DOCA Documentation v2.9.1 LTS
Bug Fixes in This Version

DOCA Bug Fixes

Ref #

Issue

3962272

Description: rte_eth_dev_start() performs unnecessary recreation of mlx5 control flow rules, resulting in increased delay of rte_eth_dev_start().

Keyword: Simple forward

Reported in version: 2.9.0

4130438

Description: Firefly is not compliant with "SyncE to 1pps Class B/C Transient response" while using NVIDIA® ConnectX ® -7 FHHL adapter card.

Keyword: Firefly

Reported in version: 2.9.0

BSP Bug Fixes

Ref #

Issue Description

4284756

Description: Boot option re-enabled by UEFI after power reset of DPU.

Keywords: Boot; UEFI; power reset

Detected in version : 4.10.0

4211513

Description: BlueField-3 SPDM Index 1 version is incorrect

Keywords: BlueField-3; SPDM

Detected in version : 4.10.0

4196880

Description: DHCP issues may lead to incomplete resolve.conf on the HBN container. The consequences can be DNS resolution failures and/or the hostname being set to 'localhost'.

Keyword: DHCP; resolve.conf; hostname; localhost; DNS

Detected in version: 4.10.0

4389380

Description: EXT4 file system corruption occurs following a power cycle

Keywords: Power cycle; EXT4

Detected in version : 4.10.0

4384302

Description: Fixed display issue were it appeared in log that only one partition was being updated despite both being updated.

Keywords: Partition; update

Detected in version : 4.10.0

4390904

Description: rcu-sched issue during NIC mode installation.

Keywords: NIC mode; installation

Detected in version : 4.10.0

4370524

Description: As a non-root user, sending bfver, bfvcheck would return extraneous trace massages "strings: /sys/firmware/acpi/tables/SSDT1: Permission denied"

Keyword: bfver; bfvcheck

Detected in version: 4.10.0

4353110

Description: bfb-install of bf-fwbundle-2.9.2.xxx via local rshim fails. To perform a full bfb upgrade over last GA release NIC FW:

- Install latest bfb-install which is needed to inform Arm that it is in NIC mode

- push the new release bfb

Keyword: bfb-install; rshim

Detected in version : 4.10.0

BMC Bug Fixes

Ref #

Issue

4331648

Description: If user sets SEL capacity to a lower size than the previous setting, some existing SEL entries might be erased rather than preserved.

Reported in version: BMC 25.01

4376078

Description: IPMI SEL is missing output while WEBUI SEL displays in full.

Discovered in version: 24.10
