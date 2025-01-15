NVIDIA DOCA Firefly Service Guide

DOCA Firefly Service uses the following third-party providers to provide time syncing services:

Linuxptp - Version v4.1 PTP – PTP service, provided by the PTP4L program PHC2SYS – OS time calibration, provided by the PHC2SYS program

Testptp PPS - PPS settings service



In addition, DOCA Firefly Service also makes use of the following NVIDIA modules:

SyncE SYNCE – Synchronous Ethernet Deamon ( synced )

Firefly MONITOR - Firefly PTP Monitor



Each of the providers can be enabled, disabled, or set to use the setting defined by the configuration profile:

YAML setting – <provider name>_STATE

Supported values – enable , disable , defined_by_profile

Note For the default profile settings per provider, refer to the table under section "Profiles".

An example YAML setting for specifically disabling the phc2sys provider is the following:

Copy Copied! - name: PHC2SYS_STATE value: "disable"

Note The defined_by_profile setting is only available for well-defined profiles. As such, it cannot be used when the custom profile is selected. For more information about the profile settings, refer to the table under section "Profiles".





DOCA Firefly Service includes profiles which represent common use cases for the Firefly service that provide a different default configuration per profile:

Profiles Default Media Custom Purpose Any user that requires PTP Media productions Custom configuration for a dedicated user scenario PTP Enabled Enabled No default. Enable/disable should be set by the user. PTP profile PTP default profile SMPTE 2059-2 Set by the user PTP Client/Server(a) Both Client-only Set by the user PHC2SYS Enabled Enabled No default. Enable/disable should be set by the user. PPS (in/out) Enabled Enabled No default. Enable/disable should be set by the user. PTP Monitor Disabled Disabled No default. Enable/disable should be set by the user. SyncE Disabled Disabled No default. Enable/disable should be set by the user.

Note (a) Client-only is only relevant to a single PTP interface. If more than one PTP interface is provided in the YAML file, both modes are enabled.

While running, the full output of the DOCA Firefly Service container can be viewed using the following command:

Copy Copied! sudo crictl logs <CONTAINER-ID>

Where CONTANIER-ID can be retrieved using the following command:

Copy Copied! sudo crictl ps

For example, in the following output, the container ID is 8f368b98d025b .

Copy Copied! $ sudo crictl ps CONTAINER IMAGE CREATED STATE NAME ATTEMPT POD ID POD 8f368b98d025b 289809f312b4c 2 seconds ago Running doca-firefly 0 5af59511b4be4 doca-firefly-some-computer-name

The output of the container depends on the services supported by the hardware and enabled by configuration and the selected profile. However, note that any of the configurations runs PTP, so when DOCA FireFly is running successfully expect to see the line " Running ptp4l ".

The following is an example of the expected container output when running the default profile on a DPU that supports PPS:

Copy Copied! 2023-09-07 14:04:23 - Firefly - Init - INFO - Starting DOCA Firefly - Version 1.3.0 2023-09-07 14:04:23 - Firefly - Init - INFO - Selected features: 2023-09-07 14:04:23 - Firefly - Init - INFO - [+] PTP - Enabled - ptp4l will be used 2023-09-07 14:04:23 - Firefly - Init - INFO - [+] MONITOR - Enabled - PTP Monitor will be used 2023-09-07 14:04:23 - Firefly - Init - INFO - [+] PHC2SYS - Enabled - phc2sys will be used 2023-09-07 14:04:23 - Firefly - Init - INFO - [-] SyncE - Disabled 2023-09-07 14:04:23 - Firefly - Init - INFO - [+] PPS - Enabled - testptp will be used (if supported by hardware) 2023-09-07 14:04:23 - Firefly - Init - INFO - Going to analyze the configuration files 2023-09-07 14:04:23 - Firefly - Init - INFO - Requested the following PTP interface: p0 2023-09-07 14:04:23 - Firefly 2023-09-07 14:04:23 - Firefly - Init - INFO - Starting PPS configuration 2023-09-07 14:04:23 - Firefly - Init - INFO - [+] PPS is supported by hardware 2023-09-07 14:04:23 - Firefly - Init - INFO - set pin function okay 2023-09-07 14:04:23 - Firefly - Init - INFO - [+] PPS in - Activated 2023-09-07 14:04:23 - Firefly - Init - INFO - set pin function okay 2023-09-07 14:04:23 - Firefly - Init - INFO - [+] PPS out - Activated 2023-09-07 14:04:23 - Firefly - Init - INFO - name mlx5_pps0 index 0 func 1 chan 0 2023-09-07 14:04:23 - Firefly - Init - INFO - name mlx5_pps1 index 1 func 2 chan 0 2023-09-07 14:04:23 - Firefly - Init - INFO - periodic output request okay 2023-09-07 14:04:23 - Firefly 2023-09-07 14:04:23 - Firefly - Init - INFO - Running ptp4l 2023-09-07 14:04:23 - Firefly - Init - INFO - Running Firefly PTP Monitor 2023-09-07 14:04:23 - Firefly - Init - INFO - Running phc2sys

The following is an example of the expected container output when running the default profile on a DPU that does not support PPS:

Copy Copied! 2023-09-07 14:04:23 - Firefly - Init - INFO - Starting DOCA Firefly - Version 1.3.0 2023-09-07 14:04:23 - Firefly - Init - INFO - Selected features: 2023-09-07 14:04:23 - Firefly - Init - INFO - [+] PTP - Enabled - ptp4l will be used 2023-09-07 14:04:23 - Firefly - Init - INFO - [+] MONITOR - Enabled - PTP Monitor will be used 2023-09-07 14:04:23 - Firefly - Init - INFO - [+] PHC2SYS - Enabled - phc2sys will be used 2023-09-07 14:04:23 - Firefly - Init - INFO - [-] SyncE - Disabled 2023-09-07 14:04:23 - Firefly - Init - INFO - [+] PPS - Enabled - testptp will be used (if supported by hardware) 2023-09-07 14:04:23 - Firefly - Init - INFO - Going to analyze the configuration files 2023-09-07 14:04:23 - Firefly - Init - INFO - Requested the following PTP interface: p0 2023-09-07 14:04:23 - Firefly 2023-09-07 14:04:23 - Firefly - Init - INFO - Starting PPS configuration 2023-09-07 14:04:23 - Firefly - Init - WARNING - [-] PPS capability is missing, seems that the card doesn't support PPS 2023-09-07 14:04:23 - Firefly - Init - INFO - capabilities: 2023-09-07 14:04:23 - Firefly - Init - INFO - 50000000 maximum frequency adjustment (ppb) 2023-09-07 14:04:23 - Firefly - Init - INFO - 0 programmable alarms 2023-09-07 14:04:23 - Firefly - Init - INFO - 0 external time stamp channels 2023-09-07 14:04:23 - Firefly - Init - INFO - 0 programmable periodic signals 2023-09-07 14:04:23 - Firefly - Init - INFO - 0 pulse per second 2023-09-07 14:04:23 - Firefly - Init - INFO - 0 programmable pins 2023-09-07 14:04:23 - Firefly - Init - INFO - 0 cross timestamping 2023-09-07 14:04:23 - Firefly 2023-09-07 14:04:23 - Firefly - Init - INFO - Running ptp4l 2023-09-07 14:04:23 - Firefly - Init - INFO - Running Firefly PTP Monitor 2023-09-07 14:04:23 - Firefly - Init - INFO - Running phc2sys





On top of the container's log, Firefly defines an additional, non-volatile log that can be found in /var/log/doca/firefly/firefly.log .

This file contains the same output described in section "Container Output", and is useful for debugging deployment errors should the container stop its execution.

Note To avoid disk space issues, the /var/log/doca/firefly/firefly.log file only contains the log from Firefly's initialization, and not the logs of the rest of the modules (ptp4l, phc2sys, etc.) or that of the PTP monitor. The latter is still included in the container log and can be inspected using the command sudo crictl logs <CONTAINER-ID> .





The ptp4l output can be found in the file /var/log/doca/firefly/ptp4l.log .

Example output:

Copy Copied! ptp4l[192710.691]: rms 1 max 1 freq -114506 +/- 0 delay -15 +/- 0 ptp4l[192712.692]: rms 6 max 9 freq -114501 +/- 3 delay -15 +/- 0 ptp4l[192714.692]: rms 7 max 9 freq -114511 +/- 3 delay -13 +/- 0 ptp4l[192716.692]: rms 5 max 7 freq -114502 +/- 1 delay -13 +/- 0 ptp4l[192718.693]: rms 4 max 6 freq -114509 +/- 2 delay -13 +/- 0 ptp4l[192720.693]: rms 3 max 3 freq -114506 +/- 2 delay -13 +/- 0 ptp4l[192722.694]: rms 4 max 6 freq -114510 +/- 3 delay -12 +/- 0 ptp4l[192724.694]: rms 5 max 7 freq -114510 +/- 5 delay -12 +/- 1 ptp4l[192726.695]: rms 4 max 5 freq -114508 +/- 3 delay -11 +/- 0 ptp4l[192728.695]: rms 6 max 9 freq -114504 +/- 4 delay -11 +/- 0





The phc2sys output can be found in the file /var/log/doca/firefly/phc2sys.log .

Example output:

Copy Copied! phc2sys[1873325.928]: reconfiguring after port state change phc2sys[1873325.928]: selecting CLOCK_REALTIME for synchronization phc2sys[1873325.928]: selecting enp3s0f0s4 as the master clock phc2sys[1873325.928]: CLOCK_REALTIME phc offset 1378 s2 freq -165051 delay 255 phc2sys[1873326.928]: CLOCK_REALTIME phc offset 1378 s2 freq -163673 delay 240 phc2sys[1873327.928]: port 62b785.fffe.0c9369-1 changed state phc2sys[1873327.929]: CLOCK_REALTIME phc offset 14 s2 freq -164624 delay 255 phc2sys[1873328.936]: CLOCK_REALTIME phc offset 89 s2 freq -164545 delay 240





The SyncE output can be found in the file /var/log/doca/firefly/synced.log .

Example output:

Copy Copied! INFO [05/09/2023 05:11:01.493414]: SyncE Group #0: is in TRACKING holdover acquired mode on p0, frequency_diff: 0 (ppb) INFO [05/09/2023 05:11:02.502963]: SyncE Group #0: is in TRACKING holdover acquired mode on p0, frequency_diff: -113 (ppb) INFO [05/09/2023 05:11:03.512491]: SyncE Group #0: is in TRACKING holdover acquired mode on p0, frequency_diff: 37 (ppb)

Note The verbosity of the output from the SYNCE module is limited by default. To set the output to be more verbose, set the verbose option to 1 (True). Before: Copy Copied! # Example # 4 - Overwrite the value of verbose in the [global] section of the SyncE configuration file. #- name: CONF_SYNCE_global_verbose # value: "1" After: Copy Copied! # Example # 4 - Overwrite the value of verbose in the [global] section of the SyncE configuration file. - name: CONF_SYNCE_global_verbose value: "1"

When the BlueField is operating in DPU mode, additional OVS configuration is required as mentioned in step 6 of section "Setting Up Network Interfaces for DPU Mode". This configuration achieves the following:

Proper support for incoming/outgoing multicast traffic

Enabling Tx timestamping

Firefly only gets the packet timestamping for outgoing PTP messages (Tx timestamping) when they are offloaded to the hardware. As such, when working with OVS, users must ensure this traffic flow is properly recognized and offloaded. If offloading does not take place, Firefly gets stuck in a fault loop while waiting to receive the Tx timestamp events:

Copy Copied! ptp4l[2912.797]: timed out while polling for tx timestamp ptp4l[2912.797]: increasing tx_timestamp_timeout may correct this issue, but it is likely caused by a driver bug ptp4l[2912.797]: port 1 (enp3s0f0s4): send sync failed ptp4l[2923.528]: timed out while polling for tx timestamp ptp4l[2923.528]: increasing tx_timestamp_timeout may correct this issue, but it is likely caused by a driver bug ptp4l[2923.528]: port 1 (enp3s0f0s4): send sync failed

The solution to this issue:

Activation of hardware offloading in OVS

OpenFlow rules that ensure OVS properly recognizes the traffic and offloads it to the hardware

Modification to the fault_reset_interval configuration value to ensure timely recovery from the fault induced by the first packet being always treated by software (until the rule is offloaded to hardware). As such, Firefly requires that the fault_reset_interval value is 1 or less. Proper warnings are raised if an improper value is detected. The value is updated accordingly in the built-in profiles.

When these configurations are in order, Firefly includes a report for a single fault during boot, but recovers from it and continues as usual:

Copy Copied! ptp4l[3715.687]: timed out while polling for tx timestamp ptp4l[3715.687]: increasing tx_timestamp_timeout may correct this issue, but it is likely caused by a driver bug ptp4l[3715.687]: port 1 (enp3s0f0s4): send delay request failed

As explained earlier, there are several layers required to ensure Tx timestamping works as necessary by Firefly. The following is a list of commands to debug the state of each layer:

Inspect the OpenFlow rules: Copy Copied! $ sudo ovs-ofctl dump-flows uplink cookie=0x0, duration=4075.576s, table=0, n_packets=2437, n_bytes=209582, udp,in_port=en3f0pf0sf4,tp_src=319 actions=output:p0 cookie=0x0, duration=4075.549s, table=0, n_packets=1216, n_bytes=109420, udp,in_port=p0,tp_src=319 actions=output:en3f0pf0sf4 cookie=0x0, duration=4075.521s, table=0, n_packets=13, n_bytes=1242, udp,in_port=en3f0pf0sf4,tp_src=320 actions=output:p0 cookie=0x0, duration=4074.604s, table=0, n_packets=3034, n_bytes=297376, udp,in_port=p0,tp_src=320 actions=output:en3f0pf0sf4 cookie=0x0, duration=4075.856s, table=0, n_packets=184, n_bytes=12901, priority=0 actions=NORMAL Inspect hardware TC rules while DOCA Firefly is deployed (the rules age out after 10 seconds without traffic): Copy Copied! $ sudo tc -s -d filter show dev en3f0pf0sf4 egress filter ingress protocol ip pref 4 flower chain 0 filter ingress protocol ip pref 4 flower chain 0 handle 0x1 eth_type ipv4 ip_proto udp src_port 320 ip_flags nofrag in_hw in_hw_count 1 action order 1: mirred (Egress Redirect to device p0) stolen index 3 ref 1 bind 1 installed 7 sec used 7 sec Action statistics: Sent 0 bytes 0 pkt (dropped 0, overlimits 0 requeues 0) backlog 0b 0p requeues 0 cookie bec8bd6ede4e86341e9045a6edb58ca2 no_percpu filter ingress protocol ip pref 4 flower chain 0 handle 0x2 eth_type ipv4 ip_proto udp src_port 319 ip_flags nofrag in_hw in_hw_count 1 action order 1: mirred (Egress Redirect to device p0) stolen index 4 ref 1 bind 1 installed 6 sec used 6 sec Action statistics: Sent 0 bytes 0 pkt (dropped 0, overlimits 0 requeues 0) backlog 0b 0p requeues 0 cookie c568d97efd400de98608fbbf86ccdf3c no_percpu Note If no TC rules are present when Firefly is running, this usually indicates that hardware offloading is disabled at the OVS level, in which case it should be activated as explained under "Ensuring OVS Hardware Offload".

Firefly uses the ptp4l utility to handle the Precision Time Protocol (IEEE 1588).

Through the YAML file, users can configure the network interfaces used for the protocol:

Copy Copied! # Network interfaces to be used (For multiple interfaces use a space ( " " ) separated list) - name: PTP_INTERFACE # Set according to used interfaces on the local setup value: "p0"

Before the deployment of the container, users should configure this field to point at the desired network interface(s) configured in the previous steps.

Firefly uses the phc2sys utility to synchronize the OS's clock to the accurate time stamps received by ptp4l .

Through the YAML file, users can configure the command-line arguments used by the phc2sys program:

Copy Copied! - name: PHC2SYS_ARGS value: "-a -r"

Firefly adds the following command-line arguments on top of the user-selected flags:

Use of chosen configuration file (empty configuration file by default, or user-supplied file if specified in the YAML file)

Redirection of output to a log file using the -m command line option

Note phc2sys must use the same domainNumber setting used by ptp4l . If the same domainNumber is not set by the user, Firefly does that automatically.

Note phc2sys is only able to accurately sync the clock of the hosting environment (usually the DPU, but may also be the host if deployed there) if other timing services, such as NTP, are disabled. So, for instance, on Ubuntu 22.04, users must ensure that the NTP timing service is disabled by running: Copy Copied! systemctl stop systemd-timesyncd





Note The SyncE module is supported at alpha level.

Firefly uses the proprietary synced utility to implement the Synchronous Ethernet protocol, aimed at ensuring synchronization of the clock's frequency with the reference clock. Once achieved, both clocks are declared as "syntonized".

Through the YAML file, users can configure the network interfaces used for the protocol:

Copy Copied! # Network interfaces to be used (For multiple interfaces use a space ( " " ) separated list) - name: SYNCE_INTERFACE # Set according to used interfaces on the local setup value: "p0"

Before the deployment of the container, one should configure this field to point at the desired network interface(s) configured in the previous steps.

Note SyncE is currently only supported over network interfaces of the DPU's physical functions (i.e., p0 or p1 ).





Note Monitoring is still in beta phase. There will be updates to the API in the near future.

PTP monitoring periodically queries for various PTP-related information and prints it to the container's log.

The following is a sample output of this tool:

Copy Copied! gmIdentity: 48 :B0:2D:FF:FE:5C:4D: 24 (48b02d.fffe.5c4d24) portIdentity: 48 :B0:2D:FF:FE:5C: 53 : 44 (48b02d.fffe.5c5344- 1 ) port_state: Active domainNumber: 2 master_offset: avg: 1 max: - 8 rms: 3 gmPresent: true ptp_stable: Recovered UtcOffset: 37 timeTraceable: 0 frequencyTraceable: 0 grandmasterPriority1: 128 gmClockClass: 248 gmClockAccuracy: 0x6 grandmasterPriority2: 128 gmOffsetScaledLogVariance: 0xffff ptp_time (TAI): Thu Sep 7 11 : 22 : 50 2023 ptp_time (UTC adjusted): Thu Sep 7 11 : 22 : 13 2023 system_time (UTC): Thu Sep 7 11 : 22 : 13 2023 error_count: 1 last_err_time (UTC): Thu Sep 7 09 : 55 : 48 2023

Among others, this monitoring provides the following information:

Details about the Grandmaster the DPU is syncing with

Current PTP timestamp

Health information such as connection errors during execution and whether they have been recovered from

PTP monitoring is disabled by default and can be activated by replacing the disable value with the IP address for the monitor server to use:

Copy Copied! - name: MONITOR_STATE Value: "<IP address for the monitoring server>"

Once activated, the information can viewed from the container using the following command:

Copy Copied! sudo crictl logs -- tail =20 <CONTAINER-ID>

It is recommended to use the following watch command to actively monitor the PTP state:

Copy Copied! sudo watch -n 1 crictl logs -- tail =20 <CONTAINER-ID>

When triaging deployment issues, additional logging information can be found in the monitor's developer logs: /var/log/doca/firefly/firefly_monitor_dev.log .

Note The monitoring feature connects to ptp4l's local UDS server to query the necessary information. This is why the configuration manager prevents users from modifying the uds_address and uds_ro_address fields used by ptp4l within the container.

The PTP monitor supports configuration options which are passed through a dedicated configuration file like the rest of DOCA Firefly's modules. The built-in monitor configuration file can be found in the section "PTP Monitor". For ease of use, the file is also provided as part of DOCA's container resource as downloaded from NGC.

"Firefly Modules Configuration Options" contains a complete explanation of each of the configuration options alongside their default values.

To set a custom config file, users should locate their config file in the directory /etc/firefly and set the config file name in DOCA Firefly's YAML file.

Copy Copied! - name: MONITOR_CONFIG_FILE value: my_custom_monitor.conf

In this example, my_custom_monitor.conf should be placed at /etc/firefly/my_custom_monitor.conf .

Under most deployment scenarios, the PTP time shown by the monitor is presented according to the International Atomic Time ( TAI ) standard, while the system time would most commonly use the Coordinated Universal Time (UTC). Due to the differences between these time representation models, the monitor provides 2 different time readings (each marked accordingly):

Copy Copied! ... UtcOffset: 37 ... ptp_time (TAI): Thu Sep 7 11:22:50 2023 ptp_time (UTC adjusted): Thu Sep 7 11:22:13 2023 system_time (UTC): Thu Sep 7 11:22:13 2023

This difference (37 seconds in the above example) is intentional and stems from the amount of leap seconds since epoch. This is indicated by the UtcOffset field that is also included in the monitor's report.

In addition to printing the monitoring data to the container's standard output available through the container logs, the monitoring data is also exposed through a gRPC server that clients can subscribe to. This allows a monitoring client on the host to subscribe to monitor events from the service running on top of the DPU, thus providing better visibility.

The following diagram presents the recommended deployment architecture for connecting the monitoring client (on the host) to the monitor server (on the DPU), based on the NVIDIA DOCA gRPC Infrastructure User Guide.

Based on the above, when activating the monitor feature, the user must provide the IP address to be used by the monitor server:

Copy Copied! - name: MONITOR_STATE value: "<IP address for the monitoring server>"

Users can choose to only view the monitoring events through the container logs without connecting to the monitoring server. In this case, it is recommended to configure the local host IP address (127.0.0.1) in the YAML file to avoid exposing it to an unwanted network.

All the required files for the monitor client are available under the service's dedicated installation directory:

Linux installations – /opt/mellanox/doca/services/firefly Example command line for executing the compiled monitor client from a Linux host: Copy Copied! $ /opt/mellanox/doca/services/firefly/bin/doca_firefly_monitor_client -g <ip-address- for -the-monitoring-server> Example command line for executing the python-based monitor client from a Linux host: Copy Copied! $ export PYTHONPATH=${PYTHONPATH}:/opt/mellanox/grpc/python3/lib $ /opt/mellanox/doca/services/firefly/bin/doca_firefly_monitor_client.py <ip-address- for -the-monitoring-server> Note Reference source files and the .proto file used for Firefly's monitor are placed under firefly/src/monitor .

Windows installation – C:\Program Files\Mellanox\DOCA\SDK\firefly Example command line for executing the python-based monitor client from a Windows host: Installing required pip packages: Copy Copied! $ pip3 install grpcio protobuf click Running the client: Copy Copied! $ C:\Program Files\Mellanox\DOCA\SDK\firefly\bin\doca_firefly_monitor_client.py <ip-address- for -the-monitoring-server>



DOCA Firefly natively supports VLAN-tagging-enabled network interfaces.

The name of the VLAN-enabled network interface should be the one passed through the YAML file in the PTP_INTERFACE field.

In addition to passing on the VLAN-enabled interface through the YAML as listed in the previous section, the user is also required to configure the network routing within the DPU to support the VLAN tagging:

The following example configures a VLAN tag of 10 to the enp3s0f0s4 interface: Copy Copied! $ sudo ip link add link enp3s0f0s4 name enp3s0f0s4.10 type vlan id 10 $ sudo ip link set up enp3s0f0s4.10 $ sudo ifconfig enp3s0f0s4.10 192.168.104.1 up In this example, enp3s0f0s4.10 is the interface to be passed to DOCA Firefly. Additional commands to route the traffic within the DPU: Copy Copied! $ sudo ovs-ofctl add-flow uplink in_port=en3f0pf0sf4,dl_vlan=10,actions=output:p0 $ sudo ovs-ofctl add-flow uplink in_port=p0,dl_vlan=10,actions=output:en3f0pf0sf4

DOCA Firefly can support multiple network interfaces through the following YAML file syntax:

Copy Copied! - name: PTP_INTERFACE value: "<space (' ') separated list of interface names>"

For example:

Copy Copied! - name: PTP_INTERFACE value: "p0 p1"

Note The monitoring feature is supported for multiple interfaces only when the clientOnly configuration is enabled.

Note Automatic mode ( -a ) for phc2sys is not supported when working with multiple interfaces. It is recommended to disable phc2sys in this mode.



