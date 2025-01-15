On This Page
DOCA Tools
This is an overview of the set of tools provided by DOCA and their purpose.
DOCA tools are a set of executables/scripts that are needed to produce inputs to some of the DOCA libraries and applications.
All tools are installed with DOCA, as part of the doca-tools package, and can either be directly accessed from the terminal or can be found at
/opt/mellanox/doca/tools. Refer to NVIDIA DOCA Installation Guide for Linux for more information.
For questions, comments, and feedback, please contact us at DOCA-Feedback@exchange.nvidia.com.
Comm Channel Admin Tool
CLI name:
doca_comm_channel_admin_tool
The Comm Channel Admin Tool is used to monitor Comm Channel services and connections on both BlueField and the host.
DPA EU Management Tool
CLI name:
dpaeumgmt
The DPA execution unit management tool allows users to manage the DPA's EUs which are the basic resource of the DPA. The tool enables the resource control of EUs to optimize the usage of computation resources of the DPA. Using this tool, users may query, create, and destroy EU partitions and groups , thus ensuring proper EU allocation between devices.
DPACC Compiler
CLI name:
dpacc
DPACC is a high-level compiler for the DPA processor. It compiles code targeted for the DPA processor into an executable and generates a DPA program.
The DPA program is a host library with interfaces encapsulating the DPA executable. This DPA program can be linked with the host application to generate a host executable where the DPA code is invoked through the FlexIO runtime API.
FlexIO Build
CLI name:
build_flexio_device.sh
The FlexIO Build tool is used to build and compile FlexIO device code into a static library.
It is designed to generate a host library that encapsulating DPA execution. This tool relies on DPACC.
PCC Counter
CLI name:
pcc_counters.sh
The PCC Counter tool is used to print PCC-related hardware counters. The output counters help debug the PCC user algorithm embedded in the DOCA PCC application.
Socket Relay
CLI name:
doca_socket_relay
DOCA Socket Relay allows Unix Domain Socket (AF_UNIX family) server applications to be offloaded to Bluefield while communication between the two sides is proxied by DOCA Comm Channel.