DOCA Framework Documentation v2.9.1
DOCA Framework includes all software components - drivers, libraries, tools, lower level software to interact with the hardware devices and the default operating system included in then BlueField installation package.
DOCA Framework is not an installation package, but rather a software bundle including all DOCA-related pieces of software, which are made available by DOCA packages: DOCA-Host and BlueField-Bundle.
There are 2 main part of the DOCA Framework
DOCA SDK - enables developers to rapidly create applications and services on top of NVIDIA® BlueField® networking platforms, leveraging industry-standard APIs. the power of NVIDIA's BlueField data-processing units (DPUs) and SuperNICs.
DOCA SDK documentation available here
BlueField Platform Software - built from the bootloaders and other essentials for loading and setting software components, and also includes the official BlueField operating system (Ubuntu reference Linux distribution). Bluefield Platform Software includes:
ATF/UEFI, BMC Firmware, BlueField NIC-Firmware
BlueField Platform Software Documentation available here
To support the optimal installation of DOCA on your host and device, DOCA has several packages for installation:
DOCA-Host
DOCA-Host is the software package installed on the host server to support the NVIDIA devices installed in the host - BlueField and/or Connect-X.
DOCA-Host includes different host installation profiles
doca-all
doca-networking
doca-ofed
see details of profiles and supported host OS here
BlueField-Bundle (BF-Bundle)
BlueField Software Bundle (BF-Bundle) is the software package installed on the BlueField Arm cores for the full DOCA experience on your BlueField networking platform. BlueField devices are shipped with BF-Bundle.
BF-Bundle includes:
DOCA SDK libs, drivers and tools
BlueField Platform Software: ATF, UEFI, BlueField NIC-Firmware, BMC Firmware
Default operating system for BlueField Arms - Ubuntu 22.04
BlueField-Firmware Bundle (BF-FWBundle)
BlueField Firmware Bundle (BF-FWBundle) is the minimal software package installed on the BlueField Arm cores which includes only management interface for external provisioning system software loading.
BF-FWBundle includes:
ATF
UEFI
BlueField NIC-Firmware
BMC Firmware
EROT Firmware
BF-FWBundle does not include:
DOCA SDK
Operating system for BlueField Arms
BlueField user manuals detail how to install, the supported interfaces, specification and troubleshooting