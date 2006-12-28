On This Page
General Support
Component
Version
Description
ATF
Arm-trusted firmware is a reference implementation of secure world software for Arm architectures
UEFI
UEFI is a specification that defines the architecture of the platform firmware used for booting and its interface for interaction with the operating system
BlueField-3 NIC firmware
Firmware is used to run user programs on the BlueField-3 which allow hardware to run
BlueField-2 NIC firmware
Firmware is used to run user programs on the BlueField-2 which allow hardware to run
BMC firmware
BlueField BMC firmware
BlueField-3 eROT (Glacier)
00.02.0182.0000
BlueField-3 eROT firmware
BlueField-2 eROT (CEC)
cec_ota_BMGP-04.0f
BlueField-2 eROT firmware
DOCA 2.9.0 will be the last DOCA release to support ConnectX-4. DOCA 2.9.0 will be an LTS version and will be supported for 3 years for bug fixes and CVE updates.
Adapter Card
Bundled Firmware Version
BlueField-2
24.42.1000
ConnectX-7
28.42.1000
ConnectX-6 Lx
26.42.1000
ConnectX-6 Dx
22.42.1000
ConnectX-6
20.42.1000
ConnectX-5/ConnectX-5 Ex
16.35.4030
BlueField
18.33.1048
ConnectX-4 Lx
14.32.1010
ConnectX-4
12.28.2006
To obtain the official firmware versions, refer to the NVIDIA Firmware Download page.
Component
Version
Description
Licenses
clusterkit
1.14.462-1.2407052
A multifaceted node assessment tool for high-performance clusters
BSD
collectx-clxapi
1.18.2-17111037
A library which exposes the CollectX API, which allows any 3rd party to easily use CollectX functionality in their own programs
Proprietary
dpacc
1.8.0
DPACC is a high-level compiler for the DPA processor which compiles code targeted for the data-path accelerator (DPA) processor into a device executable and generates a DPA program
Proprietary
dpcp
1.1.49-1.2407052
DPCP provides a unified flexible interface for programming IB devices using DevX
Proprietary
flexio
24.04.2148-0
FlexIO SDK exposes an API for managing the device and executing native code over the DPA processor
Proprietary
fwctl
24.07-OFED.24.07.0.5.1.1
Subsystem designed to standardize the secure firmware interface for userspace, focusing on debugging, configuration, and provisioning
GPLv2
hcoll
4.8.3228-1.2407052
HCOLL contains support for building runtime configurable hierarchical collectives
Proprietary
ibarr
0.1.3-1.2407052
ip2gid address resolution and gid2lid path record resolution
GPL-2.0 with Linux-syscall-note or BSD-2-Clause
ibdump
6.0.0-1.2407052
Dump of InfiniBand traffic; diagnostic tool
BSD2+GPL2
ibsim
0.12-1.2407052
Open-source InfiniBand fabric simulator
GPLv2 or BSD
ibutils
2.1.1
ibdiagnet scans the fabric using directed route packets and extracts all the available information regarding its connectivity and devices.
Proprietary
ibutils2
2.1.1-0.21800.MLNX20240801.ga4352587.2407052
Utilities for InfiniBand
Proprietary
iser
24.07-OFED.24.07.0.5.2.1
Storage related drivers
GPLv2
isert
24.07-OFED.24.07.0.5.2.1
Storage related drivers
GPLv2
kernel-mft
4.29.0-127
Kernel part of MFT tools (for firmware burning, etc.)
Dual BSD/GPL
knem
1.1.4.90mlnx3-OFED.23.10.0.2.1.1
Open-source kernel module that enables high-perf intra-node MPI communication
BSD and GPLv2
libvma
9.8.60-1
The NVIDIA® Messaging Accelerator (VMA) library accelerates latency-sensitive and throughput-demanding TCP and UDP socket-based applications by offloading traffic from the user-space directly to the NIC, without going through the kernel and the standard IP stack (kernel-bypass)
GPLv2 or BSD
libxlio
3.31.2-1
The NVIDIA® XLIO software library boosts the performance of TCP/IP applications based on NGINX (CDN, DoH, etc.) and storage solutions as part of the SPDK
GPLv2 or BSD
mft
NVIDIA® MFT is a set of firmware management and debug tools for NVIDIA devices
Proprietary
mlnx-dpdk
22.11.0-2404
Equivalent to DPDK upstream. The versioning of MLNX_DPDK indicates which upstream DPDK it is compatible with it (e.g., 22.11 is compatible with upstream DPDK 2022.11).
BSD, LGPLv2, and GPLv2
mlnx-en
24.07-0.5.2.0.ge08362d
Kernel drivers part for Ethernet-only package
GPLv2
mlnx-ethtool
24.07-0.5.2.0.ge08362d
Ethtool with optional MLNX adaptation
GPL
mlnx-iproute2
6.9.0-1.2407052
IPRoute with optional MLNX adaptation
GPL
mlnx-libsnap
1.6.0-1
Libsnap is a common library designed to assist common tasks for applications wishing to interact with emulated hardware over BlueField and take the most advantage from hardware capabilities
Proprietary
mlnx-nfsrdma
24.07-OFED.24.07.0.5.2.1
Storage related driver for NFS over RDMA
GPLv2
mlnx-nvme
24.07-OFED.24.07.0.5.2.1
Storage related driver for NVMe
GPLv2
mlnx-ofa_kernel
24.07-OFED.24.07.0.5.2.1
Kernel drivers for Ethernet InfiniBand together
GPLv2
mlnx-snap
3.8.0-3
BlueField SNAP for NVMe and virtio-blk enables hardware-accelerated virtualization of local storage
Proprietary
mlnx-tools
24.07-0.2407052
Tools for loading modules, configurations, scripts, etc.
GPLv2 or BSD
mlx-regex
1.2-ubuntu1
RegEx is a library that provides RegEx pattern matching to DOCA applications using the regular expression processor (RXP) or software-based engines when required
Proprietary
mlx-steering-dump
1.0.0-0.2407052
Hardware/software steering dump parsing tools
GPLv2
mpitests
3.2.24-2ffc2d6.2407052
Test suite for benchmarking the MPI
BSD
mstflint
4.26.0-1
User space part of our MFT tools
GPL/BSD
multiperf
3.0-3.0.2407052
Linux tool for perf testing
BSD 3-Clause, GPL v2 or later
ofed-scripts
24.07-OFED.24.07.0.5.2
Scripts used to build OFED
GPL/BSD
openmpi
4.1.7a1-1.2407052
MPI implementation (for RDMA/RoCE) with some improvements done by the HPC team
BSD
opensm
InfiniBand Subnet Manager and Subnet Administrator based on OpenSM
GPLv2 or BSD
openvswitch
2.17.8-1.2407052
OVS (virtual switch), DPDK based
ASL 2.0, LGPLv2+, and SISSL
perftest
24.07.0-0.44.g57725f2.2407052
Test suite for performance
BSD 3-Clause, GPL v2, or later
rdma-core
2407mlnx52-1.2407052
Implementation of the RDMA verbs
GPLv2 or BSD
rivermax
1.51.4
NVIDIA® Rivermax® is an optimized networking SDK for media and data streaming applications
Proprietary
rshim
2.0.38-0.gc0f82f3
The user-space driver to access the BlueField SoC via the RShim interface, providing ways to push boot stream, debug the target, or login via the virtual console or network interface
GPLv2
sharp
Improves the performance of MPI and Machine Learning collective operation by offloading from CPUs and GPUs to the network and eliminating the need to send data multiple times between endpoints
Proprietary
sockperf
3.10-0.git5ebd327da983.2407052
Network benchmarking utility over socket API UDP/TCP designed for testing network performance (latency and throughput)
BSD
spdk
23.01.5-21
SPDK provides a set of tools and libraries for writing high performance, scalable, user-mode storage applications
Proprietary
srp
24.07-OFED.24.07.0.5.2.1
Storage-related driver for SCSI RDMA Protocol initiator
GPLv2
ucx
1.17.0-1.2407052
High-level application-oriented API for high-performance communication over RDMA networks
BSD
virtio-net-controller
Virtio-net-controller is a systemd service running on BlueField, with a user interface front-end to manage the emulated virtio-net devices
Proprietary
vma
Accelerates latency-sensitive and throughput-demanding TCP and UDP socket-based applications by offloading traffic from the user-space directly to the network interface card (NIC) or Host Channel Adapter (HCA)
GPLv2 or BSD
xlio
Boosts the performance of TCP/IP applications based on NGINX (CDN, DoH, etc.) and storage solutions as part of the SPDK
GPLv2 or BSD
xpmem
2.7.3-1.2407052
Kernel module to enable inter-process mapping for memory copy in user space
GPLv2 and LGPLv2.1
xpmem-lib
2.7-0.2310055
High-performance inter-process memory sharing
LGPLv2.1
Device
Component
Version
Description
Host
DOCA Devel
2.8.0
Software development kit package and tools for developing host software
DOCA Runtime
2.8.0
Runtime libraries and tools required to run DOCA-based software applications on host
DOCA Extra
2.8.0
Contains helper scripts (doca-info, doca-kernel-support)
DOCA OFED
2.8.0
Software stack which operates across all NVIDIA network adapter solutions
Arm emulated (QEMU) development container
4.8.0
Linux-based BlueField Arm emulated container for developers
Target BlueField DPU (Arm)
BlueField BSP
4.8.0
BlueField image and firmware
DOCA SDK
2.8.0
Software development kit packages and tools for developing Arm software
DOCA Runtime
2.8.0
Runtime libraries and tools required to run DOCA-based software applications on Arm
The default operating system included with the BlueField Bundle (for DPU and SuperNIC) is Ubuntu 22.04.
The supported operating systems on the host machine per DOCA-Host installation profile are the following:
Only the following generic kernel versions are supported for DOCA local repo package for host installation.
Operating System
Architecture
Default Kernel Version (Primary)/
Tested with Kernel Version (Community)
Supported DOCA Profile
OS Support Model
ASAP2 OVS-Kernel SR-IOV
ASAP2 OVS-DPDK SR-IOV
NFS-over-RDMA
NVMe
GPUDirect Storage (GDS)
UCX-CUDA Version
doca-all
doca-networking
doca-ofed
Alinux 3.2
x86
5.10.134-13.al8.x86_64
Primary
Alma 8.5
x86
4.18.0-348.12.2.EL8_5.X86_64
Community
Anolis OS 8.4
aarch64
4.18.0-348.2.1.AN8_4.aarch64
Community
x86
4.18.0-305.AN8.X86_64
Community
Anolis OS 8.6
aarch64
5.10.134+
Primary
x86
5.10.134+
Primary
BCLinux 21.10SP2
aarch64
4.19.90-2107.6.0.0098.oe1.bclinux.aarch64
Primary
x86
4.19.90-2107.6.0.0100.oe1.bclinux.x86_64
Primary
BCLinux 22.10
aarch64
5.10.0-153.24.0.100.6.oe2203sp2.bclinux.aarch64
Primary
x86
5.10.0-153.24.0.100.6.oe2203sp2.bclinux.x86_64
Primary
CentOS Stream 8
aarch64
4.18.0-552.EL8.AARCH64
Community
x86
4.18.0-552.el8.x86_64
Community
CentOS Stream 9
aarch64
5.14.0-480.EL9.AARCH64
Community
x86
5.14.0-480.el9.x86_64
Community
CTyunOS 2.0
aarch64
4.19.90-2102.2.0.0062.ctl2.aarch64
Primary
x86
4.19.90-2102.2.0.0062.ctl2.x86_64
Primary
CTyunOS 23.01
aarch64
5.10.0-136.12.0.86.ctl3.aarch64
Primary
x86
5.10.0-136.12.0.86.ctl3.x86_64
Primary
Debian 10.8
aarch64
4.19.0-14-arm64
Primary
x86
4.19.0-14-amd64
Primary
Debian 10.9
x86
4.19.0-14-amd64
Primary
x86
4.19.0-16-amd64
Primary
Debian 10.13
aarch64
4.19.0-21-arm64
Primary
x86
4.19.0-21-amd64
Primary
Debian 11.3
aarch64
5.10.0-13-arm64
Primary
x86
5.10.0-13-amd64
Primary
Debian 12.1
aarch64
6.1.0-10-arm64
Primary
x86
6.1.0-10-amd64
Primary
Debian 12.5
aarch64
6.1.0-18-arm64
Primary
x86
6.1.0-18-amd64
Primary
EulerOS 2.0 SP9
aarch64
4.19.90-vhulk2006.2.0.h171.eulerosv2r9.aarch64
Community
x86
4.18.0-147.5.1.0.h269.eulerosv2r9.x86_64
Community
EulerOS 2.0 SP10
aarch64
4.19.90-vhulk2110.1.0.h860.eulerosv2r10.aarch64
Community
x86
4.18.0-147.5.2.4.h694.eulerosv2r10.x86_64
Community
EulerOS 2.0 SP11
aarch64
5.10.0-60.18.0.50.h323.eulerosv2r11.aarch64
Primary
x86
5.10.0-60.18.0.50.h323.eulerosv2r11.x86_64
Primary
EulerOS 2.0 SP12
aarch64
5.10.0-136.12.0.86.h1032.eulerosv2r12.aarch64
Primary
x86
5.10.0-136.12.0.86.h1032.eulerosv2r12.x86_64
Primary
Kylin 1.0 SP2
aarch64
4.19.90-24.4.v2101.ky10.aarch64
Primary
x86
4.19.90-24.4.v2101.ky10.x86_64
Primary
Kylin 1.0 SP3
aarch64
4.19.90-52.22.v2207.ky10.aarch64
Primary
x86
4.19.90-52.22.v2207.ky10.x86_64
Primary
Linux Kernel 6.10
aarch64
6.10
Primary
x86
Primary
Mariner 2.0
x86
5.15.148.2-2.cm2
Primary
Oracle Linux 7.9
x86
5.4.17-2011.6.2.el7uek.x86_64
Primary
Oracle Linux 8.4
x86
5.4.17-2102.201.3.el8uek.x86_64
Primary
Oracle Linux 8.6
x86
5.4.17-2136.307.3.1.el8uek.x86_64
Primary
Oracle Linux 8.7
x86
5.15.0-3.60.5.1.el8uek.x86_64
Primary
Oracle Linux 8.8
x86
5.15.0-101.103.2.1.el8uek.x86_64
Primary
Oracle Linux 9.0
x86
5.15.0-0.30.19.el9uek.x86_64
Primary
Oracle Linux 9.1
x86
5.15.0-3.60.5.1.el9uek.x86_64
Primary
Oracle Linux 9.2
x86
5.15.0-101.103.2.1.el9uek.x86_64
Primary
OpenSUSE 15.3
aarch64
-
Community
x86
5.3.18-150300.59.43-DEFAULT
Community
openEuler 20.03 SP1
aarch64
4.19.90-2012.4.0.0053.OE1.aarch64
Community
x86
4.19.90-2110.8.0.0119.OE1.X86_64
Community
openEuler 20.03 SP3
aarch64
4.19.90-2112.8.0.0131.oe1.aarch64
Primary
x86
4.19.90-2112.8.0.0131.oe1.x86_64
Primary
openEuler 22.03
aarch64
5.10.0-60.18.0.50.oe2203.aarch64
Primary
x86
5.10.0-60.18.0.50.oe2203.x86_64
Primary
openEuler 22.03 SP1
x86
5.10.0-136.12.0.86.oe2203sp1.x86_64
Primary
Photon OS 3.0
x86
4.19.225-3.ph3
Community
RHEL/CentOS 8.0
aarch64
4.18.0-80.el8.aarch64
Primary
12.5
x86
4.18.0-80.el8.x86_64
Primary
12.5
RHEL/CentOS 8.1
aarch64
4.18.0-147.el8.aarch64
Primary
12.5
x86
4.18.0-147.el8.x86_64
Primary
12.5
RHEL/CentOS 8.2
aarch64
4.18.0-193.el8.aarch64
Primary
12.5
x86
4.18.0-193.el8.x86_64
Primary
12.5
RHEL/CentOS 8.3
aarch64
4.18.0-240.el8.aarch64
Primary
12.5
x86
4.18.0-240.el8.x86_64
Primary
12.5
RHEL/CentOS 8.4
aarch64
4.18.0-305.el8.aarch64
Primary
12.5
x86
4.18.0-305.el8.x86_64
Primary
12.5
RHEL/CentOS 8.5
aarch64
4.18.0-348.el8.aarch64
Primary
12.5
x86
4.18.0-348.el8.x86_64
Primary
12.5
RHEL/Rocky 8.6
aarch64
aarch644.18.0-372.41.1.el8_6.aarch64
Primary
12.5
x86
4.18.0-372.41.1.el8_6.x86_64
Primary
12.5
RHEL/Rocky 8.7
aarch64
4.18.0-425.14.1.el8_7.aarch64
Primary
12.5
x86
4.18.0-425.14.1.el8_7.x86_64
Primary
12.5
RHEL/Rocky 8.8
aarch64
4.18.0-477.10.1.el8_8.aarch64
Primary
12.5
x86
4.18.0-477.10.1.el8_8.x86_64
Primary
12.5
RHEL/Rocky 8.9
aarch64
4.18.0-513.5.1.el8_9.aarch64
Primary
12.5
x86
4.18.0-513.5.1.el8_9.x86_64
Primary
12.5
RHEL/Rocky 8.10
aarch64
4.18.0-553.el8_10.aarch64
Primary
12.5
x86
4.18.0-553.el8_10.x86_64
Primary
12.5
RHEL/Rocky 9.0
aarch64
5.14.0-70.46.1.el9_0.aarch64
Primary
12.5
x86
5.14.0-70.46.1.el9_0.x86_64
Primary
12.5
RHEL/Rocky 9.1
aarch64
5.14.0-162.19.1.el9_1.aarch64
Primary
12.5
x86
5.14.0-162.19.1.el9_1.x86_64
Primary
12.5
RHEL/Rocky 9.2
aarch64
5.14.0-284.11.1.el9_2.aarch64
Primary
12.5
x86
5.14.0-284.11.1.el9_2.x86_64
Primary
12.5
RHEL/Rocky 9.3
aarch64
5.14.0-362.8.1.el9_3.aarch64
Primary
12.5
x86
5.14.0-362.8.1.el9_3.x86_64
Primary
12.5
RHEL/Rocky 9.4
aarch64
5.14.0-427.13.1.el9_4.aarch64
Primary
12.5
x86
5.14.0-427.13.1.el9_4.x86_64
Primary
12.5
SLES 15 SP2
aarch64
5.3.18-22-default
Primary
x86
5.3.18-22-default
Primary
SLES 15 SP3
aarch64
5.3.18-57-default
Primary
x86
5.3.18-57-default
Primary
SLES 15 SP4
aarch64
5.14.21-150400.22-default
Primary
x86
5.14.21-150400.22-default
Primary
SLES 15 SP5
aarch64
5.14.21-150500.53-default
Primary
x86
5.14.21-150500.53-default
Primary
SLES 15 SP6
x86
6.4.0-150600.21-default
Primary
TencentOS 3.3
aarch64
5.4.119-19.0009.39
Primary
x86
5.4.119-19.0009.39
Primary
Ubuntu 20.04
aarch64
5.4.0-26-generic
Primary
12.5
x86
5.4.0-26-generic
Primary
12.5
Ubuntu 22.04
aarch64
5.15.0-25-generic
Primary
12.5
x86
5.15.0-25-generic
Primary
12.5
Ubuntu 24.04
aarch64
6.6.0-14-generic
Primary