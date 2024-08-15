DOCA Ethernet

This section describes execution on CPU (unless stated otherwise) using DOCA Core Progress Engine.

Note For information regarding GPU datapath, see DOCA GPUNetIO.

DOCA ETH exposes asynchronous tasks that leverage the DPU hardware according to the DOCA Core architecture. See DOCA Core Task.

This task allows receiving packets from a doca_dev .

Description API to Set the Configuration API to Query Support Enable the task calling doca_eth_rxq_task_recv_set_conf() doca_eth_rxq_cap_is_type_supported() checking support for Regular Receive mode Number of tasks task_recv_num in doca_eth_rxq_task_recv_set_conf() – Max receive buffer list length doca_eth_rxq_set_max_recv_buf_list_len() (default value is 1) doca_eth_rxq_cap_get_max_recv_buf_list_len() Maximal packet size max_packet_size in doca_eth_rxq_create() doca_eth_rxq_cap_get_max_packet_size()

Common input as described in DOCA Core Task.

Name Description Notes Packet buffer Buffer pointing to the memory where received packet are to be written The received packet is written to the tail segment extending the data segment

Common output as described in DOCA Core Task.

Additionally :

Name Description Notes L3 checksum result Value indicating whether the L3 checksum of the received packet is valid or not Can be queried using doca_eth_rxq_task_recv_get_l3_ok() L4 checksum result Value indicating whether the L4 checksum of the received packet is valid or not Can be queried using doca_eth_rxq_task_recv_get_l4_ok()

After the task is completed successfully the following will happen:

The received packet is written to the packet buffer

The packet buffer data segment is extended to include the received packet

If the task fails midway:

The context enters stopping state

The packet buffer doca_buf object is not modified

The packet buffer contents may be modified

All limitations described in DOCA Core Task

Additionally:

The operation is not atomic.

Once the task has been submitted, then the packet buffer should not be read/written to.

This task allows sending packets from a doca_dev .

Description API to Set the Configuration API to Query Support Enable the task calling doca_eth_txq_task_send_set_conf() doca_eth_txq_cap_is_type_supported() checking support for Regular Send mode Number of tasks task_send_num in doca_eth_txq_task_send_set_conf() – Max send buffer list length doca_eth_txq_set_max_send_buf_list_len() (default value is 1) doca_eth_txq_cap_get_max_send_buf_list_len() L3/L4 offload checksum doca_eth_txq_set_l3_chksum_offload() doca_eth_txq_set_l4_chksum_offload() Disabled by default. doca_eth_txq_cap_is_l3_chksum_offload_supported() doca_eth_txq_cap_is_l4_chksum_offload_supported()

Common input as described in DOCA Core Task.

Name Description Notes Packet buffer Buffer pointing to the packet to send The sent packet is the memory in the data segment

Common output as described in DOCA Core Task.

The task finishing successfully does not guarantee that the packet has been transmitted onto the wire. It only signifies that the packet has successfully entered the device's TX hardware and that the packet buffer doca_buf is no longer in the library's ownership and it can be reused by the application.

If the task fails midway:

The context enters stopping state

The packet buffer doca_buf object is not modified

The operation is not atomic

Once the task has been submitted, the packet buffer should not be written to

Other limitations are described in DOCA Core Task

This task allows sending "large" packets (larger than MTU) from a doca_dev (hardware splits the packet into several packets smaller than the MTU and sends them).

Description API to Set the Configuration API to Query Support Enable the task calling doca_eth_txq_task_lso_send_set_conf() doca_eth_txq_cap_is_type_supported() checking support for Regular Send mode Number of tasks task_lso_send_num in doca_eth_txq_task_lso_send_set_conf() – Max send buffer list length doca_eth_txq_set_max_send_buf_list_len() (default value is 1) doca_eth_txq_cap_get_max_send_buf_list_len() L3/L4 offload checksum doca_eth_txq_set_l3_chksum_offload() doca_eth_txq_set_l4_chksum_offload() (disabled by default) doca_eth_txq_cap_is_l3_chksum_offload_supported() doca_eth_txq_cap_is_l4_chksum_offload_supported() MSS doca_eth_txq_set_mss() (default value is 1500) – Max LSO headers size doca_eth_txq_set_max_lso_header_size() (default value is 74) doca_eth_txq_cap_get_max_lso_header_size()

Common input as described in DOCA Core Task.

Name Description Notes Packet payload buffer Buffer that points to the "large" packet's payload (does not include headers) to send The sent packet is the memory in the data segment Packet headers buffer Gather list that when combined includes the "large" packet's headers to send See struct doca_gather_list

Common output as described in DOCA Core Task.

The task finishing successfully does not guarantee that the packet has been transmitted onto the wire. It only means that the packet has successfully entered the device's TX hardware and that the packet payload buffer and the packet headers buffer is no longer in the library's ownership and it can be reused by the application.

If the task fails midway:

The context enters stopping state

The packet payload buffer doca_buf object and the packet header buffer doca_gather_list are not modified

The operation is not atomic

Once the task has been submitted, the packet payload buffer and the packet headers buffer should not be written to

All limitations described in DOCA Core Task

DOCA ETH exposes asynchronous events to notify about changes that happen asynchronously, according to the DOCA Core architecture. See DOCA Core Event.

In addition to common events as described in DOCA Core Event, DOCA ETH exposes an extra events:

This event allows receiving packets from a doca_dev (without requiring the application to manage the memory the packets are written to).

Description API to Set the Configuration API to Query Support Register to the event doca_eth_rxq_event_managed_recv_register() doca_eth_rxq_cap_is_type_supported() checking support for Managed Memory Pool Receive mode

The event is triggered every time a packet is received.

The success callback (provided in the event registration) is invoked and the user is expected to perform the following:

Use the pkt parameter to process the received packet

Use event_user_data to get the application context

Query L3/L4 checksum results of the packet

Free the pkt (a doca_buf object) and return it to the library Note Not freeing the pkt may cause scenario where packets are lost.

The failure callback (provided in the event registration) is invoked, and the following happens:

The context enters stopping state

The pkt parameter becomes NULL

The event_user_data parameter contains the value provided by the application when registering the event

This event is relevant when running DOCA ETH on GPU datapath (see DOCA GPUNetIO). It allows detecting failure in sending packets.

Description API to Set the Configuration API to Query Support Register to the event doca_eth_txq_gpu_event_error_send_packet_register() Always supported

The event is triggered when sending a packet fails.

The callback (provided in the event registration) is invoked and the user can:

Get the position (index) of the packet that TXQ failed to send

This event is relevant when running DOCA ETH on GPU datapath (see DOCA GPUNetIO). It notifies user every time a packet is sent successfully.

Description API to Set the Configuration API to Query Support Register to the event doca_eth_txq_gpu_event_notify_send_packet_register() Always supported

The event is triggered when sending a packet fails.

The callback (provided in the event registration) is invoked and the user can:

Get the position (index) of the packet was sent

Timestamp of sending the packet

DOCA ETH exposes asynchronous task batches that leverage the BlueField Platform hardware according to the DOCA Core architecture.

There are no task batches in ETH RXQ at the moment.

This is an extended task batch for Send Task which allows batched sending of packets from a doca_dev .

Description API to Set the Configuration API to Query Support Enable the task batch calling doca_eth_txq_task_batch_send_set_conf() doca_eth_txq_cap_is_type_supported() checking support for Regular Send mode Number of task batches num_task_batches in doca_eth_txq_task_batch_send_set_conf() – Max number of tasks per task batch max_tasks_number in doca_eth_txq_task_batch_send_set_conf() – Max send buffer list length doca_eth_txq_set_max_send_buf_list_len() (default value is 1) doca_eth_txq_cap_get_max_send_buf_list_len() L3/L4 offload checksum doca_eth_txq_set_l3_chksum_offload() doca_eth_txq_set_l4_chksum_offload() Disabled by default. doca_eth_txq_cap_is_l3_chksum_offload_supported() doca_eth_txq_cap_is_l4_chksum_offload_supported()

Name Description Notes Tasks number Number of send tasks "behind" the task batch This number equals the number of packets to send Batch user data User data associated for the task batch – Packets array Pointer to an array of buffers pointing at the packets to send per task The sent packet is the memory in the data segment of each buffer User data array Pointer to an array of user data per task –

Name Description Status array Pointer to an array of statuses per task of the finished task batch

A task batch is complete if all the send tasks finished successfully and all the packets entered the device's TX hardware. All packets in the "Packet array" are now in the ownership of the user.

If a task batch fails, then one (or more) of the tasks associated with the task batch failed. The user can look at "Status array" to see which task/packet caused the failure.

Also, the following behavior is expected:

The context enters stopping state

The packet's doca_buf objects are not modified

In addition to all the Send Task Limitations:

Task batch completion occurs only when all the tasks are completed (no partial completion)

This is an extended task batch for LSO Send Task which allows batched sending of LSO packets from a doca_dev .

Description API to Set the Configuration API to Query Support Enable the task batch Calling doca_eth_txq_task_batch_lso_send_set_conf() doca_eth_txq_cap_is_type_supported() checking support for Regular Send mode Number of task batches num_task_batches in doca_eth_txq_task_batch_lso_send_set_conf() – Max number of tasks per task batch num_task_batches in doca_eth_txq_task_batch_lso_send_set_conf() – Max send buffer list length doca_eth_txq_set_max_send_buf_list_len() (default value is 1) doca_eth_txq_cap_get_max_send_buf_list_len() L3/L4 offload checksum doca_eth_txq_set_l3_chksum_offload() doca_eth_txq_set_l4_chksum_offload() Disabled by default. doca_eth_txq_cap_is_l3_chksum_offload_supported() doca_eth_txq_cap_is_l4_chksum_offload_supported() MSS doca_eth_txq_set_mss() (default value is 1500) – Max LSO headers size doca_eth_txq_set_max_lso_header_size() (default value is 74) doca_eth_txq_cap_get_max_lso_header_size()

Name Description Notes Tasks number Number of send tasks "behind" the task batch This number equals the number of packets to send Batch user data User data associated for the task batch – Packets payload array Pointer to an array of buffers pointing at the "large" packet's payload to send per task The sent packet payload is the memory in the data segment of each buffer Packets headers array Pointer to an array of gather lists, each of which when combined assembles a "large" packet's headers to send per task See struct doca_gather_list User data array Pointer to an array of user data per task –

Name Description Status array Pointer to an array of status per task of the finished task batch

A task batch is complete if all the LSO send tasks finished successfully and all the packets entered the device's TX hardware. All packet payload in "Packets payload array" and packet headers in "Packets headers array" are now in the ownership of the user.

If a task batch fails, then one (or more) of the tasks associated with the task batch failed, and the user can look at the "Status array" to try and figure out which task/packet caused the failure.

Also, the following behavior is expected:

The context enters stopping state

The packets payload doca_buf objects are not modified

The packets headers doca_gather_list objects are not modified

In addition to all the LSO Send Task Limitations:

Task batch completion happens only when all the tasks are completed (no partial completion)

DOCA ETH exposes asynchronous event batches to notify about changes that happen asynchronously.

This is an extended event batch for Managed Receive Event which allows receiving packets from a doca_dev (without requiring the application to manage the memory the packets are written to).

Description API to Set the Configuration API to Query Support Register to the event batch Calling doca_eth_rxq_event_batch_managed_recv_register() doca_eth_rxq_cap_is_type_supported() checking support for Managed Memory Pool Receive mode Max events number: Equal to the maximum number of completed events per event batch completion events_number_max in doca_eth_rxq_event_batch_managed_recv_register() – Min events number: Equal to the minimum number of completed events per event batch completion events_number_min in doca_eth_rxq_event_batch_managed_recv_register() –

The event batch is triggered every time a number of packets (number between "Min events number" and "Max events number") are received.

The success callback (provided in the event of batch registration) is invoked and the user is expected to perform the following:

Identify the number of received packets by events_number . Use the pkt_array parameter to process the received packets. Use event_batch_user_data to get the application context. Query the L3/L4 checksum results of the packets using l3_ok_array and l4_ok_array . Free the buffers from pkt_array (a doca_buf object) and return it to the library. This can be done in two ways: Iterating over the buffers in pkt_array and freeing them using doca_buf_dec_refcount() .

Freeing all the buffers in pkt_array together (gives better performance) using doca_eth_rxq_event_batch_managed_recv_pkt_array_free() .

The failure callback (provided in the event batch registration) is invoked, and the following happens:

The context enters stopping state

The pkt_array parameter is NULL

The l3_ok_array parameter is NULL

The l4_ok_array parameter is NULL

The event_batch_user_data parameter contains the value provided by the application when registering the event

There are no event batches in ETH TXQ at the moment.