Changes and New Features
DOCA 2.9.0 (and its LTS branch) is the final software version to support NVIDIA® ConnectX®-4 device. Starting January '25, ConnectX-4 will no longer be supported by future DOCA-Host releases.
NVIDIA® BlueField®-3 networking platforms are required to use DOCA-Host as the host driver. MLNX_OFED does not support BlueField-3 devices.
DOCA 2.9.0 (and its LTS branch) does not support ConnectX-8 device.
DOCA-OFED profile – Added support for host OS RHEL/Rocky 9.5
Added support for OVS-DOCA live upgrade of virtual switch
Enhanced firmware reset flow for Sync1 utilizing community-accepted hot reset kernel flow
The following changes in DOCA 2.9.1 (BSP 4.9.1) and BMC 24.10-LTSU1 break backward compatibility and therefore require customers to upgrade all DOCA software components to the latest available version to avoid anomalous behavior:
Software Component
Change Description
BMC
IPMB channel relocation – The IPMB channel used by the BlueField BMC to retrieve data from the BlueField Arm is now utilizing a dedicated I2C interface. This change is aimed at improving the serviceability of the interface.
FlexIO
Fixing a mandatory hardware limitation found the updated firmware version breaks backward compatibility between the software layers
BlueField firmware
Changed the default value of the NC-SI package ID to prevent provisioning issues
Software Component
DOCA 2.9.1
DOCA 2.9.0