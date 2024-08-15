DOCA Flow Connection Tracking

DOCA Flow CT pipe handles non-encapsulated TCP and UDP packets. The CT pipe only supports forward to next pipe or miss to next pipe actions:

All packets matching known connection 6-tuples are forwarded to the CT's forward pipe

Non-matching packets are forwarded to the miss pipe

The user application must handle packets accordingly.

The DOCA Flow CT API is built around four major parts:

CT module manipulation – configuring CT module resources

CT connection entry manipulation – adding, removing, or updating connection entries

Callbacks – handling asynchronous entry processing result

Pipe and entry statistics

Aging time is a time in seconds that sets the maximum allowed time for a session to be maintained without a packet seen. If that time elapses with no packet being detected, the session is terminated.

To support aging, a dedicated aging thread is started to poll and check counters for all connections.

In this mode, DOCA runs multiple CT workers internally, to handle connections in parallel.

A connection's lifecycle is controlled by the connection state encapsulated in the packet and time-based aging.

CT workers establish and close connections automatically based on the connection's state stored in packet meta.

Packet meta is defined as follows:

Copy Copied! uint32_t src : 1 ; /**< Source port in multi-port E-Switch mode */ uint32_t hairpin : 1 ; /**< Subject to forward using hairpin. */ uint32_t type : 2 ; /**< CT packet type: New, End or Update */ uint32_t data : 28 ; /**< Zone set by user or reserved after CT pipe. */

data – CT table matches on packet meta (zone) and 5-tuples

type – can have the following values: NONE – (known) if packet hit any connection rule NEW – if new TCP or UDP connection END – if TCP connection closed

src and hairpin – used for forwarding pipe and worker to deliver packet

The application is responsible for managing the worker threads in this mode, parsing and handling the connection's lifecycle.

Managed mode uses DOCA Flow CT management APIs to create or destroy the connections.

The CT aging module notifies on aged out connections by calling callbacks.

Users can create connection rules with a different pattern, meta, or counter, for each packet direction.

Info Users are responsible for defining meta and mask to match and modify .

Users can create one rule of a connection first, then create another rule using API doca_flow_ct_entry_add_dir() .

DOCA Flow API can be used to process CT entries with a CT-dedicated queue.

doca_flow_entries_process – process pipe entries in queue

doca_flow_aging_handle – handle pipe entries aging

Info Other DOCA Flow APIs like CT entry status query and pipe miss query are not supported.



