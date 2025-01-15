DOCA Documentation v2.5.3 (2023 LTS U3)
NVIDIA DOCA Simple Forward VNF Application Guide

This guide provides a Simple Forward implementation on top of NVIDIA® BlueField® DPU.

Introduction

Simple forward is a forwarding application that leverages the DOCA Flow API to take either VXLAN, GRE, or GTP traffic from a single RX port and transmits it on a single TX port.

For every packet received on an RX queue on a given port, DOCA Simple Forward checks the packet's key, which consists of a 5-tuple. If it finds that the packet matches an existing flow, then it does not create a new one. Otherwise, a new flow is created with a FORWARDING component. Finally, the packet is forwarded to the TX queue of the egress port if the "rx-only" mode is not set.

The FORWARDING component type depends on the flags delivered when running the application. For example, if the hairpinq flag is provided, then the FORWARDING component would be hairpin. Otherwise, it would be RSS'd to software, and hence every VXLAN, GTP, or GRE packet would be received on RX queues.

Simple forward should be run with dual ports. By using a traffic generator, the RX port receives the VXLAN, GRE, or GTP packets and forwarding forwards them back to the traffic generator.

System Design

The following diagram illustrates simple forward's packet flows. It receives traffic coming from the wire and passes it to the other port.

system-design-diagram-version-1-modificationdate-1735679074107-api-v2.png

Application Architecture

Simple forward first initializes DPDK, after which the application handles the incoming packets.

The following diagram illustrates the initialization process.

initialization-process-illustration-version-1-modificationdate-1735679074412-api-v2.png

  1. Init_DPDK – EAL init, parse argument from command line and register signal.

  2. Start port – mbuf_create, dev_configure, rx/tx/hairpin queue setup and start the port.

  3. Simple_fwd INIT – create flow tables, build default forward pipes.

The following diagram illustrates how to process the packet.

packet-processing-illustration-version-1-modificationdate-1735679074669-api-v2.png

  1. Based on the packet's info, find the key values (e.g. src/dst IP, src/dst port, etc).

  2. Traverse the inner flow tables, check if the keys exist or not.

    • If yes, update inner counter

    • If no, a new flow table is added to the DPU

  3. Forward the packet to the other port.

DOCA Libraries

This application leverages the following DOCA library:

Refer to its respective programming guide for more information.

Running the Application

Installation

Refer to the NVIDIA DOCA Installation Guide for Linux for details on how to install BlueField-related software.

Prerequisites

  1. A FLEX profile number should be manually set to 3 on the system for the application to build the GRE, standard VXLAN and GRE pipes.

    1. Set FLEX profile number to 3 from the DPU.

      sudo mlxconfig -d <pcie_address> s FLEX_PARSER_PROFILE_ENABLE=3

    2. Reset the firmware from the host side by performing graceful shutdown and power cycling.

       ipmitool power cycle

      Info

      Resetting the firmware can be done from the DPU as well. For more information, refer to step 3.b of the "Upgrading Firmware" section of the NVIDIA DOCA Installation Guide for Linux.

  2. The Simple Forward application is based on DOCA Flow. Therefore, the user is required to allocate huge pages.

    echo '2048' | sudo tee -a /sys/kernel/mm/hugepages/hugepages-2048kB/nr_hugepages

    Note

    On some operating systems (RockyLinux, OpenEuler, CentOS 8.2) the default huge page size on the DPU (and Arm hosts) is larger than 2MB, and is often 512MB instead. In such cases, the guiding principal is to allocate 4GB of RAM, and instead of allocating 2048 pages, one should allocate the matching amount (8 pages):

    sudo echo 8 > /proc/sys/vm/nr_hugepages

Application Execution

The simple forward application is provided in both source and binary forms. The binary is located under /opt/mellanox/doca/applications/simple_fwd_vnf/bin/doca_simple_fwd_vnf.

  1. Application usage instructions:

    Usage: doca_simple_forward_vnf [DPDK Flags] -- [DOCA Flags] [Program Flags]
 
DOCA Flags:
  -h, --help                        Print a help synopsis
  -v, --version                     Print program version information
  -l, --log-level                   Set the (numeric) log level for the program <10=DISABLE, 20=CRITICAL, 30=ERROR, 40=WARNING, 50=INFO, 60=DEBUG, 70=TRACE>
  --sdk-log-level                   Set the SDK (numeric) log level for the program <10=DISABLE, 20=CRITICAL, 30=ERROR, 40=WARNING, 50=INFO, 60=DEBUG, 70=TRACE>
  -j, --json <path>                 Parse all command flags from an input json file
 
Program Flags:
  -t, --stats-timer <time>          Set interval to dump stats information
  -q, --nr-queues <num>             Set queues number
  -r, --rx-only                     Set rx only
  -o, --hw-offload                  Set PCI address of the RXP engine to use
  -hq, --hairpinq                   Set forwarding to hairpin queue
  -a, --age-thread                  Start thread do aging

    Info

    This usage printout can be printed to the command line using the -h (or --help) options:

    /opt/mellanox/doca/applications/simple_fwd_vnf/bin/doca_simple_fwd_vnf -- -h

    Info

    For additional information, refer to section "Command Line Flags".

  2. CLI example for running the application on the BlueField:

    /opt/mellanox/doca/applications/simple_fwd_vnf/bin/doca_simple_fwd_vnf -a auxiliary:mlx5_core.sf.4 -a auxiliary:mlx5_core.sf.5 -- -l 60

    Note

    SFs must be enabled according to the NVIDIA BlueField DPU Scalable Function User Guide.

    Before creating SFs on a specific physical port, it is important to verify the encap mode on the respective PF FDB. The default mode is basic. To check the encap mode, run:

    cat /sys/class/net/p0/compat/devlink/encap

    In this case, disable encap on the PF FDB before creating the SFs by running:

    /opt/mellanox/iproute2/sbin/devlink dev eswitch set pci/0000:03:00.0 mode legacy
/opt/mellanox/iproute2/sbin/devlink dev eswitch set pci/0000:03:00.1 mode legacy
echo none > /sys/class/net/p0/compat/devlink/encap
echo none > /sys/class/net/p1/compat/devlink/encap
/opt/mellanox/iproute2/sbin/devlink dev eswitch set pci/0000:03:00.0 mode switchdev
/opt/mellanox/iproute2/sbin/devlink dev eswitch set pci/0000:03:00.1 mode switchdev

    If the encap mode is set to basic then the application fails upon initialization.

    Note

    The flag -a auxiliary:mlx5_core.sf.4 -a auxiliary:mlx5_core.sf.5 is mandatory for proper usage of the application.

    1. Modifying this flag results unexpected behavior as only 2 ports are supported.

    2. The SF number is arbitrary and configurable.

    Note

    The SF numbers must match the desired SF devices.

  3. CLI example for running the application on the host:

    /opt/mellanox/doca/applications/simple_fwd_vnf/bin/doca_simple_fwd_vnf -a 04:00.3 -a 04:00.4 -- -l 60

    Note

    The device identifiers must match the desired network devices.

    Info

    For more information, refer to section "Running DOCA Application on Host" in NVIDIA DOCA Virtual Functions User Guide.

  4. The application also supports a JSON-based deployment mode, in which all command-line arguments are provided through a JSON file:

    doca_simple_fwd_vnf --json [json_file]

    For example:

    cd /opt/mellanox/doca/applications/simple_fwd_vnf/bin
./doca_simple_fwd_vnf --json ./simple_fwd_params.json

    Note

    Before execution, ensure that the used JSON file contains the correct configuration parameters, and especially the PCIe addresses necessary for the deployment.

Command Line Flags

Flag Type

Short Flag

Long Flag/JSON Key

Description

JSON Content

DPDK Flags

a

devices

Add a PCIe device into the list of devices to probe.
"devices":
[
    {"device": "sf", "id": "4","sft": true},
    {"device": "sf", "id": "5","sft": true},
]

General flags

h

help

Prints a help synopsis

N/A

v

version

Prints program version information

N/A

l

log-level

Set the log level for the application:

  • DISABLE=10

  • CRITICAL=20

  • ERROR=30

  • WARNING=40

  • INFO=50

  • DEBUG=60

  • TRACE=70 ( requires compilation with TRACE log level support )
"log-level": 60

N/A

sdk-log-level

Sets the log level for the program:

  • DISABLE=10

  • CRITICAL=20

  • ERROR=30

  • WARNING=40

  • INFO=50

  • DEBUG=60

  • TRACE=70
"sdk-log-level": 40

j

json

Parse all command flags from an input JSON file

N/A

Program flags

t

stats-timer

Set interval to dump stats information.
"stats-timer": 2

q

nr-queues

Set queues number.
"nr-queues": 4

r

rx-only

Set RX only. When set, the packets will not be sent to the TX queues.
Copy
o

hw-offload

Set HW offload of the RXP engine to use.
Copy
hq

hairpinq

Set forwarding to hairpin queue.
Copy
a

age-thread

Start a dedicated thread that handles the aged flows.
Copy
Info

Refer to DOCA Arg Parser for more information regarding the supported flags and execution modes.


Troubleshooting

Refer to the NVIDIA DOCA Troubleshooting Guide for any issue encountered with the installation or execution of the DOCA applications .

Recompiling the Application

In addition to providing the application in binary form, the installation also includes all of the application sources and compilation instructions so as to allow modifying the sources and recompiling the application. For more information about the applications, as well as development and compilation tips, refer to the DOCA Applications page.

The sources of the application can be found under the /opt/mellanox/doca/applications/simple_fwd_vnf/src directory.

Recompiling All Applications

The applications are all defined under a single meson project, so the default compilation recompiles all the DOCA applications.

To build all the applications together, run:

cd /opt/mellanox/doca/applications/
meson /tmp/build 
ninja -C /tmp/build

Info

doca_simple_fwd_vnf is created under /tmp/build/simple_fwd_vnf/src/.


Recompiling Simple Forward Application Only

To directly build only the simple forward application:

cd /opt/mellanox/doca/applications/
meson /tmp/build -Denable_all_applications=false -Denable_simple_fwd_vnf=true
ninja -C /tmp/build

Info

doca_simple_fwd_vnf is created under /tmp/build/simple_fwd_vnf/src/.

Alternatively, users can set the desired flags in the meson_options.txt file instead of providing them in the compilation command line:

  1. Edit the following flags in /opt/mellanox/doca/applications/meson_options.txt:

    • Set enable_all_applications to false

    • Set enable_simple_fwd_vnf to true

  2. Run the following compilation commands :

    cd /opt/mellanox/doca/applications/
meson /tmp/build 
ninja -C /tmp/build

    Info

    doca_simple_fwd_vnf is created under /tmp/build/simple_fwd_vnf/src/.

Troubleshooting

Refer to the NVIDIA DOCA Troubleshooting Guide for any issue encountered with the compilation of the application .

Application Code Flow

  1. Parse application argument.

    1. Initialize arg parser resources and register DOCA general parameters.

      doca_argp_init();

    2. Register application parameters.

      register_simple_fwd_params();

    3. Parse the arguments.

      doca_argp_start();

      1. Parse DPDK flags and invoke handler for calling the rte_eal_init() function.

      2. Parse app parameters.

  2. DPDK initialization.

    dpdk_init();

    Calls rte_eal_init() to initialize EAL resources with the provided EAL flags.

  3. DPDK port initialization and start.

    dpdk_queues_and_ports_init();

    1. Initialize DPDK ports.

    2. Create mbuf pool using rte_pktmbuf_pool_create.

    3. Driver initialization – use rte_eth_dev_configureto configure the number of queues.

    4. Rx/Tx queue initialization – use rte_eth_rx_queue_setup and rte_eth_tx_queue_setup to initialize the queues.

    5. Rx hairpin queue initialization – use rte_eth_rx_hairpin_queue_setup to initialize the queues.

    6. Start the port using rte_eth_dev_start.

  4. Simple forward initialization.

    simple_fwd_init();

    1. simple_fwd_create_ins – create flow tables using simple_fwd_ft_create.

    2. simple_fwd_init_ports_and_pipes – initialize DOCA port using simple_fwd_init_doca_port and build default pipes for each port.

  5. Main loop.

    simple_fwd_process_pkts();

    1. Receive packets using rte_eth_rx_burst in a loop.

    2. Process packets using simple_fwd_process_offload.

    3. Transmit the packets on the other port by calling rte_eth_tx_burst. Or free the packet mbuf if rx_only is set to true.

  6. Process packets.

    simple_fwd_process_offload();

    1. Parse the packet's rte_mbuf using simple_fwd_pkt_info.

    2. Handle the packet using simple_fwd_handle_packet. If the packet's key does not match the existed the flow entry, create a new flow entry and PIPE using simple_fwd_handle_new_flow. Otherwise, increase the total packet's counter.

  7. Simple forward destroy.

    simple_fwd_destroy();

    Simple forward close port and clean the flow resources.

  8. DPDK ports and queues destruction.

    dpdk_queues_and_ports_fini();

  9. DPDK finish.

    dpdk_fini();

    Calls rte_eal_destroy() to destroy initialized EAL resources.

  10. Arg parser destroy.

    doca_argp_destroy();

    • Free DPDK resources by call rte_eal_cleanup() function.

References

  • /opt/mellanox/doca/applications/simple_fwd_vnf/src

  • /opt/mellanox/doca/applications/simple_fwd_vnf/bin/simple_fwd_params.json
