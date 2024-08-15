On This Page
- Introduction
- DPA-specific Notes
- Tool TCP Port and Execution Unit (EU)
- Debugging
- Error Reporting
- Useful Info Regarding Work with GDB
NVIDIA DOCA DPA GDB Server Tool
This document describes the DPA GDB Server tool.
The DPA GDB Server Tool is currently supported at beta level.
The DPA GDB Server tool (dpa-gdbserver) enables debugging FlexIO DEV programs.
DEV programs for debugging are selected using a token (8-byte value) provided by the FlexIO process owner.
Any GDB, familiar with RISC-V architecture, can be used for the debug. Refer to this page for information how to work with GDB.
Glossary
|
Term
|
Description
|
PUD
|
Process under debug. DEV-side processes intended for debug.
|
EU
|
Execution unit (similar to hardware CPU core)
|
DPA
|
Data path accelerator
|
RPC
|
Remote process communication. Mechanism used in FlexIO to run DEV-side code instantly. Runtime is limited to 6 seconds.
|
HOST
|
x86 or aarch64 Linux OS which manages dev-side code (i.e., DEV)
|
DEV
|
RISC-V code, loaded by HOST into the DPA's device. Triggered to run by different types of interrupts. DEV side is directly connected to ConnectX adapter card.
|
GDB
|
GNU Project debugger. Allows users to monitor another program while it executes.
|
GDBSERVER
|
Tool for remote debug programs
|
RTOS
|
Real-time operation system running on RISC-V core. Manages handling of interrupts and calls to DEV user processes routines.
|
RSP
|
Remote serial protocol. Used for interaction between GDB and GDBSERVER.
Known Limitations
DPA GDB technology does not catch fatal errors. Therefore, if a fatal error occurs, core dump (created by flexio_coredump_create()) should be used.
DPA GDB technology does not support Outbox access. GDB users cannot write to Doorbell or to Window configuration areas.
DPA GDB technology does not support Window access. Read/write to Window memory does not work properly.
Token
The process under debug (PUD) can expose a debugging token. Every external process, using this token, get full access to the process with given token. To not show it constantly (e.g., for security reasons), users can modify their host application temporary. See flexio_process_udbg_token_get().
Connection on Application Launch
If the code which needs debugging begins to run immediately after launch, the user should modify the host application to stop upon start to give the user time to run dpa-gdbserver. One possible way of doing this is to place function getchar() immediately after process creation.
Dummy Thread Concept
Something to consider with DPA debugging is that a PUD does not have a running thread all time (e.g., the process's thread may exist but be waiting for incoming packets). In a regular Linux application, this scenario is not possible and GDB does not support such cases.
Therefore, when no thread is running, dpa-gdbserver reports a dummy thread:
gdb
(gdb) info thread
Id Target Id Frame
*
1 Thread
1.805378433 (Dummy Flexio thread)
0x0800000000000000
in ?? ()
(gdb)
In this case user can inspect memory, create breakpoints, and give the continue command.
Commands like step, next, and stepi can not be executed for the Dummy thread.
Watchdog Issues
The RTOS has a watchdog timer that limits DEV code interrupt processes to 120 seconds. This timer is stopped when the user connects to DEV with GDB. Therefore users will have no time limitation for debugging.
By default, dpa-gdbserver uses TCP port 1981 and runs on EU 29. If this conflicts with another application (or if other instances of dpa-gdbserver are running), users can change the defaults as follows:
Bash
$> dpa-gdbserver mlx5_0 -T <token> -s <port> -E <eu_id>
Preparation for Debug
Modify your FlexIO application if needed. Make sure the HOST code prints udbg_token and waits for GDB connection if needed:
C code. Host side. diff
+ uint64_t udbg_token;
flexio_process_create(..., &flexio_process);
+ udbg_token = flexio_process_udbg_token_get(flexio_process);
+
if (udbg_token)
+
printf(
"Process created. Use token >>> %#lx <<< for debug\n", udbg_token);
+
printf(
"Stop point for waiting of GDB connection. Press Enter to continue...");
/* Usually you don't need this stop point */
+
fflush(stdout);
+
getchar();
Extract the DPA application from the FlexIO application. For example:
Bash
$> dpacc-extract cc-host/app/host/flexio_app_name -o flexio_app_name.rv5
Start Debugging
Run your FlexIO application. It should expose the debug token:
Bash
$> flexio_app_name mlx5_0 Process created. Use token >>> 0xd6278388ce4e682c <<<
fordebug
Run dpa-gdbserver with the debug token received:
Bash
$> dpa-gdbserver mlx5_0 -T 0xd6278388ce4e682c Registered on device mlx5_0 Listening
forGDB connection on port 1981
Run any GDB with RISC-V support. For example, gdb-multiarch:
Bash
$> gdb-multiarch -q flexio_app_name.rv5 Reading symbols from flexio_app_name.rv5... (gdb)
Connect to the gdbserver using proper TCP port and hostname, if needed:
gdb
(gdb) target remote :
1981Remote debugging using :
1981
0x0800000000000000
in?? ()
DPA-specific Debugging Techniques
Easy Example of Transitioning from Dummy to Real Thread
Transitioning between the dummy thread and a real thread is not standard practice for debugging under GDB. In an ideal situation, the user would know exactly the entry points for all their routines and can set breakpoints for all of them. Then the user may run the continue command:
gdb
(gdb) target remote :
1981
Remote debugging using :
1981
0x0800000000000000
in ?? ()
(gdb) info threads
Id Target Id Frame
*
1 Thread
1.805378433 (Dummy Flexio thread)
0x0800000000000000
in ?? ()
(gdb) b foo
Breakpoint
1 at
0x400000b2: file ../tests/path/hello.c, line
58.
(gdb) b bar
Breakpoint
2 at
0x40000518: file ../tests/path/hallo.c, line
113.
(gdb)
continue
Continuing.
Initiate interrupts for your DEV program (depends your task), and GDB should catch a breakpoint and now the real thread of the PUD appear instead of the dummy:
gdb
(gdb)
continue
Continuing.
(gdb) [New Thread
1.2]
[New Thread
1.130]
[New Thread
1.258]
[New Thread
1.386]
[Switching to Thread
1.2]
Thread
2 hit Breakpoint
1, foo(thread_arg=
9008)
at ../tests/path/hello.c:
58
58 struct host_data *hdata = NULL;
(gdb) info threads
Id Target Id Frame
*
2 Thread
1.2 (Process
0 thread
0x1 GVMI
0) foo (arg=
9008) at ../tests/path/hello.c:
58
3 Thread
1.130 (Process
0 thread
0x81 GVMI
0) foo (arg=
9264) at ../tests/path/hello.c:
58
4 Thread
1.258 (Process
0 thread
0x101 GVMI
0) foo (arg=
9648) at ../tests/path/hello.c:
58
5 Thread
1.386 (Process
0 thread
0x181 GVMI
0) foo (arg=
9904) at ../tests/path/hello.c:
58
(gdb)
From this point, you may examine memory and trace your code as usual.
Complicated Example of Transitioning from Dummy to Real Thread
In a more complicated situation, the interrupt happens after GDB connection. In this case, the real thread should start running but cannot because the PUD is in HALT state. The user can type the command info threads, see new thread instead of the old dummy, and then switch to the new thread manually:
gdb
(gdb) target remote :
1981
Remote debugging using :
1981
0x0800000000000000
in ?? ()
(gdb) info threads
Id Target Id Frame
*
1 Thread
1.805378433 (Dummy Flexio thread)
0x0800000000000000
in ?? ()
(gdb) info threads
[New Thread
1.32769]
Id Target Id Frame
2 Thread
1.32769 (Process
0 thread
0x8000 GVMI
0) bar (arg=
0xc0, len=
0)
at /path/lib/src/stub.c:
167
The current thread <Thread ID
1> has terminated. See `help thread'.
(gdb) thread
2
[Switching to thread
2 (Thread
1.32769)]
#
0 bar (arg=
0xc0, len=
0)
at /path/lib/src/stub.c:
167
167 {
(gdb) bt
#
0 bar (arg=
0xc0, len=
0)
at /path/lib/src/stub.c:
167
#
1
0x000000004000017a
in foo (thread_arg=
3221)
at ../path/dev/hello.c:
182
#
2
0x0000000000000000
in ?? ()
Back
trace stopped: frame did not save the PC
(gdb)
The same command info threads in lines 4 and 7 gives different results. This happens because the interrupt occurs between the instances and the real code begins to run.
The user must switch to the new thread manually (see line 14). After this, they can trace/debug the flow as usual (i.e., using the commands step, next, stepi).
Finishing Real Thread without Finishing PUD
Every interrupt handler at some point finishes its way and returns the CPU resources to RTOS. The most common way to do this is to call function flexio_dev_thread_reschedule(). The command next on this function will have the same effect as the command continue:
gdb
205 __dpa_thread_fence(__DPA_MEMORY, __DPA_W, __DPA_W);
(gdb) next
206 flexio_dev_cq_arm(dtctx, app_ctx.rq_cq_ctx.cq_idx, app_ctx.rq_cq_ctx.cq_number);
(gdb) next
208
if ((dev_errno = flexio_dev_get_and_rst_errno(dtctx))) {
(gdb) next
213 print_sim_str(
"Nothing to do. Wait for next duar\n",
0);
(gdb) next
214 flexio_dev_thread_reschedule();
(gdb) next
GDB waits until the user types ^C or a breakpoint is reached after the next interrupt occurred.
The DPA GDB server tool has been validated with gdb-multiarch (version 9.2) and with GDB version 12.1 from RISC-V tool chain.
The GDB server should support all commands described in GDB RSP (remote serial protocol) for GDB stubs. But only the most common GDB commands are supported.
Should a dpa-gdbserver bug occur, please provide the following data:
Used GDB (name and version)
Commands sequence to reproduce the issue
DPA GDB server tool console output
DPA GDB server tool log directory content (see next part for details)
Optional – output data printed when dpa-gdbserver is run in verbose mode
Tool Log Directory
For every run, a temporary directory is created with the template /tmp/flexio_gdbs.XXXXXX.
To locate the latest one, run the following command:
Bash
$>
ls -ldtr /tmp/flexio_gdbs.* |
tail
Verbosity Level of gdbserver
By default, dpa-gdbserver does not print any log information to screen. Adding - v option to command line increases verbosity level, printing additional info to dpa-gdbserver terminal display. Verbosity level is incremented according to number of 'v' in command line switch (i.e. -vv, -vvv etc.).
One -v shows the RSP exchange. This is a textual protocol, so users can read and understand requests from GDB and answers from the GDB server:
gdbserver.log -v
<<<<<
"qTStatus"
>>>>>
""
<<<<<
"?"
>>>>>
"S05"
<<<<<
"qfThreadInfo"
>>>>>
"mp01.30011981"
<<<<<
"qsThreadInfo"
>>>>>
"l"
<<<<<
"qAttached:1"
>>>>>
"1"
<<<<<
"Hc-1"
>>>>>
"OK"
<<<<<
"qC"
>>>>>
"QCp01.30011981"
In the examples, <<<<< and >>>>> are used to indicate data received from GDB and transmitted to GDB, respectively.
When running with a higher verbosity level (e.g., run dpa-gdbserver with option -vv or higher), the exchange with the RTOS module is shown:
gdbserver.log -vv
<<<<<
"qfThreadInfo"
/
2/dgdbs_handler - cmd
0x5
/
2/dgdbs_handler - retval
0x4
>>>>>
"mp01.30011981"
<<<<<
"qsThreadInfo"
/
2/dgdbs_handler - cmd
0x5
/
2/dgdbs_handler - retval
0x5
>>>>>
"l"
<<<<<
"m800000000000000,4"
/
2/dgdbs_handler - cmd
0xc
/
2/dgdbs_handler - retval
0x9
>>>>>
"E0a"
<<<<<
"m7fffffffffffffc,4"
/
2/dgdbs_handler - cmd
0xc
/
2/dgdbs_handler - retval
0x9
>>>>>
"E0a"
<<<<<
"qSymbol::"
>>>>>
"OK"
Lines beginning with / #/ provide the number of internal RTOS threads printed from the DEV side.
This section provides useful information about commands and methods which can help users when performing DPA debug. This is not related to the dpa-gdbserver itself. But this is about remote debugging and FlexIO sources.
Command "directory"
GDB can run on a different host from the one where compilation was done. For example, users may have compiled and run their application on host1 and run their instance of GDB on host2. In this case, users will see the error message ../xxx/yyy/zzz/your_file.c: No such file or directory. To solve this problem, copy sources to the host running GDB (host2 in the example). Make sure to save the original code hierarchy. Use GDB command directory to inform where the sources are to GDB:
gdb on host2
host2~$> gdb-multiarch -q /tmp/my_riscv.elf
Reading symbols from /tmp/my_riscv.elf...
(gdb) b foo
Breakpoint
1 at
0x4000016c: file ../xxx/yyy/zzz/my_file.c, line
182.
(gdb) target remote host1:
1981
Remote debugging using host1:
1981
0x0800000000000000
in ?? ()
(gdb) c
Continuing.
[New Thread
1.32769]
[Switching to Thread
1.32769]
Thread
2 hit Breakpoint
1, foo (thread_arg=
5728) at ../xxx/yyy/zzz/my_file.c:
182
182 ../xxx/yyy/zzz/my_file.c: No such file or directory.
(gdb) directory /tmp/apps/
Source directories searched: /tmp/apps:$cdir:$cwd
(gdb) list
179 struct flexio_dev_thread_ctx *dtctx;
180 uint64_t dev_errno;
181
182 print_sim_str(
"=====> NET event handler started\n",
0);
183
184 flexio_dev_print(
"Hello GDB user\n");
185
Pay attention to the exact path reported by GDB. The argument for the command directory should point to the start point for this path. For example, if GDB looks for ../xxx/yyy/zzz and you placed the sources in local directory /tmp/copy_of_worktree, then the command should be (gdb) directory /tmp/copy_of_worktree/xxx/ and not (gdb) directory /tmp/copy_of_worktree/.
Sometimes, the *.elf file provides a global path from the root. In this case, use the command set substitute-path <from> <to>. For example, if the file /foo/bar/baz.c was moved to /mnt/cross/baz.c, then the command (gdb) set substitute-path /foo/bar /mnt/cross instructs GDB to replace /foo/bar with /mnt/cross, which allows GDB to find the file baz.c even though it was moved.
See this page of GDB documentation for more examples of specifying source directories.
Core Dump Usage
If the code runs into a fatal error even though the host side of your project is implemented correctly, a core dump is saved which allows analyzing the core. It should point exactly to where the fatal error occurred. The command backtrace can be used to examine the memory and its registers. Change the frame to see local variables of every function on the backtrace list:
gdb
$> gdb-multiarch -q -c crash_demo.
558184.core /tmp/my_riscv.elf
Reading symbols from /tmp/my_riscv.elf...
[New LWP
1]
#
0
0x000000004000126e
in read_test (line=
153, ptr=
0x30) at /xxx/yyy/zzz/my_file.c:
109
109 val = *(volatile uint64_t *)ptr;
(gdb) bt
#
0
0x000000004000126e
in read_test (line=
153, ptr=
0x30) at /xxx/yyy/zzz/my_file.c:
109
#
1
0x000000004000031a
in tlb_miss_test (op_code=
1) at /xxx/yyy/zzz/my_file.c:
153
#
2
0x0000000040000144
in test_thread_err_events_entry_point (h2d_daddr=
3221258560) at /xxx/yyy/zzz/my_file.c:
588
#
3
0x00000000400013fc
in _dpacc_flexio_dev_arg_unpack_test_err_events_dev_test_thread_err_events_entry_point (argbuf=
0xc0008228, func=
0x400000b0 <test_thread_err_events_entry_point>)
at /tmp/dpacc_xExkvE/test_err_events_dev.dpa.device.c:
67
#
4
0x0000000040001680
in flexio_hw_rpc (host_arg=
3221258752) at /local_home/www/flexio-sdk/libflexio-dev/src/flexio_dev_entry_point.c:
75
#
5
0x0000000000000000
in ?? ()
Back
trace stopped: frame did not save the PC
(gdb) frame
4
#
4
0x0000000040001680
in flexio_hw_rpc (host_arg=
3221258752) at /local_home/igorle/flexio-sdk/libflexio-dev/src/flexio_dev_entry_point.c:
75
75 retval = unpack_cb(&data_from_host->func_params.arg_buf,
(gdb) p /x *data_from_host
$
2 = {poll_lkey =
0x1ff2b1, window_id =
0x3, poll_haddr =
0x55dc0f40b900, entry_point =
0x400013d8, func_params = {func_wo_pack =
0x0, dev_func_entry =
0x400000b0, arg_buf =
0xc0008140}}
(gdb)
Debug of Optimized Code
Usually highly optimized code is compiled and run.
Two types of mistakes in code can be considered:
Logical errors
Optimization-related errors
Logical errors (e.g., using & instead of &&) are reproduced on the non-optimized version of the code. Optimization related errors (e.g., forgetting volatile classification, non-usage of memory barriers) only impact optimization. Non-optimized code is much easier for tracing with GDB, because every C instruction is translated directly to assembly code.
It is good practice to check if an issue can be reproduced on non-optimized code. That helps observing the application flow:
Bash
$> build.sh -O 0
For tracing this code, using GDB commands next and step should be sufficient.
But if an issue can only be reproduced on on optimized code, you should start debugging it. This would require reading disassembly code and using the GDB command stepi because it becomes a challenge to understand exactly which C-code line executed.
Disassembly of Advanced RISC-V Commands
DPA core runs on a RISC-V CPU with an extended instruction set. The GDB may not be familiar with some of those instructions. Therefore, asm view mode shows numbers instead of disassembly. In this case it is recommended to disassemble your RISC-V binary code manually. Use the dpa-objdump utility with the additional option --mcpu=nv-dpa-bf3.
bash
$> dpa-objdump -sSdxl --mcpu=nv-dpa-bf3 my_riscv.elf > my_riscv.asm
The following screenshot shows the difference: