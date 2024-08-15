OVS-DOCA Hardware Offloads

OVS-DOCA shares most of its structure with OVS-DPDK. To benefit from the DOCA offload design, some of the behavior of userland datapath and ports are however modified.

Configured in switchdev mode, the physical port and all supported functions share a single general domain to execute the offloaded flows, the eswitch .

All ports on the same eswitch are dependent on its physical function. If this main physical function is deactivated (e.g., removed from OVS or its link set down), dependent ports are disabled as well.

To offer the highest insertion speed, DOCA offloads pre-allocate offload structures (entries and containers).

When starting the vSwitch daemon, offloads are thus configured with sensible defaults. If different numbers of offloads are required, configuration entries specific to OVS-DOCA are available and are described in the next section.

The special ct-ct-nat mode that can be configured in OVS-kernel and OVS-DPDK is not supported by OVS-DOCA.