On This Page
NVIDIA DOCA Profiles
The following document provides an introduction to the various supported DOCA profiles.
NVIDIA DOCA™ can be used by a variety of customers who have different workloads and requirements. The DOCA package includes drivers, libraries, and tools to support NVIDIA® BlueField® DPU and NVIDIA® ConnectX® SmartNIC, Ethernet and InfiniBand, and kernel and user-space components. Depending on their specific needs, customers may choose not to install the full DOCA package but only the subset of components and tools relevant for their use case (whether to have a smaller installation size, lower integration/validation effort, etc).
To support the different use cases, DOCA allows installation of DOCA profiles, which are a subset of the full DOCA installation. DOCA profiles are validated and tested installation packages. The following are the available DOCA profiles:
doca-all
doca-cx
doca-ofed
doca-all profile contains all DOCA libraries and drivers.
The doca-all profile supports the following devices:
BlueField-3
BlueField-2
ConnectX-7
ConnectX-6 Dx
ConnectX-6 Lx
ConnectX-6
The DOCA for ConnectX profile is intended for users who have ConnectX devices connected to their host server and wish to benefit from DOCA's framework and the enhanced functionality it grants.
The content of the doca-cx package is as follows:
MLNX_OFED
MLNX-DPDK
DOCA Flow
DOCA IPsec
The doca-cx profile supports the following devices:
ConnectX-7
ConnectX-6 Dx
ConnectX-6 Lx
ConnectX-6
This profile is intended for users who wish to have the exact same user experience and content as MLNX_OFED but with DOCA Package. doca-ofed installs the MLNX_OFED drivers and tools but not other DOCA components.
The content of the doca-ofed package is as follows:
MLNX_OFED drivers
MLNX_OFED tools
The doca-ofed profile supports the following devices:
ConnectX-7
ConnectX-6 Dx
ConnectX-6 Lx
ConnectX-6
Follow the instructions under Manual BlueField Image Installation in the "NVIDIA DOCA Installation Guide for Linux".
|
DOCA for Host
|
Kernel
|
Arch
|
doca-all
|
doca-cx
|
doca-ofed
|
CTYunOS3 23.01
|
5.10
|
x86
|
✔
|
✔
|
✔
|
RHEL/CentOS 7.6
|
3.10
|
x86
|
✔
|
✔
|
✔
|
4.14
|
aarch64
|
✔
|
✔
|
✔
|
RHEL/CentOS 8.2
|
4.18
|
x86
|
✔
|
✔
|
✔
|
RHEL / Rocky Linux 8.6
|
4.18
|
x86
|
✔
|
✔
|
✔
|
Ubuntu 18.04
|
4.15
|
x86
|
✔
|
✔
|
✔
|
Ubuntu 20.04
|
5.4
|
x86
|
✔
|
✔
|
✔
|
Ubuntu 22.04
|
5.15
|
X86
|
✔
|
✔
|
✔
|
5.15
|
aarch64
|
✔
|
✔
|
✔
|
Debian 10.8
|
4.19
|
x86
|
✔
|
✔
|
✔
|
Debian 10.13
|
5.10.135 /
5.4.210
|
x86
|
✔
|
✔
|
✔
|
Allinux 3.2
|
5.10
|
X86
|
✔
|
✔
|
✔
|
Oracle Linux 8.7
|
5.10
|
x86
|
✔
|
✔
|
✔
|
RHEL/Rocky Linux 9.1
|
5.14.0-162.19.1.el9
|
x86
|
✔
|
✔
|
✔
|
Debian10.9
|
4.19.0-16
|
x86
|
✔
|
BCLinux 21.10 SP2
|
4.19.90
|
x86/aarch64
|
✔
|
Kylin 10 SP2
|
4.19.90
|
x86/aarch64
|
✔
|
openEuler 20.03 SP3
|
4.19.90
|
x86/aarch64
|
✔
|
openEuler 22.03
|
5.10.0
|
x86/aarch64
|
✔
|
UOS 20 1040d
|
4.19.0
|
x86/aarch64
|
✔
|
RHEL/CentOS 7.7
|
3.10.0-1062.el7
|
x86
|
✔
|
RHEL/CentOS 7.8
|
3.10.0-1127.el7
|
x86
|
✔
|
RHEL/CentOS 7.9
|
3.10.0-1160.el7
|
x86
|
✔
|
RHEL/CentOS 8.1
|
4.18.0-147.el8
|
x86/aarch64
|
✔
|
RHEL/CentOS 8.3
|
4.18.0-240.el8
|
x86/aarch64
|
✔
|
RHEL/CentOS 8.4
|
4.18.0-305.el8
|
x86/aarch64
|
✔
|
RHEL/CentOS 8.5
|
4.18.0-305.el8
|
x86/aarch64
|
✔
|
RHEL/CentOS 8.8
|
4.18.0-477.10.1.el8_8
|
x86/aarch64
|
✔
|
RHEL/CentOS 8.9
|
4.18.0-513.5.1.el8_9
|
x86/aarch64
|
✔
|
RHEL/CentOS 9.0
|
5.14.0-70.46.1.el9_0
|
x86/aarch64
|
✔
|
RHEL/CentOS 9.2
|
5.14.0-284.11.1.el9_2
|
x86/aarch64
|
✔
|
RHEL/CentOS 9.3
|
5.14.0-362.8.1.el9_3
|
x86
|
✔
|
sles12sp4
|
x86 / aarch64
|
✔
|
sles12sp5
|
x86 / aarch64
|
✔
|
sles15sp2
|
x86 / aarch64
|
✔
|
sles15sp3
|
x86 / aarch64
|
✔
|
sles15sp4
|
x86 / aarch64
|
✔
|
sles15sp5
|
x86 / aarch64
|
✔