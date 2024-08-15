NVIDIA DOCA Management Service Guide

DOCA Management Service (DMS) is a one-stop shop for the user to configure and operate NVIDIA BlueField and ConnectX devices. DMS governs all scripts/tools of NVIDIA with an easy and industry-standard API created by the OpenConfig community. The user can configure BlueField or ConnectX for any mode whether locally ( ssh ) or remotely ( grpc ). It makes it easy to migrate and bootstrap any customer for any NVIDIA network device.

DMS exposes configurable BlueField/ConnectX parameters over the external interface to support a management station in an automated configuration of the NVIDIA Network Adapters. The exposed interface presents a uniform approach for BF/CX device configuration and keeps hidden details about the internal tools used for the configuration of BlueField or ConnectX features.

The DMS is a Client-Server architecture. Using a daemon, the service handles the discovery of resources, and is ready to receive commands from clients, the user can use DMSc (DMS Client) which delivers as part of the DMS, or use/create any other client.

Info Please refer to the OpenConfig site for an explanation of the OpenConfig protocol.

The Yang models describe a config tree which is easy to navigate and find any "config leaf" using XPath capabilities. Most gNMI/gNOI protocols are common with the OpenConfig community, utilizing gRPC protocol for transferring the command.

Note The DOCA Yang model is experimental.

Note The gNMI Subscribe mechanism for streaming telemetry is not currently supported yet.