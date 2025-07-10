NVIDIA DOCA™ can be installed on the host and used by a variety of customers who have different workloads and requirements. The DOCA-Host package includes drivers, libraries, and tools to support NVIDIA® BlueField® Networking Platform and NVIDIA® ConnectX® SmartNIC, Ethernet and InfiniBand, with both kernel and user-space components. Depending on their specific needs, customers may choose not to install the full DOCA-Host package on their host server but only the subset of components and tools relevant for their use case (whether to have a smaller installation size, lower integration/validation effort, etc).

To support the different use cases, DOCA includes DOCA-Host Installation Profiles, which are a subset of the full DOCA installation. DOCA-Host profiles are validated and tested installation packages. The following are the available DOCA profiles:

doca-all

doca-networking

doca-ofed

doca-roce

DOCA-Host supports the following NVIDIA devices:

BlueField-3

BlueField-2

ConnectX-7

ConnectX-6 DX

ConnectX-6 LX

ConnectX-6

ConnectX-5

ConnectX-4 LX

ConnectX-4

For hardware details on these devices, refer to the following pages:

DOCA functionality is limited by the specific device capabilities.