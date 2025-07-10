DOCA Framework Documentation v2.9.1

DOCA Framework includes all software components - drivers, libraries, tools, lower level software to interact with the hardware devices and the default operating system included in then BlueField installation package.

DOCA Framework is not an installation package, but rather a software bundle including all DOCA-related pieces of software, which are made available by DOCA packages: DOCA-Host and BlueField-Bundle.

There are 2 main part of the DOCA Framework