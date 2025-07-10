DOCA Comch is comprised of four DOCA Core Contexts. All DOCA Comch contexts leverage DOCA Core architecture to expose asynchronous tasks/events that are offloaded to hardware.

A doca_comch_server context runs on the BlueField Arm and listens for incoming connections from the host side. Such host side connections are initiated by a doca_comch_client context.

Servers can receive connections from multiple clients in parallel, however, a client can only connect with one server. An established 1-to-1 connection between a client and a server is represented by a doca_comch_connection .

Once an established connection exists between a client and a server, the doca_comch_producer and doca_comch_consumer contexts can be used to run fast path channels.

The following diagram provides examples of the contexts use:

Description Location Scope doca_comch_server Allows applications on the BlueField Arm cores to listen on a specific server name and accept new incoming connection from the host BlueField Arm only Per host PCIe function ( doca_dev + doca_dev_rep ) doca_comch_client Allows client applications to connect to a specific server name on the BlueField Arm cores Host only Per host PCIe function ( doca_dev ) doca_comch_connection A connection handle created on the client side or the server side when a new connection is established. This handle is used to send/receive messages or to create doca_comch_consumer s and doca_comch_producer s. BlueField Arm and host Per client server pair doca_comch_producer A handle for a FIFO-like send queue that provides a zero-copy API to send messages to a specific doca_comch_consumer on the same doca_comch_connection . Multiple doca_comch_producer s can be created per doca_comch_connection . BlueField Arm and host Per doca_comch_connection doca_comch_consumer A handle for a FIFO-like receive queue that provides a zero-copy API to receive messages from a doca_comch_producer BlueField Arm and host Per doca_comch_connection

DOCA Comch guarantees: The client is connected to the server by providing the exact server name on the client side Only clients on the PF/VF/SF represented by the doca_dev_rep provided upon server creation can connect to the server The connection requests and data path are isolated from the network

DOCA Comch does not provide security at the application level: It is up to the user to implement application-level security and verify the identity of the client application A server handles applications from a single PF/VF/SF. If a server application detects a compromised client application, the server app should consider all clients (from that PF/VF/SF) compromised.



A doca_comch_server is created on a specific doca_dev and a specific doca_dev_rep . A doca_comch_server must have a unique name per doca_dev/doca_dev_rep (i.e., two servers on the same doca_dev and doca_dev_rep cannot have the same name). Once doca_ctx_start() is called, the doca_comch_server can start receiving new connection requests. For the doca_comch_server to process new connection requests and messages, the user must periodically call doca_pe_progress() . When a new connection request arrives, doca_comch_server calls the connection request handler function and passes a doca_comch_connection object.

The server can now send and receive messages on the connection represented by doca_comch_connection .

A doca_comch_client is created on a specific doca_dev is targeting a specific doca_comch_server . Once doca_ctx_start() is called, doca_comch_client asynchronously tries to connect to the server. To establish the connection and receive messages, the user must periodically call doca_pe_progress() . When the connection is established, doca_comch_client calls the state change callback indicating state change to "RUNNING".

The client can now send a receive messages.

The following diagram describes the initialization of a basic client/server connection on DOCA Comch:

A doca_comch_consumer is created on a specific doca_comch_connection . doca_pe_progress() must be periodically called on the client/server PE to allow registration of the consumer. After the doca_comch_consumer moves to "RUNNING" state: doca_comch_consumer notifies its existence to the peer (invoking a new consumer event). The application can start posting receive tasks. A doca_comch_producer on the peer side can start sending messages to that consumer.

The initialization flow is described in the following diagram:

The teardown flow must be executed in the following order, otherwise errors may occur.

The proper disconnection process for a specific connection consists of the following steps:

Stop all consumers and producers linked to the connection. Server/client: For server, a connection can be disconnected using doca_comch_server_disconnect() . If there are any active producers/consumers linked to the connection, the disconnect would fail. A disconnection notifies the client and initiates teardown on that side too. For client, since there is only one connection at any given time, the connection can be disconnected by calling doca_ctx_stop() . If there are any active producers/consumers, the command would fail. Stopping the client context notifies the server of the disconnection and causes a disconnection of the connection on it.

The proper teardown for a DOCA Comch context consists of the following:

Stop all consumers and producers linked to the context. Call doca_ctx_stop() . If there are any active connections, they would all be disconnected. If there are any active consumers/producers, the command would fail. Disconnecting/stopping the context informs all active peers of the disconnection, and causes teardown (on clients) or disconnection (on server). Calling doca_ctx_stop() successfully moves the context to "stopping" state. After moving to stopping state, doca_pe_progress() must be called until the context moves to idle state.

DOCA Comch MsgQ leverages the existing consumer/producer model to allow communication between host/BlueField and DPA.

Since communication between the host/BlueField and DPA is local, there is no need to create a server, client, or connection. Instead the user can create a MsgQ and use it to create producers and consumers directly.

When creating a consumer/producer using the MsgQ, it becomes possible to use them in the DPA application as well as the CPU application:

The CPU application can utilize existing consumer/producer APIs for communication

The DPA application has a different set of APIs that are usable within a DPA application

Every instance of a MsgQ can only support a single communication direction as follows:

Communication from host/BlueField to DPA This direction may be specified using doca_comch_msgq_set_dpa_consumer Consumers created from this MsgQ are referred to as DPA consumers, while producers are CPU producers

Communication from DPA to host/BlueField This direction may be specified using doca_comch_msgq_set_dpa_producer Consumers created from this MsgQ are referred to as CPU consumers, while producers are DPA producers



To support bidirectional communication in an application, the user has to create 2 MsgQ instances, as shown in the above diagram.