mode.
Regular Send
For the CPU datapath, the user should submit a send task containing a
doca_buf of the packet to send.
For information regarding the datapath on the GPU, see DOCA GPUNetIO.
Offloads
DOCA ETH TXQ supports:
Large Segment Offloading (LSO) – the hardware supports LSO on transmitted TCP packets over IPv4 and IPv6. LSO enables the software to prepare a large TCP message for sending with a header template (the application should provide this header to the library) which is updated automatically for every generated segment. The hardware segments the large TCP message into multiple TCP segments. Per each such segment, device updates the header template accordingly (see LSO Send Task).
L3/L4 checksum offloading – the hardware supports calculation of checksum on transmitted packets and validation of received packet checksum. Checksum calculation is supported for TCP/UDP running over IPv4 and IPv6. (In case of tunneling, the hardware calculates the checksum of the outer header.) The hardware does not require any pseudo header checksum calculation, and the value placed in TCP/UDP checksum is ignored when performing the calculation. See
doca_eth_txq_set_l3_chksum_offload()/
doca_eth_txq_set_l4_chksum_offload().
Objects
doca_mmap– in Cyclic Receive and Managed Memory Pool Receive modes, the user must configure DOCA ETH RXQ with packet buffer to write the received packets into as a
doca_mmap(see DOCA Core Memory Subsystem)
doca_buf– in Regular Receive mode, the user must submit receive tasks that includes a buffer to write the received packet into as a
doca_buf. Also, In Regular Send mode, the user must submit send tasks that include a buffer of the packet to send as a
doca_buf(see DOCA Core Memory Subsystem).
To start using the library, the user must first first go through a configuration phase as described in DOCA Core Context Configuration Phase.
This section describes how to configure and start the context to allow execution of tasks and retrieval of events.
DOCA ETH in GPU datapath does not need to be associated with a DOCA PE (since the datapath is not on the CPU).
Configurations
The context can be configured to match the application use case.
To find if a configuration is supported or the min/max value for it, refer to Device Support.
Mandatory Configurations
These configurations are mandatory and must be set by the application before attempting to start the context.
DOCA ETH RXQ
At least one task/event type must be configured. See configuration of Tasks and/or Events.
Max packet size (the maximum size of packet that can be received) must be provided at creation time of the DOCA ETH RXQ context
Max burst size (the maximum number of packets that the library can handle at the same time) must be provided at creation time of the DOCA ETH RXQ context
A device with appropriate support must be provided opon creation
When in Cyclic Receive or Managed Memory Pool Receive modes, a
doca_mmapmust be provided in-order write the received packets into (see
doca_eth_rxq_set_pkt_buffer())
In case of a GPU datapath, A DOCA GPU sub-device must be provided using
doca_ctx_set_datapath_on_gpu()
DOCA ETH TXQ
At least one task type must be configured. See configuration of Tasks and/or Events.
Max burst size (the maximum number of packets that the library can handle at the same time) must be provided at creation time of the DOCA ETH TXQ context
A device with appropriate support must be provided on creation
If configuring send LSO tasks, max LSO header size and MSS must be provided at configuration of send LSO tasks (See
doca_eth_txq_task_lso_send_set_conf())
In case of a GPU datapath, a DOCA GPU sub-device must be provided using
doca_ctx_set_datapath_on_gpu()
Optional Configurations
The following configurations are optional. If they are not set then a default value will be used.
DOCA ETH RXQ
Setting the DOCA ETH RXQ mode is optional (See
doca_eth_rxq_set_type()). The default type is Regular Receive.
DOCA ETH TXQ
Setting L3/L4 offload checksum (enabling/disabling hardware to calculate L3/L4 checksum values and write them into the specific field in the transmitted packet) is optional (see
doca_eth_txq_set_l3_chksum_offload()/
doca_eth_txq_set_l4_chksum_offload()). The default value is false (offloading is disabled).
Device Support
DOCA ETH requires a device to operate. For picking a device, see DOCA Core Device Discovery.
To check if a device supports a specific mode, use the type capabilities functions (see
doca_eth_rxq_get_type_supported() and
doca_eth_txq_get_type_supported()
).
Devices can allow the following capabilities:
The maximum burst size
The maximum buffer chain list (only for Regular Receive/Regular Send modes)
The maximum packet size (only for DOCA ETH RXQ)
L3/L4 checksum offloading capability (only for DOCA ETH TXQ)
Maximum LSO message/header size (only for DOCA ETH TXQ)
Wait-on-time offloading capability (only for DOCA ETH TXQ in GPU datapath)
Buffer Support
DOCA ETH support buffers (
doca_mmap
or
doca_buf
) with the following features:
|
Buffer Type
|
Send Task
|
LSO Send Task
|
Receive Task
|
Managed Receive Event
|
Local mmap buffer
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Mmap from PCIe export buffer
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Mmap from RDMA export buffer
|
No
|
No
|
No
|
No
|
Linked list buffer
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
Yes
|
No
For buffer support in the case of GPU datapath, see DOCA GPUNetIO Programming Guide.
This section describes execution on CPU (unless stated otherwise) using DOCA Core Progress Engine.
For information regarding GPU datapath, see DOCA GPUNetIO.
Tasks
DOCA ETH exposes asynchronous tasks that leverage the DPU hardware according to the DOCA Core architecture. See DOCA Core Task.
DOCA ETH RXQ
Receive Task
This task allows receiving packets from a
doca_dev
.
Configuration
|
Description
|
API to Set the Configuration
|
API to Query Support
|
Enable the task
|
|
|
Number of tasks
|
|
–
|
Max receive buffer list length
|
|
|
Maximal packet size
|
|
Input
Common input as described in DOCA Core Task.
|
Name
|
Description
|
Notes
|
Packet buffer
|
Buffer pointing to the memory where received packet are to be written
|
The received packet is written to the tail segment extending the data segment
Output
Common output as described in DOCA Core Task.
Additionally :
|
Name
|
Description
|
Notes
|
L3 checksum result
|
Value indicating whether the L3 checksum of the received packet is valid or not
|
Can be queried using
|
L4 checksum result
|
Value indicating whether the L4 checksum of the received packet is valid or not
|
Can be queried using
Task Successful Completion
After the task is completed successfully the following will happen:
The received packet is written to the packet buffer
The packet buffer data segment is extended to include the received packet
Task Failed Completion
If the task fails midway:
The context enters stopping state
The packet buffer
doca_bufobject is not modified
The packet buffer contents may be modified
Limitations
All limitations described in DOCA Core Task
Additionally:
The operation is not atomic.
Once the task has been submitted, then the packet buffer should not be read/written to.
DOCA ETH TXQ
Send Task
This task allows sending packets from a
doca_dev
.
Configuration
|
Description
|
API to Set the Configuration
|
API to Query Support
|
Enable the task
|
|
|
Number of tasks
|
|
–
|
Max send buffer list length
|
|
Input
Common input as described in DOCA Core Task.
|
Name
|
Description
|
Notes
|
Packet buffer
|
Buffer pointing to the packet to send
|
The sent packet is the memory in the data segment
Output
Common output as described in DOCA Core Task.
Task Successful Completion
The task finishing successfully does not guarantee that the packet has been transmitted onto the wire. It only signifies that the packet has successfully entered the device's TX hardware and that the packet buffer
doca_buf is no longer in the library's ownership and it can be reused by the application.
Task Failed Completion
If the task fails midway:
The context enters stopping state
The packet buffer
doca_bufobject is not modified
Limitations
The operation is not atomic
Once the task has been submitted, the packet buffer should not be written to
Other limitations are described in DOCA Core Task
LSO Send Task
This task allows sending "large" packets (larger than MTU) from a
doca_dev
(hardware splits the packet into several packets smaller than the MTU and sends them).
Configuration
|
Description
|
API to Set the Configuration
|
API to Query Support
|
Enable the task
|
|
|
Maximal LSO message size
|
-
|
|
Number of tasks
|
|
–
|
Max send buffer list length
|
|
Input
Common input as described in DOCA Core Task.
|
Name
|
Description
|
Notes
|
Packet payload buffer
|
Buffer that points to the "large" packet's payload (does not include headers) to send
|
The sent packet is the memory in the data segment
|
Packet headers buffer
|
Gather list that when combined includes the "large" packet's headers to send
|
See
|
MSS
|
Max segment size of each sent packet (after splitting)
|
This value is set for the all the LSO send tasks in
Output
Common output as described in DOCA Core Task.
Task Successful Completion
The task finishing successfully does not guarantee that the packet has been transmitted onto the wire. It only means that the packet has successfully entered the device's TX hardware and that the packet payload buffer and the packet headers buffer is no longer in the library's ownership and it can be reused by the application.
Task Failed Completion
If the task fails midway:
The context enters stopping state
The packet payload buffer
doca_bufobject and the packet header buffer
doca_gather_listare not modified
Limitations
The operation is not atomic
Once the task has been submitted, the packet payload buffer and the packet headers buffer should not be written to
All limitations described in DOCA Core Task
Events
DOCA ETH exposes asynchronous events to notify about changes that happen asynchronous, according to the DOCA Core architecture. See DOCA Core Event.
In addition to common events as described in DOCA Core Event, DOCA ETH exposes an extra events:
DOCA ETH RXQ
Managed Receive Event
This event allows receiving packets from a
doca_dev
(without the application managing the memory the packets are written too).
Configuration
|
Description
|
API to Set the Configuration
|
API to Query Support
|
Register to the event
|
|
Trigger Condition
The event is triggered every time a packet is received.
Event Success Handler
The success callback (provided in the event registration) is invoked and the user is expected to perform the following:
Use the
pktparameter to process the received packet
Use
event_user_datato get the application context
Query L3/L4 checksum results of the packet
Free the
pkt(a
doca_bufobject) and return it to the libraryNote
Not freeing the
pktmay cause scenario where packets are lost.
Event Failure Handler
The failure callback (provided in the event registration) is invoked, and the following happens:
The context enters stopping state
The
pktparameter becomes NULL
The
event_user_dataparameter contains the value provided by the application when registering the event
DOCA ETH TXQ
Error Send Packet
This event is relevant when running DOCA ETH on GPU datapath (see DOCA GPUNetIO). It allows detecting failure in sending packets.
Configuration
|
Description
|
API to Set the Configuration
|
API to Query Support
|
Register to the event
|
|
Always supported
Trigger Condition
The event is triggered when sending a packet fails.
Event Handler
The callback (provided in the event registration) is invoked and the user can:
Get the position (index) of the packet that TXQ failed to send
Notify Send Packet
This event is relevant when running DOCA ETH on GPU datapath (see DOCA GPUNetIO). It notifies user every time a packet is sent successfully.
Configuration
|
Description
|
API to Set the Configuration
|
API to Query Support
|
Register to the event
|
|
Always supported
Trigger Condition
The event is triggered when sending a packet fails.
Event Handler
The callback (provided in the event registration) is invoked and the user can:
Get the position (index) of the packet was sent
Timestamp of sending the packet
The DOCA ETH library follows the Context state machine as described in DOCA Core Context State Machine.
The following section describes how to move to the state and what is allowed in each state.
Idle
In this state it is expected that application either:
Destroys the context
Starts the context
Allowed operations:
Configuring the context according to Configurations
Starting the context
It is possible to reach this state as follows:
|
Previous State
|
Transition Action
|
None
|
Creating the context
|
Running
|
Calling stop after:
|
Stopping
|
Calling progress until:
Starting
This state cannot be reached.
Running
In this state it is expected that application will do the following:
Allocate and submit tasks
Call progress to complete tasks and/or receive events
Allowed operations:
Allocate previously configured task
Submit a task
Call
doca_eth_rxq_get_flow_queue_id()to connect the RX queue to DOCA Flow
Call stop
It is possible to reach this state as follows:
|
Previous State
|
Transition Action
|
Idle
|
Call start after configuration
Stopping
In this state, it is expected that application:
Calls progress to complete all inflight tasks (tasks complete with failure)
Frees any completed tasks
Frees
doca_bufobjects returned by Managed Receive Event callback
Allowed operations:
Call progress
It is possible to reach this state as follows:
|
Previous State
|
Transition Action
|
Running
|
Call progress and fatal error occurs
|
Running
|
Call stop without either:
In addition to the CPU datapath (mentioned in Execution Phase), DOCA ETH supports running on GPU datapath. This allows applications to release the CPU from datapath management and allow low latency GPU processing of network traffic.
To export the handles, the application should call
doca_ctx_set_datapath_on_gpu() before
doca_ctx_start() to program the library to set up a GPU operated context.
To get the GPU context handle, the user should call
doca_rxq_get_gpu_handle() which returns a pointer to a handle in the GPU memory space.
The datapath cannot be managed concurrently for the GPU and the CPU.
The DOCA ETH context is configured on the CPU and then exported to the GPU:
The following example shows the expected flow for a GPU-managed datapath with packets being scattered to GPU memory (for
doca_eth_rxq):
Create a DOCA GPU device handler.
Create
doca_eth_rxqand configure its parameters.
Set the datapath of the context to GPU.
Start the context.
Get a GPU handle of the context.
For more information regarding the GPU datapath see DOCA GPUNetIO.
This section describes DOCA ETH samples based on the DOCA ETH library.
The samples illustrate how to use the DOCA ETH API to do the following:
Send "regular" packets (smaller than MTU) using DOCA ETH TXQ
Send "large" packets (larger than MTU) using DOCA ETH TXQ
Receive packets using DOCA ETH RXQ in Regular Receive mode
Receive packets using DOCA ETH RXQ in Managed Memory Pool Receive mode
Running the Samples
Refer to the following documents:
NVIDIA DOCA Installation Guide for Linux for details on how to install BlueField-related software.
NVIDIA DOCA Troubleshooting Guide for any issue you may encounter with the installation, compilation, or execution of DOCA samples.
To build a given sample (e.g., eth_txq_send_ethernet_frames):
cd /opt/mellanox/doca/samples/doca_eth/eth_txq_send_ethernet_frames meson /tmp/build ninja -C /tmp/build
The binary eth_txq_send_ethernet_frames is created under
/tmp/build/.
Sample (e.g., eth_txq_send_ethernet_frames) usage:
Usage: doca_eth_txq_send_ethernet_frames [DOCA Flags] [Program Flags] DOCA Flags: -h, --help Print a help synopsis -v, --version Print program version information -l, --log-level Set the (numeric) log level for the program <10=DISABLE, 20=CRITICAL, 30=ERROR, 40=WARNING, 50=INFO, 60=DEBUG, 70=TRACE> --sdk-log-level Set the SDK (numeric) log level for the program <10=DISABLE, 20=CRITICAL, 30=ERROR, 40=WARNING, 50=INFO, 60=DEBUG, 70=TRACE> -j, --json <path> Parse all command flags from an input json file Program Flags: -d, --device IB device name - default: mlx5_0 -m, --mac-addr Destination MAC address to associate with the ethernet frames - default: FF:FF:FF:FF:FF:FF
For additional information per sample, use the
-hoption:
/tmp/build/<sample_name> -h
Samples
The following samples are for the CPU datapath. For GPU datapath samples, see DOCA GPUNetIO.
ETH TXQ Send Ethernet Frames
This sample illustrates how to send a "regular" packet (smaller than MTU) using DOCA ETH TXQ .
The sample logic includes:
Locating DOCA device.
Initializing the required DOCA core structures.
Populating DOCA memory map with one buffer to the packet's data.
Writing the packet's content into the allocated buffer.
Allocating element in DOCA buffer inventory for the buffer.
Initializing and configuring DOCA ETH TXQ context.
Starting the DOCA ETH TXQ context.
Allocating DOCA ETH TXQ send task.
Submitting DOCA ETH TXQ send task into progress engine.
Retrieving DOCA ETH TXQ send task from the progress engine using doca_pe_progress().
Handling the completed task using the provided callback.
Stopping the DOCA ETH TXQ context.
Destroying DOCA ETH TXQ context.
Destroying all DOCA core structures.
Reference:
/opt/mellanox/doca/samples/doca_eth/eth_txq_send_ethernet_frames/eth_txq_send_ethernet_frames_sample.c
/opt/mellanox/doca/samples/doca_eth/eth_txq_send_ethernet_frames/eth_txq_send_ethernet_frames_main.c
/opt/mellanox/doca/samples/doca_eth/eth_txq_send_ethernet_frames/meson.build
ETH TXQ LSO Send Ethernet Frames
This sample illustrates how to send a "large" packet (larger than MTU) using DOCA ETH TXQ .
The sample logic includes:
Locating DOCA device.
Initializing the required DOCA core structures.
Populating DOCA memory map with one buffer to the packet's payload.
Writing the packet's payload into the allocated buffer.
Allocating element in DOCA buffer inventory for the buffer.
Allocating DOCA gather list consisting of one node to the packet's headers.
Writing the packet's headers into the allocated gather list node.
Initializing and configuring DOCA ETH TXQ context.
Starting the DOCA ETH TXQ context.
Allocating DOCA ETH TXQ LSO send task.
Submitting DOCA ETH TXQ LSO send task into progress engine.
Retrieving DOCA ETH TXQ LSO send task from the progress engine using doca_pe_progress().
Handling the completed task using the provided callback.
Stopping the DOCA ETH TXQ context.
Destroying DOCA ETH TXQ context.
Destroying all DOCA core structures.
Reference:
/opt/mellanox/doca/samples/doca_eth/eth_txq_lso_send_ethernet_frames/eth_txq_lso_send_ethernet_frames_sample.c
/opt/mellanox/doca/samples/doca_eth/eth_txq_lso_send_ethernet_frames/eth_txq_lso_send_ethernet_frames_main.c
/opt/mellanox/doca/samples/doca_eth/eth_txq_lso_send_ethernet_frames/meson.build
ETH RXQ Regular Receive
This sample illustrates how to receive a packet using DOCA ETH RXQ in Regular Receive mode .
The sample logic includes:
Initialize DPDK.
Locating DOCA device.
Probing DOCA device and finding its port ID.
Starting DPDK ETH device.
Initializing the required DOCA core structures.
Populating DOCA memory map with one buffer to the packet's data.
Allocating element in DOCA buffer inventory for each buffer.
Initializing and Configuring DOCA ETH RXQ context.
Starting the DOCA ETH RXQ context.
Initializing DOCA Flow.
Starting DOCA Flow.
Creating a pipe connecting to DOCA ETH RXQ's RX queue.
Allocating DOCA ETH RXQ receive task.
Submitting DOCA ETH RXQ receive task into progress engine.
Retrieving DOCA ETH RXQ receive task from the progress engine using doca_pe_progress().
Handling the completed task using the provided callback.
Stopping DOCA Flow.
Destroying DOCA Flow.
Stopping the DOCA ETH RXQ context.
Destroying DOCA ETH RXQ context.
Destroying all DOCA core structures.
Destroying DPDK.
Reference:
/opt/mellanox/doca/samples/doca_eth/eth_rxq_regular_receive/eth_rxq_regular_receive_sample.c
/opt/mellanox/doca/samples/doca_eth/eth_rxq_regular_receive/eth_rxq_regular_receive_main.c
/opt/mellanox/doca/samples/doca_eth/eth_rxq_regular_receive/meson.build
ETH RXQ Managed Receive
This sample illustrates how to receive a packet using DOCA ETH RXQ in Managed Memory Pool Receive mode .
The sample logic includes:
Initialize DPDK.
Locating DOCA device.
Probing DOCA device and finding its port ID.
Starting DPDK ETH device.
Initializing the required DOCA core structures.
Calculating the size of the required buffer to receiving the packets from DOCA ETH RXQ.
Populating DOCA memory map with a packets buffer.
Initializing and Configuring DOCA ETH RXQ context.
Registering DOCA ETH RXQ managed receive event.
Starting the DOCA ETH RXQ context.
Initializing DOCA Flow.
Starting DOCA Flow.
Creating a pipe connecting to DOCA ETH RXQ's RX queue.
Retrieving DOCA ETH RXQ managed receive events from the progress engine using doca_pe_progress().
Handling the completed events using the provided callback.
Stopping DOCA Flow.
Destroying DOCA Flow.
Stopping the DOCA ETH RXQ context.
Destroying DOCA ETH RXQ context.
Destroying all DOCA core structures.
Destroying DPDK.
Reference:
/opt/mellanox/doca/samples/doca_eth/eth_rxq_managed_mempool_receive/eth_rxq_managed_mempool_receive_sample.c
/opt/mellanox/doca/samples/doca_eth/eth_rxq_managed_mempool_receive/eth_rxq_managed_mempool_receive_main.c
/opt/mellanox/doca/samples/doca_eth/eth_rxq_managed_mempool_receive/meson.build