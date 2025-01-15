Hardware Overview
DOCA is the software framewor k for BlueField's main hardware entities:
Arm cores – optimized for control-path applications, general-purpose applications and single-flow performance
16 A78 Arm cores general-purpose processor
Coherent Mesh architecture
Last level cache (LLC)
DDR5 memory subsystem
Base OS and microservices
Accelerated programmable pipeline – optimized for high-performance packet processing applications and advanced packet handling
Programmable 64-128 packet processor
Multi-staged, highly parallelized
Flow-based classification and action engine
RDMA, crypto, time-based scheduling
Data-path accelerator – optimized for IO-intensive applications, high insertion rate, network flow processing, device emulation, and collective and DMA operations
16 hyper-threaded cores I/O and packet processor
Real-time OS