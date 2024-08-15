The DOCA DevEmu Virtio FS library provides 4 main SW abstractions, the Virtio FS Type, the Virtio FS device, the Virtio FS IO context and the Virtio FS request . The Virtio FS type, that extends the Virtio type, represents common/default Virtio FS configurations of emulated Virtio FS devices, while the Virtio FS device, that extends the Virtio device, represents an instance of an emulated Virtio FS device. The Virtio FS IO context, that extends the Virtio IO context, represents a progress context that is responsible for processing Virtio descriptors, carrying FUSE requests, and their associated Virtio queues (such as hiprio, request, admin and notification queues).

According to the Virtio specification, a Virtio FS device may report support for the VIRTIO_FS_F_NOTIFICATION feature, which indicates the ability to handle FUSE notify messages sent via the notification queue.

However, in DOCA version 2.7.0, there is no support for reporting the VIRTIO_FS_F_NOTIFICATION feature to the driver.

According to the Virtio specification, the Virtio FS configuration structure layout is:

virtio_fs_config Collapse Source Copy Copied! struct virtio_fs_config { char tag[36]; le32 num_request_queues; le32 notify_buf_size; };

The tag and num_request_queues fields are always available. The notify_buf_size field is only available when VIRTIO_FS_F_NOTIFICATION is set.

In DOCA version 2.7.0, there is no support for reporting the VIRTIO_FS_F_NOTIFICATION feature to the driver, therefore, notify_buf_size field is not available in this version.

The Virtio FS type that extends the Virtio type, describes the common/default configuration of emulated Virtio FS devices , including some of the Virtio FS configuration space registers (such as num_request_queues ).

In DOCA version 2.7.0 , the Virtio FS type will be read-only and will introduce only getter APIs to r etrieve information . T he following methods can be use for this purpose:

doca_devemu_vfs_type_get_num_request_queues - for getting the default initial value of the num_request_queues register for associated Virtio FS devices.

DOCA version 2.7.0 support the default Virtio FS type. In order to find the default Virtio FS type, one should do the following:

doca_devemu_vfs_is_default_vfs_type_supported – check if the default DOCA Virtio FS type is supported by the device.

if supported: doca_dev_open – open supported DOCA device doca_devemu_vfs_find_default_vfs_type_by_dev – get the default DOCA Virtio FS type associated with the device.



The Virtio FS device extends the Virtio device. To start using the DOCA DevEmu Virtio FS device i t is recommended to read the guidelines of DOCA DevEmu Virtio device, DOCA DevEmu PCI device, and DOCA Core Context Configuration Phase .

This section describes how to create, configure and operate the Virtio FS device.

The Virtio FS emulated device might be in several different visibility levels from host point of view: visible/non-visible to PCI subsystem and visible/non-visible to the Virtio subsystem.

If the device is visible to the PCI subsystem, the user will not be able to configure PCI related parameters, for example: number of MSI-X vector or subsystem_id .

If the device is visible to the Virtio subsystem, the user will not be able to configure Virtio related parameters, for example: number of queues or queue_size .

The flow for creating and configuring a Virtio FS device should be as follows:

doca_devemu_vfs_dev_create - Create a new DOCA DevEmu Virtio FS device instance. doca_devemu_vfs_dev_set_tag - Set a unique tag for the device according to the Virtio specification. doca_devemu_vfs_dev_set_num_request_queues - Set the number of requests queues for the device. doca_devemu_vfs_dev_set_vfs_req_user_data_size - Set the user data size of the Virtio FS request. If set, a buffer with this size will be allocated for each DOCA DevEmu Virtio FS on behalf of the user. Configure Virtio related parameters as described in DOCA Virtio configurations. Note that doca_devemu_virtio_dev_set_num_queues should be equal to the number of request queues + 1 (for the hiprio queue) since DOCA version 2.7.0 is not supporting the Virtio FS notification queue. Configure PCI related parameters as described in DOCA DevEmu PCI configurations. doca_ctx_start - Start the Virtio FS device context will finalize the configuration phase. Virtio FS device object follows the DOCA context state machine as described in DOCA Core Context State Machine. The Virtio FS device context will move to "running state" after the initial amount virtio IO context's will be bounded to it and will be at "running state", as described at DOCA DevEmu Virtio configurations.

At this point, the DOCA Devemu Virtio FS context is fully operational.

The mandatory configurations are as follows:

doca_devemu_vfs_dev_set_tag - Set a unique tag for the device.

The optional configurations are as follows:

doca_devemu_vfs_dev_set_num_request_queues – Set the number of requests queues for the device. If not set, the default value is taken from the Virtio FS Type configuration.

doca_devemu_vfs_dev_set_vfs_req_user_data_size – Set the user data size of the Virtio FS request. If not set, user data size will be 0.

DOCA DevEmu Virtio FS device exposes asynchronous events to notify about changes that happen out of the blue, according to the DOCA Core architecture.

Common events are described in DOCA DevEmu Virtio device events, DOCA DevEmu PCI Device events and in DOCA Core Event .

The Virtio FS IO context extends the Virtio IO Context. To start using the DOCA DevEmu Virtio FS IO i t is recommended to read the guidelines of DOCA DevEmu Virtio IO and DOCA Core Context Configuration Phase.

This section describes how to create, configure and operate the Virtio FS IO context.

The flow for creating and configuring a Virtio FS IO context should be as follows:

doca_devemu_vfs_io_create - Create a new DOCA DevEmu Virtio FS IO instance. doca_devemu_vfs_io_event_vfs_req_notice_register - Register event handler for incoming Virtio FS requests. doca_ctx_start - Start the Virtio FS IO context will finalize the configuration phase. Virtio FS IO object follows the DOCA context state machine as described in DOCA Core Context State Machine. The Virtio FS device context will move to "running state" after the initial amount Virtio FS IO context's will be bounded to it and will be at "running state", as described at DOCA DevEmu Virtio configurations.

The mandatory configurations are as follows:

doca_devemu_vfs_io_event_vfs_req_notice_register – Registering event handler for incoming Virtio FS requests is mandatory.

The Virtio FS request object serves as an abstraction for handling requests arriving on Virtio FS queues, including high-priority, request, or notification queues. These requests are initially generated by the device driver through created Virtio queues and then routed to the user via a registered event handler, which is set up using doca_devemu_vfs_io_event_vfs_req_notice_register , on the associated Virtio IO context. This event handler, issued by the DOCA Virtio FS library, ensures that users can receive and process Virtio FS requests effectively within their application. Once the event handler called, The ownership of the Virtio FS request and the associated request user data moves to the user. The request ownership will move back to the associated Virtio IO context once it will be completed by the user by calling doca_devemu_vfs_req_complete .

The following APIs introduced for operating a Virtio FS request: