NVIDIA DOCA DPA PS Tool
DOCA dpa-ps is a CLI tool which allows users to monitor running DPA processes and threads. The tool presents sorted lists of the currently running DPA processes and threads.
The process ID output of the dpa-ps tool may be used as the input parameter for the dpa-statistics tool.
This tool is supported for NVIDIA® BlueField®-3 only.
The following table lists the flags for the dpa-ps tool .
|
Short Option
|
Long Option
|
Description
|
-h
|
--help
|
Help information
|
-d
|
--device
|
Device interface name (MST/RDMA)
|
-p
|
--process-id
|
Hexadecimal process ID for filtering
|
-t
|
--threads
|
Show threads info for each process
|
-i
|
--suppress-header-info
|
Suppress print header info
Arguments for the flags must be used within quotes (if more than one) and without extra spaces.
$ sudo ./dpa-ps -d mlx5_0 -t
ProcessID
ThreadID
0
5
6
1
3
4
2
3
0
1
2
4
The dpa-ps and dpa-statistics tools cannot be run at the same time on the same device