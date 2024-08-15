DOCA Applications

This application is a collective operation that allows data from many processing units to be collected and merged into a global result before being delivered to all processing units using an operator. The application is implemented using the UCX communication framework, which leverages the DPU's low-latency and high-bandwidth utilization of its network engine.

This application describes how to build secure process monitoring and is based on the DOCA APSH library, which leverages DPU capabilities such as regular expression (RXP) acceleration engine, hardware-based DMA, and more.

This application describes how to transfer files between the DPU and the host. The application is based on the direct memory access (DMA) library, which leverages hardware acceleration for data copy for both local and remote memory.

This application is a collective operation that allows data to be copied between multiple processes. This application is implemented using DOCA DPA, which leverages the d ata path accelerator (DPA ) inside of the BlueField-3 which offloads the copying of the data to the DPA and leaves the CPU free for other computations.

This application uses the data path accelerator (DPA) engine to intercept network traffic and swap the source and destination MAC addresses of each packet. It is based on the FlexIO API which leverages DPU capabilities such as high-speed DPA.

This application (IPsec) sets up encrypted connections between different devices and works by encrypting IP packets and authenticating the packets' originator. It is based on a strongSwan solution which is an open-source IPsec-based VPN solution.

This application shows how to compress and decompress data using hardware acceleration and to send and receive it. The application is based on the DOCA Compress and DOCA Comm-Channel libraries.

This application shows how to send and receive files in a secure way using the hardware Crypto engine. It is based on the DOCA SHA and DOCA Comm-Channel libraries.

This application shows how to combine DOCA GPUNetIO, DOCA Ethernet, and DOCA Flow to manage ICMP, UDP, TCP and HTTP connections with a GPU-centric approach using CUDA kernels without involving the CPU in the main data path.

This application demonstrates how to insert rules related to IPsec encryption and decryption based on the DOCA Flow and IPsec libraries, which leverage the DPU's hardware capability for secure network communication.

This application, network address translation, switches packets with local IP addresses to global ones and vise versa. It is based on the DOCA Flow library which leverages DPU hardware capabilities such as building generic execution pipes in the hardware, executing specific actions on the traffic, and more.

This application, programmable congestion control, is based on the DOCA PCC library and allows users to design and implement their own congestion control algorithm, giving them good flexibility to work out an optimal solution to handle congestion in their clusters.

This application demonstrates how to exchange keys between application instances and insert rules controlling PSP encryption and decryption using the DOCA Flow library.

This application is used to establish a secure, network-independent communication channel between the host and the DPU based on the DOCA Comm Channel library.

This application is a forwarding application that takes VXLAN traffic from a single RX port and transmits it on a single TX port. It is based on the DOCA Flow library which leverages DPU capabilities such as building generic execution pipes in the hardware, and more.

This application is used to establish internal switching between representor ports on the DPU. It is based on the DOCA Flow library which leverages DPU capabilities such as building generic execution pipes in the hardware, and more.

This application demonstrates how to execute an Active Message outside the context of the target process. It is based on the DOCA UROM (Unified Resources and Offload Manager) library as a framework to launch UROM workers on the DPU and using the UCX communication framework, which leverages the DPU's low-latency and high-bandwidth utilization of its network engine.

This application describes how to build YARA rule inspection for processes and is based on the DOCA APSH library, which leverages DPU capabilities such as the regular expression (RXP) acceleration engine, hardware-based DMA, and more.