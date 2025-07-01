On This Page
NVIDIA DOCA Release Notes
NVIDIA DOCA release notes containing information on new features, bug fixes, and known issues.
DOCA 2.5.4 is an LTS update to DOCA 2.5.3 which includes bug fixes.
Increased BlueField-2 UEFI database for storing additional certificates
This version introduces the following bug fixes.
Ref #
Issue Description
4270615
Description: The RX queue may exhaust its mbuf pool, leading to incorrect CQE polling that mistakenly accesses application-owned mbufs, potentially causing crashes.
Reported in version: 2.5.0
Refer to the NVIDIA DOCA Installation Guide for Linux for information on:
Setting up DOCA SDK on your NVIDIA® BlueField® platform
Supported hardware platforms
Embedded DOCA Libraries
Component
Version
doca-apps
2.5.4002-1
doca-grpc
2.5.4002-1
doca-libs
2.5.4002-1
ucx
1.16.0-1.2310409
gpunetio
2.5.4002-1
Embedded DOCA Firmware Components
Component
Version
Description
ATF
v2.2(release):4.5.4-0-g6280f57a6
Arm-trusted firmware is a reference implementation of secure world software for Arm architectures
UEFI
4.5.4-4-g6bce68c76e
UEFI is a specification that defines the architecture of the platform firmware used for booting and its interface for interaction with the operating system
BlueField-3 NIC firmware
Firmware is used to run user programs on the BlueField-3 which allow hardware to run
BlueField-2 NIC firmware
Firmware is used to run user programs on the BlueField-2 which allow hardware to run
BMC firmware
23.10-10
BlueField BMC firmware
BlueField-3 eROT (Glacier)
04.0f
BlueField-3 eROT firmware
BlueField-2 eROT (CEC)
04.0f
BlueField-2 eROT firmware
Embedded DOCA Drivers
Component
Version
Description
collectx-clxapi
1.15.6
A library which exposes the CollectX API, which allows any 3rd party to easily use CollectX functionality in their own programs
doca-base (MLNX_OFED)
23.10-5.1.4.0
NVIDIA® MLNX_OFED is a single software stack that operates across all NVIDIA network adapter solutions
dpacc
1.6.1-35
DPACC is a high-level compiler for the DPA processor which compiles code targeted for the data-path accelerator (DPA) processor into a device executable and generates a DPA program
dpcp
1.1.43-1.2310055
DPCP provides a unified flexible interface for programming IB devices using DevX
flexio
23.10.1876
FlexIO SDK exposes an API for managing the device and executing native code over the DPA processor
libvma
9.8.40-1
The NVIDIA® VMA library accelerates latency-sensitive and throughput-demanding TCP and UDP socket-based applications by offloading traffic from the user-space directly to the NIC, without going through the kernel and the standard IP stack (kernel-bypass)
libxlio
3.20.8-1
The NVIDIA® XLIO software library boosts the performance of TCP/IP applications based on NGINX (CDN, DoH, etc.) and storage solutions as part of the SPDK
MFT
NVIDIA ® MFT is a set of firmware management and debug tools for NVIDIA devices
mlnx-dpdk
22.11.0-2310.3.0.23102130.2310.3.0
Equivalent to DPDK upstream. The versioning of MLNX_DPDK indicates which upstream DPDK it is compatible with it (e.g., 22.11 is compatible with upstream DPDK 2022.11).
mlnx-libsnap
1.6.0-1
Libsnap is a common library designed to assist common tasks for applications wishing to interact with emulated hardware over BlueField DPUs and take the most advantage from hardware capabilities
mlnx-snap
3.8.0-3
BlueField SNAP for NVMe and virtio-blk enables hardware-accelerated virtualization of local storage
mlx-regex
1.2-ubuntu1
RegEx is a library that provides RegEx pattern matching to DOCA applications using the regular expression processor (RXP) or software-based engines when required
Rivermax
1:1.41.2
NVIDIA® Rivermax® is an optimized networking SDK for media and data streaming applications
RShim
2.0.19
The user-space driver to access the BlueField SoC via the RShim interface, providing ways to push boot stream, debug the target, or login via the virtual console or network interface
spdk
23.01.5-21
SPDK provides a set of tools and libraries for writing high performance, scalable, user-mode storage applications
virtio-net-controller
1.7.21-1
Virtio-net-controller is a systemd service running on the DPU, with a user interface front-end to communicate with the background service
DOCA Packages
Device
Component
Version
Description
Host
DOCA SDK
2.5.4
Software development kit package for developing host software
DOCA Runtime
2.5.4
Runtime libraries required to run DOCA-based software applications on host
DOCA Tools
2.5.4
Tools for developers and administrators on host
DOCA Extra
2.5.4
Contains helper scripts (doca-info, doca-kernel-support)
DOCA OFED
2.5.4
Software stack which operates across all NVIDIA network adapter solutions
Arm emulated (QEMU) development container
4.5.4
Linux-based BlueField Arm emulated container for developers
Target BlueField DPU (Arm)
BlueField BSP
4.5.4
BlueField image and firmware
DOCA SDK
2.5.4
Software development kit packages for developing Arm software
DOCA Runtime
2.5.4
Runtime libraries required to run DOCA-based software applications on Arm
DOCA Tools
2.5.4
Tools for developers and administrators for Arm target
Supported Operating System Distributions
Starting from DOCA 2.6.0, OSs with kernel versions lower than 4.18 will no longer be supported. DOCA 2.5.0 is the last version to support OS with a kernel lower than 4.18.
The default operating system of the BlueField DPU (Arm) is Ubuntu 22.04.
The supported operating systems on the host machine per DOCA profile are the following:
Only the following generic kernel versions are supported for DOCA local repo package for host installation.
DOCA for Host
Kernel
Arch
doca-all
doca-cx
doca-ofed
CTYunOS3 23.01
5.10
aarch64
✔
✔
✔
Ubuntu 20.04
5.4
x86
✔
✔
✔
Ubuntu 22.04
5.15
x86 / aarch64
✔
✔
✔
Debian 10.8
4.19
x86
✔
✔
✔
Debian 10.13
4.19
x86
✔
✔
✔
Alinux 3.2
5.10
x86
✔
✔
✔
Oracle Linux 8.7
5.15
x86
✔
✔
✔
BCLinux 21.10 SP2
4.19.90
x86 / aarch64
✔
CTYunOS2.0
4.19.90
x86 / aarch64
✔
Debian 10.9
4.19.0-16
x86
✔
Debian 11.3
5.10.0-13
x86 / aarch64
✔
Debian 12.1
6.1.0-10
x86 / aarch64
✔
Debian 12.5
6.1.0-18
x86 / aarch64
✔
✔
✔
Kylin 10 SP2
4.19.90
x86 / aarch64
✔
Oracle Linux 8.6
5.4
x86
✔
openEuler 20.03 SP3
4.19.90
x86 / aarch64
✔
openEuler 22.03
5.10.0
x86 / aarch64
✔
RHEL/CentOS 8.0
4.18.0-80.el8
x86
✔
RHEL/CentOS 8.2
4.18
x86
✔
✔
✔
RHEL/CentOS 8.2
4.18.0-193.el8
aarch64
✔
RHEL/CentOS 8.4
4.18.0-305.el8
x86 / aarch64
✔
RHEL/Rocky 8.6
4.18
x86
✔
✔
✔
RHEL/Rocky 8.6
4.18.0-372.41.1.el8
aarch64
✔
RHEL/Rocky 8.8
4.18.0-477.10.1.el8_8
x86 / aarch64
✔
✔
✔
RHEL/Rocky 8.9
4.18.0-513.5.1.el8_9
x86 / aarch64
✔
RHEL/Rocky 8.10
4.18.0-553.el8_10
x86 / aarch64
✔
RHEL/Rocky 9.0
5.14.0-70.46.1.el9_0
x86 / aarch64
✔
RHEL/Rocky 9.1
5.14
x86
✔
✔
✔
RHEL/Rocky 9.1
5.14.0-162.19.1.el9_1
x86 / aarch64
✔
RHEL/Rocky 9.2
5.14.0-284.11.1.el9_2
x86 / aarch64
✔
RHEL/Rocky 9.3
5.14.0-362.8.1.el9_3
x86 / aarch64
✔
RHEL/Rocky 9.4
5.14.0-427.13.1.el9_4
x86 / aarch64
✔
SLES 15 SP3
5.3.18-57
x86 / aarch64
✔
SLES 15 SP4
5.14.21-150400.22
x86 / aarch64
✔
SLES 15 SP5
5.14.21-150500.53
x86 / aarch64
✔
SLES 15 SP6
6.4.0-150600.21-default
x86 / aarch64
✔
The following table lists the known issues and limitations for this release of DOCA SDK.
Reference
Description
3928336
Description: In CTYunOS 23.01 , which includes MLNX_OFED drivers as part of the OS repository, the DOCA-HOST repository should be enabled before installation to avoid any installation issues.
Workaround: Run:
Keyword: CTYunOS; installation
Reported in version: 2.5.2
3631257
Description: When installing DOCA for host on a SLES15.5 system that uses NVMe storage (e.g., NVMe disk) and a non-default kernel that requires rebuilding the kernel, the script
Workaround:
After installing
Keyword: NVMe; SLES
Reported in version: 2.5.0
3678069
Description: If using DPUs with NVMe and mmcbld and configured to boot from mmcblk, users must create
Workaround: N/A
Keyword: NVMe
Reported in version: 2.5.0
3669736
Description: DOCA can run only one instance of a DOCA library per process on setups with a page size different than 4K (e.g., Rockey). Combination of different libraries cannot be run on the same process.
Workaround: N/A
Keyword: OpenEuler; Rocky; DOCA libs
Reported in version: 2.5.0
3469692
Description: The overall number of IPsec sessions is limited to 64K per port.
Workaround: N/A
Keyword: IPsec
Reported in version: 2.5.0
3680538
Description: When using strongSwan or OVS-IPsec as explained in the NVIDIA BlueField DPU BSP, the IPSec Rx data path is not offloaded to hardware and occurs in software running on the Arm cores. As a result, bandwidth performance is substantially low.
Workaround: N/A
Keyword: IPsec
Reported in version: 2.5.0
3674295
Description: The script for the East-West Overlay Encryption application is not supported in DOCA 2.5.0. Users who wish to configure OVS IPsec with hardware offload must should follow the steps explained in the "Configuration Flow" section of the guide instead of running the application.
Workaround: N/A
Keyword: IPsec
Reported in version: 2.5.0
N/A
Description: Execution unit partitions are still not implemented and would be added in future releases.
Workaround: N/A
Keyword: EU tool
Reported in version: 2.5.0
3618936
Description: When moving to DPU mode from NIC mode, it is necessary to reinstall the BFB and perform a graceful reboot to the DPU by shutting down the Arm cores before rebooting the host system.
Workaround: N/A
Keyword: NIC mode
Reported in version: 2.5.0
3666160
Description: Installing BFB using
Workaround: Change
Keyword: SF;
Reported in version: 2.2.1
3603146
Description: Running
Workaround: Stop the RShim driver on the external host using
Keyword: RShim; mlxfwreset
Reported in version: 2.2.1
3594836
Description: When enabling Flex IO SDK tracer at high rates, a slow-down in processing may occur and/or some traces may be lost.
Workaround: Keep tracing limited to ~1M traces per second to avoid a significant processing slow-down. Use tracer for debug purposes and consider disabling it by default.
Keyword: Tracer FlexIO
Reported in version: 2.2.1
3592080
Description: When using UEK8 on the host in DPU mode, creating a VF on the host consumes about 100MB memory on the DPU.
Workaround: N/A
Keyword: UEK; VF
Reported in version: 2.2.1
3568924
Description:
Workaround: N/A
Keyword: RDMA
Reported in version: 2.2.1
3566042
Description: Virtio hotplug is not supported in GPU-HOST mode on the NVIDIA Converged Accelerator.
Workaround: N/A
Keyword: Virtio; Converged Accelerator
Reported in version: 2.2.0
3546474
Description: PXE boot over ConnectX interface might not work due to an invalid MAC address in the UEFI boot entry.
Workaround: On the DPU, create
Keyword: PXE; boot; MAC
Reported in version: 2.2.0
3561723
Description: Running
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: mlxfwreset
Reported in version: 2.2.0
3546202
Description: After rebooting a BlueField-3 DPU running Rocky Linux 8.6 BFB, the kernel log shows the following error:
This message indicates that the Ethernet driver will function normally in all aspects, except that PHY polling is enabled.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: Linux; PHY; kernel
Reported in version: 2.2.0
3306489
Description: When performing longevity tests (e.g., mlxfwreset, DPU reboot, burning of new BFBs), a host running an Intel CPU may observer errors related to "CPU 0: Machine Check Exception".
Workaround: Add
Keywords: Longevity; mlxfwreset; DPU reboot
Reported in version: 2.2.0
3529297
Description: Enhanced NIC mode is not supported on BlueField-2 DPUs.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: Operation; mode
Reported in version: 2.2.0
3538486
Description: When removing LAG configuration from the DPU, a kernel warning for
Workaround: Stop virtio-net-controller service before cleaning up bond configuration.
Keywords: Virtio-net; LAG
Reported in version: 2.2.0
3534219
Description: On BlueField-3 devices, from DOCA 2.2.0 to 32.37.1306 (or lower), the host crashes when executing partial Arm reset (e.g., Arm reboot; BFB push; mlxfwreset).
Workaround: Before downgrading the firmware:
Keyword: BlueField-3; downgrade
Reported in version: 2.2.0
3516279
Description: The NVIDIA DOCA East-West Overlay Encryption Reference Application (and the underlying DPU OS Kernel driver IPsec functionality) is not supported. User space DOCA IPsec is not impacted.
Workaround: N/A
Keyword: IPsec
Reported in version: 2.2.0
3444073
Description:
Workaround: Perform a graceful shutdown, then power cycle the host.
Keyword: mlxfwreset; support
Reported in version: 2.0.2
3462630
When trying to perform a PXE installation when UEFI Secure Boot is enabled, the following error messages may be observed:
Workaround: Download a Grub EFI binary from the Ubuntu website. For further information on Ubuntu UEFI Secure Boot PXE Boot, please visit Ubuntu's official website.
Keyword: PXE; UEFI Secure Boot
Reported in version: 2.0.2
3448841
Description: While running CentOS 8.2, switchdev Ethernet DPU runs in "shared" RDMA net namespace mode instead of "exclusive".
Workaround: Use
Keyword: RDMA; isolation; Net NS
Reported in version: 2.0.2
3232444
Description: After live migration of virtio-net devices using the VFE driver, the
Workaround: N/A
Keyword: Virtio-net; live migration
Reported in version: 2.0.2
3441287
Description: Failure occurs when attempting to raise static LAG with
Workaround: Use
Keywords:
Reported in version: 4.0.2
2706803
Description: When an NVMe controller, SoC management controller, and DMA controller are configured, the maximum number of VFs is limited to 124.
Workaround: N/A
Keyword: VF; limitation
Reported in version: 2.0.2
3273435
Description: Changing the mode of operation between NIC and DPU modes results in different capabilities for the host driver which might cause unexpected behavior.
Workaround: Reload the host driver or reboot the host.
Keyword: Modes of operation; driver
Reported in version: 2.0.2
3264749
Description: In Rocky and CentOS 8.2 inbox-kernel BFBs, RegEx requires the following extra huge page configuration for it to function properly:
If these commands have executed successfully you should see
Workaround: N/A
Keyword: RegEx; hugepages
Reported in version: 1.5.1
3240153
Description: DOCA kernel support only works on a non-default kernel.
Workaround: N/A
Keyword: Kernel
Reported in version: 1.5.0
3217627
Description: The
Workaround: N/A
Keyword: DOCA core; InfiniBand
Reported in version: 1.5.0