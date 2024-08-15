Lustre File System

DOCA Documentation v2.7.0
Lustre is an open-source, parallel distributed file system, generally used for large-scale cluster computing that supports many requirements of leading class HPC simulation environments.

Compiling Lustre in MLNX_OFED:

The following procedure applies to RHEL/SLES OSs supported by Lustre. For further information, please refer to Lustre Release Notes.

  • To compile Lustre Version 2.4.0 and higher:

    $ ./configure --with-o2ib=/usr/src/ofa_kernel/default/ 
$ make rpms

  • To compile older Lustre versions:

    $ EXTRA_LNET_INCLUDE="-I/usr/src/ofa_kernel/default/include/ -include /usr/src/ofa_kernel/default/include/linux/compat-2.6.h" ./configure --with-o2ib=/usr/src/ofa_kernel/default/ 
$ EXTRA_LNET_INCLUDE="-I/usr/src/ofa_kernel/default/include/ -include /usr/src/ofa_kernel/default/include/linux/compat-2.6.h" make rpms

For a full installation example, refer to HowTo Install NVIDIA OFED driver for Lustre Community post.
