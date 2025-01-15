DOCA NVMe-oF RDMA Target Reference Application Guide

A storage target is any application that can access data storage. This includes hard drives, SSDs, network-attached storage (NAS), and cloud storage services.

It serves storage access requests from local or remote initiators.

To allow the storage target to receive remote requests (over the network), the NVMe ( Non-Volatile Memory Express ) over fabrics (NVMeOF) protocol was introduced.

NVMe over Fabrics (NVMe-oF) is a protocol specification designed to extend the capabilities of NVMe storage across network fabrics (for example, RoCEv1/IB RDMA and NVMeTCP).

NVMe-oF extends the concept of storage targets by enabling NVMe commands to be executed over a network, rather than being limited to direct-attached storage.

Storage target application that supports NVMe-oF is a heavy application that consumes a substantial number of CPU cores.

To improve latency, free CPU resources and save power, an offload solution is required. Starting from BF3, the target application shall be offloaded on the DPA.

To abstract the communication between the target offload application (in our case SPDK) integration with the underlying offload accelerator and to ease the integration,

a new DOCA library is introduced (DOCA_STA). The library shall expose a public API that shall be used by the target application (DOCA application) for control-plane and data-plane handling.

While a software-based storage target accesses the NVMe drives directly over the PCIe, the DPA storage target offload accelerator accesses the NVMe drives

over PCIe-P2P (peer-to-peer) topology. To allow such access special kernel configuration is required.