NVIDIA DOCA HBN Service Guide

Add network interfaces and FRR configuration files to the DPU to achieve the desired configuration:

This section assumes familiarity with NVIDIA user experience (NVUE) Cumulus Linux documentation. The following subsections, only expand on DPU-specific aspects of NVUE.

HBN installs NVUE by default and enables NVUE service at boot.

HBN enables REST API by default.

Users may run the cURL commands from the command line. Use the default HBN username nvidia and password nvidia .

To change the default password of the nvidia user or add additional users for NVUE access, refer to section "NVUE User Credentials".

REST API example:

Collapse Source Copy Copied! curl -u 'nvidia:nvidia' --insecure https://10.188.108.58:8765/nvue_v1/interface/p0 { "ip": { "address": { "30.0.0.1/24": {} } }, "link": { "auto-negotiate": "on", "duplex": "full", "fec": "auto", "mac": "b8:ce:f6:a8:83:9a", "mtu": 9216, "speed": "100G", "state": { "up": {} }, "stats": { "carrier-transitions": 13, "in-bytes": 0, "in-drops": 0, "in-errors": 0, "in-pkts": 0, "out-bytes": 14111, "out-drops": 0, "out-errors": 0, "out-pkts": 161 } }, "pluggable": { "identifier": "QSFP28", "vendor-name": "Mellanox", "vendor-pn": "MCP1600-C00AE30N", "vendor-rev": "A4", "vendor-sn": "MT2105VB02844" }, "type": "swp" }

For information about using the NVUE REST API, refer to the NVUE API documentation .





For information about using the NVUE CLI, refer to the NVUE CLI documentation

When the network configuration is saved using NVUE, HBN writes the configuration to the /etc/nvue.d/startup.yaml file.

Startup configuration is applied by following the supervisor daemon at boot time. nvued-startup will appear in EXITED state after applying the startup configuration.

Copy Copied! # supervisorctl status nvued-startup nvued-startup EXITED Apr 17 10:04 AM

Note nv config apply startup applies the yaml configuration saved at /etc/nvue.d/ .

Note nv config save saves the running configuration to /etc/nvue.d/startup.yaml .





The preconfigured default user credentials are as follows:

Username nvidia Password nvidia

NVUE user credentials can be added post installation. This functionality is enabled by the HBN startup script by using the –-username and –-password script switches. For example:

Copy Copied! ./hbn-dpu-setup.sh -u newuser -p newpassword

After executing this script, respawn the container or start the decrypt-user-add script:

Copy Copied! supervisorctl start decrypt-user-add decrypt-user-add: started

The script creates a user on the HBN container:

Copy Copied! cat /etc/passwd | grep newuser newuser:x:1001:1001::/home/newuser:/bin/bash





Interface Interface Type NVUE Type p0_sf Uplink representor swp p1_sf Uplink representor swp lo Loopback loopback pf0hpf_sf Host representor swp pf1hpf_sf Host representor swp pf0vfx_sf (where x is 0-255) VF representor swp pf1vfx_sf (where x is 0-255) VF representor swp

The following directories are mounted from the host DPU to the HBN container and are persistent across HBN restarts and DPU reboots:

Host DPU Mount Point HBN Container Mount Point Configuration Files Mount Pints /var/lib/hbn/etc/network/ /etc/network/ /var/lib/hbn/etc/frr/ /etc/frr/ /var/lib/hbn/etc/nvue.d/ /etc/nvue.d/ /var/lib/hbn/etc/supervisor/conf.d/ /etc/supervisor/conf.d/ /var/lib/hbn/var/lib/nvue/ /var/lib/nvue/ Support and Log Files Mount Points /var/lib/hbn/var/support/ /var/support/ /var/log/doca/hbn/ /var/log/hbn/

The first step to use SR-IOV is to create VFs on the host server. VFs can be created using the following command:

Copy Copied! echo N > /sys/class/net/<host-rep>/device/sriov_numvfs

Where:

<host-rep> is one of the two host representors (e.g., ens1f0 or ens1f1 )

0≤ N ≤16 is the desired total number of VFs Set N =0 to delete all the VFs on 0≤N≤16 N =16 is the maximum number of VFs supported on HBN across all representors



VFs created on the host must have corresponding SF representors on the DPU side. For example:

ens1f0vf0 is the first VF from the first host representor; this interface is created on the host server

pf0vf0 is the corresponding VF representor to ens1f0vf0 ; this interface is on the DPU and automatically created at the same time as ens1f0vf0 is created

pf0vf0_sf is the corresponding SF for pf0vf0 which is used by HBN

The creation of the SF representor for VFs is done ahead of time when installing the BFB, see section "Enabling SFC for HBN Deployment" to see how to select how many SFs to create ahead of time.

The SF representors for VFs (i.e., pfXvfY ) are pre-mapped to work with the corresponding VF representors when these are created with the command from section "Creating VFs on Host Server".

Two management VRFs are setup for HBN with SFC:

The first management VRF is outside the HBN container on the DPU. This VRF provides separation between out-of-band (OOB) traffic (via oob_net0 or tmfifo_net0 ) and data-plane traffic via uplinks and PFs.

The second management VRF is inside the HBN container and provides similar separation. The OOB traffic (via eth0 ) is isolated from the traffic via the *_sf interfaces.

The management (mgmt) VRF is enabled by default when the DPU is deployed with SFC (see section "Enabling SFC for HBN Deployment"). The mgmt VRF provides separation between the OOB management network and the in-band data plane network.

The uplinks and PFs/VFs use the default routing table while the oob_net0 (OOB Ethernet port) and the tmifo_net0 netdevices use the mgmt VRF to route their packets.

When logging in either via SSH or the console, the shell is by default in mgmt VRF context. This is indicated by a mgmt added to the shell prompt:

Copy Copied! root@bf2:mgmt:/home/ubuntu# root@bf2:mgmt:/home/ubuntu# ip vrf identify mgmt.

When logging into the HBN container with crictl , the HBN shell will be in the default VRF. Users must switch to MGMT VRF manually if OOB access is required. Use ip vrf exec to do so.

Copy Copied! root@bf2:mgmt:/home/ubuntu# ip vrf exec mgmt bash

The user must run ip vrf exec mgmt to perform operations requiring OOB access (e.g., apt-get update).

Network devices belonging to the mgmt VRF can be listed with the vrf utility:

Copy Copied! root@bf2:mgmt:/home/ubuntu# vrf link list VRF: mgmt -------------------- tmfifo_net0 UP 00:1a:ca:ff:ff:03 <BROADCAST,MULTICAST,UP,LOWER_UP> oob_net0 UP 08:c0:eb:c0:5a:32 <BROADCAST,MULTICAST,UP,LOWER_UP> root@bf2:mgmt:/home/ubuntu# vrf help vrf <OPTS> VRF domains: vrf list Links associated with VRF domains: vrf link list [<vrf-name>] Tasks and VRF domain asociation: vrf task exec <vrf-name> <command> vrf task list [<vrf-name>] vrf task identify <pid> NOTE: This command affects only AF_INET and AF_INET6 sockets opened by the command that gets exec'ed. Specifically, it has *no* impact on netlink sockets (e.g., ip command).

To show the routing table for the default VRF, run:

Copy Copied! root@bf2:mgmt:/home/ubuntu# ip route show

To show the routing table for the mgmt VRF, run:

Copy Copied! root@bf2:mgmt:/home/ubuntu# ip route show vrf mgmt





Inside the HBN container, a separate mgmt VRF is present. Similar commands as those listed under section "MGMT VRF on Host DPU" can be used to query management routes.

The *_sf interfaces use the default routing table while the eth0 (OOB) uses the mgmt VRF to route out-of-band packets out of the container. The OOB traffic gets NATed through the DPU oob_net0 interface, ultimately using the DPU OOB's IP address.

When logging into the HBN container via crictl , the shell enters the default VRF context by default. Switching to the mgmt VRF can be done using the command ip vrf exec mgmt <cmd> .

On the host DPU, outside the HBN container, a set of existing services run in the mgmt VRF context as they need OOB network access:

containerd

kubelet

ssh

docker

These services can be restarted and queried for their status using the command systemctl while adding @mgmt to the original service name. For example:

To restart containerd: Copy Copied! root @bf2 :mgmt:/home/ubuntu# systemctl restart containerd @mgmt

To query containerd status: Copy Copied! root @bf2 :mgmt:/home/ubuntu# systemctl status containerd @mgmt

The original version of these services (without @mgmt ) are not used and must not be started.





If a service needs OOB access to run, it can be added to the set of services running in mgmt VRF context. Adding such a service is only possible on the host DPU (i.e., outside the HBN container).

To add a service to the set of mgmt VRF services:

Add it to /etc/vrf/systemd.conf (if it is not present already). For example, NTP is already listed in this file. Run the following: Copy Copied! root@bf2:mgmt:/home/ubuntu# systemctl daemon-reload Stop and disable to the non-VRF version of the service to be able to start the mgmt VRF one: Copy Copied! root@bf2:mgmt:/home/ubuntu# systemctl stop ntp root@bf2:mgmt:/home/ubuntu# systemctl disable ntp root@bf2:mgmt:/home/ubuntu# systemctl enable ntp@mgmt root@bf2:mgmt:/home/ubuntu# systemctl start ntp@mgmt

After a fresh HBN installation, the default /etc/network/interfaces file would contain only the declaration of the two uplink SFs and a loopback interface.

Copy Copied! source /etc/network/interfaces.d/*.intf auto lo iface lo inet loopback auto p0_sf iface p0_sf auto p1_sf iface p1_sf

FRR configuration files would also be present under /etc/frr/ but no configuration would be enabled.

HBN supports unicast routing with BGP and ECMP for IPv4 and IPv6 traffic. ECMP is achieved by distributing traffic using hash calculation based on the source IP , destination IP, and protocol type of the IP header.

Info For TCP and UDP packets, it also includes source port and destination port.

ECMP is implemented any time routes have multiple paths over uplinks or host ports. For example, 20.20.20.0/24 has 2 paths using both uplinks, so a path is selected based on a hash of the IP headers.

Copy Copied! 20.20.20.0/24 proto bgp metric 20 nexthop via 169.254.0.1 dev p0_sf weight 1 onlink <<<<< via uplink p0_sf nexthop via 169.254.0.1 dev p1_sf weight 1 onlink <<<<< via uplink p1_sf

Info HBN supports up to 16 paths for ECMP.

Copy Copied! nv set interface lo ip address 10.10.10.1/32 nv set interface lo ip address 2010:10:10::1/128 nv set interface vlan100 type svi nv set interface vlan100 vlan 100 nv set interface vlan100 base-interface br_default nv set interface vlan100 ip address 2030:30:30::1/64 nv set interface vlan100 ip address 30.30.30.1/24 nv set bridge domain br_default vlan 100 nv set interface pf0hpf_sf,pf1hpf_sf bridge domain br_default access 100 nv set vrf default router bgp router-id 10.10.10.1 nv set vrf default router bgp autonomous-system 65501 nv set vrf default router bgp path-selection multipath aspath-ignore on nv set vrf default router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast enable on nv set vrf default router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast redistribute connected enable on nv set vrf default router bgp address-family ipv6-unicast enable on nv set vrf default router bgp address-family ipv6-unicast redistribute connected enable on nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor p0_sf remote-as external nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor p0_sf type unnumbered nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor p0_sf address-family ipv4-unicast enable on nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor p0_sf address-family ipv6-unicast enable on nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor p1_sf remote-as external nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor p1_sf type unnumbered nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor p1_sf address-family ipv4-unicast enable on nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor p1_sf address-family ipv6-unicast enable on





Example /etc/network/interfaces configuration:

Collapse Source Copy Copied! auto lo iface lo inet loopback address 10.10.10.1/32 address 2010:10:10::1/128 auto p0_sf iface p0_sf auto p1_sf iface p1_sf auto pf0hpf_sf iface pf0hpf_sf bridge-access 100 auto pf1hpf_sf iface pf1hpf_sf bridge-access 100 auto vlan100 iface vlan100 address 2030:30:30::1/64 address 30.30.30.1/24 vlan-raw-device br_default vlan-id 100 auto br_default iface br_default bridge-ports pf0hpf_sf pf1hpf_sf bridge-vlan-aware yes bridge-vids 100 bridge-pvid 1

Example /etc/frr/daemons configuration:

Collapse Source Copy Copied! bgpd=yes vtysh_enable=yes FRR Config file @ /etc/frr/frr.conf - ! frr version 7.5+cl5.3.0u0 frr defaults datacenter hostname BLUEFIELD2 log syslog informational no zebra nexthop kernel enable ! router bgp 65501 bgp router-id 10.10.10.1 bgp bestpath as-path multipath-relax neighbor p0_sf interface remote-as external neighbor p0_sf advertisement-interval 0 neighbor p0_sf timers 3 9 neighbor p0_sf timers connect 10 neighbor p1_sf interface remote-as external neighbor p1_sf advertisement-interval 0 neighbor p1_sf timers 3 9 neighbor p1_sf timers connect 10 ! address-family ipv4 unicast redistribute connected maximum-paths 64 maximum-paths ibgp 64 exit-address-family ! address-family ipv6 unicast redistribute connected neighbor p0_sf activate neighbor p1_sf activate maximum-paths 64 maximum-paths ibgp 64 exit-address-family ! line vty ! end

HBN supports the ability to establish a BGP session between the host and DPU and allow the host to announce arbitrary route prefixes through the DPU into the underlay fabric. The host can use any standard BGP protocol stack implementation to establish BGP peering with HBN.

Traffic to and from endpoints on the host gets offloaded.

Note Both IPv4 and IPv6 unicast AFI/SAFI are supported.

It is possible to apply route filtering for these prefixes to limit the potential security impact in this configuration.

The following code block shows configuration to peer to host at 45.3.0.4 and 2001:cafe:1ead::4 . The BGP session can be established using IPv4 or IPv6 address.

Note Either of these sessions can support IPv4 unicast and IPv6 unicast AFI/SAFI.

NVUE configuration for peering with host:

Copy Copied! nv set vrf default router bgp autonomous-system 63642 nv set vrf default router bgp enable on nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor 45.3.0.4 nexthop-connected-check off nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor 45.3.0.4 peer-group dpu_host nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor 45.3.0.4 type numbered nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor 2001:cafe:1ead::4 nexthop-connected-check off nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor 2001:cafe:1ead::4 peer-group dpu_host nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor 2001:cafe:1ead::4 type numbered nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group dpu_host address-family ipv4-unicast enable on nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group dpu_host address-family ipv6-unicast enable on nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group dpu_host remote-as external





The following block shows configuration to peer to host at 45.3.0.4 and 2001:cafe:1ead::4 . The BGP session can be established using IPv4 or IPv6 address.

frr.conf file:

Copy Copied! router bgp 63642 bgp router-id 27.0.0.4 bgp bestpath as-path multipath-relax neighbor dpu_host peer-group neighbor dpu_host remote-as external neighbor dpu_host bfd 3 1000 1000 neighbor dpu_host advertisement-interval 0 neighbor dpu_host timers 3 9 neighbor dpu_host timers connect 10 neighbor dpu_host disable-connected-check neighbor fabric peer-group neighbor fabric remote-as external neighbor fabric advertisement-interval 0 neighbor fabric timers 3 9 neighbor fabric timers connect 10 neighbor 45.3.0.4 peer-group dpu_host neighbor 2001:cafe:1ead::4 peer-group dpu_host neighbor p0_sf interface peer-group fabric neighbor p1_sf interface peer-group fabric ! address-family ipv4 unicast neighbor dpu_host activate ! address-family ipv6 unicast neighbor dpu_host activate





Any BGP implementation can be used on the host to peer to HBN and advertise endpoints. The following is an example using FRR BGP:

Sample FRR configuration on the host: Collapse Source Copy Copied! bf2-s12# sh run Building configuration... Current configuration: ! frr version 7.2.1 frr defaults traditional hostname bf2-s12 no ip forwarding no ipv6 forwarding ! router bgp 1000008 ! router bgp 1000008 vrf v_200_2000 neighbor 45.3.0.2 remote-as external neighbor 2001:cafe:1ead::2 remote-as external ! address-family ipv4 unicast redistribute connected exit-address-family ! address-family ipv6 unicast redistribute connected neighbor 45.3.0.2 activate neighbor 2001:cafe:1ead::2 activate exit-address-family ! line vty ! end

Sample interface configuration on the host: Copy Copied! root@bf2-s12:/home/cumulus# ifquery -a auto lo iface lo inet loopback address 27.0.0.7/32 address 2001:c15c:d06:f00d::7/128 auto v_200_2000 iface v_200_2000 address 60.1.0.1 address 60.1.0.2 address 60.1.0.3 address 2001:60:1::1 address 2001:60:1::2 address 2001:60:1::3 vrf-table auto auto ens1f0np0 iface ens1f0np0 address 45.3.0.4/24 address 2001:cafe:1ead::4/64 gateway 45.3.0.1 gateway 2001:cafe:1ead::1 vrf v_200_2000 hwaddress 00:03:00:08:00:12 mtu 9162

HBN supports VXLAN with EVPN control plane for intra-subnet bridging (L2) services for IPv4 and IPv6 traffic in the overlay.

For the underlay, only IPv4 or BGP unnumbered configuration is supported.

With a single VXLAN device, a set of VNIs represents a single device model. The single VXLAN device has a set of attributes that belong to the VXLAN construct. Individual VNIs include VLAN-to-VNI mapping which allows users to specify which VLANs are associated with which VNIs. A single VXLAN device simplifies the configuration and reduces the overhead by replacing multiple traditional VXLAN devices with a single VXLAN device.

Users may configure a single VXLAN device automatically with NVUE, or manually by editing the /etc/network/interfaces file. When users configure a single VXLAN device with NVUE, NVUE creates a unique name for the device in the following format using the bridge name as the hash key: vxlan<id> .

This example configuration performs the following steps:

Creates a single VXLAN device (vxlan21). Maps VLAN 10 to VNI 10 and VLAN 20 to VNI 20. Adds the VXLAN device to the default bridge.

Copy Copied! cumulus@leaf01:~$ nv set bridge domain bridge vlan 10 vni 10 cumulus@leaf01:~$ nv set bridge domain bridge vlan 20 vni 20 cumulus@leaf01:~$ nv set nve vxlan source address 10.10.10.1 cumulus@leaf01:~$ nv config apply

Alternately, users may edit the file /etc/network/interfaces as follows, then run the ifreload -a command to apply the SVD configuration.

Copy Copied! auto lo iface lo inet loopback vxlan-local-tunnelip 10.10.10.1 auto vxlan21 iface vxlan21 bridge-vlan-vni-map 10=10 20=20 bridge-learning off auto bridge iface bridge bridge-vlan-aware yes bridge-ports vxlan21 pf0hpf_sf pf1hpf_sf bridge-vids 10 20 bridge-pvid 1

Note Users may not use a combination of single and traditional VXLAN devices.

The following is a sample NVUE configuration which has L2-VNIs ( 2000 , 2001 ) for EVPN bridging on DPU.

Collapse Source Copy Copied! nv set bridge domain br_default encap 802.1Q nv set bridge domain br_default type vlan-aware nv set bridge domain br_default vlan 200 vni 2000 flooding enable auto nv set bridge domain br_default vlan 200 vni 2000 mac-learning off nv set bridge domain br_default vlan 201 vni 2001 flooding enable auto nv set bridge domain br_default vlan 201 vni 2001 mac-learning off nv set evpn enable on nv set nve vxlan arp-nd-suppress on nv set nve vxlan enable on nv set nve vxlan mac-learning off nv set nve vxlan source address 27.0.0.4 nv set router bgp enable on nv set system global anycast-mac 44:38:39:42:42:07 nv set vrf default router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast enable on nv set vrf default router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast redistribute connected enable on nv set vrf default router bgp address-family l2vpn-evpn enable on nv set vrf default router bgp autonomous-system 63642 nv set vrf default router bgp enable on nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor p0_sf peer-group fabric nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor p0_sf type unnumbered nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor p1_sf peer-group fabric nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor p1_sf type unnumbered nv set vrf default router bgp path-selection multipath aspath-ignore on nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group fabric address-family ipv4-unicast enable on nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group fabric address-family ipv4-unicast policy outbound route-map MY_ORIGIN_ASPATH_ONLY nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group fabric address-family ipv6-unicast enable on nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group fabric address-family ipv6-unicast policy outbound route-map MY_ORIGIN_ASPATH_ONLY nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group fabric address-family l2vpn-evpn add-path-tx off nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group fabric address-family l2vpn-evpn enable on nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group fabric remote-as external nv set vrf default router bgp router-id 27.0.0.4 nv set interface lo ip address 2001:c15c:d06:f00d::4/128 nv set interface lo ip address 27.0.0.4/32 nv set interface lo type loopback nv set interface p0_sf,p1_sf,pf0hpf_sf,pf1hpf_sf type swp nv set interface pf0hpf_sf bridge domain br_default access 200 nv set interface pf1hpf_sf bridge domain br_default access 201 nv set interface vlan200-201 base-interface br_default nv set interface vlan200-201 ip ipv4 forward on nv set interface vlan200-201 ip ipv6 forward on nv set interface vlan200-201 ip vrr enable on nv set interface vlan200-201 ip vrr state up nv set interface vlan200-201 link mtu 9050 nv set interface vlan200-201 type svi nv set interface vlan200 ip address 2001:cafe:1ead::3/64 nv set interface vlan200 ip address 45.3.0.2/24 nv set interface vlan200 ip vrr address 2001:cafe:1ead::1/64 nv set interface vlan200 ip vrr address 45.3.0.1/24 nv set interface vlan200 vlan 200 nv set interface vlan201 ip address 2001:cafe:1ead:1::3/64 nv set interface vlan201 ip address 45.3.1.2/24 nv set interface vlan201 ip vrr address 2001:cafe:1ead:1::1/64 nv set interface vlan201 ip vrr address 45.3.1.1/24 nv set interface vlan201 vlan 201





The following is a sample flat files configuration which has L2-VNIs ( vx-2000 , vx-2001 ) for EVPN bridging on DPU.

This file is located at /etc/network/interfaces :

Collapse Source Copy Copied! auto lo iface lo inet loopback address 2001:c15c:d06:f00d::4/128 address 27.0.0.4/32 vxlan-local-tunnelip 27.0.0.4 auto p0_sf iface p0_sf auto p1_sf iface p1_sf auto pf0hpf_sf iface pf0hpf_sf bridge-access 200 auto pf1hpf_sf iface pf1hpf_sf bridge-access 201 auto vlan200 iface vlan200 address 2001:cafe:1ead::3/64 address 45.3.0.2/24 mtu 9050 address-virtual 00:00:5e:00:01:01 2001:cafe:1ead::1/64 45.3.0.1/24 vlan-raw-device br_default vlan-id 200 auto vlan201 iface vlan201 address 2001:cafe:1ead:1::3/64 address 45.3.1.2/24 mtu 9050 address-virtual 00:00:5e:00:01:01 2001:cafe:1ead:1::1/64 45.3.1.1/24 vlan-raw-device br_default vlan-id 201 auto vxlan48 iface vxlan48 bridge-vlan-vni-map 200=2000 201=2001 217=2017 bridge-learning off auto br_default iface br_default bridge-ports pf0hpf_sf pf1hpf_sf vxlan48 bridge-vlan-aware yes bridge-vids 200 201 bridge-pvid 1

This file tells the frr package which daemon to start and is located at /etc/frr/daemons :

Collapse Source Copy Copied! bgpd=yes ospfd=no ospf6d=no isisd=no pimd=no ldpd=no pbrd=no vrrpd=no fabricd=no nhrpd=no eigrpd=no babeld=no sharpd=no fabricd=no ripngd=no ripd=no vtysh_enable=yes zebra_options=" -M cumulus_mlag -M snmp -A 127.0.0.1 -s 90000000" bgpd_options=" -M snmp -A 127.0.0.1" ospfd_options=" -M snmp -A 127.0.0.1" ospf6d_options=" -M snmp -A ::1" ripd_options=" -A 127.0.0.1" ripngd_options=" -A ::1" isisd_options=" -A 127.0.0.1" pimd_options=" -A 127.0.0.1" ldpd_options=" -A 127.0.0.1" nhrpd_options=" -A 127.0.0.1" eigrpd_options=" -A 127.0.0.1" babeld_options=" -A 127.0.0.1" sharpd_options=" -A 127.0.0.1" pbrd_options=" -A 127.0.0.1" staticd_options="-A 127.0.0.1" fabricd_options="-A 127.0.0.1" vrrpd_options=" -A 127.0.0.1" frr_profile="datacenter"

This file is located at /etc/frr/frr.conf :

Collapse Source Copy Copied! !---- Cumulus Defaults ---- frr defaults datacenter log syslog informational no zebra nexthop kernel enable vrf default outer bgp 63642 vrf default bgp router-id 27.0.0.4 bgp bestpath as-path multipath-relax timers bgp 3 9 bgp deterministic-med ! Neighbors neighbor fabric peer-group neighbor fabric remote-as external neighbor fabric timers 3 9 neighbor fabric timers connect 10 neighbor fabric advertisement-interval 0 neighbor p0_sf interface peer-group fabric neighbor p1_sf interface peer-group fabric address-family ipv4 unicast maximum-paths ibgp 64 maximum-paths 64 distance bgp 20 200 200 neighbor fabric activate exit-address-family address-family ipv6 unicast maximum-paths ibgp 64 maximum-paths 64 distance bgp 20 200 200 neighbor fabric activate exit-address-family address-family l2vpn evpn advertise-all-vni neighbor fabric activate exit-address-family





The following is a sample NVUE config for underlay switches (NVIDIA® Spectrum® with Cumulus Linux) for EVPN use case.

It assumes that the uplinks on DPUs are connected to ports swp1-4 on the switch.

Copy Copied! nv set evpn enable on nv set router bgp enable on nv set vrf default router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast enable on nv set vrf default router bgp address-family ipv4-unicast redistribute connected enable on nv set vrf default router bgp address-family l2vpn-evpn enable on nv set vrf default router bgp autonomous-system 63640 nv set vrf default router bgp enable on nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor swp1 peer-group fabric nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor swp1 type unnumbered nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor swp2 peer-group fabric nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor swp2 type unnumbered nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor swp3 peer-group fabric nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor swp3 type unnumbered nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor swp4 peer-group fabric nv set vrf default router bgp neighbor swp4 type unnumbered nv set vrf default router bgp path-selection multipath aspath-ignore on nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group fabric address-family ipv4-unicast enable on nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group fabric address-family ipv6-unicast enable on nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group fabric address-family l2vpn-evpn add-path-tx off nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group fabric address-family l2vpn-evpn enable on nv set vrf default router bgp peer-group fabric remote-as external nv set vrf default router bgp router-id 27.0.0.10 nv set interface lo ip address 2001:c15c:d06:f00d::10/128 nv set interface lo ip address 27.0.0.10/32 nv set interface lo type loopback nv set interface swp1,swp2,swp3,swp4 type swp

Access Control Lists (ACLs) are a set of rules that are used to filter network traffic. These rules are used to specify the traffic flows that must be permitted or blocked at networking device interfaces. There are two types of ACLs:

Stateless ACLs – rules that are applied to individual packets. They inspect each packet individually and permit/block the packets based on the packet header information and the match criteria specified by the rule.

Stateful ACLs – rules that are applied to traffic sessions/connections. They inspect each packet with respect to the state of the session/connection to which the packet belongs to determine whether to permit/block the packet.

ACL ordering ensures that the order in which ACLs are executed in DPU hardware is the same as the order in which the ACLs are configured. In general, IPv4 ACLs should be configured before IPv6 ACLs which in turn should be configured before L2 ACLs. ACLs should be configured in the following order:

IPv4 header match fields + UDP header match fields IPv4 header match fields + TCP header match fields IPv4 header match fields + ICMP header match fields IPv4 header match fields IPv6 header match fields + UDP header match fields IPv6 header match fields + TCP header match fields IPv6 header match fields + ICMP header match fields IPv6 header match fields Ethernet header match fields

HBN supports configuration of stateless ACLs for IPv4 packets, IPv6 packets, and Ethernet frames. The following examples depict how stateless ACLs are configured for each case, with NVUE and with flat files ( cl-acltool ).

NVUE IPv4 ACLs Example

The following is an example of an ingress IPv4 ACL that permits DHCP request packets ingressing on the pf0hpf_sf port towards the DHCP server:

Copy Copied! root@hbn01-host01:~# nv set acl acl1_ingress type ipv4 root@hbn01-host01:~# nv set acl acl1_ingress rule 100 match ip protocol udp root@hbn01-host01:~# nv set acl acl1_ingress rule 100 match ip dest-port 67 root@hbn01-host01:~# nv set acl acl1_ingress rule 100 match ip source-port 68 root@hbn01-host01:~# nv set acl acl1_ingress rule 100 action permit

Bind the ingress IPv4 ACL to host representor port pf0hpf_sf of the DPU in the inbound direction:

Copy Copied! root@hbn01-host01:~# nv set interface pf0hpf_sf acl acl1_ingress inbound root@hbn01-host01:~# nv config apply

The following is an example of an egress IPv4 ACL that permits DHCP reply packets egressing out of the pf0hpf_sf port towards the DHCP client:

Copy Copied! root@hbn01-host01:~# nv set acl acl2_egress type ipv4 root@hbn01-host01:~# nv set acl acl2_egress rule 200 match ip protocol udp root@hbn01-host01:~# nv set acl acl2_egress rule 200 match ip dest-port 68 root@hbn01-host01:~# nv set acl acl2_egress rule 200 match ip source-port 67 root@hbn01-host01:~# nv set acl acl2_egress rule 200 action permit

Bind the egress IPv4 ACL to host representor port pf0hpf_sf of the DPU in the outbound direction:

Copy Copied! root@hbn01-host01:~# nv set interface pf0hpf_sf acl acl2_egress outbound root@hbn01-host01:~# nv config apply

NVUE IPv6 ACLs Example

The following is an example of an ingress IPv6 ACL that permits traffic with matching dest-ip and protocol tcp ingress on port pf0hpf_sf :

Copy Copied! root@hbn01-host01:~# nv set acl acl5_ingress type ipv6 root@hbn01-host01:~# nv set acl acl5_ingress rule 100 match ip protocol tcp root@hbn01-host01:~# nv set acl acl5_ingress rule 100 match ip dest-ip 48:2034::80:9 root@hbn01-host01:~# nv set acl acl5_ingress rule 100 action permit

Bind the ingress IPv6 ACL to host representor port pf0hpf_sf of the DPU in the inbound direction:

Copy Copied! root@hbn01-host01:~# nv set interface pf0hpf_sf acl acl5_ingress inbound root@hbn01-host01:~# nv config apply

The following is an example of an egress IPv6 ACL that permits traffic with matching source-ip and protocol tcp egressing out of port pf0hpf_sf :

Copy Copied! root@hbn01-host01:~# nv set acl acl6_egress type ipv6 root@hbn01-host01:~# nv set acl acl6_egress rule 101 match ip protocol tcp root@hbn01-host01:~# nv set acl acl6_egress rule 101 match ip source-ip 48:2034::80:9 root@hbn01-host01:~# nv set acl acl6_egress rule 101 action permit

Bind the egress IPv6 ACL to host representor port pf0hpf_sf of the DPU in the outbound direction:

Copy Copied! root@hbn01-host01:~# nv set interface pf0hpf_sf acl acl6_egress outbound root@hbn01-host01:~# nv config apply

NVUE L2 ACLs Example

The following is an example of an ingress MAC ACL that permits traffic with matching source-mac and dest-mac ingressing to port pf0hpf_sf :

Copy Copied! root@hbn01-host01:~# nv set acl acl3_ingress type mac root@hbn01-host01:~# nv set acl acl3_ingress rule 1 match mac source-mac 00:00:00:00:00:0a root@hbn01-host01:~# nv set acl acl3_ingress rule 1 match mac dest-mac 00:00:00:00:00:0b root@hbn01-host01:~# nv set interface pf0hpf_sf acl acl3_ingress inbound

Bind the ingress MAC ACL to host representor port pf0hpf_sf of the DPU in the inbound direction:

Copy Copied! root@hbn01-host01:~# nv set interface pf0hpf_sf acl acl3_ingress inbound root@hbn01-host01:~# nv config apply

The following is an example of an egress MAC ACL that permits traffic with matching source-mac and dest-mac egressing out of port pf0hpf_sf :

Copy Copied! root@hbn01-host01:~# nv set acl acl4_egress type mac root@hbn01-host01:~# nv set acl acl4_egress rule 2 match mac source-mac 00:00:00:00:00:0b root@hbn01-host01:~# nv set acl acl4_egress rule 2 match mac dest-mac 00:00:00:00:00:0a root@hbn01-host01:~# nv set acl acl4_egress rule 2 action permit

Bind the egress MAC ACL to host representor port pf0hpf_sf of the DPU in the outbound direction:

Copy Copied! root@hbn01-host01:~# nv set interface pf0hpf_sf acl acl4_egress outbound root@hbn01-host01:~# nv config apply





For the same examples cited above, the following are the corresponding ACL rules which must be configured under /etc/cumulus/acl/policy.d/<rule_name.rules> followed by invoking cl-acltool -i . The rules in /etc/cumulus/acl/policy.d/<rule_name.rules> are configured using Linux iptables/ip6tables/ebtables.

Flat Files IPv4 ACLs Example

The following example configures an ingress IPv4 ACL rule matching with DHCP request under /etc/cumulus/acl/policy.d/<rule_name.rules> with the ingress interface as the host representor of the DPU followed by invoking cl-acltool -i :

Copy Copied! [iptables] ## ACL acl1_ingress in dir inbound on interface pf0hpf_sf ## -t filter -A FORWARD -i pf1vf1_sf -p udp --sport 68 --dport 67 -j ACCEPT

The following example configures an egress IPv4 ACL rule matching with DHCP reply under /etc/cumulus/acl/policy.d/<rule_name.rules> with the egress interface as the host representor of the DPU followed by invoking cl-acltool -i :

Copy Copied! [iptables] ## ACL acl2_egress in dir outbound on interface pf0hpf_sf ## -t filter -A FORWARD -o pf0hpf_sf -p udp --sport 67 --dport 68 -j ACCEPT

Flat File IPv6 ACLs Example

The following example configures an ingress IPv6 ACL rule matching with dest-ip and tcp protocol under /etc/cumulus/acl/policy.d/<rule_name.rules> with the ingress interface as the host representor of the DPU followed by invoking cl-acltool -i :

Copy Copied! [ip6tables] ## ACL acl5_ingress in dir inbound on interface pf0hpf_sf ## -t filter -A FORWARD -i pf0hpf_sf -d 48:2034::80:9 -p tcp -j ACCEPT

The following example configures an egress IPv6 ACL rule matching with source-ip and tcp protocol under /etc/cumulus/acl/policy.d/<rule_name.rules> with the egress interface as the host representor of the DPU followed by invoking cl-acltool -i :

Copy Copied! [ip6tables] ## ACL acl6_egress in dir outbound on interface pf0hpf_sf ## -t filter -A FORWARD -o pf0hpf_sf -s 48:2034::80:9 -p tcp -j ACCEPT

Flat Files L2 ACLs Example

The following example configures an ingress MAC ACL rule matching with source-mac and dest-mac under /etc/cumulus/acl/policy.d/<rule_name.rules> with the ingress interface as the host representor of the DPU followed by invoking cl-acltool -i :

Copy Copied! [ebtables] ## ACL acl3_ingress in dir inbound on interface pf0hpf_sf ## -t filter -A FORWARD -i pf0hpf_sf -s 00:00:00:00:00:0a/ff:ff:ff:ff:ff:ff -d 00:00:00:00:00:0b/ff:ff:ff:ff:ff:ff -j ACCEPT

The following example configures an egress MAC ACL rule matching with source-mac and dest-mac under /etc/cumulus/acl/policy.d/<rule_name.rules> with egress interface as host representor of DPU followed by invoking cl-acltool -i :

Copy Copied! [ebtables] ## ACL acl4_egress in dir outbound on interface pf0hpf_sf ## -t filter -A FORWARD -o pf0hpf_sf -s 00:00:00:00:00:0b/ff:ff:ff:ff:ff:ff -d 00:00:00:00:00:0a/ff:ff:ff:ff:ff:ff -j ACCEPT

Stateful ACLs facilitate monitoring and tracking traffic flows to enforce per-flow traffic filtering (unlike stateless ACLs which filter traffic on a per-packet basis). HBN supports stateful ACLs using reflexive ACL mechanism. Reflexive ACL mechanism is used to permit initiation of connections from within the network to outside the network and allow only replies to the initiated connections from outside the network.

HBN supports stateful ACL configuration for IPv4 traffic.

Stateful ACLs can be applied for routed traffic (north-south traffic) or bridged traffic (east-west traffic). Stateful ACLs applied for routed traffic are called "L3 stateful ACLs" and for bridged traffic are called "L2 stateful ACLs". Currently, NVUE-based configuration is supported only for L3 stateful ACLs (L2 stateful ACLs must be configured using flat-file configuration).

Stateful ACLs in HBN are disabled by default. To enable stateful ACL functionality, use the following NVUE commands:

Copy Copied! root@hbn03-host00:~# nv set system reflexive-acl enable root@hbn03-host00:~# nv config apply

If using flat-file configuration (and not NVUE), edit the file /etc/cumulus/nl2docad.d/acl.conf and set the knob rflx.reflexive_acl_enable to TRUE . To apply this change, execute:

Copy Copied! root@hbn03-host00:~# supervisorctl start nl2doca-reload

The following is an example of allowing HTTP (TCP) connection originated by the host where the DPU is hosted to an HTTP server (with the IP address 11.11.11.11) on an external network. Two sets of ACLs matching with CONNTRACK state must be configured for a CONNTRACK entry to be established in the kernel which would be offloaded to hardware:

Configure an ACL rule matching TCP/HTTP connection/flow details with CONNTRACK state of NEW, ESTABLISHED and bind it to the host representor of the DPU and the associated VLAN's SVI in the inbound direction.

Configure an ACL rule matching TCP/HTTP connection/flow details with CONNTRACK state of ESTABLISHED and bind it to the host representor of the DPU and the associated VLAN's SVI in the outbound direction.

In this example, the host representor on the DPU is pf0hpf_sf and it is part of VLAN 101 (SVI interface is vlan101 ).

Configure the ingress ACL rule: Copy Copied! root@hbn03-host00:~# nv set acl allow_tcp_conn_from_host rule 11 action permit root@hbn03-host00:~# nv set acl allow_tcp_conn_from_host rule 11 match conntrack new root@hbn03-host00:~# nv set acl allow_tcp_conn_from_host rule 11 match conntrack established root@hbn03-host00:~# nv set acl allow_tcp_conn_from_host rule 11 match ip dest-ip 11.11.11.11/32 root@hbn03-host00:~# nv set acl allow_tcp_conn_from_host rule 11 match ip dest-port 80 root@hbn03-host00:~# nv set acl allow_tcp_conn_from_host rule 11 match ip protocol tcp root@hbn03-host00:~# nv set acl allow_tcp_conn_from_host type ipv4 Bind this ACL to the host representor of the DPU and the associated VLAN's SVI interface in the inbound direction: Copy Copied! root@hbn03-host00:~# nv set interface pf0hpf_sf,vlan101 acl allow_tcp_conn_from_host inbound root@hbn03-host00:~# nv config apply Configure the egress ACL rule: Copy Copied! root@hbn03-host00:~# nv set acl allow_tcp_resp_from_server rule 21 action permit root@hbn03-host00:~# nv set acl allow_tcp_resp_from_server rule 21 match conntrack established root@hbn03-host00:~# nv set acl allow_tcp_resp_from_server rule 21 match ip protocol tcp root@hbn03-host00:~# nv set acl allow_tcp_resp_from_server type ipv4 root@hbn03-host00:~# nv config apply Bind this ACL to the host representor of the DPU and the associated VLAN's SVI interface in the outbound direction: Copy Copied! root@hbn03-host00:~# nv set interface pf0hpf_sf,vlan101 acl allow_tcp_resp_from_server outbound root@hbn03-host00:~# nv config apply Note If virtual router redundancy (VRR) is set, L3 stateful ACLs must be bound to all the related SVI interfaces. For example, if VRR is configured on SVI vlan101 as follows in the /etc/network/interfaces file: Copy Copied! auto vlan101 iface vlan101 address 45.3 . 1.2 / 24 address-virtual 00 : 00 :5e: 00 : 01 : 01 45.3 . 1.1 / 24 vlan-raw-device br_default vlan-id 101 With this configuration, two SVI interfaces, vlan101 and vlan101-v0 would be created in the system: Copy Copied! root@hbn03-host00:~# ip -br addr show | grep vlan101 vlan101@br_default UP 45.3.1.2/24 fe80::204:4bff:fe8a:f100/64 vlan101-v0@vlan101 UP 45.3.1.1/24 metric 1024 fe80::200:5eff:fe00:101/64 In this case, stateful ACLs must be bound to both SVI interfaces ( vlan101 and vlan101-v0 ). In the stateful ACL described in the current section, the binding would be: Copy Copied! root@hbn03-host00:~# nv set interface pf0hpf_sf,vlan101,vlan101-v0 acl allow_tcp_conn_from_host inbound root@hbn03-host00:~# nv set interface pf0hpf_sf,vlan101,vlan101-v0 acl allow_tcp_resp_from_server outbound root@hbn03-host00:~# nv config apply

For the example described under section "NVUE Examples for L3 Stateful ACLs", the following are the corresponding ACL rules which must be configured under /etc/cumulus/acl/policy.d/<rule_name.rules> followed by invoking cl-acltool -i to install the rules in DPU hardware.

Configure an ingress ACL rule matching with TCP flow details and CONNTRACK state of NEW, ESTABLISHED under /etc/cumulus/acl/policy.d/stateful_acl.rules with the ingress interface as the host representor of the DPU and the associated VLAN's SVI followed by invoking cl-acltool -i : Copy Copied! [iptables] ## ACL allow_tcp_conn_from_host in dir inbound on interface pf1vf7_sf ## -t mangle -A PREROUTING -p tcp -d 11.11.11.11/32 --dport 80 -m conntrack --ctstate EST,NEW -m connmark ! --mark 9998 -j CONNMARK --set-mark 9999 -t filter -A FORWARD -i pf1vf7_sf -p tcp -d 11.11.11.11/32 --dport 80 -m conntrack --ctstate EST,NEW -j ACCEPT ## ACL allow_tcp_conn_from_host in dir inbound on interface vlan118 ## -t filter -A FORWARD -i vlan118 -p tcp –d 11.11.11.11/32--dport 80 -m conntrack --ctstate EST,NEW -j ACCEPT Note A mangle table rule must be configured with CONNMARK action. The CONNMARK values ( -j CONNMARK --set-mark <value> ) for ingress ACL rules are protocol dependent: 9999 for TCP, 9997 for UDP, and 9995 for ICMP. Configure an egress ACL rule matching with TCP and CONNTRACK state of ESTABLISHED, RELATED under /etc/cumulus/acl/policy.d/stateful_acl.rules file with the egress interface as the host representor of the DPU and the associated VLAN's SVI followed by invoking cl-acltool -i : Copy Copied! [iptables] ## ACL allow_tcp_resp_from_server in dir outbound on interface pf1vf7_sf ## -t mangle -A PREROUTING -p tcp -s 11.11.11.11/32 --sport 80 -m conntrack --ctstate EST -j CONNMARK --set-mark 9998 -t filter -A FORWARD -o pf1vf7_sf -p tcp -m conntrack --ctstate EST,REL -j ACCEPT ## ACL allow_tcp_resp_from_server in dir outbound on interface vlan118 ## -t filter -A FORWARD -o vlan118 -p tcp -m conntrack --ctstate EST,REL -j ACCEPT Note A mangle table rule must be configured with CONNMARK action. The CONNMARK values ( -j CONNMARK --set-mark <value> ) for egress ACL rules are protocol dependent: 9998 for TCP, 9996 for UDP, and 9994 for ICMP.

For the same example cited above (HTTP server at IP address 192.168.5.5 accessible over bridged network), the following are the corresponding ACL rules which must be configured under /etc/cumulus/acl/policy.d/<rule_name.rules> followed by invoking cl-acltool -i .

Configure an ingress ACL rule matching with TCP flow details and CONNTRACK state of NEW, ESTABLISHED under /etc/cumulus/acl/policy.d/stateful_acl.rules with the ingress interface as the host representor of the DPU and the associated VLAN's SVI followed by invoking cl-acltool -i : Copy Copied! [iptables] ## ACL allow_tcp_conn_from_host in dir inbound on interface pf1vf7_sf -t mangle -A PREROUTING -p tcp -d 192.168.5.5/32 --dport 80 -m conntrack --ctstate EST,NEW -m connmark ! --mark 9998 -j CONNMARK --set-mark 9999 -t filter -A FORWARD -m physdev --physdev-in pf1vf7_sf -p tcp -d 192.168.5.5/32 --dport 80 -m conntrack --ctstate EST,NEW -j ACCEPT ## ACL allow_tcp_conn_from_host in dir inbound on interface vlan118 ## -t filter -A FORWARD -i vlan118 -p tcp –d 192.168.5.5/32--dport 80 -m conntrack --ctstate EST,NEW -j ACCEPT Note A mangle table rule must be configured with CONNMARK action. The CONNMARK values ( -j CONNMARK --set-mark <value> ) for ingress ACL rules are protocol dependent: 9999 for TCP, 9997 for UDP, and 9995 for ICMP. Configure an egress ACL rule matching with TCP and CONNTRACK state of ESTABLISHED, RELATED under /etc/cumulus/acl/policy.d/stateful_acl.rules file with the egress interface as the host representor of the DPU and the associated VLAN's SVI followed by invoking cl-acltool -i : Copy Copied! [iptables] ## ACL allow_tcp_resp_from_server in dir outbound on interface pf1vf7_sf ## -t mangle -A PREROUTING -p tcp -s 192.168.5.5/32 --sport 80 -m conntrack --ctstate EST -j CONNMARK --set-mark 9998 -t filter -A FORWARD -m physdev --physdev-out pf1vf7_sf -p tcp -m conntrack --ctstate EST,REL -j ACCEPT ## ACL allow_tcp_resp_from_server in dir outbound on interface vlan118 ## -t filter -A FORWARD -o vlan118 -p tcp -m conntrack --ctstate EST,REL -j ACCEPT Note A mangle table rule must be configured with CONNMARK action. The CONNMARK values ( -j CONNMARK --set-mark <value> ) for egress ACL rules are protocol dependent: 9998 for TCP, 9996 for UDP, and 9994 for ICMP.

DHCP is a client server protocol that automatically provides IP hosts with IP addresses and other related configuration information. A DHCP relay (agent) is a host that forwards DHCP packets between clients and servers. DHCP relays forward requests and replies between clients and servers that are not on the same physical subnet.

DHCP relay can be configured using either flat file (supervisord configuration) or through NVUE.

HBN is a non-systemd based container. Therefore, the DHCP relay must be configured as explained in the following subsections.

The HBN initialization script installs default configuration files on the DPU in /var/lib/hbn/etc/supervisor/conf.d/ . The DPU directory is mounted to /etc/supervisor/conf.d which achieves configuration persistence.

By default, DHCP relay is disabled. Default configuration applies to one instance of DHCPv4 relay and DHCPv6 relay in the default VRF.

The user can use NVUE to configure and maintain DHCPv4 and DHCPv6 relays with CLI and REST API. NVUE generates all the required configurations and maintains the relay service.

NVUE Example

The following configuration starts a relay service which listens for the DHCP messages on p0_sf , p1_sf , and vlan482 and relays the requests to DHCP server 10.89.0.1 with gateway-interface as lo .

Copy Copied! nv set service dhcp-relay default gateway-interface lo nv set service dhcp-relay default interface p0_sf nv set service dhcp-relay default interface p1_sf nv set service dhcp-relay default interface vlan482 downstream nv set service dhcp-relay default server 10.89.0.1

Flat Files Example

Copy Copied! [program: isc-dhcp-relay-default] command = /usr/sbin/dhcrelay --nl -d -i p0_sf -i p1_sf -id vlan482 -U lo 10.89.0.1 autostart = true autorestart = unexpected startsecs = 3 startretries = 3 exitcodes = 0 stopsignal = TERM stopwaitsecs = 3

Where:

Option Description -i Network interface to listen on for requests and replies -iu Upstream network interface -id Downstream network interface -U [address]%%ifname Gateway IP address interface. Use %% for IP%%ifname . % is used as an escape character. --loglevel-debug Debug logging. Location: /var/log/syslog . -a Append an agent option field to each request before forwarding it to the server with default values for circuit-id and remote-id -r remote-id Set a custom remote ID string (max of 255 chars). To use this option, you must also enable the -a option. --use-pif-circuit-id Set the underlying physical interface which receives the packet as the circuit-id . To use this option you must also enable the -a option.

NVUE Example

The following NVUE command is used to enable option 82 insertion in DHCP packets with default values:

Copy Copied! nv set service dhcp-relay default agent enable on

To provide a custom remote-id (e.g., host10) using NVUE:

Copy Copied! nv set service dhcp-relay default agent remote-id host10

To use the underlying physical interface on which the request is received as circuit-id using NVUE:

Copy Copied! nv set service dhcp-relay default agent use-pif-circuit-id enable on

Flat Files Example

Copy Copied! [program: isc-dhcp-relay-default] command = /usr/sbin/dhcrelay --nl -d -i p0_sf -i p1_sf -id vlan482 -U lo -a --use-pif-circuit-id -r host10 10.89.0.1 autostart = true autorestart = unexpected startsecs = 3 startretries = 3 exitcodes = 0 stopsignal = TERM stopwaitsecs = 3





NVUE Example

The following NVUE command starts the DHCPv6 Relay service which listens for DHCPv6 requests on vlan482 and sends relayed DHCPv6 requests towards p0_sf and p1_sf .

Copy Copied! nv set service dhcp-relay6 default interface downstream vlan482 nv set service dhcp-relay6 default interface upstream p0_sf nv set service dhcp-relay6 default interface upstream p1_sf

Flat Files Example

Copy Copied! [program: isc-dhcp-relay6-default] command = /usr/sbin/dhcrelay --nl -6 -d -l vlan482 -u p0_sf -u p1_sf autostart = true autorestart = unexpected startsecs = 3 startretries = 3 exitcodes = 0 stopsignal = TERM stopwaitsecs = 3

Where:

Option Description -l [address]%%ifname[#index] Downstream interface. Use %% for IP%%ifname . % is used as escape character. -u [address]%%ifname Upstream interface. Use % % for IP%%ifname . % is used as escape character. -6 IPv6 --loglevel-debug Debug logging located at /var/log/syslog

DHCP relay can be spawned inside a VRF context to handle the DHCP requests in that VRF. There can only be 1 instance each of DHCPv4 relay and DHCPv6 relay per VRF. To achieve that, the user can follow these guidelines: