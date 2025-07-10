Bug Fixes in This Version

Description: Boot option re-enabled by UEFI after power reset of DPU.

Description: DHCP issues may lead to incomplete resolve.conf on the HBN container. The consequences can be DNS resolution failures and/or the hostname being set to 'localhost'.

Description: Fixed display issue were it appeared in log that only one partition was being updated despite both being updated.

Description: As a non-root user, sending bfver, bfvcheck would return extraneous trace massages "strings: /sys/firmware/acpi/tables/SSDT1: Permission denied"

4353110