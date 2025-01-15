NVME-oF - NVM Express over Fabrics

NVME-oF enables NVMe message-based commands to transfer data between a host computer and a target solid-state storage device or system over a network such as Ethernet, Fibre Channel, and InfiniBand. Tunneling NVMe commands through an RDMA fabric provides a high throughput and a low latency.

For information on how to configure NVME-oF, please refer to the HowTo Configure NVMe over Fabrics Community post.