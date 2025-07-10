Note Bridge offload is supported switchdev mode only.

Note Bridge offload is supported from kernel version 5.15 onward.

A Linux bridge is an in-kernel software network switch (based on and implementing a subset of IEEE 802.1D standard) used to connect Ethernet segments together in a protocol-independent manner. Packets are forwarded based on L2 Ethernet header addresses.

mlx5 provides the ability to offload bridge dataplane unicast packet forwarding and VLAN management to hardware.