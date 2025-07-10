DOCA Documentation v2.9.0 LTS
NVIDIA Docs Hub  NVIDIA Networking  BlueField DPUs / SuperNICs & DOCA  DOCA Documentation v2.9.0 LTS  DOCA Stream Receive Performance Application Guide

On This Page

DOCA Stream Receive Performance Application Guide

This document provides a DOCA Stream Receive Performance implementation on top of the NVIDIA® BlueField® DPU.

Introduction

The Stream Receive Performance application is designed to measure RX performance using the NVIDIA DOCA RMAX library. This application leverages the advanced capabilities of DOCA RMAX and NVIDIA Rivermax to efficiently handle media and data streaming tasks.

DOCA RMAX and NVIDIA Rivermax Overview

DOCA RMAX is an API within the NVIDIA DOCA framework that optimizes networking operations for media and data streaming applications. It utilizes the NVIDIA Rivermax SDK, which benefits from NVIDIA BlueField DPU hardware acceleration, allowing for direct data transfers to and from the GPU. This setup delivers exceptional throughput and low latency with minimal CPU utilization, making it ideal for high-demand streaming workloads.

Usage Notes:

  • DOCA Rivermax applications run on target DPUs and require root privileges.

  • Ensure that the device being used has an IP address set up, and configure at least 800 huge pages for optimal performance.

  • Runtime configurations can be adjusted even after the context has started to fine-tune performance.

For detailed information and step-by-step instructions, please refer to the DOCA RMAX documentation.

System Design

The application is designed to receive and process network packets using the DOCA library. The application is structured into three main components:

  1. Configuration Management: Handles the initialization, validation, and destruction of application configuration parameters.

  2. Global Resources Management: Manages global resources such as memory maps, buffer inventories, and progress engines.

  3. Stream Management: Manages the setup, operation, and teardown of data streams for receiving packets.

Application Architecture

The architecture of the application can be broken down into the following key components and their interactions:

  1. Main Application:

    • Initialization: Initializes logging, configuration, and command-line argument parsing.

    • Device Listing: Lists available devices if the --list flag is set.

    • Stream Processing: Initializes global resources, sets up the stream, and runs the packet reception loop.

  2. Configuration Management:

    • Initialization: initializes the configuration with default values and creates the CPU affinity mask.

    • Destruction: releases resources allocated for the configuration.

    • Argument Parsing: handle command-line arguments and update the configuration accordingly.

    • Validation: ensures all required arguments are provided.

  3. Global Resources Management:

    • Initialization: sets up memory maps, buffer inventories, and progress engines.

    • Destruction: releases and cleans up global resources.

  4. Stream Management:

    • Initialization: configures and initializes the stream, sets up memory buffers, and attaches flows.

    • Destruction: detaches flows, stops the stream, and releases buffers.

    • Packet Reception Loop: handles the main loop for receiving packets, processing events, and collecting statistics.

Key Functions and Their Roles

  • main: Entry point of the application, handles overall flow control.

  • init_config / destroy_config: Manage application configuration.

  • register_argp_params: Registers command-line arguments.

  • init_globals / destroy_globals: Manage global resources.

  • init_stream / destroy_stream: Manage stream setup and teardown.

  • run_recv_loop: Main loop for receiving and processing packets.

  • handle_completion / handle_error: Event handlers for packet reception and errors.

Data Structures

  • app_config: Holds configuration parameters for the application.

  • globals: Holds global resources required by the application.

  • stream_data: Manages the state and data associated with streaming.

Event Handling

  • Completion Events: Handled by handle_completion, updates statistics and optionally dumps packet content.

  • Error Events: Handled by handle_error, logs errors and stops the receive loop.

Flow

  1. Initialization: Set up logging, configuration, and global resources.

  2. Device Listing: Optionally list available devices.

  3. Stream Setup: Configure and initialize the stream.

  4. Packet Reception: Enter the main loop to receive and process packets.

  5. Teardown: Clean up resources and exit.

image-2025-3-16_15-23-2-version-1-modificationdate-1743606339520-api-v2.png

DOCA Libraries

This application leverages the following DOCA library:

For additional information about the used DOCA libraries, please refer to the respective programming guides.

Dependencies

  • The Rivermax library must be compiled and run, and a Rivermax license is required to run this application, as is the case with every application using DOCA RMAX. Refer to NVIDIA Rivermax SDK page to obtain that license.

Compiling the Application

Please refer to the DOCA Installation Guide for Linux for details on how to install BlueField-related software.

The installation of DOCA's reference applications contains the sources of the applications, alongside the matching compilation instructions. This allows for compiling the applications "as-is" and provides the ability to modify the sources, then compile a new version of the application.

For more information about the applications as well as development and compilation tips, refer to the DOCA Reference Applications page.

The sources of the application can be found under the application's directory: /opt/mellanox/doca/applications/stream_receive_perf/.

Compiling All Applications

All DOCA applications are defined under a single meson project. So, by default, the compilation includes all of them.

To build all the applications together, run:

cd /opt/mellanox/doca/applications/

meson /tmp/build

ninja -C /tmp/build

doca_stream_receive_perf is created under /tmp/build/stream_receive_perf/.

Compiling Only the Current Application

  1. To directly build only the stream receive performance application:

    cd /opt/mellanox/doca/applications/

    meson /tmp/build -Denable_all_applications=false -Denable_stream_receive_perf=true

    ninja -C /tmp/build

    doca_stream_receive_perf is created under /tmp/build/stream_receive_perf/.

  2. Alternatively, one can set the desired flags in the meson_options.txt file instead of providing them in the compilation command line:

    1. Edit the following flags in /opt/mellanox/doca/applications/meson_options.txt:

      • Set enable_all_applications to false

      • Set enable_stream_receive_perf to true

    2. The same compilation commands should be used, as were shown in the previous section:

      cd /opt/mellanox/doca/applications/

      meson /tmp/build

      ninja -C /tmp/build

      doca_stream_receive_perf is created under /tmp/build/stream_receive_perf/.

Troubleshooting

Please refer to the DOCA Troubleshooting for any issue you may encounter with the compilation of the DOCA applications.

Running the Application

Prerequisites

Info

Info

Stream Receive Performance application can run on the target DPU only.

Info

Info

Stream Receive Performance application must be run with root privileges.

  • An IP address to the device being used must be set up .

  • It is recommended to have at least 800 huge pages enabled to achieve maximum performance:

    dpu> echo 1000000000 > /proc/sys/kernel/shmmax

    dpu> echo 800 > /proc/sys/vm/nr_hugepages

Application Execution

The stream receive performance application is provided in source form, hence a compilation is required before the application can be executed.

  1. Application usage instructions

    Usage: doca_stream_receive_perf [DOCA Flags] [Program Flags]

    DOCA Flags:

    -h, --help Print a help synopsis

    -v, --version Print program version information

    -l, --log-level Set the (numeric) log level for the program <10=DISABLE, 20=CRITICAL, 30=ERROR, 40=WARNING, 50=INFO, 60=DEBUG, 70=TRACE>

    --sdk-log-level Set the SDK (numeric) log level for the program <10=DISABLE, 20=CRITICAL, 30=ERROR, 40=WARNING, 50=INFO, 60=DEBUG, 70=TRACE>

    -j, --json <path> Parse all command flags from an input json file

    Program Flags:

    --list List available devices

    --scatter-type Scattering type: RAW (default) or ULP

    --tstamp-format Timestamp format: raw (default), free-running or synced -s, --src-ip Source address to read from -d, --dst-ip Destination address to bind to -i, --local-ip IP of the local interface to receive data -p, --dst-port Destination port to read from -K, --packets Number of packets to allocate memory for (default 262144) -y, --payload-size Packet's payload size (default 1500) -e, --app-hdr-size Packet's application header size (default 0) -a, --cpu-affinity Comma separated list of CPU affinity cores for the application main thread --sleep Amount of microseconds to sleep between requests (default 0) --min Block until at least this number of packets are received (default 0) --max Maximum number of packets to return in one completion --dump Dump packet content

    For additional information, please refer to the Command Line Flags section below.

    The above usage printout can be printed to the command line using the -h (or --help) options:

    ./doca_stream_receive_perf -h

  2. CLI example for listing available devices:

    ./doca_stream_receive_perf --list

  3. CLI example for receiving a stream:

    ./doca_stream_receive_perf --local-ip 1.1.64.67 --dst-ip 1.1.64.67 --src-ip 1.1.63.5 --dst-port 7000

  4. CLI example for receiving a stream using header-data split mode:

    ./doca_stream_receive_perf --local-ip 1.1.64.67 --dst-ip 1.1.64.67 --src-ip 1.1.63.5 --dst-port 7000 --app-hdr-size 20 --payload-size 1200

  5. The application also supports a JSON-based deployment mode, in which all command-line arguments are provided through a JSON file:

    ./doca_stream_receive_perf --json [json_file]

    For example:

    ./doca_stream_receive_perf --json ./stream_receive_perf_params.json

Command Line Flags

Flag Type

Short Flag

Long Flag/JSON Key

Description

JSON Content

General flags

h

help

Prints a help synopsis

N/A

v

version

Prints program version information

N/A

l

log-level

Set the log level for the application:

  • DISABLE=10

  • CRITICAL=20

  • ERROR=30

  • WARNING=40

  • INFO=50

  • DEBUG=60

  • TRACE=70 (Requires compilation with Trace level support)

"log-level": 60

N/A

sdk-log-level

Sets the log level for the program:

  • DISABLE=10

  • CRITICAL=20

  • ERROR=30

  • WARNING=40

  • INFO=50

  • DEBUG=60

  • TRACE=70

"sdk-log-level": 40

j

json

Parse all command flags from an input json file

N/A

Program flags

N/A

list

List all available devices, dump their IPv4 addresses, and tell whether or not the PTP clock is supported

"list" : true

N/A

scatter-type

Scattering type:

  • RAW (default)

  • ULP

"scatter-type" : "RAW"

N/A

tstamp-format

Timestamp format:

  • raw (default)

  • free-running

  • synced

"tstamp-format" : "raw"

s

src-ip

Source IP address to read from

"src-ip" : "1.1.63.5"

d

dst-ip

Destination IP address to bind to

"dst-ip" : "1.1.64.67"

i

local-ip

IP of the local interface to receive data

"local-ip" : "1.1.64.67"

p

dst-port

Destination port to read from

"dst-port" : 7000

K

packets

Number of packets to allocate memory for (default 262144)

"packets" : 262144

y

payload-size

Packet's payload size (default 1500)

"payload-size" : 1200

e

app-hdr-size

Packet's application header size (default 0)

"app-hdr-size" : 20

a

cpu-affinity

list of CPU affinity cores for the application main thread

"cpu-affinity" : "1,2,3"

N/A

sleep

Amount of microseconds to sleep between requests

"sleep" : 100

N/A

min

Block until at least this number of packets are received

"min" : 0

N/A

max

Maximum number of packets to return in one completion

"max" : 1000

N/A

dump

Dump packet content

"dump" : true

Refer to DOCA Arg Parser for more information regarding the supported flags and execution modes.

Troubleshooting

Please refer to the DOCA Troubleshooting for any issue you may encounter with the installation or execution of the DOCA applications.

Application Code Flow

    1. Parse application argument.

      1. Initialize arg parser resources and register DOCA general parameters.

        init_config();

      2. Register stream receive performance application parameters.

        register_argp_params();

      3. Parse the arguments.

        doca_argp_start();

        1. Parse app parameters.

    2. Device listing.

      If the list parameter is set to true, the application lists all available devices.

      1. Initializes the DOCA RMAX library.

        doca_rmax_init();

      2. Enumerates and lists all available devices.

        list_devices();

    3. Stream receive: if the list parameter is not set, the application proceeds to receive stream.

      1. Mandatory Arguments Check.

        mandatory_args_set();

      2. CPU Affinity Mask. (if it's set)

        doca_rmax_set_cpu_affinity_mask();

      3. Initializes the DOCA RMAX library.

        doca_rmax_init();

      4. Device Opening.

        open_device();

      5. Global Resources Initialization.

        init_globals();

      6. Stream Initialization.

        init_stream();

    4. Main Loop.

      run_recv_loop();

    5. Clean-up.

      1. Cleans up and destroys the stream.

        destroy_stream();

      2. Releases and destroys global application resources.

        destroy_globals();

      3. Closes the device.

        doca_dev_close();

      4. Releases the DOCA RMAX library.

        doca_rmax_release();

      5. Destroys the ARGP resources.

        doca_argp_destroy();

      1. Releases resources allocated by the application configuration.

        destroy_config();

References

  • /opt/mellanox/doca/applications/stream_receive_perf/

  • /opt/mellanox/doca/applications/stream_receive_perf/stream_receive_perf_params.json

© Copyright 2025, NVIDIA. Last updated on Jul 10, 2025.
content here