NVIDIA DOCA Troubleshooting Guide

This guide provides troubleshooting information for common issues and misconfigurations encountered when using DOCA for NVIDIA® BlueField® DPU.

DOCA Infrastructure

RShim Troubleshooting and How-Tos

Another backend already attached

Several generations of BlueField DPUs are equipped with a USB interface in which RShim can be routed, via USB cable, to an external host running Linux and the RShim driver.

In this case, typically following a system reboot, the RShim over USB prevails and the DPU host reports RShim status as "another backend already attached". This is correct behavior, since there can only be one RShim backend active at any given time. However, this means that the DPU host does not own RShim access.

To reclaim RShim ownership safely:

  1. Stop the RShim driver on the remote Linux. Run:

    systemctl stop rshim
systemctl disable rshim

  2. Restart RShim on the DPU host. Run:

    systemctl enable rshim
systemctl start rshim

The "another backend already attached" scenario can also be attributed to the RShim backend being owned by the BMC in DPUs with integrated BMC. This is elaborated on further down on this page.

RShim driver not loading

Verify whether your DPU features an integrated BMC or not. Run:

# sudo sudo lspci -s $(sudo lspci -d 15b3: | head -1 | awk '{print $1}') -vvv | grep "Product Name"

Example output for DPU with integrated BMC:

Product Name: BlueField-2 DPU 25GbE Dual-Port SFP56, integrated BMC, Crypto and Secure Boot Enabled, 16GB on-board DDR, 1GbE OOB management, Tall Bracket, FHHL

If your DPU has an integrated BMC, refer to RShim driver not loading on host with integrated BMC.

If your DPU does not have an integrated BMC, refer to RShim driver not loading on host on DPU without integrated BMC.

RShim driver not loading on DPU with integrated BMC

RShim driver not loading on host

  1. Access the BMC via the RJ45 management port of the DPU.

  2. Delete RShim on the BMC:

    systemctl stop rshim
systemctl disable rshim

  3. Enable RShim on the host:

    systemctl enable rshim
systemctl start rshim

  4. Restart RShim service. Run:

    sudo systemctl restart rshim

    If RShim service does not launch automatically, run:

    sudo systemctl status rshim

    This command is expected to display "active (running)".

  5. Display the current setting. Run:

    # cat /dev/rshim<N>/misc | grep DEV_NAME
DEV_NAME        pcie-0000:04:00.2

    This output indicates that the RShim service is ready to use.

RShim driver not loading on BMC

  1. Verify that the RShim service is not running on host. Run:

    systemctl status rshim

    If the output is active, then it may be presumed that the host has ownership of the RShim.

  2. Delete RShim on the host. Run:

    systemctl stop rshim
systemctl disable rshim

  3. Enable RShim on the BMC. Run:

    systemctl enable rshim
systemctl start rshim

  4. Display the current setting. Run:

    # cat /dev/rshim<N>/misc | grep DEV_NAME
DEV_NAME        usb-1.0

    This output indicates that the RShim service is ready to use.

RShim driver not loading on host on DPU without integrated BMC

  1. Download the suitable DEB/RPM for RShim (management interface for DPU from the host) driver.

  2. Reinstall RShim package on the host.

    • For Ubuntu/Debian, run:

      sudo dpkg --force-all -i rshim-<version>.deb

    • For RHEL/CentOS, run:

      sudo rpm -Uhv rshim-<version>.rpm

  3. Restart RShim service. Run:

    sudo systemctl restart rshim

    If RShim service does not launch automatically, run:

    sudo systemctl status rshim

    This command is expected to display "active (running)".

  4. Display the current setting. Run:

    # cat /dev/rshim<N>/misc | grep DEV_NAME
DEV_NAME        pcie-0000:04:00.2

    This output indicates that the RShim service is ready to use.

Change ownership of RShim from NIC BMC to host

  1. Verify that your card has BMC. Run the following on the host:

    # sudo sudo lspci -s $(sudo lspci -d 15b3: | head -1 | awk '{print $1}') -vvv |grep "Product Name"
Product Name: BlueField-2 DPU 25GbE Dual-Port SFP56, integrated BMC, Crypto and Secure Boot Enabled, 16GB on-board DDR, 1GbE OOB management, Tall Bracket, FHHL

    The product name is supposed to show "integrated BMC".

  2. Access the BMC via the RJ45 management port of the DPU.

  3. Delete RShim on the BMC:

    systemctl stop rshim
systemctl disable rshim

  4. Enable RShim on the host:

    systemctl enable rshim
systemctl start rshim

  5. Restart RShim service. Run:

    sudo systemctl restart rshim

    If RShim service does not launch automatically, run:

    sudo systemctl status rshim

    This command is expected to display "active (running)".

  6. Display the current setting. Run:

    # cat /dev/rshim<N>/misc | grep DEV_NAME
DEV_NAME        pcie-0000:04:00.2

    This output indicates that the RShim service is ready to use.

Connectivity Troubleshooting

Connection (ssh, screen console) to the DPU is lost

The UART cable in the Accessories Kit (OPN: MBF20-DKIT) can be used to connect to the DPU console and identify the stage at which BlueField is hanging.

Follow this procedure:

  1. Connect the UART cable to a USB socket, and find it in your USB devices.

    sudo lsusb
Bus 002 Device 003: ID 0403:6001 Future Technology Devices International, Ltd FT232 Serial (UART) IC

    Note

    For more information on the UART connectivity, please refer to the DPU's hardware user guide under Supported Interfaces > Interfaces Detailed Description > NC-SI Management Interface.

    Info

    It is good practice to connect the other end of the NC-SI cable to a different host than the one on which the BlueField DPU is installed.

  2. Install the minicom application.

    OS

    Command

    CentOS/RHEL
    sudo yum install minicom -y

    Ubuntu/Debian
    sudo apt-get install minicom

  3. Open the minicom application.

    sudo minicom -s -c on

  4. Go to "Serial port setup".

  5. Enter "F" to change "Hardware Flow control" to NO.

  6. Enter "A" and change to /dev/ttyUSB0 and press Enter.

  7. Press ESC.

  8. Type on "Save setup as dfl".

  9. Exit minicom by pressing Ctrl + a + z.

Driver not loading in host server

What this looks like in dmsg:

[275604.216789] mlx5_core 0000:af:00.1: 63.008 Gb/s available PCIe bandwidth, limited by 8 GT/s x8 link at 0000:ae:00.0 (capable of 126.024 Gb/s with 16 GT/s x8 link)
[275624.187596] mlx5_core 0000:af:00.1: wait_fw_init:316:(pid 943): Waiting for FW initialization, timeout abort in 100s
[275644.152994] mlx5_core 0000:af:00.1: wait_fw_init:316:(pid 943): Waiting for FW initialization, timeout abort in 79s
[275664.118404] mlx5_core 0000:af:00.1: wait_fw_init:316:(pid 943): Waiting for FW initialization, timeout abort in 59s
[275684.083806] mlx5_core 0000:af:00.1: wait_fw_init:316:(pid 943): Waiting for FW initialization, timeout abort in 39s
[275704.049211] mlx5_core 0000:af:00.1: wait_fw_init:316:(pid 943): Waiting for FW initialization, timeout abort in 19s
[275723.954752] mlx5_core 0000:af:00.1: mlx5_function_setup:1237:(pid 943): Firmware over 120000 MS in pre-initializing state, aborting
[275723.968261] mlx5_core 0000:af:00.1: init_one:1813:(pid 943): mlx5_load_one failed with error code -16
[275723.978578] mlx5_core: probe of 0000:af:00.1 failed with error -16

The driver on the host server is dependent on the Arm side. If the driver on Arm is up, then the driver on the host server will also be up.

Please verify that:

  • The driver is loaded in the BlueField DPU

  • The Arm is booted into OS

  • The Arm is not in UEFI Boot Menu

  • The Arm is not hanged

Then:

  1. Perform graceful shutdown.

  2. Power cycle on the host server.

  3. If the problem persists, reset nvconfig (sudo mlxconfig -d /dev/mst/<device> -y reset) and power cycle the host.

    Note

    If your DPU is VPI capable, please be aware that this configuration will reset the link type on the network ports to IB. To change the network port's link type to Ethernet, run:

    sudo mlxconfig -d <device> s LINK_TYPE_P1=2 LINK_TYPE_P2=2

  4. If this problem still persists, please make sure to install the latest bfb image and then restart the driver in host server. Please refer to this page for more information.

No connectivity between network interfaces of source host to destination device

Verify that the bridge is configured properly on the Arm side.

The following is an example for default configuration:

$ sudo ovs-vsctl show
f6740bfb-0312-4cd8-88c0-a9680430924f
    Bridge ovsbr1                   
        Port pf0sf0                 
            Interface pf0sf0        
        Port p0                     
            Interface p0            
        Port pf0hpf                 
            Interface pf0hpf        
        Port ovsbr1                 
            Interface ovsbr1        
                type: internal      
    Bridge ovsbr2                   
        Port p1                     
            Interface p1            
        Port pf1sf0                 
            Interface pf1sf0        
        Port pf1hpf                 
            Interface pf1hpf        
        Port ovsbr2                 
            Interface ovsbr2       
                type: internal      
    ovs_version: "2.14.1"

If no bridge configuration exists, refer to "Virtual Switch on DPU".

Uplink in Arm down while uplink in host server up

Please check that the cables are connected properly into the network ports of the DPU and the peer device.

Performance Degradation

Degradation in performance indicates that openvswitch may not be offloaded.

Verify offload state. Run:

# ovs-vsctl get Open_vSwitch . other_config:hw-offload

  • If hw-offload = true – Fast Pass is configured (desired result)

  • If hw-offload = false – Slow Pass is configured

If hw-offload = false :

  • For RHEL/CentOS, run:

    # ovs-vsctl set Open_vSwitch . other_config:hw-offload=true;
# systemctl restart openvswitch;
# systemctl enable openvswitch;

  • For Ubuntu/Debian, run:

    # ovs-vsctl set Open_vSwitch . other_config:hw-offload=true;
# /etc/init.d/openvswitch-switch restart

SR-IOV Troubleshooting

Unable to create VFs

  1. Please make sure that SR-IOV is enabled in BIOS.

  2. Verify SRIOV_EN is true and NUM_OF_VFS bigger than 1. Run:

    # mlxconfig -d /dev/mst/mt41686_pciconf0 -e q |grep -i "SRIOV_EN\|num_of_vf"
Configurations:           Default         Current         Next Boot
*        NUM_OF_VFS       16              16              16
*        SRIOV_EN         True(1)         True(1)         True(1)

  3. Verify that GRUB_CMDLINE_LINUX="iommu=pt intel_iommu=on pci=assign-busses".

No traffic between VF to external host

  1. Please verify creation of representors for VFs inside the Bluefield DPU. Run:

    # /opt/mellanox/iproute2/sbin/rdma link |grep -i up
...
link mlx5_0/2 state ACTIVE physical_state LINK_UP netdev pf0vf0 
...

  2. Make sure the representors of the VFs are added to the bridge. Run:

    # ovs-vsctl add-port <bridage_name> pf0vf0

  3. Verify VF configuration. Run:

    $ ovs-vsctl show
bb993992-7930-4dd2-bc14-73514854b024
    Bridge ovsbr1
        Port pf0vf0
            Interface pf0vf0
                type: internal
        Port pf0hpf
            Interface pf0hpf
        Port pf0sf0
            Interface pf0sf0
        Port p0
            Interface p0
    Bridge ovsbr2
        Port ovsbr2
            Interface ovsbr2
                type: internal
        Port pf1sf0
            Interface pf1sf0
        Port p1
            Interface p1
        Port pf1hpf
            Interface pf1hpf
    ovs_version: "2.14.1"

eSwitch Troubleshooting

Unable to configure legacy mode

To set devlink to "Legacy" mode in BlueField, run:

# devlink dev eswitch set pci/0000:03:00.0 mode legacy
# devlink dev eswitch set pci/0000:03:00.1 mode legacy

Please verify that:

  • No virtual functions are open. To verify if VFs are configured, run:

    # /opt/mellanox/iproute2/sbin/rdma link | grep -i up
link mlx5_0/2 state ACTIVE physical_state LINK_UP netdev pf0vf0
link mlx5_1/2 state ACTIVE physical_state LINK_UP netdev pf1vf0

    If any VFs are configured, destroy them by running:

    # echo 0 > /sys/class/infiniband/mlx5_0/device/mlx5_num_vfs
# echo 0 > /sys/class/infiniband/mlx5_1/device/mlx5_num_vfs

  • If any SFs are configured, delete them by running:

    /sbin/mlnx-sf -a delete --sfindex <SF-Index>

    Note

    You may retrieve the <SF-Index> of the currently installed SFs by running:

    # mlnx-sf -a show
 
SF Index: pci/0000:03:00.0/229408
  Parent PCI dev: 0000:03:00.0
  Representor netdev: en3f0pf0sf0
  Function HWADDR: 02:61:f6:21:32:8c
  Auxiliary device: mlx5_core.sf.2
    netdev: enp3s0f0s0
    RDMA dev: mlx5_2
 
SF Index: pci/0000:03:00.1/294944
  Parent PCI dev: 0000:03:00.1
  Representor netdev: en3f1pf1sf0
  Function HWADDR: 02:30:13:6a:2d:2c
  Auxiliary device: mlx5_core.sf.3
    netdev: enp3s0f1s0
    RDMA dev: mlx5_3

    Pay attention to the SF Index values. For example:

    /sbin/mlnx-sf -a delete --sfindex pci/0000:03:00.0/229408
/sbin/mlnx-sf -a delete --sfindex pci/0000:03:00.1/294944

If the error "Error: mlx5_core: Can't change mode when flows are configured" is encountered while trying to configure legacy mode, please make sure that

  1. Any configured SFs are deleted (see above for commands).

  2. Shut down the links of all interfaces, delete any ip xfrm rules, delete any configured OVS flows, and stop openvswitch service. Run:

    ip link set dev p0 down
ip link set dev p1 down
ip link set dev pf0hpf down
ip link set dev pf1hpf down
ip link set dev vxlan_sys_4789 down
 
ip x s f ;
ip x p f ;
 
tc filter del dev p0 ingress
tc filter del dev p1 ingress
tc qdisc show dev p0 
tc qdisc show dev p1 
tc qdisc del dev p0 ingress 
tc qdisc del dev p1 ingress 
tc qdisc show dev p0 
tc qdisc show dev p1
 
systemctl stop openvswitch-switch

DPU appears as two interfaces

What this looks like:

# sudo /opt/mellanox/iproute2/sbin/rdma link
link mlx5_0/1 state ACTIVE physical_state LINK_UP netdev p0
link mlx5_1/1 state ACTIVE physical_state LINK_UP netdev p1

  • Check if you are working in legacy mode.

    # devlink dev eswitch show pci/0000:03:00.<0|1>

    If the following line is printed, this means that you are working in legacy mode:

    pci/0000:03:00.<0|1>: mode legacy inline-mode none encap enable

    Please configure the DPU to work in switchdev mode. Run:

    devlink dev eswitch set pci/0000:03:00.<0|1> mode switchdev

  • Check if you are working in separated mode:

    # mlxconfig -d /dev/mst/mt41686_pciconf0 q | grep -i cpu
* INTERNAL_CPU_MODEL SEPERATED_HOST(0)

    Please configure the DPU to work in embedded mode. Run:

    # mlxconfig -d /dev/mst/mt41686_pciconf0 s INTERNAL_CPU_MODEL=1

DOCA Applications

This chapter deals with troubleshooting issues related to DOCA applications.

EAL Initialization Failure

EAL initialization failure is a common error that may appear while running various DPDK-related applications.

Error

The error looks like this:

[DOCA][ERR][NUTILS]: EAL initialization failed

There may be many causes for this error. Some of them are as follows:

  • The application requires huge pages and none were allocated

  • The application requires root privileges to run and it was run without elevated privileges

Solution

The following solutions are respective to the possible causes listed above:

  • Allocate huge pages. For example, run (on the host or the DPU, depending on where you are running the application):

    sudo echo 2048 > /sys/kernel/mm/hugepages/hugepages-2048kB/nr_hugepages

  • Run the application using sudo (or as root):

    sudo <run_command>

Ring Memory Issue

This is a common memory issue when running application on the host.

Error

The error looks as follows:

RING: Cannot reserve memory
[13:00:57:290147][DOCA][ERR][UFLTR::Core:156]: DPI init failed

The most common cause for this error is lack of memory (i.e., not enough huge pages per worker threads).

Solution

Possible solutions:

  • Recommended: Increase the amount of allocated huge pages. Instructions for allocating huge pages can be found here.

    Note

    For an SFT application with 64 cores, it is recommended to increase the allocation from 2048 to 8192.

  • Alternatively, one can also limit the number of cores used by the application:

    • -c <core-mask> – Set the hexadecimal bitmask of the cores to run on.

    • -l <core-list> – list of cores to run on.

  • For example:

    ./doca_<app_name> -a 3b:00.3 -a 3b:00.4 -l 0-64 -- -l 60

DOCA Apps Using DPDK in Parallel Issue

When running two DOCA apps in parallel that use DPDK, the first app runs but the second one fails.

Error

The following error is received:

Failed to start URL Filter with output: EAL: Detected 16 lcore(s)
EAL: Detected 1 NUMA nodes
EAL: RTE Version: 'MLNX_DPDK 20.11.4.0.3' EAL: Detected shared linkage of DPDK
EAL: Cannot create lock on '/var/run/dpdk/rte/config'. Is another primary process running?
EAL: FATAL: Cannot init config
EAL: Cannot init config
[15:01:57:246339][DOCA][ERR][NUTILS]: EAL initialization failed

The cause of the error is that the second application is using /var/run/dpdk/rte/config when the first application is already using it.

Solution

To run two applications in parallel, the second application needs to be run with DPDK EAL option --file-prefix <name>.

In this example, after running the first application (without adding the eal option), to run the second with the EAL option. Run:

./doca_<app_name> --file-prefix second -a 0000:01:00.6,sft_en=1 -a 0000:01:00.7,sft_en=1 -v -c 0xff -- -l 60

Failure to Set Huge Pages

When trying to configure the huge pages from an unprivileged user account, a permission error is raised.

Error

Configuring the huge pages results in the following error:

$ sudo echo 600 > /sys/kernel/mm/hugepages/hugepages-2048kB/nr_hugepages
-bash: /sys/kernel/mm/hugepages/hugepages-2048kB/nr_hugepages: Permission denied


Solution

Using sudo with echo works differently than users usually expect. Instead, the command should be as follows:

$ echo '600' | sudo tee -a /sys/kernel/mm/hugepages/hugepages-2048kB/nr_hugepages

DOCA Libraries

This chapter deals with troubleshooting issues related to DOCA libraries.

DOCA Flow Error

When trying to add new entry to the pipe, an error is received.

Error

The error happens after trying to add new entry function. The error message would look similar to the following:

mlx5_common: Failed to create TIR using DevX
mlx5_net: Port 0 cannot create DevX TIR.
[10:26:39:622581][DOCA][ERR][dpdk_engine]: create pipe entry fail on index:1, error=Port 0 create flow fail, type 1 message: cannot get hash queue, type=8 

The issue here seems to be caused by SF/ports configuration.

Solution

To fix the issue, apply the following commands on the DPU:

dpu# /opt/mellanox/iproute2/sbin/devlink dev eswitch set pci/0000:03:00.0 mode legacy
dpu# /opt/mellanox/iproute2/sbin/devlink dev eswitch set pci/0000:03:00.1 mode legacy
dpu# echo none > /sys/class/net/p0/compat/devlink/encap
dpu# echo none > /sys/class/net/p1/compat/devlink/encap
dpu# /opt/mellanox/iproute2/sbin/devlink dev eswitch set pci/0000:03:00.0 mode switchdev
dpu# /opt/mellanox/iproute2/sbin/devlink dev eswitch set pci/0000:03:00.1 mode switchdeV

DOCA SDK Compilation

This chapter deals with troubleshooting issues related to compiling DOCA-based programs to use the DOCA SDK (e.g., missing dependencies).

Meson Complains About Missing Dependencies

As part of DOCA's installation, a basic set of environment variables are defined so that projects (such as DOCA applications) could easily compile against the DOCA SDK, and to allow users easy access to the various DOCA tools. In addition, the set of DOCA applications sometimes rely on various 3rd party dependencies, some of which require specific environment variables so to be correctly found by the compilation environment (meson).

Error

There are multiple forms this error may appear in, such as:

  • DOCA libraries are missing:

    Dependency doca found: NO (tried pkgconfig and cmake)
meson.build:13:1: ERROR:  Dependency "doca" not found, tried pkgconfig and cmake

  • DPDK definitions are missing:

    Dependency libdpdk found: NO (tried pkgconfig and cmake)
meson.build:41:1: ERROR:  Dependency "libdpdk" not found, tried pkgconfig and cmake

  • mpicc is missing for DPA All to All application:

    ====================
Skipped Applications
====================
 * dpa_all_to_all: Missing mpicc

Solution

All the dependencies mentioned above are installed as part of DOCA's installation, and yet it is recommended to check that the packages themselves were installed correctly. The packages that install each dependency define the environment variables needed by it, and apply these settings per user login session:

  • If DOCA was just installed (on the host or DPU), user session restart is required to apply these definitions (i.e., log off and log in).

  • It is important to compile DOCA using the same logged in user. Logging as ubuntu and using sudo su, or compiling using sudo, will not work.

If restarting the user session is not possible (e.g., automated non-interactive session), the following is a list of the needed environment variables:

Note

All the following examples use the required environment variables for the DPU. For the host, the values should be adjusted accordingly (aarch64 is for the DPU and x86 is for the host): aarch64-linux-gnu → x86_64-linux-gnu.

Tip

It is recommended to define all of the following settings so as to not have to remember which DOCA application requires which module (whether DPDK, FlexIO, etc).

DOCA Libraries & Tools:

  • For Ubuntu:

    export PKG_CONFIG_PATH=${PKG_CONFIG_PATH}:/opt/mellanox/doca/lib/aarch64-linux-gnu/pkgconfig
export PATH=${PATH}:/opt/mellanox/doca/tools

  • For CentOS:

    export PKG_CONFIG_PATH=${PKG_CONFIG_PATH}:/opt/mellanox/doca/lib64/pkgconfig
export PATH=${PATH}:/opt/mellanox/doca/tools

DOCA Applications:

  • For Ubuntu and CentOS

    export PATH=${PATH}:/usr/mpi/gcc/openmpi-4.1.7a1/bin
export LD_LIBRARY_PATH=${LD_LIBRARY_PATH}:/usr/mpi/gcc/openmpi-4.1.7a1/lib

DPDK:

  • For Ubuntu:

    export PKG_CONFIG_PATH=${PKG_CONFIG_PATH}:/opt/mellanox/dpdk/lib/aarch64-linux-gnu/pkgconfig

  • For CentOS:

    export PKG_CONFIG_PATH=${PKG_CONFIG_PATH}:/opt/mellanox/dpdk/lib64/pkgconfig

FlexIO:

  • For Ubuntu:

    export PKG_CONFIG_PATH=${PKG_CONFIG_PATH}:/opt/mellanox/flexio/lib/pkgconfig

  • For CentOS:

    export PKG_CONFIG_PATH=${PKG_CONFIG_PATH}:/opt/mellanox/flexio/lib/pkgconfig

CollectX:

  • For Ubuntu and CentOS:

    export PKG_CONFIG_PATH=${PKG_CONFIG_PATH}:/opt/mellanox/collectx/lib/aarch64-linux-gnu/pkgconfig

Meson Complains About Permissions

Our guides for compiling the reference samples and applications of DOCA's SDK are using the meson build system.

Error

A permission error is encountered when trying to reuse a build directory from a previous build:

ubuntu@localhost:/opt/mellanox/doca/samples/doca_flow/flow_acl$ meson /tmp/build
Traceback (most recent call last):
  File "/usr/lib/python3/dist-packages/mesonbuild/mesonmain.py", line 146, in run
    return options.run_func(options)
  File "/usr/lib/python3/dist-packages/mesonbuild/msetup.py", line 294, in run
    app.generate()
  File "/usr/lib/python3/dist-packages/mesonbuild/msetup.py", line 181, in generate
    mlog.initialize(env.get_log_dir(), self.options.fatal_warnings)
  File "/usr/lib/python3/dist-packages/mesonbuild/mlog.py", line 103, in initialize
    log_file = open(os.path.join(logdir, log_fname), 'w', encoding='utf-8')
PermissionError: [Errno 13] Permission denied: '/tmp/build/meson-logs/meson-log.txt'


Solution

Per the meson build instructions, the user can choose any write-accessible directory to be used as the build directory, using the following syntax:

meson <build-dir>

When reusing a build directory, it is best to ensure that the existing directory was created by a user with the same permissions, and only then do one of the following:

  • Removing the old build directory:

    rm -rf /tmp/build

  • Reconfiguring the build directory:

    meson --reconfigure /tmp/build

The above error is an indication that the build directory was created by a different user, and that our user doesn't have permissions to use it. In such cases, it is best to choose a different build directory, in a directory that our user has write-access to. For example:

meson /tmp/build2

Static Compilation on CentOS: Undefined References to C++

When statically compiling against the DOCA SDK on RHEL 7.x machines, there could be a conflict between the libstdc++ version available out-of-the-box and the one used when building DOCA's SDK libraries.

Error

There are multiple forms this error may appear in, such as:

$ cc test.o -o test_out `pkg-config --libs --static doca`
/opt/mellanox/doca/lib64/libdoca_common.a(doca_common_core_src_doca_dev.cpp.o): In function `doca_devinfo_rep_list_create':
(.text.experimental+0x2193): undefined reference to `__cxa_throw_bad_array_new_length' /opt/mellanox/doca/lib64/libdoca_common.a(doca_common_core_src_doca_dev.cpp.o): In function `doca_devinfo_rep_list_create':
(.text.experimental+0x2198): undefined reference to `__cxa_throw_bad_array_new_length' collect2: error: ld returned 1 exit status


Solution

Upgrading the devtoolset on the machine to the one used when building the DOCA SDK resolves the undefined references issue:

$ sudo yum install epel-release
$ sudo yum install centos-release-scl-rh
$ sudo yum install devtoolset-8
# This will enable the use of devtoolset-8 to the *current* bash session
$ source /opt/rh/devtoolset-8/enable

Static Compilation on CentOS: Unresolved Symbols

When statically compiling against the DOCA SDK on RHEL 7.x machines, a known issue in the default pkg-config version (0.27) causes a linking error.

Error

There are multiple forms this error may appear in. For example:

$ cc test.o -o test_out 'pkg-config --libs --static doca' ...
/opt/mellanox/dpdk/lib64/librte_net_mlx5.a(net_mlx5_mlx5_sft.c.o): In function 'mlx5_sft_start':
mlx5_sft.c:(.text+0x1827): undefined reference to 'mlx5_malloc' ...


Solution

Use an updated version of pkg-config or pkgconf instead when building applications (as is recommended in DPDK's compilation instructions).

Cross-compiling DOCA and CUDA

This chapter deals with troubleshooting issues related to DOCA-CUDA cross-compilation.

Application Build Error

When trying to build with meson, an architecture-related error is received.

Error

The error may happen when trying to build DOCA or DOCA-CUDA applications.

cc1: error: unknown value 'corei7' for -march

It indicates that some dependency (usually libdpdk) is not taken from the host machine (i.e., the machine the executable file should be running on). This dependency should be taken from the Arm dependencies directories (the path is specified in the cross file) but is skipped if the host's PKG_CONFIG_PATH environment variable is used instead.

Solution

Make sure that the cross file contains the following PKG_CONFIG related definitions:

[built-in options]
pkg_config_path = '' [properties]
pkg_config_libdir = … // Some content here

In addition, verify that pkg_config_libdir properly points to all pkgconfig-related directories under your cross-build root directory, and that the dependency reported in the error is not missing.

DOCA Services (Containers)

This section deals with troubleshooting issues related to DOCA-based containers.

YAML Syntax Error #1

When deploying the container using the respective YAML file, the pod fails to start.

Error

The error may happen after modifying a service's YAML file, or after copying an example YAML file from one of the guides.

$ crictl pods
POD ID              CREATED             STATE               NAME                NAMESPACE           ATTEMPT             RUNTIME
$ journalctl -u kubelet
...
Oct 06 12:10:08 dpu-name kubelet[3260]: E1006 12:10:08.552306    3260 file.go:108] "Unable to process watch event" err="can't process config file \"/etc/kubelet.d/file_name.yaml\": invalid pod: [metadata.name: Invalid value: \"-dpu-name\": a lowercase RFC 1123 subdomain must consist of lower case alphanumeric characters, '-' or '.', and must start and end with an alphanumeric character (e.g. 'example.com', regex used for validation is '[a-z0-9]([-a-z0-9]*[a-z0-9])?(\\.[a-z0-9]([-a-z0-9]*[a-z0-9])?)*') spec.containers: Required value]"
...

This indicates that some of the fields in the YAML file fail to comply with RFC 1123.

Solution

Both the pod name and container name have a strict alphabet (RFC 1123) restrictions. This means that users can only use dash ("-") and not underscore ("_") as the latter is an illegal character and cannot be used in the pod/container name. However, for the container's image name, use underscore ("_") instead of dash ("-") to help differentiate the two.

YAML Syntax Error #2

When deploying the container using the respective YAML file, the pod fails to start.

Error

The error may happen after modifying a service's YAML file, or after copying an example YAML file from one of the guides.

Note

This error can occur when there is a whitespace issue if the YAML file has been copied from one of the guides causing a formatting mistake. It is important to ensure that the space characters used in the files are indeed spaces (" ") and not some other whitespace character.

$ crictl pods
POD ID              CREATED             STATE               NAME                NAMESPACE           ATTEMPT             RUNTIME
$ journalctl -u kubelet
...
Oct 04 12:35:58 dpu-name kubelet[3046]: E1004 12:35:58.744406    3046 file.go:187] "Could not process manifest file" err="/etc/kubelet.d/file_name.yaml: couldn't parse as pod(yaml: line 48: did not find expected '-' indicator), please check config file" path="/etc/kubelet.d/file_name.yaml"
...

This indicates that there is a probable indentation issue in line 48 or in the line above it.

Solution

Go over the file and make sure that the file only uses spaces (" ") for indentations (2 per indent). Using any other number of spaces causes undefined behavior.

Missing Huge Pages

When deploying the container using the respective YAML file, the pod fails to start.

Error

$ crictl pods
POD ID              CREATED             STATE               NAME                NAMESPACE           ATTEMPT             RUNTIME
$ journalctl -u kubelet
...
Oct 04 12:39:41 dpu-name kubelet[3046]: I1004 12:39:41.643621    3046 predicate.go:103] "Failed to admit pod, unexpected error while attempting to recover from admission failure" pod="default/file_name" err="preemption: error finding a set of pods to preempt: no set of running pods found to reclaim resources: [(res: hugepages-2Mi, q: 1021313024), ]"
...

This error indicates that the service expected 1GB (1021313024 bytes) of huge pages of size 2MB per page, and could not find them.

Solution

  1. Remove the YAML file of the service from the deployment directory (/etc/kubelet.d).

  2. Allocate huge pages as described in the service's prerequisites steps:

    1. Make sure that the huge pages are allocated as required per the desired container.

    2. Both the amount and size of the pages are important and must match precisely.

  3. Restart the container infrastructure daemons:

    sudo systemctl restart kubelet.service 
sudo systemctl restart containerd.service

  4. Once the above operations are completed successfully, the container could be deployed (YAML can be copied to /etc/kubelet.d).

Failed to Reserve Sandbox Name

After rebooting the DPU, the respective pods start. However, the containers repeatedly fail to spawn and their "attempt" counter does not increment.

Error

$ crictl pods
POD ID              CREATED                  STATE               NAME                                      NAMESPACE           ATTEMPT             RUNTIME
bee147792a85b       Less than a second ago   Ready               doca-hbn-service-my-dpu                   default             0                   (default)
ea66ee46e75a5       Less than a second ago   Ready               doca-telemetry-service-my-dpu             default             0                   (default)
 
$ crictl ps -a
CONTAINER           IMAGE               CREATED                  STATE               NAME                       ATTEMPT             POD ID              POD
6a35c025a3590       ce4c0cafd583e       Less than a second ago   Exited              init-sfs                   0                   bee147792a85b       doca-hbn-service-my-dpu
9048f4c7b8f3c       095a5833a3f80       Less than a second ago   Running             doca-telemetry-service     0                   ea66ee46e75a5       doca-telemetry-service-my-dpu
059d0aa8a3199       095a5833a3f80       Less than a second ago   Exited              init-telemetry-service     0                   ea66ee46e75a5       doca-telemetry-service-my-dpu
bcfbe536271ea       ce4c0cafd583e       33 seconds ago           Running             init-sfs                   1                   bee147792a85b       doca-hbn-service-my-dpu
 
$ journalctl -u containerd
...
"2023-11-28T08:43:42.408173348+02:00" level=error msg="RunPodSandbox for &PodSandboxMetadata{Name:doca-hbn-service-my-dpu,Uid:823b1ad0e241a10475edde26e905856b,Namespace:default,Attempt:0,} failed, error" error="failed to reserve sandbox name \"doca-hbn-service-my-dpu_default_823b1ad0e241a10475edde26e905856b_0\": name \"doca-hbn-service-my-dpu_default_823b1ad0e241a10475edde26e905856b_0\" is reserved for \"bee147792a85bc23a3629a9fcd0a5f388794f6b67ef552c959d4d5e49d04f5b2\""
...

This error indicates that there has been some collision with prior instances of the doca-hbn-service container, probably pre-reboot.

Note

This issue indicates irregularities in the time of the machine, and usually that the DPU's time pre-reboot was later than the time post-reboot. This leads to bugs in the recovery of the container infrastructure daemons. It is of utmost importance that the time of the system does not jump backwards.


Solution

  1. Remove all YAML files from the deployment directory (/etc/kubelet.d).

  2. Stop all pods:

    sudo crictl stopp $(crictl pods | tail -n +2 | awk '{ print $1 }')

  3. Clear all containers:

    sudo ctr -n k8s.io container rm $(ctr -n k8s.io container ls | tail -n +2 | awk '{ print $1 }')

  4. Make sure the system's time is correct, and adjust it if needed:

    date

  5. Restart the container infrastructure daemons:

    sudo systemctl restart kubelet.service 
sudo systemctl restart containerd.service

  6. Once the above operations are completed successfully, the container could be deployed (YAML can be copied to /etc/kubelet.d).
