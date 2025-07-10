DOCA DPA GDB Server Tool

The process under debug (PUD) can expose a debugging token. Every external process, using this token, get full access to the process with given token. To not show it constantly (e.g., for security reasons), users can modify their host application temporary. See flexio_process_udbg_token_get() .

If the code which needs debugging begins to run immediately after launch, the user should modify the host application to stop upon start to give the user time to run dpa-gdbserver . One possible way of doing this is to place function getchar() immediately after process creation.

Something to consider with DPA debugging is that a PUD does not have a running thread all time (e.g., the process's thread may exist but be waiting for incoming packets). In a regular Linux application, this scenario is not possible and GDB does not support such cases.

Therefore, when no thread is running, dpa-gdbserver reports a dummy thread:

gdb Collapse Source Copy Copied! (gdb) info thread Id Target Id Frame * 1 Thread 1.805378433 (Dummy Flexio thread) 0x0800000000000000 in ?? () (gdb)

In this case user can inspect memory, create breakpoints, and give the continue command.

Commands like step , next , and stepi can not be executed for the Dummy thread.

The RTOS has a watchdog timer that limits DEV code interrupt processes to 120 seconds. This timer is stopped when the user connects to DEV with GDB. Therefore users will have no time limitation for debugging.