DOCA Flow Inspector Service Guide

DOCA Flow Inspector service enables real-time data monitoring and extraction of telemetry components. These components can be leveraged by various services, including those focused on security, big data, and other purposes.

DOCA Flow Inspector service is linked to DOCA Telemetry Service (DTS). It receives mirrored packets from the user parses the data, and forwards it to the DTS, which aggregates predefined statistics from various providers and sources. The service utilizes the DOCA Telemetry Exporter API to communicate with the DTS, while the DPDK infrastructure facilitates packet acquisition at a user-space layer.

DOCA Flow Inspector operates within its dedicated Kubernetes pod on BlueField, aimed at receiving mirrored packets for analysis. The received packets are parsed and transmitted, in a predefined structure, to a telemetry collector that manages the remaining telemetry aspects.

The DOCA Flow Inspector receives a configuration file in a JSON format which includes which of the mirrored packets should be filtered and which information should be sent to DTS for inspection.

The configuration file can include several export units under the "export-units" attribute. Each one is comprised of a "filter" and an "export". Each packet that matches one filter (based on the protocol and ports in the L4 header) is then parsed to the corresponding requested struct defined in the export. That information only is sent for inspection. A packet that does not match any filter is dropped.

In addition, the configuration file could contain FI optional configuration flags, see JSON format and example in the Configuration section.

The service watches for changes in the JSON configuration file in runtime and for any change that reconfigures the service.

The DOCA Flow Inspector runs on top of DPDK to acquire L4. The packets are then filtered and HW-marked with their export unit index. The packets are then parsed according to their export unit and export struct, and then forwarded to the telemetry collector using IPC.

Configuration phase:

A JSON file is used as input to configure the export units (i.e., filters and corresponding export structs). The filters are translated to HW rules on the SF (scalable function port) using the DOCA Flow library. The connection to the telemetry collector is initialized and all export structures are registered to DTS.

Inspection phase: