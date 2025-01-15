NVIDIA DOCA Ngague

All the configurations are done in the input YAML file.

Start by copying a sample configuration from /usr/share/doc/ngauge/examples/settings.

The device to run on should be configured as the PCI address (e.g. 0000:03:00.0):

Copy Copied! device: "0000:03:00.0"

The data output path is configured like so (path and prefix to the output file - both are mandatory):

Copy Copied! output: path: /path/to/output/directory prefix: "ngauge_data_"

In the example above, the output will be saved like so: /path/to/output/directory/ngauge_data_<DATE>_<TIME>.h5 . The explicit output name will be printed after each run.

Run parameters (the most useful of them is the sampling period!) are configured like so:

Copy Copied! params: mode: repetitive # [repetitive, single] period_us: 1e2

In the example above, "1e2" means 100 μs. Numbers in decimal or scientific notation are accepted.

The counters to measure are configured like so. The only mandatory configuration for a counter is the Data ID. All the other configurations are optional.

Copy Copied! counters: - id: 0x1020000100000000 desc: RX bytes port 0 unit: RX port accumulating: false normalizer: time # Normalizer, if present, must be either 'time' or a number.

You can find all supported performance counters in this link: Supported Data IDs

Tip You may want to install doca-telemetry-utils - a tool which can generate counter IDs to be used to configure ngauge. Do it like so: sudo apt-get install doca-telemetry-utils or sudo dnf install doca-telemetry-utils . Then run doca_telemetry_utils -h for help, and doca_telemetry_utils get-counters to get the list of available counters.

Parsing output

A sample plugin, named simple-plot, will be installed in /usr/share/doc/ngauge/examples/plugins .

This plugin is a basic demonstration of how you can open the output HDF5 file with the data in it and plot it. Besides plotting, many types of analyses can be done on these data. The sample plugin is just a rudimentary demonstration.

Copy Copied! Usage: /usr/share/doc/ngauge/examples/plugins/simple_plot.py <ngauge output .h5 file> <counter ID> [<counter ID> ...]

Tip If you only want to plot the results of the very last run, and your output directory is /tmp (the default) then you can use this expression to always represent the last results, instead of copy-pasting the file name every time): "$(ls -1 /tmp/ngauge_data_*.h5 | tail -n1)" .