DOCA Documentation v2.9.1 LTS
NVIDIA Docs Hub  NVIDIA Networking  BlueField DPUs / SuperNICs & DOCA  DOCA Documentation v2.9.1 LTS  Changes and New Features

On This Page

Changes and New Features

Note

DOCA 2.9.0 (and its LTS branch) is the final software version to support NVIDIA® ConnectX®-4 device. Starting January '25, ConnectX-4 will no longer be supported by future DOCA-Host releases.

Note

NVIDIA® BlueField®-3 networking platforms are required to use DOCA-Host as the host driver. MLNX_OFED does not support BlueField-3 devices.

Note

DOCA 2.9.0 (and its LTS branch) does not support ConnectX-8 device.

New Features and Updates

  • DOCA-OFED profile – Added support for host OS RHEL/Rocky 9.5

  • Added support for OVS-DOCA live upgrade of virtual switch

  • Enhanced firmware reset flow for Sync1 utilizing community-accepted hot reset kernel flow

Backward Compatibility Breaking Changes in this Release

The following changes in DOCA 2.9.1 (BSP 4.9.1) and BMC 24.10-LTSU1 break backward compatibility and therefore require customers to upgrade all DOCA software components to the latest available version to avoid anomalous behavior:

Software Component

Change Description

BMC

IPMB channel relocation – The IPMB channel used by the BlueField BMC to retrieve data from the BlueField Arm is now utilizing a dedicated I2C interface. This change is aimed at improving the serviceability of the interface.

FlexIO

Fixing a mandatory hardware limitation found the updated firmware version breaks backward compatibility between the software layers

BlueField firmware

Changed the default value of the NC-SI package ID to prevent provisioning issues

Updated Components in this LTS Version

Software Component

DOCA 2.9.1

DOCA 2.9.0

doca-runtime

2.9.1008-1

2.9.0072-1

doca-devel

2.9.1008-1

2.9.0072-1

doca-openvswitch

2.9.1-0013-24.11-based-3.3.3

2.9.0-0060-24.10-based-3.3.3

bluefield-kernel

5.15.0.1057-bluefield

5.15.0.1056-bluefield

bf-release

4.9.1

4.9.0

bf2-bmc-fw-signed

4.9.1

4.9.0

bf2-cec-fw-signed

4.9.1

4.9.0

bf3-bmc-fw-signed

4.9.1

4.9.0

bf3-bmc-gi-signed

4.9.1

4.9.0

bf3-bmc-nic-fw-8217991-ax

4.9.1

4.9.0

bf3-bmc-nic-fw-900-9d3b6-00cv-a-alt-il1-ax

4.9.1

4.9.0

bf3-bmc-nic-fw-900-9d3b6-00cv-a-ax

4.9.1

4.9.0

bf3-bmc-nic-fw-900-9d3b6-00sv-a-ax

4.9.1

4.9.0

bf3-bmc-nic-fw-900-9d3c6-00cv-da0-ax

4.9.1

4.9.0

bf3-bmc-nic-fw-900-9d3c6-00cv-ga0-ax

4.9.1

4.9.0

bf3-bmc-nic-fw-900-9d3c6-00sv-da-ax

4.9.1

4.9.0

bf3-bmc-nic-fw-900-9d3c6-00sv-ga-ax

4.9.1

4.9.0

bf3-bmc-nic-fw-sn37b36732-ax

4.9.1

4.9.0

bf3-cec-fw-signed

4.9.1

4.9.0

fwctl-modules

24.10.OFED.24.10.1.1.4.1-1.kver.5.15.0-1057-bluefield

24.10.OFED.24.10.0.6.7.1-1.kver.5.15.0-1056-bluefield

iser

24.10.OFED.24.10.1.1.4.1-1.kver.5.15.0-1057-bluefield

24.10.OFED.24.10.0.6.7.1-1.kver.5.15.0-1056-bluefield

knem

1.1.4.90mlnx3-OFED.23.10.0.2.1.1.kver.5.15.0-1057-bluefield

1.1.4.90mlnx3-OFED.23.10.0.2.1.1.kver.5.15.0-1056-bluefield

libopensm

5.21.0.MLNX20241126.d9aa3dff-0.1.2410114

5.21.0.MLNX20241029.d9aa3dff-0.1.2410068

libxlio

3.40.2-1

3.40.2-1.2410068

mft

4.30.1-8

4.30.0-139

mlnx-fw-updater-signed

24.10-1.1.4.0.1

24.10-0.6.8.0.1

mlnx-iproute2

6.10.0-1.2410114

6.10.0-1.2410068

mlnx-libsnap

1.6.0-2

1.6.0-1

mlnx-nfsrdma-modules

24.10.OFED.24.10.1.1.4.1-1.kver.5.15.0-1057-bluefield

24.10.OFED.24.10.0.6.7.1-1.kver.5.15.0-1056-bluefield

mlnx-nvme-modules

24.10.OFED.24.10.1.1.4.1-1.kver.5.15.0-1057-bluefield

24.10.OFED.24.10.0.6.7.1-1.kver.5.15.0-1056-bluefield

mlnx-ofed-kernel

24.10.OFED.24.10.1.1.4.1-1.bf.kver.5.15.0-1057-bluefield

24.10.OFED.24.10.0.6.8.1-1.bf.kver.5.15.0-1056-bluefield

mlnx-snap

3.8.0-7

3.8.0-6

mlxbf-bootimages-signed

4.9.1-13442

4.9.0-13378

ofed-scripts

24.10.OFED.24.10.1.1.4-1

24.10.OFED.24.10.0.6.8-1

opensm

5.21.0.MLNX20241126.d9aa3dff-0.1.2410114

5.21.0.MLNX20241029.d9aa3dff-0.1.2410068

spdk

23.01.5-26

23.01.5-24

srp-modules

24.10.OFED.24.10.1.1.4.1-1.kver.5.15.0-1057-bluefield

24.10.OFED.24.10.0.6.7.1-1.kver.5.15.0-1056-bluefield

virtio-net-controller

24.10.30-1

24.10.23-1

xpmem

2.7.4-1.2410068.kver.5.15.0-1057-bluefield

2.7.4-1.2410068.kver.5.15.0-1056-bluefield
© Copyright 2025, NVIDIA. Last updated on Jul 10, 2025.
content here