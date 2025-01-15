NVIDIA DOCA Switching Support
The NVIDIA® BlueField® DPU family delivers the flexibility to accelerate a range of applications while leveraging ConnectX-based network controllers hardware-based offloads with unmatched scalability, performance, and efficiency.
OVS configuration involves the definition and creation of representors, virtualization, optional bridge configuration, etc. The following subsections provide information and steps for setting up each of these software components.
This section contains the following pages: