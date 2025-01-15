On This Page
NVIDIA DOCA Release Notes
NVIDIA DOCA release notes containing information on new features, bug fixes, and known issues.
DOCA 2.5.3 is an LTS update to DOCA 2.5.2 which includes bug fixes.
This version introduces the following bug fixes.
|
Ref #
|
Issue Description
|
4087450
|
Description: Increased the RX lossless buffer size to delay transmission of pause/PFC frames when the NIC is congested.
|
Reported in version: 2.5.0
|
3992563
|
Description: Thermal sensor hangs due to incorrect initialization sequence.
|
Reported in version: 2.5.0
|
3991098
|
Description: Thermal sensors may show abnormal temperature readings.
|
Reported in version: 2.5.0
|
4073220
|
Description: When configured for NIC mode, BlueField-3 may boot into Linux after a reset.
|
Reported in version: 2.5.0
|
4149393
|
Description: Added address validation in MLNX OEM CMD 0x0032 (get debug info) to be 4-bytes aligned.
|
Reported in version: 2.5.0
|
4054931
|
Description: Added support for PCIe Gen 5 AFE configuration.
|
Reported in version: 2.5.0
|
4163371
|
Description: Improved the Virtual QoS mechanism ability to identify high bandwidth bursty traffic pattern and apply the correct rate shapers.
|
Reported in version: 2.5.0
|
4175173
|
Description: Reduced the bandwidth fluctuation induced by VQoS rate limiting in systems with bellow 350 QPs.
Info
In this release, this change is enabled by default, while in future versions it will be disabled by default and an additional NV configuration will be required to enable it.
|
Reported in version: 2.5.0
Refer to the NVIDIA DOCA Installation Guide for Linux for information on:
Setting up DOCA SDK on your NVIDIA® BlueField® platform
Supported hardware platforms
Embedded DOCA Libraries
|
Component
|
Version
|
doca-apps
|
2.5.1007-1
|
doca-grpc
|
2.5.1007-1
|
doca-libs
|
2.5.1007-1
|
ucx
|
1.16.0-1.2310213
|
gpunetio
|
2.5.1007-1
Embedded DOCA Firmware Components
|
Component
|
Version
|
Description
|
ATF
|
Arm-trusted firmware is a reference implementation of secure world software for Arm architectures
|
UEFI
|
UEFI is a specification that defines the architecture of the platform firmware used for booting and its interface for interaction with the operating system
|
BlueField-3 NIC firmware
|
Firmware is used to run user programs on the BlueField-3 which allow hardware to run
|
BlueField-2 NIC firmware
|
Firmware is used to run user programs on the BlueField-2 which allow hardware to run
|
BMC firmware
|
BlueField BMC firmware
|
BlueField-3 eROT (Glacier)
|
02.0152.0000
|
BlueField-3 eROT firmware
|
BlueField-2 eROT (CEC)
|
04.0f
|
BlueField-2 eROT firmware
Embedded DOCA Drivers
|
Component
|
Version
|
Description
|
collectx-clxapi
|
1.15.3
|
A library which exposes the CollectX API, which allows any 3rd party to easily use CollectX functionality in their own programs
|
doca-base (MLNX_OFED)
|
23.10-3.2.2.0
|
NVIDIA® MLNX_OFED is a single software stack that operates across all NVIDIA network adapter solutions
|
dpacc
|
1.6.0-8
|
DPACC is a high-level compiler for the DPA processor which compiles code targeted for the data-path accelerator (DPA) processor into a device executable and generates a DPA program
|
dpcp
|
1.1.43-1.2310055
|
DPCP provides a unified flexible interface for programming IB devices using DevX
|
flexio
|
23.10.1873
|
FlexIO SDK exposes an API for managing the device and executing native code over the DPA processor
|
libvma
|
9.8.40-1
|
The NVIDIA® VMA library accelerates latency-sensitive and throughput-demanding TCP and UDP socket-based applications by offloading traffic from the user-space directly to the NIC, without going through the kernel and the standard IP stack (kernel-bypass)
|
libxlio
|
3.20.8-1
|
The NVIDIA® XLIO software library boosts the performance of TCP/IP applications based on NGINX (CDN, DoH, etc.) and storage solutions as part of the SPDK
|
MFT
|
NVIDIA ® MFT is a set of firmware management and debug tools for NVIDIA devices
|
mlnx-dpdk
|
22.11.0-2310.3.0.23102130.2310.3.0
|
Equivalent to DPDK upstream. The versioning of MLNX_DPDK indicates which upstream DPDK it is compatible with it (e.g., 22.11 is compatible with upstream DPDK 2022.11).
|
mlnx-libsnap
|
1.6.0-1
|
Libsnap is a common library designed to assist common tasks for applications wishing to interact with emulated hardware over BlueField DPUs and take the most advantage from hardware capabilities
|
mlnx-snap
|
3.8.0-3
|
BlueField SNAP for NVMe and virtio-blk enables hardware-accelerated virtualization of local storage
|
mlx-regex
|
1.2-ubuntu1
|
RegEx is a library that provides RegEx pattern matching to DOCA applications using the regular expression processor (RXP) or software-based engines when required
|
Rivermax
|
1:1.41.2
|
NVIDIA® Rivermax® is an optimized networking SDK for media and data streaming applications
|
RShim
|
2.0.20
|
The user-space driver to access the BlueField SoC via the RShim interface, providing ways to push boot stream, debug the target, or login via the virtual console or network interface
|
spdk
|
23.01.5-17
|
SPDK provides a set of tools and libraries for writing high performance, scalable, user-mode storage applications
|
virtio-net-controller
|
1.7.13-1
|
Virtio-net-controller is a systemd service running on the DPU, with a user interface front-end to communicate with the background service
DOCA Packages
|
Device
|
Component
|
Version
|
Description
|
Host
|
DOCA SDK
|
2.5.3
|
Software development kit package for developing host software
|
DOCA Runtime
|
2.5.3
|
Runtime libraries required to run DOCA-based software applications on host
|
DOCA Tools
|
2.5.3
|
Tools for developers and administrators on host
|
DOCA Extra
|
2.5.3
|
Contains helper scripts (doca-info, doca-kernel-support)
|
DOCA OFED
|
2.5.3
|
Software stack which operates across all NVIDIA network adapter solutions
|
Arm emulated (QEMU) development container
|
4.5.3
|
Linux-based BlueField Arm emulated container for developers
|
Target BlueField DPU (Arm)
|
BlueField BSP
|
4.5.3
|
BlueField image and firmware
|
DOCA SDK
|
2.5.3
|
Software development kit packages for developing Arm software
|
DOCA Runtime
|
2.5.3
|
Runtime libraries required to run DOCA-based software applications on Arm
|
DOCA Tools
|
2.5.3
|
Tools for developers and administrators for Arm target
Supported Operating System Distributions
Starting from DOCA 2.6.0, OSs with kernel versions lower than 4.18 will no longer be supported. DOCA 2.5.0 is the last version to support OS with a kernel lower than 4.18.
The default operating system of the BlueField DPU (Arm) is Ubuntu 22.04.
The supported operating systems on the host machine per DOCA profile are the following:
Only the following generic kernel versions are supported for DOCA local repo package for host installation.
|
DOCA for Host
|
Kernel
|
Arch
|
doca-all
|
doca-cx
|
doca-ofed
|
CTYunOS3 23.01
|
5.10
|
aarch64
|
✔
|
✔
|
✔
|
RHEL/CentOS 8.2
|
4.18
|
x86
|
✔
|
✔
|
✔
|
RHEL/Rocky 8.6
|
4.18
|
x86
|
✔
|
✔
|
✔
|
Ubuntu 20.04
|
5.4
|
x86
|
✔
|
✔
|
✔
|
Ubuntu 22.04
|
5.15
|
x86 / aarch64
|
✔
|
✔
|
✔
|
Debian 10.8
|
4.19
|
x86
|
✔
|
✔
|
✔
|
Debian 10.13
|
5.10.135 / 5.4.210 / 5.15
|
x86
|
✔
|
✔
|
✔
|
Alinux 3.2
|
5.10
|
x86
|
✔
|
✔
|
✔
|
Oracle Linux 8.7
|
5.15
|
x86
|
✔
|
✔
|
✔
|
RHEL/Rocky Linux 9.1
|
5.14
|
x86
|
✔
|
✔
|
✔
|
BCLinux 21.10 SP2
|
4.19.90
|
x86 / aarch64
|
✔
|
CTYunOS2.0
|
4.19.90
|
x86 / aarch64
|
✔
|
Debian 10.9
|
4.19.0-16
|
x86
|
✔
|
Debian 11.3
|
5.10.0-13
|
x86 / aarch64
|
✔
|
Debian 12.1
|
6.1.0-10
|
x86 / aarch64
|
✔
|
Debian 12.5
|
6.1.0-18
|
x86 / aarch64
|
✔
|
✔
|
✔
|
Kylin 10 SP2
|
4.19.90
|
x86 / aarch64
|
✔
|
Oracle Linux 8.6
|
5.4
|
x86
|
✔
|
openEuler 20.03 SP3
|
4.19.90
|
x86 / aarch64
|
✔
|
openEuler 22.03
|
5.10.0
|
x86 / aarch64
|
✔
|
RHEL/CentOS 8.0
|
4.18.0-80.el8
|
x86
|
✔
|
RHEL/CentOS 8.2
|
4.18.0-193.el8
|
aarch64
|
✔
|
RHEL/CentOS 8.4
|
4.18.0-305.el8
|
x86 / aarch64
|
✔
|
RHEL/Rocky 8.6
|
4.18.0-372.41.1.el8
|
aarch64
|
✔
|
RHEL/Rocky 8.8
|
4.18.0-477.10.1.el8_8
|
x86 / aarch64
|
✔
|
✔
|
✔
|
RHEL/Rocky 8.9
|
4.18.0-513.5.1.el8_9
|
x86 / aarch64
|
✔
|
RHEL/Rocky 8.10
|
4.18.0-553.el8_10
|
x86 / aarch64
|
✔
|
RHEL/Rocky 9.0
|
5.14.0-70.46.1.el9_0
|
x86 / aarch64
|
✔
|
RHEL/Rocky 9.1
|
5.14.0-162.19.1.el9_1
|
x86 / aarch64
|
✔
|
RHEL/Rocky 9.2
|
5.14.0-284.11.1.el9_2
|
x86 / aarch64
|
✔
|
RHEL/Rocky 9.3
|
5.14.0-362.8.1.el9_3
|
x86 / aarch64
|
✔
|
RHEL/Rocky 9.4
|
5.14.0-427.13.1.el9_4
|
x86 / aarch64
|
✔
|
SLES 15 SP3
|
5.3.18-57
|
x86 / aarch64
|
✔
|
SLES 15 SP4
|
5.14.21-150400.22
|
x86 / aarch64
|
✔
|
SLES 15 SP5
|
5.14.21-150500.53
|
x86 / aarch64
|
✔
|
SLES 15 SP6
|
6.4.0-150600.21-default
|
x86 / aarch64
|
✔
Customers who purchased NVIDIA products directly from NVIDIA are invited to contact us through the following methods:
E-mail: enterprisesupport@nvidia.com
Enterprise Support page: https://www.nvidia.com/en-us/support/enterprise
Customers who purchased NVIDIA M-1 Global Support Services, please see your contract for details regarding Technical Support.
Customers who purchased NVIDIA products through an NVIDIA-approved reseller should first seek assistance through their reseller.
For questions, comments, and feedback, please contact us at DOCA-Feedback@exchange.nvidia.com.
The following table lists the known issues and limitations for this release of DOCA SDK.
|
Reference
|
Description
|
3928336
|
Description: In CTYunOS 23.01 , which includes MLNX_OFED drivers as part of the OS repository, the DOCA-HOST repository should be enabled before installation to avoid any installation issues.
|
Workaround: Run:
|
Keyword: CTYunOS; installation
|
Reported in version: 2.5.2
|
3631257
|
Description: When installing DOCA for host on a SLES15.5 system that uses NVMe storage (e.g., NVMe disk) and a non-default kernel that requires rebuilding the kernel, the script
|
Workaround:
After installing
|
Keyword: NVMe; SLES
|
Reported in version: 2.5.0
|
3678069
|
Description: If using DPUs with NVMe and mmcbld and configured to boot from mmcblk, users must create
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keyword: NVMe
|
Reported in version: 2.5.0
|
3669736
|
Description: DOCA can run only one instance of a DOCA library per process on setups with a page size different than 4K (e.g., Rockey). Combination of different libraries cannot be run on the same process.
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keyword: OpenEuler; Rocky; DOCA libs
|
Reported in version: 2.5.0
|
3469692
|
Description: The overall number of IPsec sessions is limited to 64K per port.
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keyword: IPsec
|
Reported in version: 2.5.0
|
3680538
|
Description: When using strongSwan or OVS-IPsec as explained in the NVIDIA BlueField DPU BSP, the IPSec Rx data path is not offloaded to hardware and occurs in software running on the Arm cores. As a result, bandwidth performance is substantially low.
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keyword: IPsec
|
Reported in version: 2.5.0
|
3674295
|
Description: The script for the East-West Overlay Encryption application is not supported in DOCA 2.5.0. Users who wish to configure OVS IPsec with hardware offload must should follow the steps explained in the "Configuration Flow" section of the guide instead of running the application.
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keyword: IPsec
|
Reported in version: 2.5.0
|
N/A
|
Description: Execution unit partitions are still not implemented and would be added in future releases.
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keyword: EU tool
|
Reported in version: 2.5.0
|
3618936
|
Description: When moving to DPU mode from NIC mode, it is necessary to reinstall the BFB and perform a graceful reboot to the DPU by shutting down the Arm cores before rebooting the host system.
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keyword: NIC mode
|
Reported in version: 2.5.0
|
3666160
|
Description: Installing BFB using
|
Workaround: Change
|
Keyword: SF;
|
Reported in version: 2.2.1
|
3603146
|
Description: Running
|
Workaround: Stop the RShim driver on the external host using
|
Keyword: RShim; mlxfwreset
|
Reported in version: 2.2.1
|
3594836
|
Description: When enabling Flex IO SDK tracer at high rates, a slow-down in processing may occur and/or some traces may be lost.
|
Workaround: Keep tracing limited to ~1M traces per second to avoid a significant processing slow-down. Use tracer for debug purposes and consider disabling it by default.
|
Keyword: Tracer FlexIO
|
Reported in version: 2.2.1
|
3592080
|
Description: When using UEK8 on the host in DPU mode, creating a VF on the host consumes about 100MB memory on the DPU.
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keyword: UEK; VF
|
Reported in version: 2.2.1
|
3568924
|
Description:
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keyword: RDMA
|
Reported in version: 2.2.1
|
3566042
|
Description: Virtio hotplug is not supported in GPU-HOST mode on the NVIDIA Converged Accelerator.
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keyword: Virtio; Converged Accelerator
|
Reported in version: 2.2.0
|
3546474
|
Description: PXE boot over ConnectX interface might not work due to an invalid MAC address in the UEFI boot entry.
|
Workaround: On the DPU, create
|
Keyword: PXE; boot; MAC
|
Reported in version: 2.2.0
|
3561723
|
Description: Running
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keywords: mlxfwreset
|
Reported in version: 2.2.0
|
3546202
|
Description: After rebooting a BlueField-3 DPU running Rocky Linux 8.6 BFB, the kernel log shows the following error:
This message indicates that the Ethernet driver will function normally in all aspects, except that PHY polling is enabled.
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keywords: Linux; PHY; kernel
|
Reported in version: 2.2.0
|
3306489
|
Description: When performing longevity tests (e.g., mlxfwreset, DPU reboot, burning of new BFBs), a host running an Intel CPU may observer errors related to "CPU 0: Machine Check Exception".
|
Workaround: Add
|
Keywords: Longevity; mlxfwreset; DPU reboot
|
Reported in version: 2.2.0
|
3529297
|
Description: Enhanced NIC mode is not supported on BlueField-2 DPUs.
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keywords: Operation; mode
|
Reported in version: 2.2.0
|
3538486
|
Description: When removing LAG configuration from the DPU, a kernel warning for
|
Workaround: Stop virtio-net-controller service before cleaning up bond configuration.
|
Keywords: Virtio-net; LAG
|
Reported in version: 2.2.0
|
3534219
|
Description: On BlueField-3 devices, from DOCA 2.2.0 to 32.37.1306 (or lower), the host crashes when executing partial Arm reset (e.g., Arm reboot; BFB push; mlxfwreset).
|
Workaround: Before downgrading the firmware:
|
Keyword: BlueField-3; downgrade
|
Reported in version: 2.2.0
|
3516279
|
Description: The NVIDIA DOCA East-West Overlay Encryption Reference Application (and the underlying DPU OS Kernel driver IPsec functionality) is not supported. User space DOCA IPsec is not impacted.
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keyword: IPsec
|
Reported in version: 2.2.0
|
3444073
|
Description:
|
Workaround: Perform a graceful shutdown, then power cycle the host.
|
Keyword: mlxfwreset; support
|
Reported in version: 2.0.2
|
3462630
|
When trying to perform a PXE installation when UEFI Secure Boot is enabled, the following error messages may be observed:
|
Workaround: Download a Grub EFI binary from the Ubuntu website. For further information on Ubuntu UEFI Secure Boot PXE Boot, please visit Ubuntu's official website.
|
Keyword: PXE; UEFI Secure Boot
|
Reported in version: 2.0.2
|
3448841
|
Description: While running CentOS 8.2, switchdev Ethernet DPU runs in "shared" RDMA net namespace mode instead of "exclusive".
|
Workaround: Use
|
Keyword: RDMA; isolation; Net NS
|
Reported in version: 2.0.2
|
3232444
|
Description: After live migration of virtio-net devices using the VFE driver, the
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keyword: Virtio-net; live migration
|
Reported in version: 2.0.2
|
3441287
|
Description: Failure occurs when attempting to raise static LAG with
|
Workaround: Use
|
Keywords:
|
Reported in version: 4.0.2
|
2706803
|
Description: When an NVMe controller, SoC management controller, and DMA controller are configured, the maximum number of VFs is limited to 124.
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keyword: VF; limitation
|
Reported in version: 2.0.2
|
3273435
|
Description: Changing the mode of operation between NIC and DPU modes results in different capabilities for the host driver which might cause unexpected behavior.
|
Workaround: Reload the host driver or reboot the host.
|
Keyword: Modes of operation; driver
|
Reported in version: 2.0.2
|
3264749
|
Description: In Rocky and CentOS 8.2 inbox-kernel BFBs, RegEx requires the following extra huge page configuration for it to function properly:
If these commands have executed successfully you should see
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keyword: RegEx; hugepages
|
Reported in version: 1.5.1
|
3240153
|
Description: DOCA kernel support only works on a non-default kernel.
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keyword: Kernel
|
Reported in version: 1.5.0
|
3217627
|
Description: The
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keyword: DOCA core; InfiniBand
|
Reported in version: 1.5.0