NVIDIA DOCA Release Notes

NVIDIA DOCA release notes containing information on new features, bug fixes, and known issues.

Introduction

DOCA 2.5.4 is an LTS update to DOCA 2.5.3 which includes bug fixes.

Changes and New Features

  • Increased BlueField-2 UEFI database for storing additional certificates

Issues Fixed

This version introduces the following bug fixes.

Ref #

Issue Description

4270615

Description: The RX queue may exhaust its mbuf pool, leading to incorrect CQE polling that mistakenly accesses application-owned mbufs, potentially causing crashes.

Reported in version: 2.5.0

Installation Notes

Refer to the NVIDIA DOCA Installation Guide for Linux for information on:

  • Setting up DOCA SDK on your NVIDIA® BlueField® platform

  • Supported hardware platforms

Embedded DOCA Libraries

Component

Version

doca-apps

2.5.4002-1

doca-grpc

2.5.4002-1

doca-libs

2.5.4002-1

ucx

1.16.0-1.2310409

gpunetio

2.5.4002-1


Embedded DOCA Firmware Components

Component

Version

Description

ATF

v2.2(release):4.5.4-0-g6280f57a6

Arm-trusted firmware is a reference implementation of secure world software for Arm architectures

UEFI

4.5.4-4-g6bce68c76e

UEFI is a specification that defines the architecture of the platform firmware used for booting and its interface for interaction with the operating system

BlueField-3 NIC firmware

32.39.5050

Firmware is used to run user programs on the BlueField-3 which allow hardware to run

BlueField-2 NIC firmware

24.38.5050

Firmware is used to run user programs on the BlueField-2 which allow hardware to run

BMC firmware

23.10-10

BlueField BMC firmware

BlueField-3 eROT (Glacier)

04.0f

BlueField-3 eROT firmware

BlueField-2 eROT (CEC)

04.0f

BlueField-2 eROT firmware

Embedded DOCA Drivers

Component

Version

Description

collectx-clxapi

1.15.6

A library which exposes the CollectX API, which allows any 3rd party to easily use CollectX functionality in their own programs

doca-base (MLNX_OFED)

23.10-5.1.4.0

NVIDIA® MLNX_OFED is a single software stack that operates across all NVIDIA network adapter solutions

dpacc

1.6.1-35

DPACC is a high-level compiler for the DPA processor which compiles code targeted for the data-path accelerator (DPA) processor into a device executable and generates a DPA program

dpcp

1.1.43-1.2310055

DPCP provides a unified flexible interface for programming IB devices using DevX

flexio

23.10.1876

FlexIO SDK exposes an API for managing the device and executing native code over the DPA processor

libvma

9.8.40-1

The NVIDIA® VMA library accelerates latency-sensitive and throughput-demanding TCP and UDP socket-based applications by offloading traffic from the user-space directly to the NIC, without going through the kernel and the standard IP stack (kernel-bypass)

libxlio

3.20.8-1

The NVIDIA® XLIO software library boosts the performance of TCP/IP applications based on NGINX (CDN, DoH, etc.) and storage solutions as part of the SPDK

MFT

4.26.1-31

NVIDIA ® MFT is a set of firmware management and debug tools for NVIDIA devices

mlnx-dpdk

22.11.0-2310.3.0.23102130.2310.3.0

Equivalent to DPDK upstream. The versioning of MLNX_DPDK indicates which upstream DPDK it is compatible with it (e.g., 22.11 is compatible with upstream DPDK 2022.11).

mlnx-libsnap

1.6.0-1

Libsnap is a common library designed to assist common tasks for applications wishing to interact with emulated hardware over BlueField DPUs and take the most advantage from hardware capabilities

mlnx-snap

3.8.0-3

BlueField SNAP for NVMe and virtio-blk enables hardware-accelerated virtualization of local storage

mlx-regex

1.2-ubuntu1

RegEx is a library that provides RegEx pattern matching to DOCA applications using the regular expression processor (RXP) or software-based engines when required

Rivermax

1:1.41.2

NVIDIA® Rivermax® is an optimized networking SDK for media and data streaming applications

RShim

2.0.19

The user-space driver to access the BlueField SoC via the RShim interface, providing ways to push boot stream, debug the target, or login via the virtual console or network interface

spdk

23.01.5-21

SPDK provides a set of tools and libraries for writing high performance, scalable, user-mode storage applications

virtio-net-controller

1.7.21-1

Virtio-net-controller is a systemd service running on the DPU, with a user interface front-end to communicate with the background service


DOCA Packages

Device

Component

Version

Description

Host

DOCA SDK

2.5.4

Software development kit package for developing host software

DOCA Runtime

2.5.4

Runtime libraries required to run DOCA-based software applications on host

DOCA Tools

2.5.4

Tools for developers and administrators on host

DOCA Extra

2.5.4

Contains helper scripts (doca-info, doca-kernel-support)

DOCA OFED

2.5.4

Software stack which operates across all NVIDIA network adapter solutions

Arm emulated (QEMU) development container

4.5.4

Linux-based BlueField Arm emulated container for developers

Target BlueField DPU (Arm)

BlueField BSP

4.5.4

BlueField image and firmware

DOCA SDK

2.5.4

Software development kit packages for developing Arm software

DOCA Runtime

2.5.4

Runtime libraries required to run DOCA-based software applications on Arm

DOCA Tools

2.5.4

Tools for developers and administrators for Arm target


Supported Operating System Distributions

Note

Starting from DOCA 2.6.0, OSs with kernel versions lower than 4.18 will no longer be supported. DOCA 2.5.0 is the last version to support OS with a kernel lower than 4.18.

The default operating system of the BlueField DPU (Arm) is Ubuntu 22.04.

The supported operating systems on the host machine per DOCA profile are the following:

Note

Only the following generic kernel versions are supported for DOCA local repo package for host installation.

DOCA for Host

Kernel

Arch

doca-all

doca-cx

doca-ofed

CTYunOS3 23.01

5.10

aarch64

Ubuntu 20.04

5.4

x86

Ubuntu 22.04

5.15

x86 / aarch64

Debian 10.8

4.19

x86

Debian 10.13

4.19

x86

Alinux 3.2

5.10

x86

Oracle Linux 8.7

5.15

x86

BCLinux 21.10 SP2

4.19.90

x86 / aarch64

CTYunOS2.0

4.19.90

x86 / aarch64

Debian 10.9

4.19.0-16

x86

Debian 11.3

5.10.0-13

x86 / aarch64

Debian 12.1

6.1.0-10

x86 / aarch64

Debian 12.5

6.1.0-18

x86 / aarch64

Kylin 10 SP2

4.19.90

x86 / aarch64

Oracle Linux 8.6

5.4

x86

openEuler 20.03 SP3

4.19.90

x86 / aarch64

openEuler 22.03

5.10.0

x86 / aarch64

RHEL/CentOS 8.0

4.18.0-80.el8

x86

RHEL/CentOS 8.2

4.18

x86

RHEL/CentOS 8.2

4.18.0-193.el8

aarch64

RHEL/CentOS 8.4

4.18.0-305.el8

x86 / aarch64

RHEL/Rocky 8.6

4.18

x86

RHEL/Rocky 8.6

4.18.0-372.41.1.el8

aarch64

RHEL/Rocky 8.8

4.18.0-477.10.1.el8_8

x86 / aarch64

RHEL/Rocky 8.9

4.18.0-513.5.1.el8_9

x86 / aarch64

RHEL/Rocky 8.10

4.18.0-553.el8_10

x86 / aarch64

RHEL/Rocky 9.0

5.14.0-70.46.1.el9_0

x86 / aarch64

RHEL/Rocky 9.1

5.14

x86

RHEL/Rocky 9.1

5.14.0-162.19.1.el9_1

x86 / aarch64

RHEL/Rocky 9.2

5.14.0-284.11.1.el9_2

x86 / aarch64

RHEL/Rocky 9.3

5.14.0-362.8.1.el9_3

x86 / aarch64

RHEL/Rocky 9.4

5.14.0-427.13.1.el9_4

x86 / aarch64

SLES 15 SP3

5.3.18-57

x86 / aarch64

SLES 15 SP4

5.14.21-150400.22

x86 / aarch64

SLES 15 SP5

5.14.21-150500.53

x86 / aarch64

SLES 15 SP6

6.4.0-150600.21-default

x86 / aarch64

Technical Support

Customers who purchased NVIDIA products directly from NVIDIA are invited to contact us through the following methods:

Customers who purchased NVIDIA M-1 Global Support Services, please see your contract for details regarding Technical Support.

Customers who purchased NVIDIA products through an NVIDIA-approved reseller should first seek assistance through their reseller.

Info

For questions, comments, and feedback, please contact us at doca-feedback@nvidia.com.

Known Issues

The following table lists the known issues and limitations for this release of DOCA SDK.

Reference

Description

3928336

Description: In CTYunOS 23.01 , which includes MLNX_OFED drivers as part of the OS repository, the DOCA-HOST repository should be enabled before installation to avoid any installation issues.

Workaround: Run:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
yum --enablerepo=doca install

Keyword: CTYunOS; installation

Reported in version: 2.5.2

3631257

Description: When installing DOCA for host on a SLES15.5 system that uses NVMe storage (e.g., NVMe disk) and a non-default kernel that requires rebuilding the kernel, the script doca-kernel-support builds and installs the mlnx-nvme drivers that override standard NVMe kernel drivers, which renders the system unbootable.

Workaround: After installing doca-extra, edit the doca-kernel-extra script before running it to avoid it building mlnx-nvme modules. The option --without-mlnx-nvme must be added to the invocation of install.pl:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
sed -i -e '/install\.pl/a\\t--without-mlnx-nvme \\' /opt/mellanox/doca/tools/doca-kernel-support

Keyword: NVMe; SLES

Reported in version: 2.5.0

3678069

Description: If using DPUs with NVMe and mmcbld and configured to boot from mmcblk, users must create bf.cfg file with device=/dev/mmcblk0, then install the *.bfb as normal.

Workaround: N/A

Keyword: NVMe

Reported in version: 2.5.0

3669736

Description: DOCA can run only one instance of a DOCA library per process on setups with a page size different than 4K (e.g., Rockey). Combination of different libraries cannot be run on the same process.

Workaround: N/A

Keyword: OpenEuler; Rocky; DOCA libs

Reported in version: 2.5.0

3469692

Description: The overall number of IPsec sessions is limited to 64K per port.

Workaround: N/A

Keyword: IPsec

Reported in version: 2.5.0

3680538

Description: When using strongSwan or OVS-IPsec as explained in the NVIDIA BlueField DPU BSP, the IPSec Rx data path is not offloaded to hardware and occurs in software running on the Arm cores. As a result, bandwidth performance is substantially low.

Workaround: N/A

Keyword: IPsec

Reported in version: 2.5.0

3674295

Description: The script for the East-West Overlay Encryption application is not supported in DOCA 2.5.0. Users who wish to configure OVS IPsec with hardware offload must should follow the steps explained in the "Configuration Flow" section of the guide instead of running the application.

Workaround: N/A

Keyword: IPsec

Reported in version: 2.5.0

N/A

Description: Execution unit partitions are still not implemented and would be added in future releases.

Workaround: N/A

Keyword: EU tool

Reported in version: 2.5.0

3618936

Description: When moving to DPU mode from NIC mode, it is necessary to reinstall the BFB and perform a graceful reboot to the DPU by shutting down the Arm cores before rebooting the host system.

Workaround: N/A

Keyword: NIC mode

Reported in version: 2.5.0

3666160

Description: Installing BFB using bfb-install when mlxconfig PF_TOTAL_SF>1700, triggers server reboot immediately.

Workaround: Change PF_TOTAL_SF to 0, perform a graceful shutdown, power cycle, then installing BFB.

Keyword: SF; PF_TOTAL_SF; BFB installation

Reported in version: 2.2.1

3603146

Description: Running mlxfwreset on BlueField-3 may cause the external host to crash when the RShim driver is running on that host.

Workaround: Stop the RShim driver on the external host using systemctl stop rshim before performing mlxfwreset .

Keyword: RShim; mlxfwreset

Reported in version: 2.2.1

3594836

Description: When enabling Flex IO SDK tracer at high rates, a slow-down in processing may occur and/or some traces may be lost.

Workaround: Keep tracing limited to ~1M traces per second to avoid a significant processing slow-down. Use tracer for debug purposes and consider disabling it by default.

Keyword: Tracer FlexIO

Reported in version: 2.2.1

3592080

Description: When using UEK8 on the host in DPU mode, creating a VF on the host consumes about 100MB memory on the DPU.

Workaround: N/A

Keyword: UEK; VF

Reported in version: 2.2.1

3568924

Description: doca_rdma does not support cross-subnet routing.

Workaround: N/A

Keyword: RDMA

Reported in version: 2.2.1

3566042

Description: Virtio hotplug is not supported in GPU-HOST mode on the NVIDIA Converged Accelerator.

Workaround: N/A

Keyword: Virtio; Converged Accelerator

Reported in version: 2.2.0

3546474

Description: PXE boot over ConnectX interface might not work due to an invalid MAC address in the UEFI boot entry.

Workaround: On the DPU, create /etc/bf.cfg file with the relevant PXE boot entries, then run the command bfcfg.

Keyword: PXE; boot; MAC

Reported in version: 2.2.0

3561723

Description: Running mlxfwreset sync 1 on NVIDIA Converged Accelerators may be reported as supported although it is not. Executing the reset will fail.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: mlxfwreset

Reported in version: 2.2.0

3546202

Description: After rebooting a BlueField-3 DPU running Rocky Linux 8.6 BFB, the kernel log shows the following error:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
[    3.787135] mlxbf_gige MLNXBF17:00: Error getting PHY irq. Use polling instead

This message indicates that the Ethernet driver will function normally in all aspects, except that PHY polling is enabled.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: Linux; PHY; kernel

Reported in version: 2.2.0

3306489

Description: When performing longevity tests (e.g., mlxfwreset, DPU reboot, burning of new BFBs), a host running an Intel CPU may observer errors related to "CPU 0: Machine Check Exception".

Workaround: Add intel_idle.max_cstate=1 entry to the kernel command line.

Keywords: Longevity; mlxfwreset; DPU reboot

Reported in version: 2.2.0

3529297

Description: Enhanced NIC mode is not supported on BlueField-2 DPUs.

Workaround: N/A

Keywords: Operation; mode

Reported in version: 2.2.0

3538486

Description: When removing LAG configuration from the DPU, a kernel warning for uverbs_destroy_ufile_hw is observed if virtio-net-controller is still running.

Workaround: Stop virtio-net-controller service before cleaning up bond configuration.

Keywords: Virtio-net; LAG

Reported in version: 2.2.0

3534219

Description: On BlueField-3 devices, from DOCA 2.2.0 to 32.37.1306 (or lower), the host crashes when executing partial Arm reset (e.g., Arm reboot; BFB push; mlxfwreset).

Workaround: Before downgrading the firmware:

  1. Run:

    Copy
    Copied!
                
    
            
    echo 0 > /sys/bus/platform/drivers/mlxbf-bootctl/large_icm

  2. Reboot Arm.

Keyword: BlueField-3; downgrade

Reported in version: 2.2.0

3516279

Description: The NVIDIA DOCA East-West Overlay Encryption Reference Application (and the underlying DPU OS Kernel driver IPsec functionality) is not supported. User space DOCA IPsec is not impacted.

Workaround: N/A

Keyword: IPsec

Reported in version: 2.2.0

3444073

Description: mlxfwreset is not supported in this release.

Workaround: Perform a graceful shutdown, then power cycle the host.

Keyword: mlxfwreset; support

Reported in version: 2.0.2

3462630

When trying to perform a PXE installation when UEFI Secure Boot is enabled, the following error messages may be observed:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
error: shim_lock protocol not found.
error: you need to load the kernel first.

Workaround: Download a Grub EFI binary from the Ubuntu website. For further information on Ubuntu UEFI Secure Boot PXE Boot, please visit Ubuntu's official website.

Keyword: PXE; UEFI Secure Boot

Reported in version: 2.0.2

3448841

Description: While running CentOS 8.2, switchdev Ethernet DPU runs in "shared" RDMA net namespace mode instead of "exclusive".

Workaround: Use ib_core module parameter netns_mode=0. For example:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
echo "options ib_core netns_mode=0" >> /etc/modprobe.d/mlnx-bf.conf

Keyword: RDMA; isolation; Net NS

Reported in version: 2.0.2

3232444

Description: After live migration of virtio-net devices using the VFE driver, the max_queues_size output from the virtnet list may be wrong. This does not affect the actual value.

Workaround: N/A

Keyword: Virtio-net; live migration

Reported in version: 2.0.2

3441287

Description: Failure occurs when attempting to raise static LAG with ifenslave_2.10ubuntu3 package.

Workaround: Use ifenslave_2.9ubuntu1.

Keywords: ifenslave; bonding

Reported in version: 4.0.2

2706803

Description: When an NVMe controller, SoC management controller, and DMA controller are configured, the maximum number of VFs is limited to 124.

Workaround: N/A

Keyword: VF; limitation

Reported in version: 2.0.2

3273435

Description: Changing the mode of operation between NIC and DPU modes results in different capabilities for the host driver which might cause unexpected behavior.

Workaround: Reload the host driver or reboot the host.

Keyword: Modes of operation; driver

Reported in version: 2.0.2

3264749

Description: In Rocky and CentOS 8.2 inbox-kernel BFBs, RegEx requires the following extra huge page configuration for it to function properly:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
sudo hugeadm --pool-pages-min DEFAULT:2048M
sudo systemctl start mlx-regex.service
systemctl status mlx-regex.service

If these commands have executed successfully you should see active (running) in the last line of the output.

Workaround: N/A

Keyword: RegEx; hugepages

Reported in version: 1.5.1

3240153

Description: DOCA kernel support only works on a non-default kernel.

Workaround: N/A

Keyword: Kernel

Reported in version: 1.5.0

3217627

Description: The doca_devinfo_rep_list_create API returns success on the host instead of Operation not supported.

Workaround: N/A

Keyword: DOCA core; InfiniBand

Reported in version: 1.5.0
© Copyright 2025, NVIDIA. Last updated on Jul 1, 2025.
