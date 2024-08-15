This section describes execution on CPU. For additional execution environments refer to section "Alternative Datapath Options".

The DOCA SE synchronization mechanism is achieved using exposed datapath operations. The API exposes a function for "writing" to the SE and for "reading" the SE.

The synchronous API is a set of functions which can be called directly by the user, while the asynchronous API is exposed by defining a corresponding doca_task for each synchronous function to be submitted on a DOCA PE (see DOCA Progress Engine and DOCA Context for additional information).

Info Remote net CPU handle ( struct doca_sync_event_remote_net ) can be used for submitting asynchronous tasks using the DOCA RDMA library.

Note Prior to asynchronous task submission, users must check if the job is supported using doca_error_t doca_sync_event_cap_task_<task_type>_is_supported .

The following subsections describe the DOCA SE datapath operation with respect to synchronous and asynchronous operation modes.

Users can set DOCA SE to a 64-bit value:

Synchronously by calling doca_sync_event_update_set

Asynchronously by submitting a doca_sync_event_task_notify_set task

Users can atomically increment the value of a DOCA SE:

Synchronously by calling doca_sync_event_update_add

Asynchronously by submitting a doca_sync_event_task_notify_add task

Users can get the value of a DOCA SE:

Synchronously by calling doca_sync_event_get

Asynchronously by submitting a doca_sync_event_task_get task

Waiting for an event is the main operation for achieving synchronization between different execution units.

Users can wait until an SE reaches a specific value in a variety of ways.

doca_sync_event_wait_gt waits for the value of a DOCA SE to be greater than a specified value in a "polling busy wait" manner (100% processor utilization). This API enables users to wait for an SE in real time.

doca_sync_event_wait_gt_yield waits for the value of a DOCA SE to be greater than a specified value in a "periodically busy wait" manner. After each polling iteration, the calling thread relinquishes the CPU, so a new thread gets to run. This API allows a tradeoff between real-time polling to CPU starvation.

doca_sync_event_wait_eq waits for the value of a DOCA SE to be equal to a specified value in a "polling busy wait" manner (100% processor utilization). This API enables users to wait for an SE in real time.

doca_sync_event_wait_eq_yield waits for the value of a DOCA SE to be equal to a specified value in a "periodically busy wait" manner. After each polling iteration, the calling thread relinquishes the CPU so a new thread gets to run. This API allows a tradeoff between real-time polling to CPU starvation.

doca_sync_event_wait_neq waits for the value of a DOCA SE to not be equal to a specified value in a "polling busy wait" manner (100% processor utilization). This API enables users to wait for an SE in real time.

doca_sync_event_wait_neq_yield waits for the value of a DOCA SE to not be equal to a specified value in a "periodically busy wait" manner. After each polling iteration, the calling thread relinquishes the CPU so a new thread gets to run. This API allows a tradeoff between real-time polling to CPU starvation.

Note This wait method is supported only from the CPU.





DOCA SE exposes an asynchronous wait method by defining a doca_sync_event_task_wait_eq and doca_sync_event_task_wait_neq tasks.

Users can wait for wait-job completion in the following methods:

Blocking – get a doca_event_handle_t from the doca_pe to blocking-wait on

Polling – poll the wait task by calling doca_pe_progress

Info Asynchronous wait (blocking/polling) is supported on BlueField-3 and ConnectX-7 and later.

Note Users may leverage the doca_sync_event_task_get job to implement asynchronous wait by asynchronously submitting the task on a DOCA PE and comparing the result to some threshold.

DOCA SE context exposes asynchronous tasks that leverage the DPU hardware according to the DOCA Core architecture. See DOCA Core Task.

The get task retrieves the value of a DOCA SE.

Description API to Set the Configuration API to Query Support Enable the task doca_sync_event_task_get_set_conf doca_sync_event_cap_task_get_is_supported Number of tasks doca_sync_event_task_get_set_conf -

Common input described in DOCA Core Task.

Name Description Return value 8-bytes memory pointer to hold the DOCA SE value

Common output described in DOCA Core Task .

After the task is completed successfully, the return value memory holds the DOCA SE value.

If the task fails midway:

The context may enter a stopping state if a fatal error occurs

The return value memory may be modified

All limitations are described in DOCA Core Task.

The notify set task allows setting the value of a DOCA SE.

Description API to Set the Configuration API to Query Support Enable the task doca_sync_event_task_notify_set_set_conf doca_sync_event_cap_task_notify_set_is_supported Number of tasks doca_sync_event_task_notify_set_set_conf -

Common input described in DOCA Core Task.

Name Description Set value 64-bit value to set the DOCA SE value to

Common output described in DOCA Core Task.

After the task is completed successfully, the DOCA SE value is set to the given set value.

If the task fails midway, the context may enter a stopping state if a fatal error occurs.

This operation is not atomic. Other limitations are described in DOCA Core Task.

The notify add task allows atomically setting the value of a DOCA SE.

Description API to Set the Configuration API to Query Support Enable the task doca_sync_event_task_notify_add_set_conf doca_sync_event_cap_task_notify_add_is_supported Number of tasks doca_sync_event_task_notify_add_set_conf -

Common input described in DOCA Core Task.

Name Description Increment value 64-bit value to atomically increment the DOCA SE value by Fetched value 8-bytes memory pointer to hold the DOCA SE value before the increment

Common output described in DOCA Core Task.

After the task is completed successfully, the following occurs:

The DOCA SE value is incremented according to the given increment value

The fetched value memory holds the DOCA SE value before the increment

If the task fails midway:

The context may enter a stopping state if a fatal error occurs

The fetched value memory may be modified.

All limitations are described in DOCA Core Task.

The wait-equal task allows atomically waiting for a DOCA SE value to be equal to some threshold.

Description API to set the configuration API to query support Enable the task doca_sync_event_task_wait_eq_set_conf doca_sync_event_cap_task_wait_eq_is_supported Number of tasks doca_sync_event_task_wait_eq_set_conf -

Common input described in DOCA Core Task.

Name Description Wait threshold 64-bit value to wait for the DOCA SE value to be equal to Mask 64-bit mask to apply on the DOCA SE value before comparing with the wait threshold

Common output described in DOCA Core Task.

After the task is completed successfully, the following occurs:

The DOCA SE value is equal to the given wait threshold.

If the task fails midway, the context may enter a stopping state if a fatal error occurs.

Other limitations are described in DOCA Core Task.

The wait-not-equal task allows atomically waiting for a DOCA SE value to not be equal to some threshold.

Description API to set the configuration API to query support Enable the task doca_sync_event_task_wait_neq_set_conf doca_sync_event_cap_task_wait_neq_is_supported Number of tasks doca_sync_event_task_wait_neq_set_conf -

Common input described in DOCA Core Task.

Name Description Wait threshold 64-bit value to wait for the DOCA SE value to be not equal to Mask 64-bit mask to apply on the DOCA SE value before comparing with the wait threshold

Common output described in DOCA Core Task.

After the task is completed successfully, the following occurs:

The DOCA SE value is not equal to the given wait threshold.

If the task fails midway, the context may enter a stopping state if a fatal error occurs.

Other limitations are described in DOCA Core Task.

DOCA SE context exposes asynchronous events to notify about changes that happen unexpectedly, according to the DOCA Core architecture.

The only event DOCA SE context exposes is common events as described in DOCA Core Event.