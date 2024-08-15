DOCA Documentation v2.7.0
NVIDIA DOCA DPA L2 Reflector Application Guide

This document provides a DPA L2 reflector implementation on top of the NVIDIA® BlueField®-3 DPU.

Introduction

The BlueField-3 DPU supports high-speed Data Path Accelerator (DPA) . Data path accelerator allows for accelerated packet processing and manipulation.

DOCA l ayer-2 reflector uses the DPA engine to intercept network traffic and swap the source and destination MAC addresses of each packet.

System Design

The application accepts traffic from a specific port given as an argument and leverages DPA capabilities for accelerated processing.

The following figure provides a high-level view of the components of the application:

system-design-diagram-version-1-modificationdate-1707755629077-api-v2.png

Application Architecture

DOCA L2 reflector runs on top of FlexIO SDK to configure the DPA engine.

architecture-diagram-version-1-modificationdate-1707755629413-api-v2.png

The FlexIO application consist of two parts:

  • Host side – responsible for allocating resources and loading them to the DPA

  • Device side – core processing logic of the application which swaps the MACs on the DPA

For more information, refer to "Programming FlexIO SDK".

DOCA Libraries and Drivers

This application leverages the following DOCA driver:

Refer to its programming guide for more information.

Dependencies

NVIDIA® BlueField®-3 DPU and above is required.

Compiling the Application

Info

Please refer to the NVIDIA DOCA Installation Guide for Linux for details on how to install BlueField-related software.

The installation of DOCA's reference applications contains the sources of the applications, alongside the matching compilation instructions. This allows for compiling the applications "as-is" and provides the ability to modify the sources, then compile a new version of the application.

Tip

For more information about the applications as well as development and compilation tips, refer to the DOCA Applications page.

The sources of the application can be found under the application's directory: /opt/mellanox/doca/applications/l2_reflector/.

Compiling All Applications

All DOCA applications are defined under a single meson project. So, by default, the compilation includes all of them.

To build all the applications together, run:

cd /opt/mellanox/doca/applications/
meson /tmp/build 
ninja -C /tmp/build

Info

l2_reflector is created under /tmp/build/l2_reflector/host.


Compiling DPA L2 Reflector Application Only

To directly build only the L2 reflector application:

cd /opt/mellanox/doca/applications/
meson /tmp/build -Denable_all_applications=false -Denable_l2_reflector=true
ninja -C /tmp/build

Info

l2_reflector is created under /tmp/build/l2_reflector/host.

Alternatively, one can set the desired flags in the meson_options.txt file instead of providing them in the compilation command line:

  1. Edit the following flags in /opt/mellanox/doca/applications/meson_options.txt:

    • Set enable_all_applications to false

    • Set enable_l2_reflector to true

  2. Run the following compilation commands :

    cd /opt/mellanox/doca/applications/
meson /tmp/build 
ninja -C /tmp/build

    Info

    l2_reflector is created under /tmp/build/l2_reflector/host.

Troubleshooting

Refer to the NVIDIA DOCA Troubleshooting Guide for any issue you may encounter with the compilation of the DOCA applications.

Running the Application

Application Execution

The L2 reflector application is provided in source form. Therefore, a compilation is required before the application can be executed.

  1. Application usage instructions:

    Usage: l2_reflector [DOCA Flags] [Program Flags]
 
DOCA Flags:
  -h, --help                        Print a help synopsis
  -v, --version                     Print program version information
  -l, --log-level                   Set the (numeric) log level for the program <10=DISABLE, 20=CRITICAL, 30=ERROR, 40=WARNING, 50=INFO, 60=DEBUG, 70=TRACE>
  --sdk-log-level                   Set the SDK (numeric) log level for the program <10=DISABLE, 20=CRITICAL, 30=ERROR, 40=WARNING, 50=INFO, 60=DEBUG, 70=TRACE>
  -j, --json <path>                 Parse all command flags from an input json file
 
Program Flags:
  -d, --device <device name>        Device name

    Info

    This usage printout can be printed to the command line using the -h (or --help) options:

    ./l2_reflector -h

    Info

    For additional information, refer to section "Command Line Flags".

  2. CLI example for running the application on BlueField or host:

    ./l2_reflector -d mlx5_0

    Note

    The used device name (-d flag) must match the identifier of the desired IB device.

    Info

    To run the application on the second port, verify that it has a partition. Run:

    dpaeumgmt partition info -d mlx5_1

    If DPA EU partition creation is required, refer to NVIDIA DOCA DPA Execution Unit Management Tool.

  3. The application also supports a JSON-based deployment mode, in which all command-line arguments are provided through a JSON file:

    ./l2_reflector --json [json_file]

    For example:

    ./l2_reflector --json ./l2_reflector_params.json

    Note

    Before execution, ensure that the used JSON file contains the correct configuration parameters, and especially the desired PCIe addresses required for the deployment.

Command Line Flags

Flag Type

Short Flag

Long Flag/JSON Key

Description

JSON Content

General flags

h

help

Prints a help synopsis

N/A

v

version

Prints program version information

N/A

l

log-level

Set the log level for the application:

  • DISABLE=10

  • CRITICAL=20

  • ERROR=30

  • WARNING=40

  • INFO=50

  • DEBUG=60

  • TRACE=70 ( requires compilation with TRACE log level support )
"log-level": 60

N/A

sdk-log-level

Sets the log level for the program:

  • DISABLE=10

  • CRITICAL=20

  • ERROR=30

  • WARNING=40

  • INFO=50

  • DEBUG=60

  • TRACE=70
"sdk-log-level": 40

j

json

Parse all command flags from an input JSON file

N/A

Program flags

d

device

Device name
"device": mlx5_0
Info

Refer to DOCA Arg Parser for more information regarding the supported flags and execution modes.


Troubleshooting

Note

DPA L2 reflector works with packets with a specific source MAC address. To check the supported MAC address, refer to /opt/mellanox/doca/applications/l2_reflector/src/host/l2_reflector_core.h.

Please refer to the NVIDIA DOCA Troubleshooting Guide for any issue encountered with the installation or execution of the DOCA applications.

Application Code Flow

This section lists the application's configuration flow which includes different FlexIO functions and wrappers.

  1. Parse application argument.

    1. Initialize arg parser resources and register DOCA general parameters.

      doca_argp_init();

    2. Register the application's parameters.

      register_l2_reflector_params();

    3. Parse the arguments.

      doca_argp_start();

  2. Setup the InfiniBand device.

    l2_reflector_setup_ibv_device();

  3. Setup the DPA device.

    l2_reflector_setup_device();

  4. Allocate the device's resources.

    l2_reflector_allocate_device_resources();

  5. R un initialization function on the device.

    flexio_process_call();

  6. Create the steering rule.

    l2_reflector_create_steering_rule();

  7. Start the event handler on the device.

    flexio_event_handler_run();

  8. Main loop.

    while (!force_quit)
	sleep(10);

  9. Cleanup the resources.

    l2_reflector_destroy();

References

  • /opt/mellanox/doca/applications/l2_reflector/

  • /opt/mellanox/doca/applications/l2_reflector/l2_reflector_params.json
