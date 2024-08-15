NVIDIA DOCA Installation Guide for Linux

This guide provides the minimal instructions for setting up DOCA on a standard system.

Note Make sure to follow the instructions in this section sequentially. Make sure to update DOCA on the host side first before installing the BFB Bundle on the BlueField.

Device Component OS Arch Link Host These files contain the following components suitable for their respective OS version. DOCA Devel v2.7.0

DOCA Runtime v2.7.0

DOCA Extra v2.7.0

DOCA OFED v2.7.0 Alinux 3.2 x86 doca-host-2.7.0-204000_24.04_alinux32.x86_64.rpm Anolis aarch64 doca-host-2.7.0-204000_24.04_anolis86.aarch64.rpm x86 doca-host-2.7.0-204000_24.04_anolis86.x86_64.rpm BCLinux 21.10 SP2 aarch64 doca-host-2.7.0-204000_24.04_bclinux2110sp2.aarch64.rpm x86 doca-host-2.7.0-204000_24.04_bclinux2110sp2.x86_64.rpm CTyunOS 2.0 aarch64 doca-host-2.7.0-204000_24.04_ctyunos20.aarch64.rpm x86 doca-host-2.7.0-204000_24.04_ctyunos20.x86_64.rpm CTyunOS 23.01 aarch64 doca-host-2.7.0-204000_24.04_ctyunos2301.aarch64.rpm x86 doca-host-2.7.0-204000_24.04_ctyunos2301.x86_64.rpm Debian 10.13 aarch64 doca-host_2.7.0-204000-24.04-debian1013_arm64.deb x86 doca-host_2.7.0-204000-24.04-debian1013_amd64.deb Debian 10.8 aarch64 doca-host_2.7.0-204000-24.04-debian108_arm64.deb x86 doca-host_2.7.0-204000-24.04-debian108_amd64.deb Debian 10.9 x86 doca-host_2.7.0-204000-24.04-debian109_amd64.deb Debian 11.3 aarch64 doca-host_2.7.0-204000-24.04-debian113_arm64.deb x86 doca-host_2.7.0-204000-24.04-debian113_amd64.deb Debian 12.1 aarch64 doca-host_2.7.0-204000-24.04-debian121_arm64.deb x86 doca-host_2.7.0-204000-24.04-debian121_amd64.deb EulerOS 20 SP11 aarch64 doca-host-2.7.0-204000_24.04_euleros20sp11.aarch64.rpm x86 doca-host-2.7.0-204000_24.04_euleros20sp11.x86_64.rpm EulerOS 20 SP12 aarch64 doca-host-2.7.0-204000_24.04_euleros20sp12.aarch64.rpm x86 doca-host-2.7.0-204000_24.04_euleros20sp12.x86_64.rpm Kylin 1.0 SP2 aarch64 doca-host-2.7.0-204000_24.04_kylin10sp2.aarch64.rpm x86 doca-host-2.7.0-204000_24.04_kylin10sp2.x86_64.rpm Kylin 1.0 SP3 aarch64 doca-host-2.7.0-204000_24.04_kylin10sp3.aarch64.rpm x86 doca-host-2.7.0-204000_24.04_kylin10sp3.x86_64.rpm Mariner 2.0 x86 doca-host-2.7.0-204000_24.04_mariner20.x86_64.rpm Oracle Linux 7.9 x86 doca-host-2.7.0-204000_24.04_ol79.x86_64.rpm Oracle Linux 8.4 x86 doca-host-2.7.0-204000_24.04_ol84.x86_64.rpm Oracle Linux 8.6 x86 doca-host-2.7.0-204000_24.04_ol86.x86_64.rpm Oracle Linux 8.7 x86 doca-host-2.7.0-204000_24.04_ol87.x86_64.rpm Oracle Linux 8.8 x86 doca-host-2.7.0-204000_24.04_ol88.x86_64.rpm Oracle Linux 9.0 x86 doca-host-2.7.0-204000_24.04_ol90.x86_64.rpm Oracle Linux 9.1 x86 doca-host-2.7.0-204000_24.04_ol91.x86_64.rpm Oracle Linux 9.2 x86 doca-host-2.7.0-204000_24.04_ol92.x86_64.rpm openEuler 20.03 SP3 aarch64 doca-host-2.7.0-204000_24.04_openeuler2003sp3.aarch64.rpm x86 doca-host-2.7.0-204000_24.04_openeuler2003sp3.x86_64.rpm openEuler 22.03 aarch64 doca-host-2.7.0-204000_24.04_openeuler2203.aarch64.rpm x86 doca-host-2.7.0-204000_24.04_openeuler2203.x86_64.rpm RHEL/CentOS 8.0 aarch64 doca-host-2.7.0-204000_24.04_rhel80.aarch64.rpm x86 doca-host-2.7.0-204000_24.04_rhel80.x86_64.rpm RHEL/CentOS 8.2 aarch64 doca-host-2.7.0-204000_24.04_rhel82.aarch64.rpm x86 doca-host-2.7.0-204000_24.04_rhel82.x86_64.rpm RHEL/CentOS 8.3 aarch64 doca-host-2.7.0-204000_24.04_rhel83.aarch64.rpm x86 doca-host-2.7.0-204000_24.04_rhel83.x86_64.rpm RHEL/CentOS 8.4 aarch64 doca-host-2.7.0-204000_24.04_rhel84.aarch64.rpm x86 doca-host-2.7.0-204000_24.04_rhel84.x86_64.rpm RHEL/CentOS 8.5 aarch64 doca-host-2.7.0-204000_24.04_rhel85.aarch64.rpm x86 doca-host-2.7.0-204000_24.04_rhel85.x86_64.rpm RHEL/Rocky 8.6 aarch64 doca-host-2.7.0-204000_24.04_rhel86.aarch64.rpm x86 doca-host-2.7.0-204000_24.04_rhel86.x86_64.rpm RHEL/Rocky 8.7 aarch64 doca-host-2.7.0-204000_24.04_rhel87.aarch64.rpm x86 doca-host-2.7.0-204000_24.04_rhel87.x86_64.rpm RHEL/Rocky 8.8 aarch64 doca-host-2.7.0-204000_24.04_rhel88.aarch64.rpm x86 doca-host-2.7.0-204000_24.04_rhel88.x86_64.rpm RHEL/Rocky 8.9 aarch64 doca-host-2.7.0-204000_24.04_rhel89.aarch64.rpm x86 doca-host-2.7.0-204000_24.04_rhel89.x86_64.rpm RHEL/Rocky 8.10 aarch64 doca-host-2.7.0-204000_24.04_rhel810.aarch64.rpm x86 doca-host-2.7.0-204000_24.04_rhel810.x86_64.rpm RHEL/Rocky 9.0 aarch64 doca-host-2.7.0-204000_24.04_rhel90.aarch64.rpm x86 doca-host-2.7.0-204000_24.04_rhel90.x86_64.rpm RHEL/Rocky 9.1 aarch64 doca-host-2.7.0-204000_24.04_rhel91.aarch64.rpm x86 doca-host-2.7.0-204000_24.04_rhel91.x86_64.rpm RHEL/Rocky 9.2 aarch64 doca-host-2.7.0-204000_24.04_rhel92.aarch64.rpm x86 doca-host-2.7.0-204000_24.04_rhel92.x86_64.rpm RHEL/Rocky 9.3 aarch64 doca-host-2.7.0-204000_24.04_rhel93.aarch64.rpm x86 doca-host-2.7.0-204000_24.04_rhel93.x86_64.rpm RHEL/Rocky 9.4 aarch64 doca-host-2.7.0-204000_24.04_rhel94.aarch64.rpm x86 doca-host-2.7.0-204000_24.04_rhel94.x86_64.rpm SLES 15 SP2 aarch64 doca-host-2.7.0-204000_24.04_sles15sp2.aarch64.rpm x86 doca-host-2.7.0-204000_24.04_sles15sp2.x86_64.rpm SLES 15 SP3 aarch64 doca-host-2.7.0-204000_24.04_sles15sp3.aarch64.rpm x86 doca-host-2.7.0-204000_24.04_sles15sp3.x86_64.rpm SLES 15 SP4 aarch64 doca-host-2.7.0-204000_24.04_sles15sp4.aarch64.rpm x86 doca-host-2.7.0-204000_24.04_sles15sp4.x86_64.rpm SLES 15 SP5 aarch64 doca-host-2.7.0-204000_24.04_sles15sp5.aarch64.rpm x86 doca-host-2.7.0-204000_24.04_sles15sp5.x86_64.rpm TencentOS 3.3 aarch64 doca-host-2.7.0-204000_24.04_tencentos33.aarch64.rpm x86 doca-host-2.7.0-204000_24.04_tencentos33.x86_64.rpm Ubuntu 20.04 aarch64 doca-host_2.7.0-204000-24.04-ubuntu2004_arm64.deb x86 doca-host_2.7.0-204000-24.04-ubuntu2004_amd64.deb Ubuntu 22.04 aarch64 doca-host_2.7.0-204000-24.04-ubuntu2204_arm64.deb x86 doca-host_2.7.0-204000-24.04-ubuntu2204_amd64.deb Ubuntu 24.04 aarch64 doca-host_2.7.0-204000-24.04-ubuntu2404_arm64.deb x86 doca-host_2.7.0-204000-24.04-ubuntu2404_amd64.deb UOS20.1060 aarch64 doca-host-2.7.0-204000_24.04_uos201060.aarch64.rpm x86 doca-host-2.7.0-204000_24.04_uos201060.x86_64.rpm UOS20.1060A aarch64 doca-host-2.7.0-204000_24.04_uos201060a.aarch64.rpm x86 doca-host-2.7.0-204000_24.04_uos201060a.x86_64.rpm Target BlueField Platform (Arm) BlueField Software v4.7.0 Ubuntu 22.04 aarch64 bf-bundle-2.7.0-33_24.04_ubuntu-22.04_prod.bfb DOCA SDK v2.7.0 Ubuntu 22.04 aarch64 doca-dpu-repo-ubuntu2204-local_2.7.0085-1.24.04.0.6.6.0.bf.4.7.0.13127_arm64.deb DOCA Runtime v2.7.0

If an older DOCA (or MLNX_OFED) software version is installed on your host, make sure to uninstall it before proceeding with the installation of the new version:

Deb-based Copy Copied! $ for f in $( dpkg --list | grep doca | awk '{print $2}' ); do echo $f ; apt remove --purge $f -y ; done $ /usr/sbin/ofed_uninstall.sh --force $ sudo apt-get autoremove RPM-based Copy Copied! host# for f in $(rpm -qa | grep -i doca ) ; do yum -y remove $f; done host# /usr/sbin/ofed_uninstall.sh --force host# yum autoremove host# yum makecache

Then perform the following steps:

Download NVIDIA's RPM-GPG-KEY-Mellanox-SHA256 key: Copy Copied! # wget http://www.mellanox.com/downloads/ofed/RPM-GPG-KEY-Mellanox-SHA256 --2018-01-25 13:52:30-- http://www.mellanox.com/downloads/ofed/RPM-GPG-KEY-Mellanox-SHA256 Resolving www.mellanox.com... 72.3.194.0 Connecting to www.mellanox.com|72.3.194.0|:80... connected. HTTP request sent, awaiting response... 200 OK Length: 1354 (1.3K) [text/plain] Saving to: ?RPM-GPG-KEY-Mellanox-SHA256? 100%[=================================================>] 1,354 --.-K/s in 0s 2018-01-25 13:52:30 (247 MB/s) - ?RPM-GPG-KEY-Mellanox-SHA256? saved [1354/1354] Install the key: Copy Copied! # sudo rpm --import RPM-GPG-KEY-Mellanox-SHA256 warning: rpmts_HdrFromFdno: Header V3 DSA/SHA1 Signature, key ID 6224c050: NOKEY Retrieving key from file:///repos/MLNX_OFED//RPM-GPG-KEY-Mellanox Importing GPG key 0x6224C050: Userid: "Mellanox Technologies (Mellanox Technologies - Signing Key v2) " From : /repos/MLNX_OFED//RPM-GPG-KEY-Mellanox-SHA256 Is this ok [y/N]: Verify that the key was successfully imported: Copy Copied! # rpm -q gpg-pubkey --qf '%{NAME}-%{VERSION}-%{RELEASE}\t%{SUMMARY}

' | grep Mellanox gpg-pubkey-a9e4b643-520791ba gpg(Mellanox Technologies )

Install RShim to manage and flash the BlueField Platform.

OS Procedure Deb-based Download the DOCA host repo package from the "Installation Files" section. Unpack the deb repo. Run: Copy Copied! host# sudo dpkg -i <repo_file> Perform apt update. Run: Copy Copied! host# sudo apt-get update Run apt install for RShim: Copy Copied! host# sudo apt install rshim RPM-based Download the DOCA host repo package from the "Installation Files" section. Unpack the RPM repo. Run: Copy Copied! host# sudo rpm -Uvh <repo_file> Enable new dnf repos. Run: Copy Copied! host# sudo dnf makecache Run dnf install to install RShim: Copy Copied! host# sudo dnf install rshim

Note Skip section "Installing Software on Host" to proceed without the DOCA local repo package for host.

It is important to learn your BlueField's device-id to perform some of the software installations or upgrades in this guide.

To determine the device ID of the BlueField Platform on your setup, run:

Copy Copied! host# mst start host# mst status -v

Example output:

Copy Copied! MST modules: ------------ MST PCI module is not loaded MST PCI configuration module loaded PCI devices: ------------ DEVICE_TYPE MST PCI RDMA NET NUMA BlueField2(rev: 1 ) /dev/mst/mt41686_pciconf0. 1 3b: 00.1 mlx5_1 net-ens1f1 0 BlueField2(rev: 1 ) /dev/mst/mt41686_pciconf0 3b: 00.0 mlx5_0 net-ens1f0 0 BlueField3(rev: 1 ) /dev/mst/mt41692_pciconf0. 1 e2: 00.1 mlx5_1 net-ens7f1np1 4 BlueField3(rev: 1 ) /dev/mst/mt41692_pciconf0 e2: 00.0 mlx5_0 net-ens7f0np0 4

Info The device IDs for the BlueField-2 and BlueField-3 networking platforms in this example are /dev/mst/mt41686_pciconf0 and /dev/mst/mt41692_pciconf0 respectively.

Note Skip this section if you intend to update only the BlueField software ( *.bfb ).

Note Make sure to have followed the instructions under "Installing Prerequisites on Host for Target DPU".

If the kernel version on on your host is not supported (not shown under "Supported Operating System Distributions"), two options are available:

Switch to a compatible kernel.

Install doca-extra package: Run: Copy Copied! host# sudo apt/yum install -y doca-extra Execute the doca-kernel-support script which rebuilds and installs the DOCA-Host kernel modules with the running kernel: Copy Copied! host# sudo /opt/mellanox/doca/tools/doca-kernel-support Install user-space packages: Copy Copied! host# sudo apt/yum install -y doca-ofed-userspace Note doca-kernel-support does not support customized or unofficial kernels.



Users have two options for installing DOCA on BlueField DPU or SuperNIC:

Upgrading the full DOCA image on BlueField (recommended) – this option overwrites the entire boot partition with an Ubuntu 22.04 installation and updates BlueField and NIC firmware.

Upgrading DOCA local repo package on BlueField – this option upgrades DOCA components without overwriting the boot partition. Use this option to preserve configurations or files on BlueField itself.

Warning This step overwrites the entire boot partition.

Note This installation sets up the OVS bridge.

Note If you are installing DOCA on multiple BlueField platforms, skip to section Installing Full DOCA Image on Multiple BlueField Platforms.

Note To change the default Ubuntu password during the BFB bundle installation, proceed to Option 2.

BFB installation is executed as follows:

Copy Copied! host# sudo bfb-install --rshim rshim<N> --bfb <image_path.bfb>

Where rshim<N> is rshim0 if you only have one Bluefield. You may run the following command to verify:

Copy Copied! host# ls -la /dev/ | grep rshim





Ubuntu users can provide a unique password that will be applied at the end of the BlueField BFB bundle installation. This password needs to be defined in a bf.cfg configuration file.

To set the password for the "ubuntu" user:

Create password hash. Run: Copy Copied! host# openssl passwd - 1 Password: Verifying - Password: $ 1 $3B0RIrfX$TlHry93NFUJzg3Nya00rE1 Add the password hash in quotes to the bf.cfg file: Copy Copied! host# sudo vim bf.cfg ubuntu_PASSWORD= '$1$3B0RIrfX$TlHry93NFUJzg3Nya00rE1' When running the installation command, use the --config flag to provide the file containing the password: Copy Copied! host# sudo bfb-install --rshim rshim<N> --bfb <image_path.bfb> --config bf.cfg Note Optionally, to upgrade the BlueField integrated BMC firmware using BFB bundle, please provide the current BMC root credentials in a bf.cfg file, as shown in the following: Copy Copied! BMC_PASSWORD= "<root password>" BMC_USER= "root" BMC_REBOOT= "yes" Unless previously changed, the default BMC root password is 0penBmc . Note If --config is not used, then upon first login to the BlueField device, users will be prompted to update the default 'ubuntu' password. The following is an example of Ubuntu-22.04 BFB bundle installation (Release version may vary in the future). Collapse Source Copy Copied! host# sudo bfb-install --rshim rshim0 --bfb bf-bundle- 2.7 .0_24.04_ubuntu- 22 .04_prod.bfb --config bf.cfg Pushing bfb 1 .41GiB 0 : 02 : 02 [ 11 .7MiB/s] [ <=> ] Collecting BlueField booting status. Press Ctrl+C to stop INFO[PSC]: PSC BL1 START INFO[BL2]: start INFO[BL2]: boot mode (rshim) INFO[BL2]: VDDQ: 1120 mV INFO[BL2]: DDR POST passed INFO[BL2]: UEFI loaded INFO[BL31]: start INFO[BL31]: lifecycle GA Secured INFO[BL31]: VDD: 850 mV INFO[BL31]: runtime INFO[BL31]: MB ping success INFO[UEFI]: eMMC init INFO[UEFI]: eMMC probed INFO[UEFI]: UPVS valid INFO[UEFI]: PMI: updates started INFO[UEFI]: PMI: total updates: 1 INFO[UEFI]: PMI: updates completed, status 0 INFO[UEFI]: PCIe enum start INFO[UEFI]: PCIe enum end INFO[UEFI]: UEFI Secure Boot INFO[UEFI]: PK configured INFO[UEFI]: Redfish enabled INFO[UEFI]: exit Boot Service INFO[MISC]: Found bf.cfg INFO[MISC]: Ubuntu installation started INFO[MISC]: Installing OS image INFO[MISC]: Changing the default password for user ubuntu INFO[MISC]: Ubuntu installation completed INFO[MISC]: Updating NIC firmware... INFO[MISC]: NIC firmware update done INFO[MISC]: Installation finished To verify the BlueField has completed booting up, allow additional 90 seconds then perform the following: Copy Copied! host# sudo cat /dev/rshim<N>/misc ... INFO[MISC]: Linux up INFO[MISC]: DPU is ready

On a host with multiple BlueField devices, the BFB image can be installed on all of them using the multi-bfb-install script.

Copy Copied! host# ./multi-bfb-install --bfb <image_path.bfb> --password <password>

This script detects the number of RShim devices and configures them statically.

For Ubuntu – the script creates a configuration file /etc/netplan/20-tmfifo.yaml

For CentOS/RH 8.0 and 8.2 – the script installs the bridge-utils package to use the brctl command, creates the tm-br bridge, and connects all RShim interfaces to it

After the installation is complete, the configuration of the bridge and each RShim interface can be observed using ifconfig . The expected result is to see the IP on the tm-br bridge configured to 192.168.100.1 with subnet 255.255.255.0 .

Note To log into BlueField with rshim0 , run: Copy Copied! ssh ubuntu @192 .168. 100.2 For each RShim after that, add 1 to the fourth octet of the IP address (e.g., ubuntu@192.168.100.3 for rshim1, ubuntu@192.168.100.4 for rshim2 , etc).

The script burns a new MAC address to each BlueField and configures a new IP, 192.168.100.x, as described earlier.

Note If you have already installed BlueField image, be aware that the DOCA SDK, Runtime, and Tools are already contained in the BFB, and this installation is not mandatory. If you have not installed the BlueField image and wish to update DOCA Local Repo package, proceed with the following procedure.

Note Before installing DOCA on the target BlueField, make sure the out-of-band interface ( mgmt ) is connected to the internet.

Download the DOCA SDK and DOCA Runtime package from section Installation Files. Copy deb repo package into BlueField. Run: Copy Copied! host# sudo scp -r doca-repo-aarch64-ubuntu2204-local_<version>_arm64.deb ubuntu @192 .168. 100.2 :/tmp/ Unpack the deb repo. Run: Copy Copied! dpu# sudo dpkg -i doca-dpu-repo-ubuntu2204-local_<version>_arm64.deb Run apt update. Copy Copied! dpu# sudo apt-get update Run apt install for DOCA Runtime and DOCA SDK: Copy Copied! dpu# sudo apt install doca-runtime doca-sdk

Note This operation is only required if the user skipped NIC firmware update during BFB bundle installation using the parameter WITH_NIC_FW_UPDATE=no in the bf.cfg file.

This section explains how to update the NIC firmware on a DOCA installed BlueField OS.

Note If multiple BlueFields are installed, the following steps must be performed on all of them after BFB installation.

An up-to-date NIC firmware image is provided in BlueField BFB bundle and copied to the BlueField filesystem during BFB installation.

To upgrade firmware in the BlueField Arm OS:

SSH to your BlueField Arm OS by any means available. The following instructions enable to login to the BlueField Arm OS from the host OS over the RShim virtual interface, tmfifo_net<N> and do not require LAN connectivity with the BlueField OOB network port. Note This operation can be performed over the host's tmfifo_net0 IPv4, 192.168.100.1 (preconfigured) with BlueField Arm OS at 192.168.100.2 (default). If multiple BlueField DPUs were updated using the multi-bfb-install script, as explained above, then each target BlueField OS IPv4 address changes in its last octate according to the underlaying RShim interface number: 192.168.100.3 for rshim1, 192.168.100.4 for rshim2, etc. The default credentials for Ubuntu are as follows: Username Password ubuntu ubuntu For example, to log into BlueField Arm OS over IPv6: Copy Copied! host]# systemctl restart rshim host]# ssh - 6 fe80::21a:caff:feff:ff01%tmfifo_net<N> Password: <configured-password> Upgrade firmware in BlueField. Run: Copy Copied! dpu# sudo /opt/mellanox/mlnx-fw-updater/mlnx_fw_updater.pl --force-fw-update Example output: Copy Copied! Device # 1 : ---------- Device Type: BlueField- 2 [...] Versions: Current Available FW <Old_FW> <New_FW> For the firmware upgrade to take effect perform a BlueField system reboot.