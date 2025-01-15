NVIDIA DOCA Switch Application Guide

Refer to the NVIDIA DOCA Installation Guide for Linux for details on how to install BlueField-related software.

The switch application is based on DOCA Flow. Therefore, the user is required to allocate huge pages.

Copy Copied! echo '2048' | sudo tee -a /sys/kernel/mm/hugepages/hugepages-2048kB/nr_hugepages

Note On some operating systems (RockyLinux, OpenEuler, CentOS 8.2) the default huge page size on the DPU (and Arm hosts) is larger than 2MB, and is often 512MB instead. In such cases, the guiding principal is to allocate 4GB of RAM, and instead of allocating 2048 pages, one should allocate the matching amount (8 pages): Copy Copied! sudo echo 8 > /proc/sys/vm/nr_hugepages





The switch application is provided in both source and binary forms, and the binary is located under /opt/mellanox/doca/applications/switch/bin/doca_switch .

Application usage instructions: Copy Copied! Usage: doca_switch [DPDK Flags] -- [DOCA Flags] DOCA Flags: -h, --help Print a help synopsis -v, --version Print program version information -l, --log-level Set the (numeric) log level for the program < 10 =DISABLE, 20 =CRITICAL, 30 =ERROR, 40 =WARNING, 50 =INFO, 60 =DEBUG, 70 =TRACE> --sdk-log-level Set the SDK (numeric) log level for the program < 10 =DISABLE, 20 =CRITICAL, 30 =ERROR, 40 =WARNING, 50 =INFO, 60 =DEBUG, 70 =TRACE> -j, --json <path> Parse all command flags from an input json file Info This usage printout can be printed to the command line using the -h (or --help ) options: Copy Copied! /opt/mellanox/doca/applications/ switch /bin/doca_switch -- -h Info For additional information, refer to section "Command Line Flags". CLI example for running the application on the BlueField: Copy Copied! /opt/mellanox/doca/applications/ switch /bin/doca_switch -a 03 : 00.0 ,representor=[ 0 - 2 ],dv_flow_en= 2 -- -l 60 Note dv_flow_en=2 is necessary to run the application with hardware steering. Note The PCIe address ( 03:00.0 ) should match the address of the desired PCIe device.

Flag Type Short Flag Long Flag Description JSON Content General flags h help Prints a help synopsis N/A v version Prints program version information N/A l log-level Set the log level for the application: DISABLE=10

CRITICAL=20

ERROR=30

WARNING=40

INFO=50

DEBUG=60

TRACE=70 ( requires compilation with TRACE log level support ) Copy Copied! "log-level" : 60 N/A sdk-log-level Sets the log level for the program: DISABLE=10

CRITICAL=20

ERROR=30

WARNING=40

INFO=50

DEBUG=60

TRACE=70 Copy Copied! "sdk-log-level" : 40 j json Parse all command flags from an input JSON file N/A

Info Refer to DOCA Arg Parser for more information regarding the supported flags and execution modes.

create pipe port_id=[port_id][,<optional_parameters>] Available optional parameters: name=<pipe-name> root_enable=[1|0] monitor=[1|0] match_mask=[1|0] fwd=[1|0] fwd_miss=[1|0] type=[basic|control]

add entry pipe_id=<pipe_id>,pipe_queue=<pipe_queue>[,<optional_parameters>] Available optional parameters: monitor=[1|0] fwd=[1|0]

add control_pipe entry priority=<priority>,pipe_id=<pipe_id>,pipe_queue=<pipe_queue>[,<optional_parameters>] Available optional parameters: match_mask=[1|0] fwd=[1|0]

destroy pipe pipe_id=<pipe_id>

rm entry pipe_queue=<pipe_queue>,entry_id=[entry_id]

port pipes flush port_id=[port_id]

port pipes dump port_id=[port_id],file=[file_name]

query entry_id=[entry_id]

create [struct] [field=value,…] Struct options: pipe_match , entry_match , match_mask , actions , monitor , fwd , fwd_miss Match struct fields: Fields Field Options flags port_meta outer.eth.src_mac outer.eth.dst_mac outer.eth.type outer.vlan_tci outer.l3_type ipv4 , ipv6 outer.src_ip_addr outer.dst_ip_addr outer.l4_type_ext tcp , udp , gre outer.tcp.flags FIN , SYN , RST , PSH , ACK , URG , ECE , CWR outer.tcp_src_port outer.tcp_dst_port outer.udp_src_port outer.udp_dst_port tun_type vxlan_tun_id gre_key gtp_teid inner.eth.src_mac inner.eth.dst_mac inner.eth.type inner.vlan_tci inner.l3_type ipv4 , ipv6 inner.src_ip_addr inner.dst_ip_addr inner.l4_type_ext tcp , udp inner.tcp.flags FIN , SYN , RST , PSH , ACK , URG , ECE , CWR inner.tcp_src_port inner.tcp_dst_port inner.udp_src_port inner.udp_dst_port Actions struct fields: Fields Field Options decap true , false mod_src_mac mod_dst_mac mod_src_ip_type ipv4 , ipv6 mod_src_ip_addr mod_dst_ip_type ipv4 , ipv6 mod_dst_ip_addr mod_src_port mod_dst_port ttl has_encap true , false encap_src_mac encap_dst_mac encap_src_ip_type ipv4 , ipv6 encap_src_ip_addr encap_dst_ip_type ipv4 , ipv6 encap_dst_ip_addr encap_tup_type vxlan , gtpu , gre encap_vxlan-tun_id encap_gre_key encap_gtp_teid FWD struct fields: Fields Field Options type rss , port , pipe , drop rss_flags rss_queues num_of_queues port_id next_pipe_id Monitor struct fields: flags cir cbs aging



The physical port number (only one physical port is supported) will always be 0 and all representor ports are numbered from 1 to N where N is the number of representors being used. For example:

Physical port ID: 0

VF0 representor port ID: 1

VF1 representor port ID: 2

VF2 representor port ID: 3

The following is an example of creating a pipe and adding one entry into it:

Copy Copied! create fwd type=port,port_id= 0xffff create pipe port_id= 0 ,name=p0_to_vf1,root_enable= 1 ,fwd= 1 create fwd type=port,port_id= 1 add entry pipe_queue= 0 ,fwd= 1 ,pipe_id= 1012 .... rm entry pipe_queue= 0 ,entry_id= 447

Pipe is configured on port ID 0 (physical port). Entry is configured to forward all traffic directly into port ID 1 (VF0). When the forwarding rule is no longer needed, the entry is deleted. Ultimately, both entries are deleted, each according to the unique random ID it was given:

Refer to the NVIDIA DOCA Troubleshooting Guide for any issue encountered with the installation or execution of the DOCA applications.