Bug Fixes in This Version
Ref #
Issue
3962272
Description:
Keyword: Simple forward
Reported in version: 2.9.0
4130438
Description: Firefly is not compliant with "SyncE to 1pps Class B/C Transient response" while using NVIDIA® ConnectX ® -7 FHHL adapter card.
Keyword: Firefly
Reported in version: 2.9.0
4284756
Description: Boot option re-enabled by UEFI after power reset of DPU.
Keywords: Boot; UEFI; power reset
Detected in version : 4.10.0
4211513
Description: BlueField-3 SPDM Index 1 version is incorrect
Keywords: BlueField-3; SPDM
Detected in version : 4.10.0
4196880
Description: DHCP issues may lead to incomplete resolve.conf on the HBN container. The consequences can be DNS resolution failures and/or the hostname being set to 'localhost'.
Keyword: DHCP; resolve.conf; hostname; localhost; DNS
Detected in version: 4.10.0
4389380
Description: EXT4 file system corruption occurs following a power cycle
Keywords: Power cycle; EXT4
Detected in version : 4.10.0
4384302
Description: Fixed display issue were it appeared in log that only one partition was being updated despite both being updated.
Keywords: Partition; update
Detected in version : 4.10.0
4390904
Description: rcu-sched issue during NIC mode installation.
Keywords: NIC mode; installation
Detected in version : 4.10.0
4370524
Description: As a non-root user, sending bfver, bfvcheck would return extraneous trace massages "strings: /sys/firmware/acpi/tables/SSDT1: Permission denied"
Keyword: bfver; bfvcheck
Detected in version: 4.10.0
4353110
Description: bfb-install of bf-fwbundle-2.9.2.xxx via local rshim fails. To perform a full bfb upgrade over last GA release NIC FW:
- Install latest bfb-install which is needed to inform Arm that it is in NIC mode
- push the new release bfb
Keyword: bfb-install; rshim
Detected in version : 4.10.0
4331648
Description: If user sets SEL capacity to a lower size than the previous setting, some existing SEL entries might be erased rather than preserved.
Reported in version: BMC 25.01
4376078
Description: IPMI SEL is missing output while WEBUI SEL displays in full.
Discovered in version: 24.10