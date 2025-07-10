DOCA Framework Documentation v2.9.1

DOCA Documentation v2.9.1 LTS
Overview

DOCA Framework includes all software components - drivers, libraries, tools, lower level software to interact with the hardware devices and the default operating system included in then BlueField installation package.

DOCA Framework is not an installation package, but rather a software bundle including all DOCA-related pieces of software, which are made available by DOCA packages: DOCA-Host and BlueField-Bundle.

There are 2 main part of the DOCA Framework

  • DOCA SDK - enables developers to rapidly create applications and services on top of NVIDIA® BlueField® networking platforms, leveraging industry-standard APIs. the power of NVIDIA's BlueField data-processing units (DPUs) and SuperNICs.

    • DOCA SDK documentation available here

  • BlueField Platform Software - built from the bootloaders and other essentials for loading and setting software components, and also includes the official BlueField operating system (Ubuntu reference Linux distribution). Bluefield Platform Software includes:

    • ATF/UEFI, BMC Firmware, BlueField NIC-Firmware

    • BlueField Platform Software Documentation available here

DOCA Packages

To support the optimal installation of DOCA on your host and device, DOCA has several packages for installation:

DOCA-Host

DOCA-Host is the software package installed on the host server to support the NVIDIA devices installed in the host - BlueField and/or Connect-X.

DOCA-Host includes different host installation profiles

  • doca-all

  • doca-networking

  • doca-ofed

see details of profiles and supported host OS here

BlueField-Bundle (BF-Bundle)

BlueField Software Bundle (BF-Bundle) is the software package installed on the BlueField Arm cores for the full DOCA experience on your BlueField networking platform. BlueField devices are shipped with BF-Bundle.

BF-Bundle includes:

  • DOCA SDK libs, drivers and tools

  • BlueField Platform Software: ATF, UEFI, BlueField NIC-Firmware, BMC Firmware

  • Default operating system for BlueField Arms - Ubuntu 22.04

BlueField-Firmware Bundle (BF-FWBundle)

BlueField Firmware Bundle (BF-FWBundle) is the minimal software package installed on the BlueField Arm cores which includes only management interface for external provisioning system software loading.

BF-FWBundle includes:

  • ATF

  • UEFI

  • BlueField NIC-Firmware

  • BMC Firmware

  • EROT Firmware

BF-FWBundle does not include:

  • DOCA SDK

  • Operating system for BlueField Arms

BlueField Devices

BlueField user manuals detail how to install, the supported interfaces, specification and troubleshooting
