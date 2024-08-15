NVIDIA DOCA FlexIO Build

The DOCA FlexIO driver exposes the API for managing and running code over the data path accelerator. The DPA is an embedded user-programmable processor in the NVIDIA® BlueField®-3 DPU.

Writing the FlexIO application requires compiling both host and device stubs into single binary file.

The FlexIO Build tool is a wrapper for the DPACC compiler to compile device code.

Refer to DPA Subsystem and NVIDIA DOCA DPACC Compiler for more information.