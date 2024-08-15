DOCA Documentation v2.7.0
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  BlueField DPUs / SuperNICs & DOCA  DOCA Documentation v2.7.0  NVIDIA DOCA Profiles

On This Page

NVIDIA DOCA Profiles

The following document provides an introduction to the various supported DOCA-Host profiles.

Introduction

NVIDIA DOCA™ can be installed on the host and used by a variety of customers who have different workloads and requirements. The DOCA-Host package includes drivers, libraries, and tools to support NVIDIA® BlueField® Networking Platform and NVIDIA® ConnectX® SmartNIC, Ethernet and InfiniBand, with both kernel and user-space components. Depending on their specific needs, customers may choose not to install the full DOCA-Host package on their host server but only the subset of components and tools relevant for their use case (whether to have a smaller installation size, lower integration/validation effort, etc).

To support the different use cases, DOCA includes DOCA-Host Installation Profiles, which are a subset of the full DOCA installation. DOCA-Host profiles are validated and tested installation packages. The following are the available DOCA profiles:

  • doca-all

  • doca-networking

  • doca-ofed

DOCA-Host supports the following NVIDIA devices:

  • BlueField-3

  • BlueField-2

  • ConnectX-7

  • ConnectX-6 DX

  • ConnectX-6 LX

  • ConnectX-6

  • ConnectX-5

  • ConnectX-4 LX

  • ConnectX-4

For hardware details on these devices, refer to the following pages:

DOCA functionality is limited by the specific device capabilities.

image-2024-3-18_12-7-12-1-version-3-modificationdate-1717431811990-api-v2.png

doca-all

The full DOCA-Host installation is intended for users who wish to utilize the full extent of DOCA libs and drivers.

This profile is the super-set of components, which also includes the content of doca-ofed and doca-networking.

All DOCA libraries, drivers and tools are included in doca-all.

Info

When installing doca-all on host, BlueField Platforms can utilize all DOCA libs and drivers whereas ConnectX devices can utilize only doca-ofed and doca-networking subset of functions from within the super-set of doca-all, depending on the device's capabilities.

doca-networking

The doca-networking profile is intended for users who wish to benefit only from the networking functionality of DOCA.

The content of the doca-networking package is the following:

  • MLNX_OFED drivers and tools

  • DOCA Core

  • MLNX-DPDK

  • OVS-DOCA

  • DOCA Flow

  • DOCA IPsec

Info

BlueField DPUs, BlueField SuperNICs, and ConnectX devices can utilize all included libs and drivers in the doca-networking profile, based on the device's capabilities.

doca-ofed

This profile is intended for users who wish to have the same user experience and content as MLNX_OFED but with DOCA package. doca-ofed installs the MLNX_OFED drivers and tools and does not include any other DOCA components.

The content of the doca-ofed package is:

  • MLNX_OFED drivers and tools

Info

BlueField Platforms and ConnectX devices can utilize only the drivers in doca-ofed, based on the device's capabilities. No added DOCA libs are supported with any of the devices with doca-ofed profile installation.

Which Profile to Install?

Selecting the right DOCA-Host installation profile is important to fully utilize the capabilities of your BlueField Platforms or ConnectX.

The functionality of DOCA-Host is limited by the device capabilities (e.g., ConnectX devices cannot utilize DOCA libs such as DPA, even if doca-all is installed on the host).

For BlueField devices:

  • It is recommended to use doca-all

  • If you require the smallest installation package for networking-only purposes, use doca-networking

  • For MLNX_OFED-like installation, use doca-ofed (no additional DOCA functionality)

For ConnectX devices:

  • It is recommended to use doca-networking

  • For future-proof and mixed BlueField/ConnectX deployments, use doca-all

  • For MLNX_OFED-like installation use doca-ofed (no additional DOCA functionality)

DOCA-Host Profile Installation

DOCA-Host can be installed on specific host OSs. Each of the Host Installation Profiles has specific OSs on which is can be installed as specified in section "Supported Host OS per DOCA-Host Installation Profile".

Follow the instructions under section " Installing Software on Host" in th e NVIDIA DOCA Installation Guide for Linux.

Supported Host OS per DOCA-Host Installation Profile

The default operating system included with the BlueField Bundle (for DPU and SuperNIC) is Ubuntu 22.04.

The supported operating systems on the host machine per DOCA-Host installation profile are the following:

Note

Only the following generic kernel versions are supported for DOCA local repo package for host installation.

OS

OS Version

Default Kernel Version

Arch

DOCA Profile

doca-all

doca-networking

doca-ofed

Alinux

3.2

5.10.134-13.al8.x86_64

x86

Anolis

8.6

5.10.134+

aarch64

x86

BCLinux

21.10SP2

4.19.90-2107.6.0.0098.oe1.bclinux.aarch64

aarch64

4.19.90-2107.6.0.0100.oe1.bclinux.x86_64

x86

CTYunOS

2.0

4.19.90-2102.2.0.0062.ctl2.aarch64

aarch64

4.19.90-2102.2.0.0062.ctl2.x86_64

x86

3.0 (23.01)

5.10.0-136.12.0.86.ctl3.aarch64

aarch64

5.10.0-136.12.0.86.ctl3.x86_64

x86

Debian

10.13

4.19.0-21-arm64

aarch64

4.19.0-21-amd64

x86

10.8

4.19.0-14-arm64

aarch64

4.19.0-14-amd64

x86

10.9

4.19.0-16-amd64

x86

11.3

5.10.0-13-arm64

aarch64

5.10.0-13-amd64

x86

12.1

6.1.0-10-arm64

aarch64

6.1.0-10-amd64

x86

EulerOS

2.0sp11

5.10.0-60.18.0.50.h323.eulerosv2r11.aarch64

aarch64

5.10.0-60.18.0.50.h323.eulerosv2r11.x86_64

x86

2.0sp12

5.10.0-136.12.0.86.h1032.eulerosv2r12.aarch64

aarch64

5.10.0-136.12.0.86.h1032.eulerosv2r12.x86_64

x86

Kylin

10sp2

4.19.90-24.4.v2101.ky10.aarch64

aarch64

4.19.90-24.4.v2101.ky10.x86_64

x86

10sp3

4.19.90-52.22.v2207.ky10.aarch64

aarch64

4.19.90-52.22.v2207.ky10.x86_64

x86

Mariner

2.0

5.15.118.1-1.cm2.x86_64

x86

Oracle Linux

7.9

5.4.17-2011.6.2.el7uek.x86_64

x86

8.4

5.4.17-2102.201.3.el8uek.x86_64

x86

8.6

5.4.17-2136.307.3.1.el8uek.x86_64

x86

8.7

5.15.0-3.60.5.1.el8uek.x86_64

x86

8.8

5.15.0-101.103.2.1.el8uek.x86_64

x86

9.1

5.15.0-3.60.5.1.el9uek.x86_64

x86

9.2

5.15.0-101.103.2.1.el9uek.x86_64

x86

openEuler

20.03sp3

4.19.90-2112.8.0.0131.oe1.aarch64

aarch64

4.19.90-2112.8.0.0131.oe1.x86_64

x86

22.03

5.10.0-60.18.0.50.oe2203.aarch64

aarch64

5.10.0-60.18.0.50.oe2203.x86_64

x86

RHEL/CentOS

8.0

4.18.0-80.el8.aarch64

aarch64

4.18.0-80.el8.x86_64

x86

8.1

4.18.0-147.el8.aarch64

aarch64

4.18.0-147.el8.x86_64

x86

8.2

4.18.0-193.el8.aarch64

aarch64

4.18.0-193.el8.x86_64

x86

8.3

4.18.0-240.el8.aarch64

aarch64

4.18.0-240.el8.x86_64

x86

8.4

4.18.0-305.el8.aarch64

aarch64

4.18.0-305.el8.x86_64

x86

RHEL/Rocky

8.5

4.18.0-348.el8.aarch64

aarch64

4.18.0-348.el8.x86_64

x86

8.6

4.18.0-372.41.1.el8_6.aarch64

aarch64

4.18.0-372.41.1.el8_6.x86_64

x86

8.7

4.18.0-425.14.1.el8_7.aarch64

aarch64

4.18.0-425.14.1.el8_7.x86_64

x86

8.8

4.18.0-477.10.1.el8_8.aarch64

aarch64

4.18.0-477.10.1.el8_8.x86_64

x86

8.9

4.18.0-513.5.1.el8_9.aarch64

aarch64

4.18.0-513.5.1.el8_9.x86_64

x86

9.0

5.14.0-70.46.1.el9_0.aarch64

aarch64

5.14.0-70.46.1.el9_0.x86_64

x86

9.1

5.14.0-162.19.1.el9_1.aarch64

aarch64

5.14.0-162.19.1.el9_1.x86_64

x86

9.2

5.14.0-284.11.1.el9_2.aarch64

aarch64

5.14.0-284.11.1.el9_2.x86_64

x86

9.3

5.14.0-362.8.1.el9_3.aarch64

aarch64

5.14.0-362.8.1.el9_3.x86_64

x86

SLES

15sp2

5.3.18-22-default

aarch64

x86

15sp3

5.3.18-57-default

aarch64

x86

15sp4

5.14.21-150400.22-default

aarch64

x86

15sp5

5.14.21-150500.53-default

aarch64

x86

TKLinux

3.3

5.4.119-19.0009.39

aarch64

5.4.119-19.0009.39

x86

Ubuntu

20.04

5.4.0-26-generic

aarch64

x86

22.04

5.15.0-25-generic

aarch64

x86

24.04

6.8.0-31-generic

aarch64

x86

UOS

20.1060a

5.10.0-46.uelc20.aarch64

aarch64

5.10.0-46.uelc20.x86_64

x86

20.1060e

5.10.0-46.uel20.aarch64

aarch64

5.10.0-46.uel20.x86_64

x86

XenServer

8.2

4.19.0+1

x86

© Copyright 2024, NVIDIA. Last updated on Aug 15, 2024
content here