This section details the specific structures and operations related to the main DOCA GPUNetIO API on CPU and GPU. GPUNetIO headers are:

doca_gpunetio.h – CPU functions

doca_gpunetio_dev_buf.cuh – GPU functions to manage a DOCA buffer array

doca_gpunetio_dev_eth_rxq.cuh – GPU functions to manage a DOCA Ethernet receive queue

doca_gpunetio_dev_eth_txq.cuh – GPU functions to manage a DOCA Ethernet send queue

doca_gpunetio_dev_sem.cuh – GPU functions to manage a DOCA GPUNetIO semaphore

This section lists the main functions of DOCA GPUNetIO. To better understand their usage, refer to section "Building Blocks" which includes several code examples.

Tip To better understand structures, objects, and functions related to Ethernet send and receive, please refer to the DOCA Ethernet.

Tip To better understand DOCA core objects like doca_mmap or doca_buf_array , please refer to the DOCA Core.

All DOCA Core and Ethernet object used with GPUNetIO have a GPU export function to obtain a GPU handler for that object. The following are a few examples:

doca_buf_array is exported as doca_gpu_buf_arr : DOCA buf array Collapse Source Copy Copied! struct doca_mmap *mmap; struct doca_buf_arr *buf_arr_cpu; struct doca_gpu_buf_arr *buf_arr_gpu; doca_mmap_create(&(mmap)); doca_buf_arr_create(mmap, &buf_arr_cpu); doca_buf_arr_get_gpu_handle(buf_arr_cpu, &(buf_arr_gpu)); cuda_kernel<<<...>>>(buf_arr_gpu, ...);

doca_eth_rxq is exported as doca_gpu_eth_rxq : DOCA buf array Collapse Source Copy Copied! struct doca_mmap *mmap; struct doca_eth_rxq *eth_rxq_cpu; struct doca_gpu_eth_rxq *eth_rxq_gpu; struct doca_dev *ddev; doca_eth_rxq_create(ddev, MAX_NUM_PACKETS, MAX_PACKET_SIZE, ð_rxq_cpu,); doca_eth_rxq_get_gpu_handle(eth_rxq_cpu, &(eth_rxq_gpu)); cuda_kernel<<<...>>>(eth_rxq_gpu, ...);

A DOCA Ethernet Txq context exported for GPUNetIO usage, can be tracked via DOCA PE on the CPU side to check if there are errors when sending packets or to retrieve notification info after sending a packet with any of the doca_gpu_dev_eth_txq_*_enqueue_* functions on the GPU. An example can be found in the DOCA GPU packet processing application with ICMP traffic.

In this section there is the list of DOCA GPUNetIO functions that can be used on the CPU only.

This enum lists all the possible memory types that can be allocated with GPUNetIO.

Copy Copied! enum doca_gpu_mem_type { DOCA_GPU_MEM_TYPE_GPU = 0, DOCA_GPU_MEM_TYPE_GPU_CPU = 1, DOCA_GPU_MEM_TYPE_CPU_GPU = 2, };

Note With regards to the syntax, the text string after the DOCA_GPU_MEM_TYPE_ prefix signifies <where-memory-resides>_<who-has-access> .

DOCA_GPU_MEM_TYPE_GPU – memory resides on the GPU and is accessible from the GPU only

DOCA_GPU_MEM_TYPE_GPU_CPU – memory resides on the GPU and is accessible also by the CPU

DOCA_GPU_MEM_TYPE_CPU_GPU – memory resides on the CPU and is accessible also by the GPU

Typical usage of the DOCA_GPU_MEM_TYPE_GPU_CPU memory type is to send a notification from the CPU to the GPU (e.g., a CUDA kernel periodically checking to see if the exit condition set by the CPU is met).

This is the first function a GPUNetIO application must invoke to create an handler on a GPU device. The function initializes a pointer to a structure in memory with type struct doca_gpu * .

Copy Copied! doca_error_t doca_gpu_create( const char *gpu_bus_id, struct doca_gpu **gpu_dev);

gpu_bus_id – <PCIe-bus>:<device>.<function> of the GPU device you want to use in your application

gpu_dev [out] – GPUNetIO handler to that GPU device

To get the PCIe address, users can use the commands lspci or nvidia-smi .

This CPU function allocates different flavors of memory.

Copy Copied! doca_error_t doca_gpu_mem_alloc( struct doca_gpu *gpu_dev, size_t size, size_t alignment, enum doca_gpu_mem_type mtype, void **memptr_gpu, void **memptr_cpu)

gpu_dev – GPUNetIO device handler

size – Size, in bytes, of the memory area to allocate

alignment – Memory address alignment to use. If 0, default one will be used

mtype – Type of memory to allocate

memptr_gpu [out] – GPU pointer to use to modify that memory from the GPU if memory is allocated on or is visible by the GPU

memptr_cpu [out] – CPU pointer to use to modify that memory from the CPU if memory is allocated on or is visible by the CPU. Can be NULL if memory is GPU-only

Warning Make sure to use the right pointer on the right device! I f an application tries to access the memory using the memptr_gpu address from the CPU, a segmentation fault will result.





Creates a new instance of a DOCA GPUNetIO semaphore. A semaphore is composed by a list of items each having, by default, a status flag, number of packets, and the index of a doca_gpu_buf in a doca_gpu_buf_arr .

For example, a GPUNetIO semaphore can be used in applications where a CUDA kernel is responsible for receiving packets in a doca_gpu_buf_arr array associated with an Ethernet receive queue object, doca_gpu_eth_rxq (see section "doca_gpu_dev_eth_rxq_receive_*"), and dispatching packet info to a second CUDA kernel which processes them.

Another way to use a GPUNetIO semaphore is to exchange data across different entities like two CUDA kernels or a CUDA kernel and a CPU thread. The reason for this scenario may be that the CUDA kernel needs to provide the outcome of the packet processing to the CPU which would in turn compile a statistics report. Therefore, it is possible to associate a custom application-defined structure to each item in the semaphore. This way, the semaphore can be used as a message passing object.

Both situations are illustrated in the "Receive and Process" section.

Entities communicating through a semaphore must adopt a poll/update mechanism according to the following logic:

Update: Populate the next item of the semaphore (packets' info and/or custom application-defined info). Set status flag to READY.

Poll: Wait for the next item to have a status flag equal to READY . Read and process info. Set status flag to DONE .



Copy Copied! doca_error_t doca_gpu_semaphore_create( struct doca_gpu *gpu_dev, struct doca_gpu_semaphore **semaphore)

gpu_dev – GPUNetIO handler

semaphore [out] – GPUNetIO semaphore handler associated to the GPU device

This function defines the type of memory for the semaphore allocation.

Copy Copied! doca_error_t doca_gpu_semaphore_set_memory_type( struct doca_gpu_semaphore *semaphore, enum doca_gpu_mem_type mtype)

semaphore – GPUNetIO semaphore handler

mtype – Type of memory to allocate the custom info structure If the application must share packet info only across CUDA kernels, then DOCA_GPU_MEM_GPU is the suggested memory type. If the application must share info from a CUDA kernel to a CPU (e.g., to report statistics or output of the pipeline computation), then DOCA_GPU_MEM_CPU_GPU is the suggested memory type



This function defines the number of items in a semaphore.

Copy Copied! doca_error_t doca_gpu_semaphore_set_items_num( struct doca_gpu_semaphore *semaphore, uint32_t num_items)

semaphore – GPUNetIO semaphore handler

num_items – Number of items to allocate

This function associates an application-specific structure to semaphore items as explained under "doca_gpu_semaphore_create".

Copy Copied! doca_error_t doca_gpu_semaphore_set_custom_info( struct doca_gpu_semaphore *semaphore, uint32_t nbytes, enum doca_gpu_mem_type mtype)

semaphore – GPUNetIO semaphore handler

nbytes – Size of the custom info structure to associate

mtype – Type of memory to allocate the custom info structure If the application must share packet info only across CUDA kernels, then DOCA_GPU_MEM_GPU is the suggested memory type If the application must share info from a CUDA kernel to a CPU (e.g., to report statistics or output of the pipeline computation), then DOCA_GPU_MEM_CPU_GPU is the suggested memory type



From the CPU, query the status of a semaphore item. If the semaphore is allocated with DOCA_GPU_MEM_GPU , this function results in a segmentation fault.

Copy Copied! doca_error_t doca_gpu_semaphore_get_status( struct doca_gpu_semaphore *semaphore_cpu, uint32_t idx, enum doca_gpu_semaphore_status *status)

semaphore_cpu – GPUNetIO semaphore CPU handler

idx – Semaphore item index

status [out] – Output semaphore status

From the CPU, retrieve the address of the custom info structure associated to a semaphore item. If the semaphore or the custom info is allocated with DOCA_GPU_MEM_GPU this function results in a segmentation fault.

Copy Copied! doca_error_t doca_gpu_semaphore_get_custom_info_addr( struct doca_gpu_semaphore *semaphore_cpu, uint32_t idx, void **custom_info)

semaphore_cpu – GPUNetIO semaphore CPU handler

idx – Semaphore item index

custom_info [out] – Output semaphore custom info address

In this section there is the list of DOCA GPUNetIO functions that can be used on the GPU only within a CUDA kernel.

To acquire packets in a CUDA kernel, DOCA GPUNetIO offers different flavors of the receive function for different scopes: per CUDA block, per CUDA warp, and per CUDA thread.

Copy Copied! __device__ doca_error_t doca_gpu_dev_eth_rxq_receive_block( struct doca_gpu_eth_rxq *eth_rxq, uint32_t max_rx_pkts, uint64_t timeout_ns, uint32_t *num_rx_pkts, uint64_t *doca_gpu_buf_idx) __device__ doca_error_t doca_gpu_dev_eth_rxq_receive_warp( struct doca_gpu_eth_rxq *eth_rxq, uint32_t max_rx_pkts, uint64_t timeout_ns, uint32_t *num_rx_pkts, uint64_t *doca_gpu_buf_idx) __device__ doca_error_t doca_gpu_dev_eth_rxq_receive_thread( struct doca_gpu_eth_rxq *eth_rxq, uint32_t max_rx_pkts, uint64_t timeout_ns, uint32_t *num_rx_pkts, uint64_t *doca_gpu_buf_idx)

eth_rxq – Ethernet receive queue GPU handler

max_rx_pkts – Maximum number of packets allowed

timeout_ns – Nanoseconds to wait for packets before returning

num_rx_pkts [out] – Effective number of received packets. With CUDA block or warp scopes, this variable should be visible in memory by all the other threads (shared or global memory).

doca_gpu_buf_idx [out] – DOCA buffer index of the first packet received in this function. With CUDA block or warp scopes, this variable should be visible in memory by all the other threads (shared or global memory).

CUDA threads in the same scope (thread, warp, or block) must invoke the function on the same receive queue. The output parameters num_rx_pkts and doca_gpu_buf_idx must be visible by all threads in the scope (e.g., CUDA shared memory for warp and block).

Each packet received by this function goes to the doca_gpu_buf_arr internally created and associated with the Ethernet queues (see section "Building Blocks").

The function exits when timeout_ns is reached or when the maximum number of packets is received.

Note For CUDA block scope, the block invoking the receive function must have at least 32 CUDA threads (i.e., one warp).

The output parameters indicate how many packets have been actually received ( num_rx_pkts ) and the index of the first received packet in the doca_gpu_buf_arr internally associated with the Ethernet receive queue. Packets are stored consecutively in the doca_gpu_buf_arr so if the function returns num_rx_pkts=N and doca_gpu_buf_idx=X , this means that all the doca_gpu_buf in the doca_gpu_buf_arr within the range [X, .. ,X + (N-1)] have been filled with packets.

The DOCA buffer array is treated in a circular fashion so that once the last DOCA buffer is filled by a packet, the queue circles back to the first DOCA buffer. There is no need for the application to lock or free doca_gpu_buf_arr buffers.

Note It is the application's responsibility to consume packets before they are overwritten when circling back, properly dimensioning the DOCA buffer array size and scaling across multiple receive queues.





This enum lists all the possible flags for the txq functions. The usage of those flags makes sense if a DOCA PE has been attached to the DOCA Ethernet Txq context with GPU data path and a CPU thread, in a loop, keeps invoking doca_pe_progress .

Warning If no DOCA PE has been attached to the DOCA Ethernet Txq context, it's mandatory to use the DOCA_GPU_SEND_FLAG_NONE flag.

Copy Copied! enum doca_gpu_mem_type { DOCA_GPU_SEND_FLAG_NONE = 0, DOCA_GPU_SEND_FLAG_NOTIFY = 1 << 0, };

Where:

DOCA_GPU_SEND_FLAG_NONE – default behaviour, send is executed and no notification info is returned. If an error occurs and event is generated. This error can be detected from the CPU side using DOCA PE.

DOCA_GPU_SEND_FLAG_NOTIFY – once the send (or wait) is executed, return a notification with packet info. This notification can be detected from the CPU side using DOCA PE.

To send packets from a CUDA kernel, DOCA GPUNetIO offers a strong and weak modes for enqueuing a packet in the Ethernet TXQ. For both modes, the scope is the single CUDA thread each populating and enqueuing a different doca_gpu_buf from a doca_gpu_buf_arr .

Strong Mode:

Tip It is generally recommended to use strong mode as weak mode is more complex and is reserved for expert users.

Copy Copied! __device__ doca_error_t doca_gpu_dev_eth_txq_send_enqueue_strong( struct doca_gpu_eth_txq *eth_txq, const struct doca_gpu_buf *buf_ptr, const uint32_t nbytes, const uint32_t flags_bitmask)

eth_txq – Ethernet send queue GPU handler

buf_ptr – DOCA buffer from a DOCA GPU buffer array to be sent

nbytes – Number of bytes to be sent in the packet

flags_bitmask – One of the flags in the doca_gpu_send_flags enum

Weak Mode:

Note In weak mode, the developer must specify a queue descriptor number for where to enqueue the packet ensuring that no descriptor in the queue is left empty wrapping at a 16-bit mask.

Copy Copied! __device__ doca_error_t doca_gpu_dev_eth_txq_send_enqueue_weak( const struct doca_gpu_eth_txq *eth_txq, const struct doca_gpu_buf *buf_ptr, const uint32_t nbytes, const uint32_t ndescr, const uint32_t flags_bitmask)

eth_txq – Ethernet send queue GPU handler

buf_ptr – DOCA buffer from a DOCA GPU buffer array to be sent

nbytes – Number of bytes to be sent in the packet

ndescr – Position in the queue to place the packet. Range: 0-0xFFFF.

flags_bitmask – One of the flags in the doca_gpu_send_flags enum

To enable Accurate Send Scheduling, the "wait on time" barrier (based on timestamp) must be set in the send queue before enqueuing more packets. Like doca_gpu_dev_eth_txq_send_* , doca_gpu_dev_eth_txq_wait_* also has a strong and weak mode.

Strong Mode:

Tip It is generally recommended to use strong mode as weak mode is more complex and is reserved for expert users.

Copy Copied! __device__ doca_error_t doca_gpu_dev_eth_txq_wait_time_enqueue_strong(struct doca_gpu_eth_txq *eth_txq, const uint64_t wait_on_time_value, const uint32_t flags_bitmask)

eth_txq – Ethernet send queue GPU handler

wait_on_time_value – Timestamp to specify when packets must be sent after this barrier

flags_bitmask – One of the flags in the doca_gpu_send_flags enum

Weak Mode:

Note In weak mode, the developer must specify a queue descriptor number for where to enqueue the packet ensuring that no descriptor in the queue is left empty wrapping at a 16-bit mask.

Copy Copied! __device__ doca_error_t doca_gpu_dev_eth_txq_wait_time_enqueue_weak( struct doca_gpu_eth_txq *eth_txq, const uint64_t wait_on_time_value, const uint32_t ndescr, const uint32_t flags_bitmask)

eth_txq – Ethernet send queue GPU handler

wait_on_time_value – Timestamp to specify when packets must be sent after this barrier

ndescr – Position in the queue to place the packet. Value spans from 0 to 0xFFFF .

flags_bitmask – One of the flags in the doca_gpu_send_flags enum

Please refer to section "GPUNetIO Samples" to understand how to enable and use Accurate Send Scheduling.

After enqueuing all the packets to be sent and time barriers, a commit function must be invoked on the txq queue. The right commit function must be used according to the type of enqueue mode (i.e., strong or weak) used in doca_gpu_dev_eth_txq_send_* and doca_gpu_dev_eth_txq_wait_* .

Strong Mode:

Copy Copied! __device__ doca_error_t doca_gpu_dev_eth_txq_commit_strong( struct doca_gpu_eth_txq *eth_txq)

eth_txq – Ethernet send queue GPU handler

Weak Mode:

Copy Copied! __device__ doca_error_t doca_gpu_dev_eth_txq_commit_weak( struct doca_gpu_eth_txq *eth_txq, const uint32_t descr_num)

eth_txq – Ethernet send queue GPU handler

descr_num – Number of queue items enqueued thus far

Only one CUDA thread in the scope (CUDA block or CUDA warp) can invoke this function on the send queue after several enqueue operations. Typical flow is as follows:

All threads in the scope enqueue packets in the send queue. Synchronization point. Only one thread in the scope performs the send queue commit.

After committing, the items in the send queue must be actually pushed to the network card.

Copy Copied! __device__ doca_error_t doca_gpu_dev_eth_txq_push( struct doca_gpu_eth_txq *eth_txq)

eth_txq – Ethernet send queue GPU handler

Only one CUDA thread in the scope (CUDA block or CUDA warp) can invoke this function on the send queue after several enqueue or commit operations. Typical flow is as follows:

All threads in the scope enqueue packets in the send queue. Synchronization point. Only one thread in the scope does the send queue commit. Only one thread in the scope does the send queue push.

Section "Produce and Send" provides an example where the scope is a block (e.g., each CUDA block operates on a different Ethernet send queue).