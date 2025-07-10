On This Page
- Introduction
- DOCA RMAX and NVIDIA Rivermax Overview
- System Design
- Application Architecture
- DOCA Libraries
- Dependencies
- Compiling the Application
- Running the Application
- Application Code Flow
- References
DOCA Stream Receive Performance Application Guide
This document provides a DOCA Stream Receive Performance implementation on top of the NVIDIA® BlueField® DPU.
The Stream Receive Performance application is designed to measure RX performance using the NVIDIA DOCA RMAX library. This application leverages the advanced capabilities of DOCA RMAX and NVIDIA Rivermax to efficiently handle media and data streaming tasks.
DOCA RMAX is an API within the NVIDIA DOCA framework that optimizes networking operations for media and data streaming applications. It utilizes the NVIDIA Rivermax SDK, which benefits from NVIDIA BlueField DPU hardware acceleration, allowing for direct data transfers to and from the GPU. This setup delivers exceptional throughput and low latency with minimal CPU utilization, making it ideal for high-demand streaming workloads.
Usage Notes:
DOCA Rivermax applications run on target DPUs and require root privileges.
Ensure that the device being used has an IP address set up, and configure at least 800 huge pages for optimal performance.
Runtime configurations can be adjusted even after the context has started to fine-tune performance.
For detailed information and step-by-step instructions, please refer to the DOCA RMAX documentation.
The application is designed to receive and process network packets using the DOCA library. The application is structured into three main components:
Configuration Management: Handles the initialization, validation, and destruction of application configuration parameters.
Global Resources Management: Manages global resources such as memory maps, buffer inventories, and progress engines.
Stream Management: Manages the setup, operation, and teardown of data streams for receiving packets.
The architecture of the application can be broken down into the following key components and their interactions:
Main Application:
Initialization: Initializes logging, configuration, and command-line argument parsing.
Device Listing: Lists available devices if the
--listflag is set.
Stream Processing: Initializes global resources, sets up the stream, and runs the packet reception loop.
Configuration Management:
Initialization: initializes the configuration with default values and creates the CPU affinity mask.
Destruction: releases resources allocated for the configuration.
Argument Parsing: handle command-line arguments and update the configuration accordingly.
Validation: ensures all required arguments are provided.
Global Resources Management:
Initialization: sets up memory maps, buffer inventories, and progress engines.
Destruction: releases and cleans up global resources.
Stream Management:
Initialization: configures and initializes the stream, sets up memory buffers, and attaches flows.
Destruction: detaches flows, stops the stream, and releases buffers.
Packet Reception Loop: handles the main loop for receiving packets, processing events, and collecting statistics.
Key Functions and Their Roles
main: Entry point of the application, handles overall flow control.
init_config/
destroy_config: Manage application configuration.
register_argp_params: Registers command-line arguments.
init_globals/
destroy_globals: Manage global resources.
init_stream/
destroy_stream: Manage stream setup and teardown.
run_recv_loop: Main loop for receiving and processing packets.
handle_completion/
handle_error: Event handlers for packet reception and errors.
Data Structures
app_config: Holds configuration parameters for the application.
globals: Holds global resources required by the application.
stream_data: Manages the state and data associated with streaming.
Event Handling
Completion Events: Handled by
handle_completion, updates statistics and optionally dumps packet content.
Error Events: Handled by
handle_error, logs errors and stops the receive loop.
Flow
Initialization: Set up logging, configuration, and global resources.
Device Listing: Optionally list available devices.
Stream Setup: Configure and initialize the stream.
Packet Reception: Enter the main loop to receive and process packets.
Teardown: Clean up resources and exit.
This application leverages the following DOCA library:
For additional information about the used DOCA libraries, please refer to the respective programming guides.
The Rivermax library must be compiled and run, and a Rivermax license is required to run this application, as is the case with every application using DOCA RMAX. Refer to NVIDIA Rivermax SDK page to obtain that license.
Please refer to the DOCA Installation Guide for Linux for details on how to install BlueField-related software.
The installation of DOCA's reference applications contains the sources of the applications, alongside the matching compilation instructions. This allows for compiling the applications "as-is" and provides the ability to modify the sources, then compile a new version of the application.
For more information about the applications as well as development and compilation tips, refer to the DOCA Reference Applications page.
The sources of the application can be found under the application's directory:
/opt/mellanox/doca/applications/stream_receive_perf/.
Compiling All Applications
All DOCA applications are defined under a single meson project. So, by default, the compilation includes all of them.
To build all the applications together, run:
cd /opt/mellanox/doca/applications/
meson /tmp/build
ninja -C /tmp/build
doca_stream_receive_perf is created under
/tmp/build/stream_receive_perf/.
Compiling Only the Current Application
To directly build only the stream receive performance application:
cd /opt/mellanox/doca/applications/
meson /tmp/build -Denable_all_applications=false -Denable_stream_receive_perf=true
ninja -C /tmp/build
doca_stream_receive_perfis created under
/tmp/build/stream_receive_perf/.
Alternatively, one can set the desired flags in the
meson_options.txtfile instead of providing them in the compilation command line:
Edit the following flags in
/opt/mellanox/doca/applications/meson_options.txt:
Set
enable_all_applicationsto
false
Set
enable_stream_receive_perfto
true
The same compilation commands should be used, as were shown in the previous section:
cd /opt/mellanox/doca/applications/
meson /tmp/build
ninja -C /tmp/build
doca_stream_receive_perfis created under
/tmp/build/stream_receive_perf/.
Troubleshooting
Please refer to the DOCA Troubleshooting for any issue you may encounter with the compilation of the DOCA applications.
Prerequisites
Info
Stream Receive Performance application can run on the target DPU only.
Info
Stream Receive Performance application must be run with root privileges.
An IP address to the device being used must be set up .
It is recommended to have at least 800 huge pages enabled to achieve maximum performance:
dpu> echo 1000000000 > /proc/sys/kernel/shmmax
dpu> echo 800 > /proc/sys/vm/nr_hugepages
Application Execution
The stream receive performance application is provided in source form, hence a compilation is required before the application can be executed.
Application usage instructions
Usage: doca_stream_receive_perf [DOCA Flags] [Program Flags]
DOCA Flags:
-h, --help Print a help synopsis
-v, --version Print program version information
-l, --log-level Set the (numeric) log level for the program <10=DISABLE, 20=CRITICAL, 30=ERROR, 40=WARNING, 50=INFO, 60=DEBUG, 70=TRACE>
--sdk-log-level Set the SDK (numeric) log level for the program <10=DISABLE, 20=CRITICAL, 30=ERROR, 40=WARNING, 50=INFO, 60=DEBUG, 70=TRACE>
-j, --json <path> Parse all command flags from an input json file
Program Flags:
--list List available devices
--scatter-type Scattering type: RAW (default) or ULP
--tstamp-format Timestamp format: raw (default), free-running or synced -s, --src-ip Source address to read from -d, --dst-ip Destination address to bind to -i, --local-ip IP of the local interface to receive data -p, --dst-port Destination port to read from -K, --packets Number of packets to allocate memory for (default 262144) -y, --payload-size Packet's payload size (default 1500) -e, --app-hdr-size Packet's application header size (default 0) -a, --cpu-affinity Comma separated list of CPU affinity cores for the application main thread --sleep Amount of microseconds to sleep between requests (default 0) --min Block until at least this number of packets are received (default 0) --max Maximum number of packets to return in one completion --dump Dump packet content
For additional information, please refer to the Command Line Flags section below.
The above usage printout can be printed to the command line using the
-h(or
--help) options:
./doca_stream_receive_perf -h
CLI example for listing available devices:
./doca_stream_receive_perf --list
CLI example for receiving a stream:
./doca_stream_receive_perf --local-ip 1.1.64.67 --dst-ip 1.1.64.67 --src-ip 1.1.63.5 --dst-port 7000
CLI example for receiving a stream using header-data split mode:
./doca_stream_receive_perf --local-ip 1.1.64.67 --dst-ip 1.1.64.67 --src-ip 1.1.63.5 --dst-port 7000 --app-hdr-size 20 --payload-size 1200
The application also supports a JSON-based deployment mode, in which all command-line arguments are provided through a JSON file:
./doca_stream_receive_perf --json [json_file]
For example:
./doca_stream_receive_perf --json ./stream_receive_perf_params.json
Command Line Flags
Flag Type
Short Flag
Long Flag/JSON Key
Description
JSON Content
General flags
Prints a help synopsis
N/A
Prints program version information
N/A
Set the log level for the application:
N/A
Sets the log level for the program:
Parse all command flags from an input json file
N/A
Program flags
N/A
List all available devices, dump their IPv4 addresses, and tell whether or not the PTP clock is supported
N/A
Scattering type:
N/A
Timestamp format:
Source IP address to read from
Destination IP address to bind to
IP of the local interface to receive data
Destination port to read from
Number of packets to allocate memory for (default 262144)
Packet's payload size (default 1500)
Packet's application header size (default 0)
list of CPU affinity cores for the application main thread
N/A
Amount of microseconds to sleep between requests
N/A
Block until at least this number of packets are received
N/A
Maximum number of packets to return in one completion
N/A
Dump packet content
Refer to DOCA Arg Parser for more information regarding the supported flags and execution modes.
Troubleshooting
Please refer to the DOCA Troubleshooting for any issue you may encounter with the installation or execution of the DOCA applications.
Parse application argument.
Initialize arg parser resources and register DOCA general parameters.
init_config();
Register stream receive performance application parameters.
register_argp_params();
Parse the arguments.
doca_argp_start();
Parse app parameters.
Device listing.
If the list parameter is set to true, the application lists all available devices.
Initializes the DOCA RMAX library.
doca_rmax_init();
Enumerates and lists all available devices.
list_devices();
Stream receive: if the list parameter is not set, the application proceeds to receive stream.
Mandatory Arguments Check.
mandatory_args_set();
CPU Affinity Mask. (if it's set)
doca_rmax_set_cpu_affinity_mask();
Initializes the DOCA RMAX library.
doca_rmax_init();
Device Opening.
open_device();
Global Resources Initialization.
init_globals();
Stream Initialization.
init_stream();
Main Loop.
run_recv_loop();
Clean-up.
Cleans up and destroys the stream.
destroy_stream();
Releases and destroys global application resources.
destroy_globals();
Closes the device.
doca_dev_close();
Releases the DOCA RMAX library.
doca_rmax_release();
Destroys the ARGP resources.
doca_argp_destroy();
Releases resources allocated by the application configuration.
destroy_config();
/opt/mellanox/doca/applications/stream_receive_perf/
/opt/mellanox/doca/applications/stream_receive_perf/stream_receive_perf_params.json