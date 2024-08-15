On This Page
HBN Service Release Notes
The following subsections provide information on HBN service new features, interoperability, known issues, and bug fixes.
HBN 2.2.0 offers the following new features and updates:
Added support for single-port BlueField-3 SuperNIC SKUs
Added GA-level support for Local VRF Route Leaking
Added support for EVPN Downstream VNI (DVNI) for Symmetric EVPN Route Leaking
Added support for VRF-Lite configuration with Layer-3 VLAN subinterfaces
Added support for Network-to-Network Hairpin routing across BlueField uplink ports
Added GA-level support for Stateful ACLs over L2 VXLAN
Added initial support for VLAN trunk configuration on host-facing interfaces
Supported BlueField Networking Platforms
HBN 2.2.0 has been validated on the following NVIDIA BlueField Networking Platforms:
BlueField-2 DPUs:
BlueField-2 P-Series DPU 25GbE Dual-Port SFP56; PCIe Gen4 x8; Crypto Enabled; 16GB on-board DDR; 1GbE OOB management; HHHL
BlueField-2 P-Series DPU 25GbE Dual-Port SFP56; integrated BMC; PCIe Gen4 x8; Secure Boot Enabled; Crypto Enabled; 16GB on-board DDR; 1GbE OOB management; FHHL
BlueField-2 P-Series DPU 25GbE Dual-Port SFP56; integrated BMC; PCIe Gen4 x8; Secure Boot Enabled; Crypto Enabled; 32GB on-board DDR; 1GbE OOB management; FHHL
BlueField-2 P-Series DPU 100GbE Dual-Port QSFP56; integrated BMC; PCIe Gen4 x16; Secure Boot Enabled; Crypto Enabled; 32GB on-board DDR; 1GbE OOB management; FHHL
BlueField-3 DPUs:
BlueField-3 B3210 P-Series FHHL DPU; 100GbE (default mode)/HDR100 IB; Dual-port QSFP112; PCIe Gen5.0 x16 with x16 PCIe extension option; 16 Arm cores; 32GB on-board DDR; integrated BMC; Crypto Enabled
BlueField-3 B3220 P-Series FHHL DPU; 200GbE (default mode)/NDR200 IB; Dual-port QSFP112; PCIe Gen5.0 x16 with x16 PCIe extension option; 16 Arm cores; 32GB on-board DDR; integrated BMC; Crypto Enabled
BlueField-3 B3240 P-Series Dual-slot FHHL DPU; 400GbE/NDR IB (default mode); Dual-port QSFP112; PCIe Gen5.0 x16 with x16 PCIe extension option; 16 Arm cores; 32GB on-board DDR; integrated BMC; Crypto Enabled
BlueField-3 SuperNICs:
BlueField-3 B3210L E-series FHHL SuperNIC, 100GbE (default mode)/HDR100 IB, Dual port QSFP112, PCIe Gen4.0 x16, 8 Arm cores, 16GB on-board DDR, integrated BMC, Crypto Enabled
BlueField-3 B3220L E-Series FHHL SuperNIC, 200GbE (default mode)/NDR200 IB, Dual-port QSFP112, PCIe Gen5.0 x16, 8 Arm cores, 16GB on-board DDR, integrated BMC, Crypto Enabled
BlueField-3 B3140L E-Series FHHL SuperNIC, 400GbE/ NDR IB (default mode), Single-port QSFP112, PCIe Gen5.0 x16, 8 Arm cores, 16GB on-board DDR, integrated BMC, Crypto Enabled
BlueField-3 B3140H E-series HHHL SuperNIC, 400GbE (default mode)/NDR IB, Single-port QSFP112, PCIe Gen5.0 x16, 8 Arm cores, 16GB on board DDR, integrated BMC, Crypto Enabled
BlueField platforms with 8GB on-board DDR memory are currently not supported with HBN.
Supported BlueField OS
HBN 2.2.0 supports DOCA 2.7.0 (BSP 4.7.0) on Ubuntu 22.04 OS.
Verified Scalability Limits
HBN 2.2.0 has been tested to sustain the following maximum scalability limits:
|
Limit
|
BlueField-2
|
BlueField-3
|
Comments
|
VTEP peers (BlueFields per control plane) in the fabric
|
2k
|
2k
|
Number of BlueFields (VTEPs) within a single overlay fabric (reachable in the underlay)
|
L2 VNIs/Overlay networks per BlueField
|
20
|
20
|
Total number of L2 VNIs in the fabric for L2 VXLAN use-case assuming every interface is associated with its own VLAN + L2 VNI
|
L3 VNIs/Overlay networks per BlueField
|
20
|
20
|
Total number of L3 VNIs in the fabric for L3 VXLAN use-case assuming every interface is associated with its own VLAN + L2 VNI + L3 VNI + VRF
|
BlueFields per a single L2 VNI network
|
2k
|
2k
|
Total number of DPUs, configured with the same L2 VNI (3 real DPUs, 2000 emulated VTEPs)
|
BlueFields per a single L3 VNI network
|
2k
|
2k
|
Total number of DPUs, configured with the same L3 VNI (3 real DPUs, 2000 emulated VTEPs)
|
Maximum number of local MAC/ARP entries per BlueField
|
20
|
20
|
Max total number of MAC/ARP entries learned from the host on the DPU
|
Maximum number of local BGP routes per BlueField
|
200
|
200
|
Max total number of BGP routes advertised by the host to the BlueField (BGP peering with the host): 100 IPv4 + 100 IPv6
|
Maximum number of remote L3 LPM routes (underlay)
|
2K
|
2K
|
IPv4 or IPv6 underlay LPM routes per BlueField (default + host routes + LPM)
|
Maximum number of EVPN type-2 entries
|
16K
|
16k
|
Remote overlay MAC/IP entries for compute peers stored on a single BlueField (L2 EVPN use case)
|
Maximum number of EVPN type-5 entries
|
16K
|
16K
|
Remote overlay L3 LPM entries for compute peers stored on a single BlueField (L3 EVPN use case)
|
Maximum number of PFs on the Host side
|
2
|
2
|
Total number of PFs visible to the host
|
Maximum number of VFs on the Host side
|
16
|
16
|
Total number of VFs created on the host
|
Maximum number of SFs on BlueField side
|
2
|
2
|
Total number of SF devices created on BlueField Arm
The following table lists the known issues and limitations for this release of HBN.
|
Reference
|
Description
|
3769309
|
Description: A ping or other IP connectivity from a locally connected host in vrf-X to an interface IP address on the DPU/HBN itself in vrf-Y will not work, even if VRF route-leaking is enabled between these two VRFs.
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keyword:
|
Reported in HBN version: 2.2.0
|
3886379
|
Description: Deleting and re-adding SR-IOV ports might result in some ports in br-hbn bridge going in error state.
|
Workaround: If possible, an appropriate number of SR-IOV ports should be chosen at BFB install time. But if a change is made and if the system has this error, the host must undergo a power cycle to resolve the issue.
|
Keyword: Bridge; SR-IOV
|
Reported in HBN version: 2.2.0
|
3864080
|
Description: When an interface is toggled off and on, its sub-interfaces lose their IPv6 addresses and do not get them back.
|
Workaround: Perform "ifreload -a" to re-apply the IPv6 addresses to the sub-interfaces.
|
Keyword: Subinterface; IPv6 address
|
Reported in HBN version: 2.2.0
|
3835295
|
Description: Traffic entering HBN service on a host PF/VF main-interface and exiting on a sub-interface of the same PF/VF (and vice versa) is not hardware offloaded. Similarly, traffic entering HBN service on one sub-interface and exiting on another sub-interface of the same host PF/VF is also not hardware offloaded.
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keyword: Hardware offload; interfaces
|
Reported in HBN version: 2.2.0
|
3360699
|
Description: If it is required to decrease the default MTU on interfaces on which HBN operates, after the change is made on the BlueField as well as within HBN, the BlueField must be rebooted for the change to take effect properly.
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keyword: MTU; reboot
|
Reported in HBN version: 2.2.0
|
3538167
|
Description: An explicit restart of FRR service may be required if the BGP AS number is changed via NVUE.
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keyword: FRR; BGP
|
Reported in HBN version: 2.2.0
|
3772552
|
Description: The DHCP relay gateway-interface IP address does not automatically pick up the IP address assigned to the associated VRF.
|
Workaround: The gateway-interface IP address must be explicitly configured.
|
Keyword: DHCP relay gateway; IP
|
Reported in HBN version: 2.2.0
|
3873506
|
Description: Rarely, after deletion then creation of an interface, BGP peering over that interface may announce IPv6 routes with an IPv4-mapped IPv6 address as the next hop, which the BGP peer device at the other end can reject.
|
Workaround: A flap of the BGP peering session resolves this problem.
The NVUE command line to perform this is:
Followed by:
|
Keyword: BGP; toggle
|
Reported in HBN version: 2.2.0
|
3891542
|
Description: If NVUE-based routing policy (route map) configuration is used to associated route target extended communities with a EVPN route, only one route target can be specified.
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keyword: NVUE; route target
|
Reported in HBN version: 2.2.0
|
3757686
|
Description: When the HBN container is coming up and applying a large configuration through the NVUE-startup service which includes entities used by DHCP relay (e.g., interfaces, SVIs and VRFs), the DHCP relay service may go into FATAL state. It can be observed using the following command:
|
Workaround: Restart the DHCP relay service which is in FATAL state using the command:
|
Keyword: DHCP relay; fatal; container; restart
|
Reported in HBN version: 2.1.0
|
3605486
|
Description: When the DPU boots up after issuing a "reboot" command from the DPU itself, some host-side interfaces may remain down.
|
Workaround:
|
Keyword: Reboot
|
Reported in HBN version: 1.5.0
|
3547103
|
Description: IPv6 stateless ACLs are not supported.
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keyword: IPv6 ACL
|
Reported in HBN version: 1.5.0
|
3339304
|
Description: Statistics for hardware-offloaded traffic are not reflected on SFs inside an HBN container.
|
Workaround: Look up the stats using ip -s link show on PFs outside of the HBN container. PFs would show Tx/Rx stats for traffic that is hardware-accelerated in the HBN container.
|
Keyword: Statistics; container
|
Reported in HBN version: 1.4.0
|
3352003
|
Description: NVUE show, config, and apply commands malfunction if the nvued and nvued-startup services are not in the RUNNING and EXITED states respectively.
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keyword: NVUE commands
|
Reported in HBN version: 1.3.0
|
3184745
|
Description: The command nv show interface <intf> acl does not show correct information if there are multiple ACLs bound to the interface.
|
Workaround: Use the command nv show interface <intf> to view the ACLs bound to an interface.
|
Keyword: ACLs
|
Reported in HBN version: 1.2.0
|
3158934
|
Description: Deleting an NVUE user by removing their password file and restarting the decrypt-user-add service on the HBN container does not work.
|
Workaround: Either respawn the container after deleting the file, or delete the password file corresponding to the user by running userdel -r username.
|
Keyword: User deletion
|
Reported in HBN version: 1.2.0
|
3185003
|
Description: When a packet is encapsulated with a VXLAN header, it adds extra bytes which may cause the packet to exceed the MTU of link. Typically, the packet would be fragmented but its silently dropped and no fragmentation happens.
|
Workaround: Make sure that the MTU on the uplink port is always 50 bytes more than host ports so that even after adding VXLAN headers, ingress packets do not exceed the MTU.
|
Keyword: MTU; VXLAN
|
Reported in HBN version: 1.2.0
|
3184905
|
Description: On VXLAN encapsulation, the DF flag is not propagated to the outer header. Such a packet may be truncated when forwarded in the kernel, and it may be dropped when hardware offloaded.
|
Workaround: Make sure that the MTU on the uplink port is always 50 bytes more than host ports so that even after adding VXLAN headers, ingress packets do not exceed the MTU.
|
Keyword: VXLAN
|
Reported in HBN version: 1.2.0
|
3188688
|
Description: When stopping the container using the command crictl stop an error may be reported because the command uses a timeout of 0 which is not enough to stop all the processes in the HBN container.
|
Workaround: Pass a timeout value when stopping the HBN container by running:
|
Keyword: Timeout
|
Reported in HBN version: 1.2.0
|
3129749
|
Description: The same ACL rule cannot be applied in both the inbound and outbound direction on a port.
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keyword: ACLs
|
Reported in HBN version: 1.2.0
|
3126560
|
Description: The system's time zone cannot be modified using NVUE in the HBN container.
|
Workaround: The timezone can be manually changed by symlinking the /etc/localtime file to a binary time zone's identifier in the /usr/share/zoneinfo directory. For example:
|
Keyword: Time zone; NVUE
|
Reported in HBN version: 1.2.0
|
3118204
|
Description: Auto-BGP functionality (where the ASN does not need to be configured but is dynamically inferred by the system based on the system's role as a leaf or spine device) is not supported on HBN.
|
Workaround: If BGP is configured and used on HBN, the BGP ASN must be manually configured.
|
Keyword: BGP
|
Reported in HBN version: 1.2.0
|
3233088
|
Description: Since checksum calculation is offloaded to the hardware (not done by the kernel), it is expected to see an incorrect checksum in the tcpdump for locally generated, outgoing packets. BGP keepalives and updates are some of the packets that show such incorrect checksum in tcpdump.
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keyword: BGP
|
Reported in HBN version: 1.2.0
|
2821785
|
Description: MAC addresses are not learned in the hardware but only in software. This may affect performance in pure L2 unicast traffic.
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keyword: MAC; L2
|
Reported in HBN version: 1.3.0
|
3017202
|
Description: Due to disabled backend foundation units, some NVUE commands return 500 INTERNAL SERVER ERROR/404 NOT FOUND. These commands are related to features or subsystems which are not supported on HBN.
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keyword: Unsupported NVUE commands
|
Reported in HBN version: 1.3.0
|
2828838
|
Description: NetworkManager and other services not directly related to HBN may display the following message in syslog:
The message has no functional impact and may be ignored.
|
Workaround: N/A
|
Keyword: Error
|
Reported in HBN version: 1.3.0
The following table lists the known issues which have been fixed for this release of HBN.
|
Reference
|
Description
|
3632344
|
Description: HBN interfaces on the BlueField side (outside the HBN container) may not get their proper MTU set from systemd-network.
|
Fixed in HBN version: 2.2.0
|
3760869
|
Description: Datapath flow with very low PPS may be deleted before aging time (60 sec) in large scale of number of routes (16K+).
|
Fixed in HBN version: 2.2.0
|
3770992
|
Description: It is not possible to configure an IPv6 default (::/0) static route using NVUE.
|
Fixed in HBN version: 2.2.0
|
3824881
|
Description: When the number of unique ECMP groups used is more than 6, it results in failure of programming prefixes using ECMP-groups greater than 6. Uniqueness is based on ECMP content, so if multiple routes have same nexthop paths, they just use 1 ECMP group.
|
Fixed in HBN version: 2.2.0
|
3705894
|
Description: In an EVPN Symmetric Routing scenario, IPv6 traffic is not hardware offloaded.
|
Fixed in HBN version: 2.2.0
|
3168683
|
Description: If many interfaces are participating in EVPN/routing, it is possible for the routing process to run out of memory.
|
Fixed in HBN version: 2.1.0
|
3519324
|
Description: The DOCA HBN container takes about 1 minute longer to spawn, as compared to previous HBN release (1.4.0)
|
Fixed in HBN version: 2.1.0
|
3219539
|
Description: TC rules are programmed by OVS to map uplink and host representor ports to HBN service. These rules are ageable and can result in packets needing to get software forwarded periodically to refresh the rules.
|
Fixed in HBN version: 2.1.0
|
3610971
|
Description: The output of the command nv show interface does not display information about VRFs, VXLAN, and bridge.
|
Fixed in HBN version: 2.0.0
|
3452914
|
Description: IPv6 OOB connectivity from the HBN container stops working if the br-mgmt interface on the DPU goes down. When going down, the br-mgmt interface loses its IPv6 address, which is used as the gateway address for the HBN container. If the br-mgmt interface comes back up, its IPv6 address is not added back and IPv6 OOB connectivity from the HBN container will not work
|
Fixed in HBN version: 1.5.0
|
3191433
|
Description: ECMP selection for the underlay path uses the ingress port and identifies uplink ports via round robin. This may not result in uniform spread of the traffic.
|
Fixed in HBN version: 1.4.0
|
3049879
|
Description: When reloading (ifreload) an empty /etc/network/interfaces file, the previously created interfaces are not deleted.
|
Fixed in HBN version: 1.4.0
|
3284607
|
Description: When an ACL is configured for IPv4 and L4 parameters (protocol tcp/udp, source, and destination ports) match, the ACL also matches IPv6 traffic with the specified L4 parameters.
|
Fixed in HBN version: 1.4.0
|
3282113
|
Description: Some DPUs experience an issue with the clock settings after installing a BlueField OS in an HBN setting in which the date reverts back to "Thu Sep 8, 2022".
|
Fixed in HBN version: 1.4.0
|
3354029
|
Description: If interfaces on which BGP unnumbered peering is configured are not defined in the /etc/network/interfaces configuration file, BGP peering does not get established on them.
|
Fixed in HBN version: 1.4.0