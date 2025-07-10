On This Page
- Introduction
- Prerequisites
- Environment
- Architecture
- Configuration Phase
- Execution Phase
- State Machine
- DOCA Rivermax Samples
DOCA Rivermax
This guide provides instructions on building and developing applications that require media/data streaming.
DOCA Rivermax (RMAX) is a DOCA API for NVIDIA® Rivermax®, an optimized networking SDK for media and data streaming applications. Rivermax leverages NVIDIA® BlueField® DPU hardware streaming acceleration technology which enables direct data transfers to and from the GPU, delivering best-in-class throughput and latency with minimal CPU utilization for streaming workloads.
This document is intended for software developers wishing to accelerate their networking operations.
This library follows the architecture of DOCA Core Context. it is recommended read the following content before proceeding:
DOCA Rivermax-based applications can run on the target DPU only.
DOCA Rivermax-based application must be run with root privileges.
The Rivermax library must compile and run and Rivermax license to run applications. Refer to NVIDIA Rivermax SDK page to obtain that license.
An IP address to the device being used must be set up .
It is recommended to have at least 800 huge pages enabled to achieve maximum performance:
dpu>
echo1000000000 > /proc/sys/kernel/shmmax dpu>
echo800 > /proc/sys/vm/nr_hugepages
DOCA Rivermax Input Stream is a DOCA Context as defined by DOCA Core
DOCA Rivermax leverages DOCA Core architecture to expose asynchronous events that are offloaded to hardware
DOCA Rivermax can be used to define input streams that allow packet acquisition on an IP port. Furthermore, the input stream can be split to TCP/UDP 5-tuples to allow separate handling of flows.
Objects
doca_rmax_flow– is a flow object that represents an IP/port tuple
doca_rmax_in_stream– is a
doca_ctxthat represents the input stream and can be thought of as a receive queue which scatters the received data into memory. Each stream can receive one or more flows.
To start using the library users must first go through a configuration phase as described in DOCA Core Context Configuration Phase.
This section describes how to configure and start the context to allow execution of tasks and retrieval of events.
Configurations
The context can be configured to match the application use case.
To find if a configuration is supported or its min/max value, refer to section "Device Support".
Mandatory Configurations
These configurations must be set by the application before attempting to start the context:
An event type must be configured. See configuration of Events.
CPU affinity and then Rivermax library global initialization in this order. The following APIs can be used to achieve this
doca_rmax_set_cpu_affinity_mask()and
doca_rmax_init()
The memory block that holds packet memory
The number of stream elements
Minimal packet segment size(s)
Maximal packet segment size(s)
Optional Configurations
If the following configurations are not set, then a default value is used:
The input stream type – defaults to generic
The input stream packet's data scatter type – defaults to raw
The input stream timestamp format – defaults to raw counter
Device Support
DOCA Rivermax Input Stream requires a device to operate. For picking a device see DOCA Core Device Discovery.
The device must be from within the DPU: Either a PF or SF.
It is recommended to choose your device using the following method:
doca_devinfo_get_ipv4_addr()
Some devices can allow different capabilities as follows:
PTP clock support.
Buffer Support
Memory block support buffers with the following features:
Buffer Type
Memory Block
Local mmap buffer
Yes
Mmap from PCIe export buffer
Yes
Mmap from RDMA export buffer
No
Linked list buffer
Yes (header split mode)
This section describes execution on CPU using DOCA Core Progress Engine.
Events
DOCA Rivermax exposes asynchronous events to notify about changes that happen unexpectedly according to the DOCA Core architecture.
Common events are described in DOCA Core Event.
Rx Data
The Rx Data event is used by the stream to notify application that data has been received from the network.
Event Configuration
Description
API to Set the Configuration
API to Query Support
Register to the event
–
Event Trigger Condition
The event is triggered anytime packet(s) arrive.
Event Output
Common output as described in DOCA Core Event.
In case of success, the following is provided:
Number of packets received
Time of arrival of the first packet
Time of arrival of the last packet
Sequence number of the first packet
Array of memory blocks as configured by input stream
In case of error, the following is provided:
An error code
A human readable message
The parameters are valid only inside the event callback.
Event Handling
Once an event is triggered, the application may decide to process the received data.
Runtime Configurations
These configurations can be made after the context has been started:
The minimal number of packets that the input stream must return in Rx event.
The maximal number of packets that the input stream must return in Rx event.
The receive timeout. The number of μsecs that library would do busy wait (polling) for reception of at least
min_packetsnumber of packets.
The DOCA RMAX library follows the Context state machine as described in DOCA Core Context State Machine
The following section describes how to move to the state and what is allowed in each state.
Idle
In this state, it is expected that application either:
Destroys the context
Starts the context
Allowed operations:
Configuring the context according to Configurations
Starting the context
It is possible to reach this state as follows:
Previous State
Transition Action
None
Create the context
Running
Call stop
Starting
This state is not expected to be reached.
Running
In this state, it is expected that application:
Calls progress to receive events
Allowed operations:
Calling stop
Changing runtime configurations as described in Runtime Configurations
It is possible to reach this state as follows:
Previous State
Transition Action
Idle
Call start after configuration
Stopping
This state is not expected to be reached.
The samples illustrate how to use the DOCA Rivermax API to:
List available devices, including their IP and supported capabilities
Set CPU affinity for the internal Rivermax thread to achieve better per formance
Set the PTP clock device to be used internally in DOCA Rivermax
Create a stream, create a flow and attach it to the created stream, and finally to start receiving data buffers (based on the attached flow)
Create a stream in header-data split mode when packet headers and payload are split to different RX buffers
All the DOCA samples described in this section are governed under the BSD-3 software license agreement.
Running the Samples
Refer to the following documents:
NVIDIA DOCA Installation Guide for Linux for details on how to install BlueField-related software
DOCA Troubleshooting for any issue you may encounter with the installation, compilation, or execution of DOCA samples
To build a given sample, run the following command. If you downloaded the sample from GitHub, update the path in the first line to reflect the location of the sample file:
cd/opt/mellanox/doca/samples/doca_rmax/<sample_name> meson /tmp/build ninja -C /tmp/buildInfo
The binary
doca_<sample_name>is created under
/tmp/build/.
Sample (e.g.,
doca_rmax_create_stream) usage:
Usage: doca_rmax_create_stream [DOCA Flags] [Program Flags] DOCA Flags: -h, --help Print a help synopsis -
v, --version Print program version information -l, --log-level Set the (numeric) log level
forthe program <10=DISABLE, 20=CRITICAL, 30=ERROR, 40=WARNING, 50=INFO, 60=DEBUG, 70=TRACE> -j, --json <path> Parse all
commandflags from an input json
fileProgram Flags: -p, --pci_addr <PCI-ADDRESS> PCI device addressNote
When running DOCA Rivermax samples, the IPv4 address 192.168.105.2 must be configured to an available uplink prior to running it for the samples to run as expected :
$
ifconfigp0 192.168.105.2
For additional information per sample, use the
-hoption:
/tmp/build/<sample_name> -h
Samples
These samples are also available on GitHub.
List Devices
This sample illustrates how to list all available devices, dump their IPv4 addresses, and tell whether or not the PTP clock is supported.
The sample logic includes:
Initializing DOCA Rivermax library.
Iterating over the available devices.
Dumping their IPv4 addresses
Dumping whether a PTP clock is supported for each device.
Releasing DOCA Rivermax library.
References:
/opt/mellanox/doca/samples/doca_rmax/rmax_list_devices/rmax_list_devices_sample.c
/opt/mellanox/doca/samples/doca_rmax/rmax_list_devices/rmax_list_devices_main.c
/opt/mellanox/doca/samples/doca_rmax/rmax_list_devices/meson.build
/opt/mellanox/doca/samples/doca_rmax/rmax_common.h;
/opt/mellanox/doca/samples/doca_rmax/rmax_common.c
Set CPU Affinity
This sample illustrates how to set the CPU affinity mask for Rivermax internal thread to achieve better performance. This parameter must be set before library initialization otherwise it will not be applied.
The sample logic includes:
Setting CPU affinity using the DOCA Rivermax API.
Initializing DOCA Rivermax library.
Releasing DOCA Rivermax library.
References:
/opt/mellanox/doca/samples/doca_rmax/rmax_set_affinity/rmax_set_affinity_sample.c
/opt/mellanox/doca/samples/doca_rmax/rmax_set_affinity/rmax_set_affinity_main.c
/opt/mellanox/doca/samples/doca_rmax/rmax_set_affinity/meson.build
/opt/mellanox/doca/samples/doca_rmax/rmax_common.h;
/opt/mellanox/doca/samples/doca_rmax/rmax_common.c
Set Clock
This sample illustrates how to set the PTP clock device to be used internally in DOCA Rivermax.
The sample logic includes:
Opening a DOCA device with a given PCIe address.
Initializing the DOCA Rivermax library.
Setting the device to use for obtaining PTP time.
Releasing the DOCA Rivermax library.
References:
/opt/mellanox/doca/samples/doca_rmax/rmax_set_clock/rmax_set_clock_sample.c
/opt/mellanox/doca/samples/doca_rmax/rmax_set_clock/rmax_set_clock_main.c
/opt/mellanox/doca/samples/doca_rmax/rmax_set_clock/meson.build
/opt/mellanox/doca/samples/doca_rmax/rmax_common.h;
/opt/mellanox/doca/samples/doca_rmax/rmax_common.c
Create Stream
This sample illustrates how to create a stream, create a flow and attach it to the created stream, and finally to start receiving data buffers (based on the attached flow).
The sample logic includes:
Opening a DOCA device with a given PCIe address.
Initializing the DOCA Rivermax library.
Creating an input stream.
Creating the context from the created stream.
Initializing DOCA Core related objects.
Setting the attributes of the created stream.
Creating a flow and attaching it to the created stream.
Starting to receive data buffers.
Clean up—detaches flow and destroys it, destroys created stream and DOCA Core related objects.
References:
/opt/mellanox/doca/samples/doca_rmax/rmax_create_stream/rmax_create_stream_sample.c
/opt/mellanox/doca/samples/doca_rmax/rmax_create_stream/rmax_create_stream_main.c
/opt/mellanox/doca/samples/doca_rmax/rmax_create_stream/meson.build
/opt/mellanox/doca/samples/doca_rmax/rmax_common.h;
/opt/mellanox/doca/samples/doca_rmax/rmax_common.c
Create Stream – Header-data Split Mode
This sample illustrates how to create a stream in header-data split mode when packet headers and payload are split to different RX buffers.
The sample logic includes:
Opening a DOCA device with a given PCIe address.
Initialize the DOCA Rivermax library.
Creating an input stream.
Creating a context from the created stream.
Initializing DOCA Core related objects.
Setting attributes of the created stream. Chaining buffers and setting header size to non-zero is essential to create a stream with header-data split mode.
Creating a flow and attaching it to the created stream.
Starting to receive data to split buffers.
Clean up—detaches flow and destroys it, destroys created stream and DOCA Core related objects.
References:
/opt/mellanox/doca/samples/doca_rmax/rmax_create_stream_hds/rmax_create_stream_hds_sample.c
/opt/mellanox/doca/samples/doca_rmax/rmax_create_stream_hds/rmax_create_stream_hds_main.c
/opt/mellanox/doca/samples/doca_rmax/rmax_create_stream_hds/meson.build
/opt/mellanox/doca/samples/doca_rmax/rmax_common.h;
/opt/mellanox/doca/samples/doca_rmax/rmax_common.c